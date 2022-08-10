Best POCO mobile phones under ₹ 20,000 By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Finding the best POCO mobile phones under ₹ 20,000 has now become easier and more convenient. Our list has all great mobile phones packed with some amazing features. So, if you’re on a budget and looking for mobile phones for everyday use, keep on reading

Finding a phone becomes difficult if you have high expectations while on a budget. Well, we have got you covered, as we have curated a list of the top 10 POCO mobile phones under ₹20,000. These mobile phones are packed with all the necessary specifications while fitting into your budget. These phones are great for clicking pictures, watching shows, streaming music and videos, browsing the internet, and so on. 1.POCO M3 Pro 5G POCO M3 Pro 5G is packed with the latest features that every phone owner wants to explore. This phone will keep you loaded with high storage capacity and decent camera quality. If you are strictly on a budget and looking for a phone that takes care of your everyday tasks, this one is the right fit. OS - Android RAM - 4GB Connectivity technologies - Wi-Fi Display features - Wireless Camera features - Front Color - POCO Yellow Battery rating power - 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Excellent RAM Comes in only one color Smooth and Clear display Inadequate touch Great Camera quality

2.Redmi POCO C3 The (Renewed) Redmi POCO C3 is a budget-friendly phone that has everything you look for in a smartphone. This phone stands out on the list, as it has great camera quality for portrait and screen resolution. You will be mesmerized by special features such as USB, the sharp front camera, and more. OS - Android RAM - 4GB Connectivity technologies - 4g Special features - USB, Camera, Front camera Colour - Lime green Battery power rating - 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Light in weight Available in only One Colour Excellent Camera quality Inadequate in-built Storage Expandable Memory

3.Redmi POCO C3 With high storage capacity and long-lasting battery backup, Redmi POCO C3 is one of the most preferred models launched by POCO recently. This mobile phone supports a 4g network and has a powerful processor, ensuring great performance. In addition, its camera does a great job in capturing special moments. OS - Android RAM - 4GB Connectivity technologies - 4g Special features - Camera, front camera, USB Display features - Wireless Form factor - Smartphone Batter power rating - 5000 mAH

Pros Cons powerful processor Low-Duality Display Excellent camera quality Available in Only One colour Extended battery life

4.MI POCO M2 With exceptional camera quality and 6GB RAM and 64GB storage to store your pictures and videos, the next on the list is the MI POCO M2. this phone is compact in size and supports 4g connectivity. With the best operating system, latest android 10.0, and a three-card slot expandable up to 512GB, this one will surely impress everyone. OS - Android 10.0 RAM - 6GB Connectivity technologies - 4g Display features - Wireless Camera features - Front Colour - Slate blue Battery power rating - 5000mAh

Pros Cons Powerful Processor Inadequate speakers Clear Camera Available in only one colou Expandable Storage

5.POCO C31 (Royal Blue) POCO C31 is a perfect mobile phone for people looking for affordable options. With ample storage for all your videos and photos and excellent camera quality, POCO C31 is one of the most preferred POCO mobile phones for under ₹20,000. The latest Android 10.0 will ensure smooth functioning without any delays. OS - Android 10.0 RAM - 4GB Wireless communication network - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular Colour - Royal Blue Display technology - LCD, LED Display features - Wireless Camera features - Rear and front Battery rating power - 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Long-lasting battery life Blurry camera Good speakers Poor App Ecosystem Lightweight

6.POCO C31 (Shadow Grey) POCO C31 by POCO is launched to impress everyone. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory for storing all essential files. In addition, the battery power rating is exceptional, which keeps your phone going for hours after every charge. You can also use this mobile phone to binge-watch your favorite shows or YouTube videos. This can be a great pick if you are tight on budget. OS - Android 10.0 RAM - 4GB Wireless communication technology - Wi-Fi and Cellular Color - Shadow Grey Display technology - LCD, LED Form factor - Smartphone Camera features - Rear and front Battery rating power - 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Extremely light Available in single colour only Excellent standby Minimalist UI

7. Redmi POCO C3 Another fantastic edition to the POCO series is the Redmi POCO C3. This phone is priced decently to fit your budget. With features such as 4GB RAM and a USB port, it is an excellent addition to your phone collection. What truly pulls in buyers is the phone's enhanced camera quality, which captures moments with every click. OS - android RAM - 4 GB Connectivity technologies - 4g Special features - USB, front camera, camera Form factor - Smartphone Battery power rating - 5000mAh

Pros Cons Excellent battery life Bad speakers Good sound quality Low-quality display Decent design

Redmi Poco C3 : B08KTKZ9VT ✅ 8.POCO M3 Pro 5G - Power Black Looking for mobile phones under ₹20,000? With POCO M3 Pro 5G - Power Black, you do not need to comprise, even after being on a tight budget. This phone comes with 4GB RAM and fingerprint sensors. In addition, its excellent quality camera attracts most users. OS - Android 11 RAM - 4GB Special Features - Front camera, fingerprint sensors, camera Display features - Wireless Camera features - Front Battery power rating - 5000mAh

Pros Cons Comes with a powerful processor Limited RAM storage Features fingerprint sensor Inadequate battery life Excellent camera quality

9.POCO M3 Pro 5G Featuring a power core processor and a full HD display, POCO M3 Pro 5G is one of the most trusted mobile phones launched by POCO till date. It has a fantastic camera for taking selfies as well as great portraits. In addition, the good screen resolution allows you to binge-watch your favourite videos without any hassle. With decent storage and long-lasting battery backup, this phone is a thumbs up from us! OS - Android RAM - 4GB Connectivity technologies - Wi-Fi Display features - Wireless Camera features - Front Battery power rating - 5000mAH

Pros Cons Excellent processor Limited RAM capacity Comes with a handset Available in only yellow colour Excellent camera quality

10.POCO M4 Pro 5G If you are looking for a feature-rich mobile phone with all good qualities, POCO M4 Pro 5G is surely a deal breaker. From excellent battery backup to decent storage and a powerful processor, this phone has got you covered. In addition, its moderate pricing does not burn a hole in your pocket. OS - Android RAM - 4GB Display features - Wireless Camera features - Rear and front Form factor - Smartphone Colour - Cool blue Battery power rating - 5000mAh

Pros Cons Extremely light in weight Comes in only one colour Large display Limited RAM capacity Powerful processor

Best three features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Poco M3 Pro 5G Clear display Excellent storage capacity Power saving mode Renewed Redmi Poco C3 Expandable memory Bluetooth enabled Powerful processor Redmi Poco C3 Excellent camera quality Great processor Simple and compact design MI Poco M2 Large screen size Big and bold font 4g technology POCO C31 Excellent standby time Bluetooth Connectivity Great for planning games POCO C31 Large and clear screen Billions of colours Decent look and design Redmi Poco C3 Excellent standby Simple and elegant UI High screen resolution Poco M3 Pro 5G Good storage capacity Decent looks Fingerprint sensor POCO M3 pro 5G HD display with the camera. Best resolution guaranteed. Good speed POCO M4 Pro 5G Great standby Long-lasting battery life Powerful processor

Price of POCO mobile phones at a glance:

Product Price Poco M3 Pro 5G Rs 15,990 Redmi Poco C3 ₹ 8,489 Redmi Poco C3 ₹ 10,999 MI Poco M2 ₹ 12,999 POCO C31 ₹ 10,999 POCO C31 ₹ 11,999 Redmi Poco C3 ₹ 10,999 Poco M3 Pro 5G ₹ 14,999 Poco M3 Pro 5G ₹ 15,990 POCO M4 Pro 5G ₹ 14,249