  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 04, 2022 12:41 IST

Summary:

The best portable DVD and Blu-Ray players handle both formats with good quality while maintaining portability with their screen size and resolution. Browse our list of the Best Portable DVD & Blu-ray Players.

While choosing the best portable DVD and Blu-ray player, you have to consider many factors, such as battery life, portability, screen syncing, media file support, and charging. to the best portable DVD player. Despite being made to be portable, you don't want a screen that is too small or a display with low resolution. Additionally, you can decide that you want to watch video on your portable DVD player but on a bigger screen. Check out these quick factors and which one will best go with your ideal choice.

Here are the 10 Best Portable DVD & Blu-ray Players

1.Cubetek Hd Media Player with1080P

Cubetek Hd Media Player 1080P is the most affordable Media Player that supports all media formats. It is an affordable, compact, and handy HD media player that no one imagined. Offering 1080P resolution and a powerful sensor for better remote connectivity, it comes with a USB and HDMI connector type. HD media player by Cubetek connects with LCD, Plasma, LED, CRTV, and any other TV. The features are user-friendly and can fit in your palm.

Specifications:

• Player Type: Media Player

• Model: CB-HD-01

• Weight: ‎150 g

• Dimensions: 8 x 6 x 1.5 cm

ProsCons
Powerful sensorThe Remote is not responsive
Supports all Media formats 
inbuilt card reader 
Cubetek Hd Media Player 1080P (Black)
24% off
3,790 4,990
Buy now

2.ieGeek 11.5 inches DVD Player

The portable DVD Player by ieGeek is one of the best DVD players in this range. The compact design with a 2500mAh battery capacity, lasting up to 5 hours, makes it the perfect travelling companion. It comes in an 11.5” size and a swivel display of 9.5” that rotates 360 degrees. It also features 3.5mm jack support to provide clear and concentrated sound. It also supports SD Cards up to 32GB and USB and multimedia files and requires a 1-lithium portable battery.

Specifications:

• Player Type: DVD Player

• Model: ‎IeGeek

• Weight: ‎1360 g

• Dimensions: 37.69 x 21.79 x 7.7 cm

ProsCons
5.1 ChannelDoes not include an instruction manual
The seamless playing of Blu-ray discs 
Can support for a long time 
ieGeek 11.5 inch Portable DVD Player 360° Swivel Screen, AV-in/Out, SD Card and USB Port, 5h Rechargeable Battery, Support Resume Function, Region-free Blue
38% off
11,066 17,705.6
Buy now

3.Mitsun MIT-BLU3000 DVD Bluray Player

Mitsun MIT-BLU3000 is a feature-packed Bluray DVD Player offering a sturdy body with a black glossy finish. The compact design allows it to fit into any space and cabinet. It comes with a USB/DIVX port, supports playback, and various audio like Dolby digital, digital plus, TrueHD, WMA, and DTS, and features like improving video quality to full HD 1080p, playing FLV and MKV files, and 3D video. Various connectivity options include HDMI, LAN, USB, audio, and video outputs.

Specifications:

• Player Type: Bluray Player

• Model: ‎‎KR127

• Weight: ‎1800 g

• Dimensions: ‎40.01 x 30 x 8.99 cm

ProsCons
upscales the video to 1080pCannot connect AVR
Multiple connections possible 
Mitsun MIT-BLU3000 Bluray DVD Player with DIVX/USB Port & Bluray Support
21% off
14,990 18,990
Buy now

4.WONNIE 17.9" DVD/CD Player

WONNIE Portable DVD/CD Player comes with a 17.9” screen of full size and an inner screen of 15.4”. The swivel LCD screen is 1366*768, rotates to 270 degrees, flips 180 degrees, and provides region-free disc play of DVD, CD, CD-R/RW, DVD-R/+R, and more. It supports multi-media formats like MP3, JPEG, WMA, VOB, and AVI4 and features a built-in USB/MMC/ SD port. The rechargeable, durable, and safe Li-polymer battery allows you to enjoy playing it for up to 6 hours.

Specifications:

• Player Type: DVD Player

• Model: ‎‎Wonnie 17.9

• Weight: 2440 g

• Dimensions: ‎‎38.1 x 26.67 x 5.08 cm

ProsCons
Long Battery LifeSometimes the sound quality seems off
Multiple Sharing Experience 
Multiple Formats & Region Free 
WONNIE 17.9" Portable DVD/CD Player with 15.4" Large Swivel HD Screen, 6 Hours 5000mAH Rechargeable Battery, Support USB/SD Card/ Sync TV, Regions Free, Car Charger, Remote Control for Kids, Blue
24,907
Buy now

5.Philips EP200 DVD Player

This Philip DVD player is modified to support all-region DVDs across the world. It will allow you to watch (PAL and NTSC video system) DVDs from any region (0-9) and country, with proofreader drive playback. The 1080p DVD player allows you to play CDs and supports video conversion to 1080p full HD. This multi-region DVD player features HDMI, compound video outputs, and digital coaxial output. Upscale to HDMI 1080p, cinema plus, Controlling HDMI CEC, proof-reader devices controlled via a single device.

Specifications:

• Player Type: DVD Player

• Model: ‎‎‎TAEP200

• Weight: 820 g

• Dimensions: ‎‎23 x 20 x 5 cm

ProsCons
Modified to Play All Region DVDsAverage picture quality
Easylink to control all HDMI CEC devices 
JPEG slideshow function 
PHILIPS EP200 Multi Zone Region Free DVD Player - 1080P HDMI - PAL/NTSC Conversion - USB 2.0 - A/V Output & Remote Control
32% off
6,799 9,999
Buy now

6.Panasonic DMP-BDT380GA Blu-Ray Player

Panasonic DMP-BDT380GA comes with 4K upscaling to provide a better experience. It is fully equipped to convert 1080p to 4K ultra-HD and offers 4K JPEG playback for Blu-ray viewing. Also, it can convert 2D details to 3D with a 3D conversion and effect controller. It is compatible with USB 2.0, 1.1, Samsung Galaxy S3, tablets, Micro USB OTG, and more. It also supports Micro SDHC and SD. DLNA compatibility allows it to link with various sources for smooth streaming.

Specifications:

• Player Type: Bluray Player

• Model: DMP-BDT380GA

• Weight: 1000 g

• Dimensions: ‎‎‎8 x 26 x 45 cm

ProsCons
Works perfectly with mobiles and tabletsCannot upscale
compatible with USB versions 1.1 and 2.0 
Works miracast 
Panasonic DMP-BDT380GA Smart Newtwork ,4K Upscaling, Blu-Ray Player with Built In WiFi, Miracast, 3D Conversion, DLNA, Netflix & DLNA
Check Price on Amazon

7.Sylvania SDVD1332 DVD Player

Sylvania Portable DVD Player is an ideal device to take along on road trips to watch movies, TV shows, and other entertainment options that come in DVD format. It comes with a 16:9” full-size widescreen with a 13.3” inner screen. The TFT colour display allows you to enjoy the real drama and catch the chaos of action scenes. It supports various video playback formats like DVDs, MP3s, JPEGs, CDs, DVD+-R/RW, CD-R, and CD-R/RW.

Specifications:

• Player Type: DVDPlayer

• Model: ‎SDVD1332

• Weight: 2000 g

• Dimensions: ‎‎‎48.26 x 8.26 x 31.12 cm

ProsCons
Big screenThe sound quality on a little low side
Includes a remote 
Works with all disc types 
Sylvania SDVD1332 13.3-Inch Swivel Screen Portable DVD Player with USB/SD Card Reader
14% off
25,702 29,999
Buy now

8.WorldCare® Portable 12 Inch DVD Player

WorldCare® Portable DVD Player comes with a 12” HD LCD. The swivel screen allows you to set the view angle as per your requirement. The size of 15x10x7 centimetres allows you to carry it anywhere, making it an ideal travel partner. The built-in rechargeable battery offers 3 hours of playback time, and high-power speakers let you enjoy clear audio. It can also e operated with car sockets, and you can play DVD games too.

Specifications:

• Player Type: DVD Player

• Model: ‎‎GTH19NOV21_349251

• Weight: 1000 g

• Dimensions: ‎‎‎15 x 10 x 7 cm

ProsCons
Built-in Battery TelevisionNot energy-efficient
Supports all video formats 
Lightweight 
WorldCare® Portable 12 Inch HD LCD een TV e DVD Game Media Player FM Radio USB MP3 MP4349251 | Pack of 1
72% off
12,029 42,399
Buy now

9.NAXA NPD703 7" DVD Player

NAXA NPD703 DVD player comes with a 7” TFT LCD making it an ideal player for family entertainment nights. The sleek design allows it to fit in the minimum space available. The LCD features a swivel screen that can rotate 180 degrees to set in any view angle. It supports DVD, CD, DVD + R/RW, CD-R/RW disc support with NTSC/PAL video standard, and multimedia support. It features a rechargeable lithium battery of 1500mAh, an AC power adapter, and a DC car power cord.

Specifications:

• Player Type: DVD Player

• Model: ‎‎‎NPD-703

• Weight: 726 g

• Dimensions: 22.6 x 16.5 x 3.8 cm

ProsCons
Compact designShould have had a larger screen
Easy understanding of the command buttons 
Good quality 
NAXA NPD703 7"" TFT LCD Swivel-Screen Portable DVD Player
75% off
11,568.29 45,964
Buy now

10.SQQBZZ 9" DVD Player

SQQBZZ portable DVD player comes with a built-in rechargeable 2000mAh lithium battery that offers 4 to 6 hours of backup. The 7-inch unique display features a swivel screen that rotates to 270 degrees and flips to 180 degrees. It also offers various media formats like MP3, WMA, WAV, JPEG, MPEG2, DIVX, and others, and is equipped with a 3.5mm earphone jack and dual speakers for better sound quality.

Specifications:

• Player Type: DVD Player

• Model: ‎‎‎SQQBZZ

• Weight: 1190 g

• Dimensions: 33.78 x 22.91 x 8.1 cm

ProsCons
Multimedia supportedThe remote function could be improved
Dual speakers 
Swivelling screen 
SQQBZZ 9" Portable DVD Player with 7" Swivel Screen,Car DVD Player Support CD/DVD/SD Card/USB/Headphones, Remote Control, Car Charger, Power Adaptor (Black)
44% off
10,616 18,999
Buy now

Best 3 features of the best portable DVD and Blu-ray players

ProductsFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Cubetek Hd Media Player with 1080P Powerful sensorSupports all Media formatsinbuilt card reader
ieGeek Portable DVD Player 5.1 ChannelThe seamless playing of Blu-ray discsCan support for a long time
Mitsun MIT-BLU3000 Bluray DVD Playerupscales the video to 1080pMultiple connections possibleHas many all ports
WONNIE 17.9" DVD/CD PlayerLong Battery LifeMultiple Sharing ExperienceMultiple Formats & Region Free
PHILIPS EP200 DVD PlayerModified to Play All Region DVDsEasylink to control all HDMI CEC devicesJPEG slideshow function
Panasonic DMP-BDT380GA Blu-Ray Playerworks perfectly with mobiles and tabletscompatible with USB versions 1.1 and 2.0Works miracast
Sylvania SDVD1332 DVD PlayerBig screenIncludes a remoteWorks with all disc types
WorldCare® 12 Inch DVD PlayerBuilt-in Battery TelevisionSupports all video formatsLightweight
NAXA NPD703 DVD PlayerCompact designEasy understanding of the command buttonsGood quality
SQQBZZ DVD PlayerMultimedia supportedDual speakersSwivelling screen

Best value for money

Cubetek HD media player is pocket friendly and travel-friendly for anyone who is into the music world. This is a portable size that can be placed anywhere in your desired place or can be given as a gift. It supports all media formats and also features 1080p USB and HDMI connection types, making it a super value-for-money product.

Best overall

Cubetek HD media player is considered one of the best DVD and Blu-ray media players. It comes in pure black colour with the brand logo on top. It has USB and HDMI connector types with 1080p resolution. Although no internet application is supported on this device. It can be connected to universal TV, CRTV, LED, Plasma, LCD, and 3D. It has a user-friendly interface and is highly portable with your palm size appliance. As mentioned above, this is not only the best value-for-money product but also the best product overall. Make sure to get your hands on it now.

How to Find the Perfect Portable DVD and Blu-ray Players?

Everyone wants a portable DVD & Blu-ray player these days. One should look for a media player that supports all media formats. Offering 1080P resolution and a powerful sensor for better remote connectivity, it should come up with a USB and HDMI connector type. The dimension of the player plays a major role. Most DVD players are equipped with high-power speakers, making the volume clear and loud. It should also feature 3.5mm jack support to provide clear and concentrated sound. It must also support SD Cards up to 32GB and USB and multimedia files and requires a 1-lithium portable battery.

Product price list of the best portable DVD and Blu-ray players

ProductsPrice (in Rs)
Cubetek Hd Media Player with 1080P 3790
ieGeek 11.5 inch DVD Player17558
Mitsun MIT-BLU3000 DVD Player14990
WONNIE 17.9" DVD Player24907
PHILIPS EP200 DVD Player7499
Panasonic DMP-BDT380GA Blu-Ray Player14444
Sylvania SDVD1332 DVD Player25702
WorldCare® 12 Inch DVD Player12029
NAXA NPD703 Portable DVD Player16551
SQQBZZ DVD Player 10616

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Is it possible to only use a portable DVD player on flights or road trips?

You can purchase aftermarket attachments, such as straps that can help you tie it to the car seat or the seat's back side of the car, even if you purchase a portable DVD player that is intended for usage at home or on a flight.

What characteristics should I look for in a portable DVD player that I intend to buy for road trips?

Look for devices that can simply be affixed to the headrest of a seat. This enables hands-free operation. Consider portable DVD players as well if they feature electric anti-shock. This feature makes sure that even while you're travelling on rough roads, viewers will get a smooth image.

What should be the ideal battery life of a portable DVD and Blu-ray player?

Seek out versions with greater battery life. Pay close attention to models that have a battery life of at least three and a half to four hours so you can watch one or two full-length movies before it needs to be recharged.

