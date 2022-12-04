Best power banks from Belkin By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Belkin offers a wide range of power banks for your varying charging needs. these power banks are equipped to be compatible with several major brands of electronic devices.

With electronic devices being used in all aspects of life, the need for them to be continually charged has become a necessity. After all what use is an electronic device if its battery is discharged? Thus, the need arises for power banks to charge your phones and other electronic devices. A power bank solves your problem of charging your mobile devices on the go. They help you stay connected by charging your devices while you are on the move. There are a wide variety of power banks available in the market for you to choose from. Even at low rates, power banks with capacities of up to 50,000 mAh and fast charging speeds of up to 22.5W are available. Among the various brands that provide power banks, Belkin power banks are quite popular among customers. Belkin is a well-known brand when it comes to gadgets and other electronic devices. For consumers searching for ways to charge at home or on the road, the company offers several charging solutions i.e. power banks that are great in terms of performance and come at affordable prices. Belkin offers several different power banks to cater to your different needs for charging your electronic devices. You can choose which one suits you the best in terms of utility and performance. Given below is a list of Belkin power banks available for you to purchase. Best power banks for you 1. Belkin Pocket Power 10,000 mah Power Bank The Belkin pocket power bank is one of the most versatile power banks made by Belkin who are the market leader in electronic accessories for the last 35 years. Priced at Rs. 2299, it is available in two colours; blue and rose gold. Some of the features of this power bank are:- There are two USB-A ports and one USB-C port for charging all of your gadgets, with up to 15W of power for your smartphone and two other items.

You can charge at up to 15W while utilizing all three ports, giving your smartphone an extra 40 hours of battery life so that you can easily binge-watch movies, navigate through your travel apps till you reach your destination and make video calls while on the go.

The power bank has an LED light that indicates when the power bank needs to be charged, and the accompanying USB-A to USB-C adapter allows you to begin charging right away. Product Description

Connector Type USB Brand Belkin Battery Capacity 10000 Compatible Phone Compatible with major brands such as Galaxy S20 Ultra Galaxy S20+ Galaxy S20 Google Pixel 4 XL Google Pixel 4 Google Pixel 5 Google Pixel 6 iPad Air iPad (9.7”) iPad mini 6th Gen Apple Watch Series 6 iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone X Apple AirPods Pro Apple AirPods Huawei P30/P30 Pro Apple watch etc. Colour BLUE Special Feature LED Indicator Lights, Pocket Size

Pros Cons It has a greater output of 15 W Though it is a great device to have on the go it has average efficiency It has both USB – C and A, so can cover numerous devices. The price is a little on the higher end as compared to others in the segment. It has a good design and quality build. It is easy to carry, can fit in our pocket

2. Belkin BOOSTCHARGE USB-C Power bank 10KBOOST CHARGE The Belkin USB turbo charge power bank is a robust and efficient 18W PD Tablet & Smartphone Charger that comes with a cable. It is compatible with a variety of devices such as iPad Pro 11/12.9" iPhone 11/11 Pro/11 ProMax/X/XS Max/8/8 SE Google, Samsung, Huawei, and others. Priced at Rs. 8766 this fast-charging power bank has the following features: - It has two ports that allow you to charge many gadgets at the same time.

Because of its small size, this power bank is convenient to carry around in your backpack. With rapid charging, the power bank charges your smartphone 1.5 times faster.

When you connect several devices, the power is spread among them. As a result, charging may take longer.

It enables you to connect your Android device right away with the provided USB-A to USB-C connector.

You can check how much energy the power bank has left with the help of the LED lights.

It includes a USB-C cable which helps in fast charging devices. Product Description

Type of Connector USB Brand Belkin Battery Capacity 10000 Milliamp Hours Colour Black Special Features Fast Charging Voltage Volts Charge capacity 10000mAh Total power output 18W Compatibility USB-A and USB-C devices

Pros Cons This power bank comes with built-in cables Though it has the feature of fast charging when multiple devices are connected the charging becomes slow The output is quite good at 18W. It provides fast charging for devices

3. Belkin Quick Charge Magnetic Wireless Power Bank 2500mAh Look no further than this Belkin Magnetic Wireless Power Bank for a more "on-the-go" charging solution. It is a wireless charging power bank that fully utilizes MagSafe technology and does not interfere with the iPhone 12's camera, allowing you to use your phone as it charges. This compact and portable charger is ideal for vacation or commuting, providing you with a rapid power boost wherever you go. An LED light indicates when the power bank needs to be charged, and pass-through charging allows you to charge your phone while charging the power bank.

Thanks to MagSafe compatibility, you can charge the iPhone 12 more efficiently and with accurate synchronization every time. Simply put your iPhone 12 into place; no cords or exact positioning are required. The power bank's tiny, portable form allows you to effortlessly slide it into your purse or pocket and keep charging while you travel.

Priced at Rs. 3999, the Belkin quick charge magnetic wireless power bank has the following features:-

This power bank has an Aligned Magnetic Attachment that provides more efficient charging for the iPhone 12 with exact alignment every time owing to MagSafe compatibility.

Because the wireless power bank does not interfere with the camera on your iPhone 12, you can continue to shoot videos and take pictures even while charging.

A small, portable design allows you to effortlessly slide the power bank into your purse or pocket and charge wherever you go.

Because of pass-through power technology, you can keep charging your phone even when the power bank itself has to be recharged.

An LED light indicator shows you when the charger needs to be charged, so you're never caught off guard. Product Description

Brand Belkin Battery Capacity 2500 Compatible Phone Models iPhone Colour White Special Feature LED Indicator Lights, Slim, Wireless Charging Battery Cell Composition Lithium Ion

Pros Cons It can be attached securely to the back of your iPhone without any cable so that you can use your phone while it's charging. The secure magnetic attachment is only available for the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini; it is incompatible with non-MagSafe cases. It does not block the camera of the iPhone It is compact and easy to carry.

4. Belkin Pocket Power 15K Power Bank With this compact power bank, you can stay powered wherever you are. It fits effortlessly into your pocket or purse. One of the most efficient portable batteries on the market, the Pocket Power 15K leads its class with a 15,000 mAh capacity that can recharge a smartphone up to five times. To rapidly and safely charge gadgets like smartwatches, fitness bands, headphones, speakers, and more, two universal USB-A ports provide up to 3.4A of combined power. The power bank can swiftly recharge between uses thanks to a 5V 2.0A input, allowing you to keep going. Some of the more commendable features of this power bank are as stated below:_ Efficient charging A modern smartphone can be recharged up to five times, with the 15,000 mAh battery of this power bank adding an extra 43 hours of talk time or 34 hours of web browsing. With a power bank that will keep you charged for days on end, you won't have to worry about finding an outlet or remaining connected to the grid. Fast charging at 5V 3.4A Start charging your gadgets from the 2 universal USB-A ports, which provide a combined 5V 3.4A output. Utilize a micro-USB port to swiftly recharge between usage with 5V 2.0A input. To recharge your power bank, simply use the included Micro-USB cable to connect to a wall charger or other power bank. Portability and elegance This power bank is hassle-free to transport because of its stylish appearance and lightweight materials. The internal circuit board is protected by a sturdy plastic case. Powerful polymer battery cells are lightweight substitutes for bulkier traditional battery cells, making Pocket Power 15K even more portable. The safety factors To prevent overheating and surges, Belkin batteries have sensors that keep an eye on circuits, voltage, and heat. An override is triggered by excessive heat, voltage swings, or circuit irregularities, which instantly turns the battery off and protects your gadgets. Dual port charging You never have to pick between using your phone or tablet, camera or speakers, or any other device you need since dual USB ports enable you to charge two devices at once. Product Description

Brand Belkin Battery Capacity 1500 Compatible Phone Models Major brands Colour Black Special Feature Lightweight, dual port, fast charging Battery Cell Composition Lithium Ion

Pros Cons 15,000 mAh battery Nothing 5V 3.4 amp total output quickly charges devices 5V 2.0 amp total input recharges the battery quickly 2 x universal USB port 2 x universal USB port

5. Belkin Pocket Power 5K Power Bank It's simple to recharge anyplace when you have compact, lightweight power banks like the Belkin Pocket Power 5K Power Bank in your purse or pocket. A modern smartphone can be recharged with 5,000 mAh up to 1.5 times, adding 19 hours of talk time or 11 hours of web browsing. Your favourite devices can be safely and swiftly charged using the 2.4-amp output of the universal USB-A connector. The battery recharges quickly in between usage with a 2.0-amp input. The major features of this device are as mentioned below Need to charge in a hurry? This power bank has a global USB-A port that can offer up to 2.4 amps for quick, risk-free charging of gadgets including smartphones, smartwatches, fitness bands, headphones, speakers, action cameras, and even small drones.

The plastic that houses the thin, light, and resilient polymer battery cells are also small and lightweight. The power bank's small design makes it easy to carry anyplace and fits inside your purse or pocket.

Highly safe when in operation, efficient battery cells deliver the maximum amount of power. Sensors that track heat, voltage, and circuits are included with Belkin batteries.

To provide the highest level of safety, an override is activated by excessive heat, voltage fluctuations, or circuit anomalies. Product Description

Brand Belkin Battery Capacity 5000 mah Compatible Phone Models Major brands Colour Black Special Feature Lightweight, efficient Battery Cell Composition Lithium Ion

Pros Cons A 5,000 mAh battery No fast charging is available Devices are swiftly charged with a total output of 5V 2.4 amps. The battery is readily recharged with a 5V 2.0 amp total input Design that is portable and thin Design that is portable and thin