Best over the ear headphones that are a must-Buy this season

boAT is one of India's most well-known audio brands. Their headphones are among the best Bluetooth headphones you can get in a low price range, and this product is no exception. Because of its style and high quality, Rockers 550 are easy to carry anywhere.

Audio devices have become a necessity these days. Be it for work or recreation, good-quality headphones can amp up any experience. So, if you are looking for the best over the ear headphones, this is the right place to start your search. Here is a list of the best over-the-ear headphones that are now on the market in India. We have also included key details about each headphone, including its sound quality, build quality, comfort, looks, battery life, and how it stacks up against its rivals.

boAt Rockerz 550 Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Upto 20 Hours Playback, 50MM Drivers, Soft Padded Ear Cushions and Physical Noise Isolation, Without Mic (Black)

These boAT Nirvana headphones instantly became a people's favourite when it was released in February 2022. With Bluetooth v5.0 and active noise cancellation, it promises an astonishing 65-hour listening time. In addition, it offers an ambient sound option that makes it possible for you to remain aware of your surroundings while music is playing.

boAt NIRVANAA 751ANC Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones With Mic, with Up to 65H Playtime,ASAP Charge, Ambient Sound Mode, Immersive Sound,Carry Pouch(Gunmetal Grey)

Boult has grown in popularity over the years as a result of the low prices it charges for its goods. The Bass Buds Q5 has 40 mm speakers, IPX5 water resistance, and a beautiful appearance that makes it a quality pair of headphones.

Thanks to the quality and style it offers, Redgear has gained immense popularity among gamers. These headphones provide excellent sound quality, a built-in microphone, and RGBs.

pTron is a well-known maker of low-cost audio equipment. This pTron Studio Pixel was unveiled in June 2022. It is a Bluetooth-enabled headset that is competitively priced. The earcups include LEDs to enhance their look. At higher settings, the deep bass of these headphones is of exceptional quality and does not distort.

Sennheiser is a popular brand among experts when it comes to headphones. These headphones are comfortable to wear and provide excellent sound. Because the HD205s lacks Bluetooth and a microphone, it is only suitable for those who do not care at all about these functions.

These headphones from Zebronics include voice assistant functionality, 40mm drivers, and a 21-hour playing time. They provide high-quality sound at an affordable price.

Zebronics Zeb-Thunder PRO On-Ear Wireless Headphone with BTv5.0, Up to 21 Hours Playback, 40mm Drivers with Deep Bass, Wired Mode, USB-C Type Charging(Black)

This Sony product is on the pricey side but is worth it. They are Bluetooth headphones that have a lot to offer in terms of functions and quality. They also have an ANC and ambient mode.

Another high-end product from Sony, the WH01000XM5 model has even more features than its more senior sibling, the XM4. Once again, these headphones are costly, but if you're ready to invest the money, they're worth it.

Another set of reasonably priced headphones is the Leaf Bass Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. These headphones have a mic, a bassy sound, and a 10-hour playing duration.

Leaf Bass Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Hi-Fi Mic and 10 Hours Battery Life, Over Ear Headphones with Super Soft Cushions and Deep Bass (Carbon Black)

Best value for money

Redgear Cosmo 7 is the most value for money product amongst the bunch listed above. It is because of the features it offers along with the build quality and comfort. It also looks the most premium among other affordable over the ear headphones.

Best overall

The best overall product depends on the use case and money. The Sony WH-1000XM5 is an excellent option for those with a bigger budget who want an all-purpose camera headphone. For the general public, these headphones are the finest available. In comparison to their rivals, they have features that are not only useful but also perform the best.

How to find the perfect value-for-money phone?

There are a few things you should never overlook while shopping for speakers.

Good sound quality: What purpose does a headphone serve if the sound is not of a good calibre? Customers should constantly search for the most incredible sound quality on a limited budget.

Decent Playback Time: If you're planning to use your headset on Bluetooth, ensure that it has 6 hours of playback time, at at least 60% volume.

Connectivity: It is usually nice to have a headphone that has a connectivity range of 10 meters. An extra benefit would be a Type-C connection.

These are the tips you need to remember before finding the best over-the-ear headphones under a budget.

