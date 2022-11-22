Sign out
Best power bank 10,000+ for your gadgets

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 22, 2022 13:48 IST

Summary:

Having the best power bank 10000+mAh means that your devices will always have a reliable power source, no matter where you are or what you're doing. Read on to learn about some of the best 10000 mAh power banks available for smart gadgets, and pick one that suits your needs and tastes.

Best power bank 10000+mAh

The best power bank 10000+mAh is undeniably one of the most important smartphone accessories when we have to stay connected throughout the day. Anytime your phone's battery is low, or you have a long day ahead of you, you can use a power bank to keep it charged. Also, as people have started travelling again, power banks have become a necessity again!

Not only are power banks important for those who are constantly moving, but they also have some use for those who like to stay indoors. They can be extremely useful in areas with frequent power cuts.

Similar to the smartphone industry, certain companies are ruling the powerbank sector, and here is a list of the best power banks for you. This would help you choose the best power bank 10000+mAh for your device, matching your needs.

Best power bank 10000+mAh in India:

1. Mi Power Bank 3i

Xiaomi's introduction of high-capacity and high-quality power banks to India is a game-changer for the market. Mi Power Bank 3i is an upgrade with a more convenient and compact design. Each of the two ports can send and receive power at lightning speeds. It has 12 layers of protection for the circuit chip, is compact, and can charge two devices simultaneously. In addition, it supports 18 W fast charging.

Specifications:

● No. Of Ports : 2

● Item Weight : 251 g

● Volts : 9 V

ProsCons
High PerformancePrice
Compact Design 
Mi 10000mAH Li-Polymer, Micro-USB and Type C Input Port, Power Bank 3i with 18W Fast Charging (Midnight Black)
11% off
1,149 1,296
Buy now

2. Realme 3i

The Realme portable charger can swiftly power up your gadgets. It’s a 10000mAh battery and 12 W fast charge. It has 12 levels of circuit protection to prevent mishaps and offers quick charging in both directions. High-density battery included; it can be recharged 500 times without losing any of its original power.

Specifications:

● No. of Ports : 2

● Item Weight : 210 g

● Unique Feature : Supports 12 W fast-charging

ProsCons
High PerformancePrice
Fast Charging 
realme Lithium_Polymer 10000 mAH Power Bank (3i Quick Charge 12W), Yellow
2% off
1,473 1,499
Buy now

3. Redmi Power Bank

The Redmi Power Bank can rapidly charge your devices with its 10000mAh capacity and 10W fast charging capabilities. It's small, convenient, and won't slip out of your hands, thanks to the textured grip. Type-C and micro-USB cords can both be used to power it up. It has two USB output connections, so you may simultaneously charge two gadgets. In addition, you can set your device more quickly and safely thanks to the integrated 12-layer chip protection system.

Specifications:

● No. Of Ports : 2

● Item Weight : 247 g

● Volts : 5 V

ProsCons
AffordableCharge Speed
Electrostatic ProtectionDesign Quality
Low Power Mode 
Resistance to temperature 
Redmi 10000 mAh Fast Charging Slim Power Bank (Black, 10W Fast Charging, Dual Ports)
48% off
1,049 1,999
Buy now

4. Urban Power Bank

The URBN portable charger has a lithium polymer battery that can store up to 10,000 mAh of energy. It has a plush, premium feels in hand and supports rapid charging at 12W. It has four distinct layers of security to safeguard your smartphone when charging, and it can modify its power output based on the gadget it's connecting to. A power indicator light (LED) is included. In addition, it has two USB ports, so you can charge two devices simultaneously.

Specifications:

● No. Of Ports : 2

● Item Weight : 173 g

● Special Features : Two-way fast charge

ProsCons
Compact and HandyCharge Speed
Design Quality 
URBN 10000 mAh 20W Super Fast Charging Ultra Compact Nano Lithium_ion Power Bank with Quick Charge & Power Delivery, Type C Input/Output, Type C Cable Included (Camo)
43% off
1,699 2,990
Buy now

5. Ambrane Power Bank

The Ambrane 10000 mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank is compact and lightweight thanks to its capsule shape. Thanks to its dual USB connections, you can charge two gadgets at once. A battery life indicator light is included. It's an excellent option for people trying to save money without sacrificing the quality of a portable charger.

Specifications:

● No. Of Ports : 2

● Item Weight : 230 g

● Special Features : 20 W fast charge

ProsCons
Charge SpeedBuild Quality
Budget-Friendly 
Ambrane 10000mAh Slim Power Bank, 20W Fast Charging, Dual Output, Type C PD (Input & Output), Quick Charge, Li-Polymer, Multi-Layer Protection for iPhone, Anrdoid & Other Devices (Stylo 10K, Black)
38% off
999 1,599
Buy now

6. Syska Power Bank

The Syska L1002J power bank comprises valuable features, including portable media charge support, an LED flashlight, excess charge, discharge safeguards, and more. It's available in a sleek black finish and features an easy-to-read LED charge indicator. The Syska L1002J power bank has a minimalistic style and numerous valuable functions.

Specifications:

● No. Of Ports : 2

● Item Weight : 230 g

● Special Features : 20 W fast charge

ProsCons
Multi-protection circuitSlow charging power
Compact design and sturdy 
Improved battery capacity 
SYSKA Quick Charging 18W P1029J Power Bank with High-Energy Density Polymer Cell with Triple Output Port (Dynamic Black)
55% off
899 1,999
Buy now

7. Phillips Power Bank

A power outage is no longer a concern thanks to the cutting-edge Philips Power bank. With a larger battery capacity, you can charge your gadgets more rapidly and without risk. It's the best option thanks to its small size and modern appearance.

Specifications:

● No. Of Ports : 2

● Item Weight : 212 g

● Special Features : LED Lights, 10 W fast charging

ProsCons
Sleek and compact designLess battery life
Safe charging 
PHILIPS 10000mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank DLP1710CV with 10 Watt Fast Charging, (Blue)
52% off
1,199 2,499
Buy now

8. Croma 12 W Fast Charge Power Bank

You can swiftly charge various devices thanks to the large battery capacity of the Croma 12W power bank. The lithium polymer cells inside its battery pack charge quickly and last for a long time.

Specifications:

● No. Of Ports : 3

● Item Weight : 399 g

● Special Features : LED Lights, 12 W fast charging

ProsCons
12W power outputLess appealing packaging
Protection against short circuits 
Croma 12W Fast Charge 10000mAh Lithium Polymer Power Bank with Sleek Design, Made in India, Micro USB Cable 6 Months Warranty (CRSP10kPBA258901, Blue)
Check Price on Amazon

Best 3 features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
2Mi Power Bank 3iincludes both a USB Type-C to USB Type-A cable18W fast Chargingergonomic arc design
Real me 10000mAh Power BankLow Current Mode for AIoT Product:13 Layer ProtectionOnly power bank to support PD charging in this price range
Redmi 10000mAh Power Bank10 Watts Fast Chargecharge a 3000mAh phone battery 2.1 times Universal Compatibility
URBN 10000 mAhIdeal for all types of compatible Quick Charge 3.0 devices Doesn't get heated even after long usage hoursCompact and Looks Premium
Ambrane Capsule 10kHighly portableDual Power output portsCompatible with wide range of devices
Syska 10000 mAhadvance current shut featureMultiple ConnectorsHigh density polymer Cell
Phillips Power BankVery sleek, Light weight, Good built qualitySupport fast chargingComes with LED power indicator
Croma Power BankBuilt in short circuit protection2 charging pointsFast Charge with 2.1 Ampere current output

Best value for money power bank in India

Syska L1002J power bank has a more recent and better value for money than the other power banks here. It is priced just at Rs. 899. The Syska L1002J is a high-capacity power bank with many convenient extras like a built-in LED flashlight, protection against overcharging and discharging, and more. It is a classy black colour with a clear LED power indication. The Syska L1002J portable battery charger seems simple but offers many practical features making it the best power bank 10000+mAh at a great price.

Best overall product

The Mi Power Bank 3i with dual USB input is the best overall product to buy for Rs. 1,149. In terms of battery life, it's perfect. This portable charger is well worth the money. The mobile charger weighs little, so you'll not have trouble carrying it around. Moreover, it's a quick charger, so it doesn't take long to charge.

Consider the Mi Power Bank 3i your one-stop shop if you want a cheap yet functional power bank. Customers in India love this power bank because of its reasonable pricing and high quality making it the best power bank 10000+mAh.

How to find the best power banks in India

Considering the device's build quality and portability is essential when selecting a power bank, as you'll use it frequently while travelling. You should carefully examine the capacity of the finest 10000 mAh power bank and compare it to other power banks depending on your tastes and needs before purchasing. Additionally, you should check out the available ports on the gadget. When you compare all these parameters, Mi Power Bank 3i with dual USB emerges as the best power bank 10000+mAh.

Best power banks price list

S.No.ProductPrice
1.Mi Power Bank 3iRs. 1,149
2.Real me 10000mAh Power BankRs. 1,452
3.Redmi 10000mAh Power BankRs. 1,049
4.URBN 10000 mAhRs. 1,699
5.Ambrane Capsule 10kRs. 999
6.Syska 10000 mAhRs. 899
7.Phillips Power BankRs. 1,199
8.Croma Power BankRs. 549

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

FAQs

Q1. Does a 10000 mAh power bank have enough power to recharge a laptop?

A1. A laptop may be charged with a 10000 mAh power bank.

Q2. For how much time can a 10000 mAh power bank be expected to function?

A2. Up to 10 hours of use time is possible from the top-tier 10000 mAh power bank.

Q3. Should one invest in a Syska Power Bank?

A3. Yes. The cost of a Syska 10000 mah power bank is Rs. 899. The device contains a micro-USB charging port and two USB output connections. On one side, you'll find the on/off button; on the other, four LED lights indicate how much juice is left in the power bank.

