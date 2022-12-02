Best Philips Air Purifiers in 2022 By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Air purifiers have been around for many years, but Philips has come up with a solution to the problem of stale and polluted air. Check out the list of the best Philips air purifiers today!

The 9 Best Philips Air Purifiers

The PHILIPS Air Purifier has been designed to improve the air quality inside your home. They use a 3-stage filtration system to trap 99.97% of particles and dust. Also, they have a filter that captures the most common allergens, such as dust, pollen, and mites. The Philips air purifiers are designed to remove up to 99% of airborne pollutants and allergens in your home. They come with three-speed settings to meet the needs of every family member. With the remote control, you can also adjust the purifier settings from across the room. A powerful way to protect your home from germs and allergies, the Philips Air Purifier offers clean and healthy air. Moreover, air purifiers are modern appliances that are quite popular among people who want to improve their quality of life by improving the air quality in their home. These devices are perfect for anyone who wants to clean the air in their home. They are small, making them portable and perfect for taking with you. They have a sleek design that is perfect for any home. In addition, most of them are lightweight mobile units which can quickly move from room to room and can be used with a hose or a power cord. Check the best Philips air purifiers today! Best Philips Air Purifiers available today 1. PHILIPS High-Efficiency Air Purifier AC2887/20 Philips AC2887/20 is an air purifier with a special bacteria and virus mode that scans pollutants with the support of area sense technology. In just 10 minutes, a standard room gets purified and harmful gases are filtered out. Smart light control on the UI of the air purifier can be dimmed to reduce light disturbance. The air purifier can be operated in intelligent automatic mode to properly control airflow and sound level. Levels of allergens appear in air quality displays. Specifications: Brand - PHILIPS

Colour - White

Control Method - Touch

Power Source - Corded Electric

Item Weight - 7700 Grams

Item Dimensions - ‎9.4D x 14.1W x 22H Cm

Noise Level: 19 dB

Pros Cons Silent on Auto mode No Child Lock Fast air purification No Wifi Numerical AQI metre

2. Philips AC1215/20 Air purifier Within 12 minutes, the air purifier can purify a standard room and improve the standard of living. It is suitable for a room with an area of 226-333 sq. ft. It is embedded with a 4-colour air quality indicator which gives real-time air quality feedback. The durable air purifier provides a constant and silent clean air delivery during sleep. Pollution can be dealt with as a smart air sensor can detect PM2.5 levels. Specifications: Brand - PHILIPS

Colour - White

Control Method - Touch

Power Source - Electric

Item Weight - 5 kg

Item Dimensions - ‎‎13D x 21.3W x 8.3H Cm

Noise Level - 32 dB

Pros Cons Easy to install Less wire length Less noise Hight vortex Easy to clean

3. Philips Air Purifier - Series 2000 AC2958/63 An air purifier from a popular brand with smart sensing technology to eliminate major threats inside home decor. At the top of it lies a plain colour-coding system that functions to identify the air quality of a particular room. Quality sleep is ensured as the noise level is adjusted. The visual indicators on the large display are appreciable and trendy and support Alexa. Unpleasant odours and harmful gases are dealt with effectively via a 3-layer filter prefilter and the activated charcoal filter. Dust particles as tiny as 0.003 micrometres can be captured due to NanoProtect HEPA. Specifications: Brand - Philips

Colour - White

Control Method - Touch

Power Source - Electric

Item Weight - 8.9 kg

Item Dimensions - ‎‎‎33D x 33W x 65.2H Cm

Noise Level - 51 dB

Pros Cons Large display Noisy Alexa compatibility Bigger size Works fast

4. Philips Air Purifier with HEPA Filter Type - AC121720 An air purifier is known for its sheerness that works wonders just at one push of a button. Due to HEPA filters along with active carbon and pre-filter, a family is safe from pet dander and other pollutants. The air purifier has undergone rigorous life and durability tests for its efficient performance. Air quality index and smart light control can be adjusted as required by a person to avoid light disturbance. The lifetime of a filter can also be known based on the level of pollution and time of operation. Specifications: Brand - Philips

Colour - White

Control Method - Touch

Power Source - Corded Electric

Item Weight - 7 kg

Item Dimensions - ‎38.8D x 62.2W x 27.2H Cm

Noise Level - 33 dB

Pros Cons Decent noise level Low efficacy Easy to clean Takes time to clean 3 colour indicator

5. PHILIPS 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan & Heater AMF220/65 PHILIPS 3-in-1 Air Purifier provides a mild stream of fresh air, which is perfect for making heated spaces more pleasant. To ensure that you breathe and enjoy clean, pleasant air at home, the fan option only blows out purified air. Pre-filter, HEPA filter, and activated carbon filter are the three layers of the HEPA filtration system, which eliminates 99.95% of particles. Simple operation and effortless docking are features of the magnetic remote control. Specifications: Brand - Philips

Colour - Metallic Black

Control Method - Remote, Touch

Power Source - Corded Electric

Item Weight - 4.9 kg

Item Dimensions - ‎‎‎25D x 25W x 59H Cm

Noise Level - 61 dB

Pros Cons Touch control Bit noisy Easy to use No wifi Child lock

6. Philips Air Purifier AC0817/20 Anybody who shifted to a new house can decide about getting an air purifier to get rid of formaldehyde. A product from a reputed brand can minimise asthma triggers by cleaning the contaminated air within a room. In areas with high levels of pollution, this will be of help to someone with respiratory and nasal allergies. A room is purified of contaminated air within 16 minutes with a CADR of 190 m3/hour. Specifications: Brand - Philips

Colour - White with Deep Azure Blue

Control Method - Touch

Power Source - Corded Electric

Item Weight - 3.14 kg

Item Dimensions - ‎‎‎27.6D x 27.6W x 40.5H Cm

Noise Level - 51 dB

Pros Cons Reasonable maintenance cost Longer purifying time For larger room size Noisy H13 filters

7. PHILIPS High-Efficiency Air Purifier AC2936/63 Particles, viruses, toxic gases, and indoor allergens are the three main risks to indoor air quality that smart sensor technology detects in real-time and instantly eliminates. Easy access to the four settings of Auto, Sleep, Gentle, and Turbo. the three-layer filter consists of the activated charcoal filter which eliminates hazardous gases and offensive odours after the prefilter collects dust and hair and the NanoProtect HEPA filter collects ultra-fine particles as tiny as 0.003 microns. Specifications: Brand - Philips

Colour - Pink and White

Control Method - App, Touch

Power Source - Corded Electric

Item Weight - 5.8 kg

Item Dimensions - ‎‎58.5 x 27.4 x 27.4 Cm

Noise Level - 66 dB

Pros Cons Easy to install Only two colour options Good efficiency No Child Lock App & touch control

8. Philips AC5659/20 WiFi Enabled, High-Efficiency Air Purifier Philips AC5659/20 is an air purifier of an innovative brand with a higher HEPA filter grade, making it the top choice for many. It is the largest device of the brand suitable for huge rooms of almost industrial proportions. It is the unique dual airflow and secondly its squarish tower design. The allergen indicator in it shows values beginning from 1 to 12 and harmful gases are shown on a scale of L1 to L4. Specifications: Brand - Philips

Colour - White

Control Method - Remote, Touch

Power Source - Electric

Item Weight - 8.620 kg

Item Dimensions - ‎‎40 x 46.5 x 57 Cm

Noise Level - 34-61 dB

Pros Cons No noise No app connectivity Very effective No colour option 3 smart modes

9. PHILIPS Air Purifier AC3055/60 Philips Air Purifier AC3055/60 antibacterial or germicidal filters put an end to germs, bacteria and dangerous microorganisms. It comprises a titanium dioxide-coated metal plate and UV radiation in photocatalytic oxidation or cold catalyst filter to break down dangerous gases. You get outstanding performance Intelligent 3-layer filter auto purification with instantaneous purification. Specifications: Brand - Philips

Colour - White

Control Method - Touch

Power Source - Electric

Item Weight - 23.8 x 23.8 x 29.5 Cm

Item Dimensions - ‎‎210 g

Pros Cons Good quality Compatible with 3 models Value for money Compatible with Philips models Easy fit

Best 3 features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 PHILIPS High-Efficiency Air Purifier AC2887/20 Touch 7700 Corded Electric Philips AC1215/20 Air purifier Touch 5000 Corded Electric Philips Air Purifier - Series 2000 AC2958/63 Touch 8900 Corded Electric Philips Air Purifier with HEPA Filter Type - AC121720 Touch 7000 Corded Electric PHILIPS 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan & Heater AMF220/65 Remote, Touch 4900 Corded Electric Philips Air Purifier AC0817/20 Touch 3140 Corded Electric PHILIPS High-Efficiency Air Purifier AC2936/63 App, Touch 5800 Corded Electric Philips AC5659/20 WiFi Enabled, High-Efficiency Air Purifier Remote, Touch 8620 Corded Electric PHILIPS Air Purifier AC3055/60 Touch 210 g Corded Electric

Best value for money Bring home the Philips AC1215/20 Air purifier at ₹8,799 that removes 99.97% airborne pollutants and features 4-stage filtration with a True HEPA filter. It can purify an 18 ft 12 ft 8 ft room in just 12 minutes at a CADR of 70 m3/hour and has a 4-colour air quality indicator. This is an excellent product at a great price, don't think twice before buying it! Best overall The Philips model AC2887/20 air purifier is the best as it fulfils every requirement of an air purifier. It kills 99.97% of bacteria with a touch control method. Its warranty is 2 years and the price is Rs. 14,499. Considered to be one of the best air purifiers on the market right now, this is one product that you can buy without hesitation. How to find the perfect philips air purifiers Before choosing the finest Philips air purifiers, consider these factors. Before looking at the technical characteristics, list what you need in an air purifier. Examine the filters. Filters in an air purifier are used for all air cleansing. The installed filters' ability to capture various impurities will determine how clean the air is. Replaceable filters: Depending on how often you need to clean or replace the air purifier unit's filters, you may have to do more maintenance work and pay overhead expenses. Silent operation: An air purifier's operation will be more uncomfortable the louder it is, and you might only be able to use it during the day. Product price list

S.no Product Price 1. PHILIPS High-Efficiency Air Purifier AC2887/20 ₹ 14499 2. Philips AC1215/20 Air purifier ₹ 8799 3. Philips Air Purifier - Series 2000 AC2958/63 ₹ 18860 4. Philips Air Purifier with HEPA Filter Type - AC121720 ₹ 10890 5. PHILIPS 3-in-1 Air Purifier, Fan & Heater AMF220/65 ₹ 26292 6. Philips Air Purifier AC0817/20 ₹ 11795 7. PHILIPS High-Efficiency Air Purifier AC2936/63 ₹ 21999 8. Philips AC5659/20 WiFi Enabled, High-Efficiency Air Purifier ₹ 45000 9. PHILIPS Air Purifier AC3055/60 ₹ 29999

