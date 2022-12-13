Best Pantum printer options for you By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 13, 2022





Summary: Planning to buy a laser printer? Then you should go with a Pantum laser printer. It is affordable and saves more time. Check out this list to select the best PANTUM printer for yourself.

Pantum is a Chinese printer brand. Moreover, this is a 22 years old company, but it provides its service to the whole world. You can get an affordable and long-lasting printer to give you a better printing experience with Pantum. The printing speed of all the models is very good. You can get high-quality products at low prices for your office or home. With this, you can save more space as these models are wireless and smaller than inkjet printers. You can connect it to your smartphone or wi-fi for printing purposes. So check in detail and get the best Pantum printer for yourself. 1. Pantum P2210 Monochrome laser printer This Pantum P2210 Monochrome Laser Printer is with single-function laserjet printer technology and is most suitable for home purposes. You can control this printer through the Pantum smart application. Also with HP smart app you can print, copy and scan from your mobile also. On its official website, you can get its printer driver. This laser printer is wireless and you can connect it to your smartphone or tablet, to get better results. Its price is Rs. 8050.00. Specifications: Brand: PANTUM Connector Type: USB Special Feature: Network-Ready Recommended Uses For Product: Home Printer Output: Monochrome Max Print speed : 20 ppm Monochrome Operating System: Windows 10

Pros Cons Maximum print speed. No warranty. Easily connected with wi-fi. Heavy weight. Recommended for home purpose.

2. Pantum P2518W Monochrome laser printer This Pantum model P2518W is with laser printing technology and its printer output is monochrome. You can connect this with wifi and its printing speed per minute is 22 pages. This is a portable device. So with it you can shave your space. Its operating system is Windows XP and you can control it through your smartphone. It is suitable for office purposes, and the price is Rs. 8999.00 Specifications: Brand: PANTUM Connector Type: Wi-Fi Printing Technology: Laser Special Feature: Network ready Printer Output: Monochrome Max Print speed: 22 ppm Monochrome Operating System: Windows XP Print media: Paper (plain)

Pros Cons Multi-function functionality. No warranty. Wi-Fi connectivity Heavy weight Printing speed is 22 pages per minute

3. PANTUM M6518NW Multifunction laser printer This Pantum model M6518NW is a multi-function device and suitable for both office and home. You can connect it with wi-fi and USB. In your minute you can print up to 22 pages. This is a portable device. So you can shave your space with this. Its Operating system is Windows, Linux, Mac etc. With this device, you will get USB cable, Driver CD and a power cable. The product price is Rs. 13515.00 and the company gives 1-year warranty on this device. Specifications: Brand: PANTUM Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB Special Feature: Portable, Network-Ready Recommended Uses: For Product: Office, Home Printer Output: Monochrome Maximum Print Speed: 22 ppm

Pros Cons Suitable for office and home. High cost USB, Wi-Fi connectivity. One year warranty.

4. Pantum P2518 Monochrome laser printer This Pantum model P2518 comes with laser printing technology. This model comes in only black colour. This product is recommended for office use only. The printer output is monochrome and its maximum printing speed is 50 per minute. Its operating system is Windows XP. So you can set up this device through your system. There is no warranty on this product and the product price is Rs. 8298.00. Specifications: Brand: PANTUM Connector Type: USB Colour: Black Special Feature: Network-Ready Recommended Uses For Product: Office Printer Output: Monochrome Max Print speed: 50 ppm Monochrome Operating System: Windows XP

Pros Cons Good for office use. No warranty on this product. Maximum printing speed. Multifunction functionality

5. PANTUM P3302DW Monochrome laser printer This Pantum model P3302DW is a monochrome laser printer with an ergonomic design. This is a modern device and you can connect it to your smartphone or tablet. Its maximum printing speed is 33 pages per minute. By using this you can shave your time. Through this, you can print both border and borderless-type photos. The company gives a 1-year warranty on it and the product price is Rs. 12850.00 Specifications Brand: PANTUM Connector Type: NFC Special Feature: Wireless, Compact Recommended Uses For Product: Office, Home Max Print speed Monochrome: 33.00 Printer Media Size Maximum: Letter, A4

Pros Cons Suitable for both home and office. Only one year warranty. Maximum printing speed. Two photo types printing.

6. PANTUM M6518 Multifunction mono printer This Pantum model M6518 is a highly cost-effective and multi-functional device. It is recommended for both office and home. This printer is portable with USB connectivity technology. By using this device you can shave your space. Its maximum printing speed is 22 pages per minute. With this device, you will get a USB power cable and a Driver CD. Its operating system is Windows and Linux. Its price is Rs. 13400.00 Specifications: Brand: PANTUM Connectivity Technology: USB Special Feature: Portable Recommended Uses For: Office, Home Printer Output Monochrome Maximum Print Speed: 22 ppm

Pros Cons 1 year warranty. High cost Maximum printing speed. Portable

7. Pantum P3500DN laser printer This Pantum P3500DN is a laser printer with ethernet and USB connectivity technology. Easy installation and suitable for both office and home. Through this high-speed printing speed, you can print 33 pages per minute. This device's quality is good and you can save time by using this. You will not get any warranty on this model. This item weighs 13700 grams and the price is Rs. 15499.00. Specifications: Brand: PANTUM Connectivity Technology: Ethernet Printing Technology: Laser Special Feature: Network ready Recommended Uses For Product: Office, Home Max Print speed Monochrome: 33 Images per Minute

Pros Cons Easy installation. No warranty. Maximum printing speed. Heavy weight. Recommended for both home and office.

8. Pantum BM 5100ADW laser printer This Pantum BM 5100ADW is a multifunction laser printer with ADF and DUPLEX. It gives you a fast and speedy printing option, which is 40 pages per minute. All the latest features are available with this device. You can connect this printer with wi-fi, USB, and NFC. This printer is recommended for both office and home. The company gives one year warranty on this item and the product price is Rs. 29440.00. Specifications: Brand: PANTUM Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, NFC Special Feature: Auto-Duplex, Portable, Network-Ready Recommended Uses For Product: Office, Home Maximum Print Speed: 40 ppm

Pros Cons Multiple connectivity technology High cost Recommended uses for home, office. One-year warranty.

9. Pantum P2200 laser printer This Pantum P2200 Laser Printer is a compact size device and gives better service for both office and home. The frame structure is of metal, which will give the product a long life use. Its maximum printing speed is 20 pages per minute and its operating systems are Win, Mac and Ubuntu. With this printer, you will get a starter cartridge, one USB interface cable, one power cord, 1 CD-ROM, 1 quick setup guide and an app user guide. This item's price is Rs. 11480.00. Specifications: Brand: PANTUM Connectivity Technology: USB Special Feature: Compact Max Print speed Monochrome: 20 ppm

Pros Cons Metal frame for long time use. No batteries included One year warranty. One installation use.

Best 3 features

Product Printing speed Wi-Fi connectivity Printer Output Pantum P2210 Monochrome Laser Printer 20 Yes Monochrome Pantum P2518W Monochrome Laser Printer 22 Yes Monochrome PANTUM M6518NW Multifunction Laser printer 22 Yes Monochrome Pantum P2518 Monochrome Laser Printer 50 No Monochrome PANTUM P3302DW Monochrome Laser Printer 22 No Monochrome PANTUM M6518 Multifunction Mono Printer 22 No Monochrome Pantum P3500DN Laser Printer 33 No Monochrome Pantum BM 5100ADW laser printer 40 Yes Monochrome Pantum P2200 Laser Printer 20 No Monochrome

Best value for money The Pantum model P2210 will be the best PANTUM printer within your price range if you want a superior laser printer for your home. You may obtain effective MFP performance from this printer. High-quality printing, scanning, and copying are possible, as well as printing and scanning from your phone. You can also link your smartphone to this wireless device. It costs Rs. 8050.00 Best overall product The best PANTUM printer on this list is the Pantum BM 5100ADW laser printer. It comes with ADF and DUPLEX. This is portable, and you can use it for both office and home. It gives the maximum printing speed compared to other models of the Pantum. Also, you will get a one-year warranty on this product. With its features and warranty, this one is the best from Pantum. How to find the best Pantum printer? Choosing the best Pantum printer for your home or office can be difficult. Find out what you need and your budget before making a decision. Pantum offers a variety of multipurpose laser printer models. Wi-Fi or your smartphone should be connected for printing purposes. That should be portable and use the most recent technologies to have space and the ability to position wherever at your location. Certain models include a warranty period. Check all the information, identify your needs, and select the best one for your home or office. Price of all the Pantum printers

Product Price Pantum P2210 Monochrome Laser Printer Rs. 8,050.00 Pantum P2518W Monochrome Laser Printer Rs. 8,999.00 PANTUM M6518NW Multifunction Laser printer Rs. 13,515.00 Pantum P2518 Monochrome Laser Printer Rs. 8,298.00 PANTUM P3302DW Monochrome Laser Printer Rs. 12,850.00 PANTUM M6518 Multifunction Mono Printer Rs. 13,400.00 Pantum P3500DN Laser Printer Rs. 15,499.00 Pantum BM 5100ADW laser printer Rs. 29,400.00 Pantum P2200 Laser Printer Rs. 11,480.00

