Best portable DVD & Blu-ray players By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 04, 2022 12:41 IST





Summary: The best portable DVD and Blu-Ray players handle both formats with good quality while maintaining portability with their screen size and resolution. Browse our list of the Best Portable DVD & Blu-ray Players.

Best Portable DVD & Blu-ray Players

While choosing the best portable DVD and Blu-ray player, you have to consider many factors, such as battery life, portability, screen syncing, media file support, and charging. to the best portable DVD player. Despite being made to be portable, you don't want a screen that is too small or a display with low resolution. Additionally, you can decide that you want to watch video on your portable DVD player but on a bigger screen. Check out these quick factors and which one will best go with your ideal choice. Here are the 10 Best Portable DVD & Blu-ray Players 1.Cubetek Hd Media Player with1080P Cubetek Hd Media Player 1080P is the most affordable Media Player that supports all media formats. It is an affordable, compact, and handy HD media player that no one imagined. Offering 1080P resolution and a powerful sensor for better remote connectivity, it comes with a USB and HDMI connector type. HD media player by Cubetek connects with LCD, Plasma, LED, CRTV, and any other TV. The features are user-friendly and can fit in your palm. Specifications: • Player Type: Media Player • Model: CB-HD-01 • Weight: ‎150 g • Dimensions: 8 x 6 x 1.5 cm

Pros Cons Powerful sensor The Remote is not responsive Supports all Media formats inbuilt card reader

2.ieGeek 11.5 inches DVD Player The portable DVD Player by ieGeek is one of the best DVD players in this range. The compact design with a 2500mAh battery capacity, lasting up to 5 hours, makes it the perfect travelling companion. It comes in an 11.5” size and a swivel display of 9.5” that rotates 360 degrees. It also features 3.5mm jack support to provide clear and concentrated sound. It also supports SD Cards up to 32GB and USB and multimedia files and requires a 1-lithium portable battery. Specifications: • Player Type: DVD Player • Model: ‎IeGeek • Weight: ‎1360 g • Dimensions: 37.69 x 21.79 x 7.7 cm

Pros Cons 5.1 Channel Does not include an instruction manual The seamless playing of Blu-ray discs Can support for a long time

3.Mitsun MIT-BLU3000 DVD Bluray Player Mitsun MIT-BLU3000 is a feature-packed Bluray DVD Player offering a sturdy body with a black glossy finish. The compact design allows it to fit into any space and cabinet. It comes with a USB/DIVX port, supports playback, and various audio like Dolby digital, digital plus, TrueHD, WMA, and DTS, and features like improving video quality to full HD 1080p, playing FLV and MKV files, and 3D video. Various connectivity options include HDMI, LAN, USB, audio, and video outputs. Specifications: • Player Type: Bluray Player • Model: ‎‎KR127 • Weight: ‎1800 g • Dimensions: ‎40.01 x 30 x 8.99 cm

Pros Cons upscales the video to 1080p Cannot connect AVR Multiple connections possible

4.WONNIE 17.9" DVD/CD Player WONNIE Portable DVD/CD Player comes with a 17.9” screen of full size and an inner screen of 15.4”. The swivel LCD screen is 1366*768, rotates to 270 degrees, flips 180 degrees, and provides region-free disc play of DVD, CD, CD-R/RW, DVD-R/+R, and more. It supports multi-media formats like MP3, JPEG, WMA, VOB, and AVI4 and features a built-in USB/MMC/ SD port. The rechargeable, durable, and safe Li-polymer battery allows you to enjoy playing it for up to 6 hours. Specifications: • Player Type: DVD Player • Model: ‎‎Wonnie 17.9 • Weight: 2440 g • Dimensions: ‎‎38.1 x 26.67 x 5.08 cm

Pros Cons Long Battery Life Sometimes the sound quality seems off Multiple Sharing Experience Multiple Formats & Region Free

5.Philips EP200 DVD Player This Philip DVD player is modified to support all-region DVDs across the world. It will allow you to watch (PAL and NTSC video system) DVDs from any region (0-9) and country, with proofreader drive playback. The 1080p DVD player allows you to play CDs and supports video conversion to 1080p full HD. This multi-region DVD player features HDMI, compound video outputs, and digital coaxial output. Upscale to HDMI 1080p, cinema plus, Controlling HDMI CEC, proof-reader devices controlled via a single device. Specifications: • Player Type: DVD Player • Model: ‎‎‎TAEP200 • Weight: 820 g • Dimensions: ‎‎23 x 20 x 5 cm

Pros Cons Modified to Play All Region DVDs Average picture quality Easylink to control all HDMI CEC devices JPEG slideshow function

6.Panasonic DMP-BDT380GA Blu-Ray Player Panasonic DMP-BDT380GA comes with 4K upscaling to provide a better experience. It is fully equipped to convert 1080p to 4K ultra-HD and offers 4K JPEG playback for Blu-ray viewing. Also, it can convert 2D details to 3D with a 3D conversion and effect controller. It is compatible with USB 2.0, 1.1, Samsung Galaxy S3, tablets, Micro USB OTG, and more. It also supports Micro SDHC and SD. DLNA compatibility allows it to link with various sources for smooth streaming. Specifications: • Player Type: Bluray Player • Model: DMP-BDT380GA • Weight: 1000 g • Dimensions: ‎‎‎8 x 26 x 45 cm

Pros Cons Works perfectly with mobiles and tablets Cannot upscale compatible with USB versions 1.1 and 2.0 Works miracast

7.Sylvania SDVD1332 DVD Player Sylvania Portable DVD Player is an ideal device to take along on road trips to watch movies, TV shows, and other entertainment options that come in DVD format. It comes with a 16:9” full-size widescreen with a 13.3” inner screen. The TFT colour display allows you to enjoy the real drama and catch the chaos of action scenes. It supports various video playback formats like DVDs, MP3s, JPEGs, CDs, DVD+-R/RW, CD-R, and CD-R/RW. Specifications: • Player Type: DVDPlayer • Model: ‎SDVD1332 • Weight: 2000 g • Dimensions: ‎‎‎48.26 x 8.26 x 31.12 cm

Pros Cons Big screen The sound quality on a little low side Includes a remote Works with all disc types

8.WorldCare® Portable 12 Inch DVD Player WorldCare® Portable DVD Player comes with a 12” HD LCD. The swivel screen allows you to set the view angle as per your requirement. The size of 15x10x7 centimetres allows you to carry it anywhere, making it an ideal travel partner. The built-in rechargeable battery offers 3 hours of playback time, and high-power speakers let you enjoy clear audio. It can also e operated with car sockets, and you can play DVD games too. Specifications: • Player Type: DVD Player • Model: ‎‎GTH19NOV21_349251 • Weight: 1000 g • Dimensions: ‎‎‎15 x 10 x 7 cm

Pros Cons Built-in Battery Television Not energy-efficient Supports all video formats Lightweight

9.NAXA NPD703 7" DVD Player NAXA NPD703 DVD player comes with a 7” TFT LCD making it an ideal player for family entertainment nights. The sleek design allows it to fit in the minimum space available. The LCD features a swivel screen that can rotate 180 degrees to set in any view angle. It supports DVD, CD, DVD + R/RW, CD-R/RW disc support with NTSC/PAL video standard, and multimedia support. It features a rechargeable lithium battery of 1500mAh, an AC power adapter, and a DC car power cord. Specifications: • Player Type: DVD Player • Model: ‎‎‎NPD-703 • Weight: 726 g • Dimensions: 22.6 x 16.5 x 3.8 cm

Pros Cons Compact design Should have had a larger screen Easy understanding of the command buttons Good quality

10.SQQBZZ 9" DVD Player SQQBZZ portable DVD player comes with a built-in rechargeable 2000mAh lithium battery that offers 4 to 6 hours of backup. The 7-inch unique display features a swivel screen that rotates to 270 degrees and flips to 180 degrees. It also offers various media formats like MP3, WMA, WAV, JPEG, MPEG2, DIVX, and others, and is equipped with a 3.5mm earphone jack and dual speakers for better sound quality. Specifications: • Player Type: DVD Player • Model: ‎‎‎SQQBZZ • Weight: 1190 g • Dimensions: 33.78 x 22.91 x 8.1 cm

Pros Cons Multimedia supported The remote function could be improved Dual speakers Swivelling screen

Best 3 features of the best portable DVD and Blu-ray players

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Cubetek Hd Media Player with 1080P Powerful sensor Supports all Media formats inbuilt card reader ieGeek Portable DVD Player 5.1 Channel The seamless playing of Blu-ray discs Can support for a long time Mitsun MIT-BLU3000 Bluray DVD Player upscales the video to 1080p Multiple connections possible Has many all ports WONNIE 17.9" DVD/CD Player Long Battery Life Multiple Sharing Experience Multiple Formats & Region Free PHILIPS EP200 DVD Player Modified to Play All Region DVDs Easylink to control all HDMI CEC devices JPEG slideshow function Panasonic DMP-BDT380GA Blu-Ray Player works perfectly with mobiles and tablets compatible with USB versions 1.1 and 2.0 Works miracast Sylvania SDVD1332 DVD Player Big screen Includes a remote Works with all disc types WorldCare® 12 Inch DVD Player Built-in Battery Television Supports all video formats Lightweight NAXA NPD703 DVD Player Compact design Easy understanding of the command buttons Good quality SQQBZZ DVD Player Multimedia supported Dual speakers Swivelling screen

Best value for money Cubetek HD media player is pocket friendly and travel-friendly for anyone who is into the music world. This is a portable size that can be placed anywhere in your desired place or can be given as a gift. It supports all media formats and also features 1080p USB and HDMI connection types, making it a super value-for-money product. Best overall Cubetek HD media player is considered one of the best DVD and Blu-ray media players. It comes in pure black colour with the brand logo on top. It has USB and HDMI connector types with 1080p resolution. Although no internet application is supported on this device. It can be connected to universal TV, CRTV, LED, Plasma, LCD, and 3D. It has a user-friendly interface and is highly portable with your palm size appliance. As mentioned above, this is not only the best value-for-money product but also the best product overall. Make sure to get your hands on it now. How to Find the Perfect Portable DVD and Blu-ray Players? Everyone wants a portable DVD & Blu-ray player these days. One should look for a media player that supports all media formats. Offering 1080P resolution and a powerful sensor for better remote connectivity, it should come up with a USB and HDMI connector type. The dimension of the player plays a major role. Most DVD players are equipped with high-power speakers, making the volume clear and loud. It should also feature 3.5mm jack support to provide clear and concentrated sound. It must also support SD Cards up to 32GB and USB and multimedia files and requires a 1-lithium portable battery. Product price list of the best portable DVD and Blu-ray players

Products Price (in Rs) Cubetek Hd Media Player with 1080P 3790 ieGeek 11.5 inch DVD Player 17558 Mitsun MIT-BLU3000 DVD Player 14990 WONNIE 17.9" DVD Player 24907 PHILIPS EP200 DVD Player 7499 Panasonic DMP-BDT380GA Blu-Ray Player 14444 Sylvania SDVD1332 DVD Player 25702 WorldCare® 12 Inch DVD Player 12029 NAXA NPD703 Portable DVD Player 16551 SQQBZZ DVD Player 10616

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”