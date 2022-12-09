Best Philips steam iron to buy for home use By Affiliate Desk

Summary: We have given the names of the top Philips steam irons along with their features and prices. This buying guide has every detail that you need to know to make your purchasing process simple and easy.

Top Philips steam irons

We live in a society where being presentable is a virtue. With the help of steam irons, you can remove creases and wrinkles from your clothes effectively. It helps you to look presentable and boosts your confidence in public. When it comes to purchasing a steam iron, you need to know that an expensive one is not always the best for you. You must select a steam iron depending on its budget, specifications and personal requirements. We have given a list of the best picks from Philips steam irons to help you make your purchase without much hassle. 1. Philips Perfectcare Powerlife No Burn Steam Iron The Philips Perfectcare Powerlife is one of the top steam irons for households. This particular iron is loaded with many advanced features, making it a preferable choice for everyone. It has the Drip Stop technology to avoid water stains, a ceramic soleplate, and an ionic soleplate. The performance it provides is top-notch and it comes with a large water tank capacity. Specifications: Colour: Blue

Blue Wattage: 2400 watts

2400 watts Dimensions: 31.2 x 12.7 x 14.7 centimetres

31.2 x 12.7 x 14.7 centimetres Weight: 1 kg 485 g

Pros Cons Sleek and a very stylish design It requires a 16 amp power plug Drip-stop function Expensive optimalTEMP technology

2. Philips EasyTouch Plus Standing Garment Steamer GC523/60 The Philips EasyTouch Plus standing garment steamer GC 523/60 is the best option to remove creases from your hard-to-iron clothes in an easier way. You can use this steamer on various types of clothes without worrying about burning. A larger steam plate makes sure to cover a larger part of your clothes. It has a fabric brush as well, which deeply penetrates heavy and thick clothes and clean them. Specifications: Colour: White

White Wattage: 1600 watts

1600 watts Dimensions: 35 x 41.5 x 34.5 centimetres

35 x 41.5 x 34.5 centimetres Weight:32 grams

Pros Cons Comes with a pleat maker Does not have any button to control Detachable support mat Comes with a safety glove

3. Philips GC1905 1440-Watt Steam Iron with Spray The Philips GC1905 1440-Watt Iron is the ideal model for those who are in search of a user-friendly and faster steam iron. It has self-cleaning technology, which ensures proper hygiene. It glides smoothly on every kind of fabric to remove creases and wrinkles. Its high 1440-watt power provides constant high steam output to help you get the desired results in one stroke. It offers great performance even on stubborn wrinkles and creases. Specifications: Colour: Blue

Blue Wattage: 1440 watts

1440 watts Dimensions: 11.5 x 26.1 x 13.6 centimetres

11.5 x 26.1 x 13.6 centimetres Weight: 1 Kilogram

Pros Cons Offers faster results and easy to use Not many colour options available Offers self-cleaning function Need to keep it horizontal to avoid water leakage Constant steam output of 13g/min

4. Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron GC2147/30 The Philips EasySpeed Plus steam iron GC2147/30 is one of the best steam iron from the given list which has lots of features. It is a very simple-to-use product that removes wrinkles smoothly. It has features like vertical steaming ability,drip-stop system andtriple precision tip. The ceramic soleplate of this iron is scratch resistant and non-sticky, which makes it easy to clean. Specifications: Colour: Purple

Purple Wattage: 2400 Watts

2400 Watts Dimensions: 13 x 16 x 30.5 centimetres

13 x 16 x 30.5 centimetres Weight:1.19 Kilograms

Pros Cons Heats up faster Some people may find it heavy Drip-stop feature Not too many colour options available User-friendly and easy to clean

5. Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron GC2145/20 This steam iron mainly runs on 2200 watts of power, which provides a great result. It has an anti-scratch ceramic soleplate that effectively glides over the fabric. The produced steam from the iron is distributed evenly. Thus, a few strokes are enough to get wrinkle-free clothes. The steam can also kill bacteria and remove bad odour from your clothes. It also has a 360-degree precision swivel cord and a triple precision tip, offering comfortability and quick iron strokes. Specifications: Colour: Blue

Blue Wattage: 2200 watts

2200 watts Dimensions: 13 x 16 x 30.5 centimetres

13 x 16 x 30.5 centimetres Weight:1.19 Kilograms

Pros Cons Quickly heats up A bit heavy 360-degree swivel cord Triple precision tip

6. PHILIPS Perfect Care Power Life Steam Iron GC3925/34 This steam iron runs on 2400 watts, which ensures quick heating. You can get steam up to 45g/min, which offers steady and powerful performance. This particular product guarantees no burn, making it safe for every kind of garment. It has come up with a built-in Calc-clean slider, which helps to remove all the salt deposits for longer steam performance. Specifications: Colour: Black and purple

Black and purple Wattage: 2400 watts

2400 watts Dimensions: 13.7 x 33.2 x 16.7 centimetres Weight: 1.49 Kilograms

Pros Cons Safe to use You need to use a 16 amp power plug Automatically shuts off when it is not in use Comparatively heavy OptimalTEMP technology Costly

7. Philips GC1010 1200-Watt Comfort Steam Spray Iron The Philips GC1010 offers fast and efficient performance with three steam settings. It is a very lightweight steam iron, which makes it easy to iron clothes. So, it is an ideal option for beginners. Though this iron takes time to heat up properly, it gives a decent performance. The vent design of the Philips steam iron is good for uniform steam. It provides a continuous stream of 15 g/min and removes all the wrinkles from your clothes. It also has a Calc clean feature, which prevents scale build-up. Specifications: Colour: White

White Wattage: 1200 watts

1200 watts Dimensions: 27.5 x 11 x 14 centimetres

27.5 x 11 x 14 centimetres Weight:890 g

Pros Cons Lightweight Build quality is not good User-friendly Takes time to heat up Calc clean technology If you do not use the system function properly, it leads to water leakage

8. Philips Easy Speed Steam Iron With Ceramic Soleplate The Philips Easy Speed steam iron with ceramic soleplate with 2000 watts of power provides continuous high steam. It heats up very quickly and removes wrinkles from the garment in a single stroke. It offers a constant steam output of up to 25 g/min to provide the right amount of steam to offer desired results. The 100g steam boost of this particular iron makes it very easier and simpler to remove stubborn creases. It comes with multiple features like drip-stop functionality, vertical steam function, 360-degree swivel cord and triple precision tip. Specifications: Colour: Blue

Blue Wattage: 2000 watts

2000 watts Dimensions: 13 x 29 x 16 centimetres

13 x 29 x 16 centimetres Weight:930 grams

Pros Cons Lightweight and effortlessly do the job It comes with a huge 16-amp plug It heats up very quickly Drip-stop function

9. Philips EasySpeed GC1026/30 2000-Watt Soleplate Steam Iron The Philips EasySpeed GC1026/30 can easily iron your clothes within a few minutes in a single stroke. You can always get the right amount of steam for every kind of garment and can achieve amazing results. It has a variety of features including a 100 g steam boost, anti-drip function, vertical steam function, triple precision tip and 360-degree swivel cord. Specifications: Colour: Purple

Purple Wattage: 2000 watts

2000 watts Dimensions: 12 x 29 x 14 Centimetres

12 x 29 x 14 Centimetres Weight:0.97 grams

Pros Cons User-friendly and lightweight Water leakage may occur if you do not put the item horizontally Quickly heats up Non-stick and scratch-resistant soleplate

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Philips Perfectcare Powerlife Anti-drip function Ceramic non-stick sole OptimalTEMP technology Philips GC523/60EasyTouch Plus Larger water tank 5-setting steam level Adjustable support mat and pleat maker Philips GC1905 Iron with spray User-friendly Self-cleaning function 13 g/min steam output Philips GC2147/30 EasySpeed Plus Drip-stop feature Scratch-resistant ceramic soleplate Steam boost up to 150 g Philips GC2145/20 EasySpeed Plus Drip-Stop feature 360-degree swivel cord Triple precision tip Philips GC3925/34 Perfect Care Steam Glide Plus soleplate Steam output up to 45 g/min Built-in Calc-clean slider Philips GC1010 Comfort Steam Easy to use Calc clean function Durable Philips Easy Speed steam iron with a ceramic soleplate Drip-stop function 360-degree swivel cord Triple precision tip Philips EasySpeed GC1026/30 steam iron Triple precision tip No-drip technology Vertical steam function

Best value for money The Philips GC2145/20 EasySpeed Plus steam iron is among the best value-for-money items on the given list as it offers many advanced features such as a 360-degree swivel cord, 30 g powerful steam and triple precision tip at a very reasonable price range, only ₹2,689. Additionally, it comes up with vertical steam capability and a scratch-resistant non-sticky ceramic soleplate to use on any kind of garment. Best overall Philips steam iron The Philips GC2147/30 EasySpeed Plus steam iron is among the best overall Philips steam iron products from the list. It has an anti-resistant ceramic soleplate and non-stick coating, which makes it way easier to clean and maintain. Another amazing feature of this product is its steam boost function which offers up to 150 g of additional steam, making it a great choice to remove wrinkles from clothes. This particular steam iron also has an innovative drip-stop feature that prevents unnecessary water leakage. It is very easy to handle and does a great job on every kind of garment. How to find the perfect steam irons Finding the right steam iron for your everyday use is a time-consuming task since you need to consider several things. Since everyone’s choice is different, it would be better if you identify your requirements first. Conducting proper research is much needed when it comes to purchasing the right steam irons for you. Check different things like fabric compatibility, durability, safety, weight, steam power, performance, additional features, etc. One thing you need to keep in your mind is that the higher the wattage will be, the better the performance it will provide. You can look at its additional features as well to know about its safety measures. Price list

Product Price Philips Perfectcare Powerlife No Burn Steam Iron ₹ 8,995 Philips EasyTouch Plus Standing Garment Steamer GC523/60 ₹ 7,999 Philips GC1905 1440-Watt Steam Iron with Spray ₹ 1,390 Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron GC2147/30 ₹ 2,970 Philips EasySpeed Plus Steam Iron GC2145/20 ₹ 2,689 PHILIPS Perfect Care Power Life Steam Iron GC3925/34 ₹ 6,300 Philips GC1010 1200-Watt Comfort Steam Spray Iron ₹ 1,390 Philips Easy Speed Steam Iron With Ceramic Soleplate ₹ 2,165 Philips EasySpeed GC1026/30 2000-Watt Soleplate Steam Iron ₹ 2,395

