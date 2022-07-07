Best pulse oximeters: A handy health device to keep at home

Summary:
Oxygen saturation (SpO2) and pulse rate must be measured regularly to detect the signs of acute illness in people with various heart-related diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or bronchial asthma. A pulse oximeter measures SpO2, pulse rate and perfusion index to monitor your health. Various pulse oximeters are available in the market.
Have a look at the below list for the best pulse oximeters.
1. Hesley Pulse Oximeter Fingertip
This pulse oximeter manufactured by advanced technology is one of the highest-rated products. It has a bright OLED multi-direction display to test different fingers and view the results in any direction. This oximeter's photosensitive finger sensor is highly efficient in giving accurate readings of SpO2 and pulse rate readings. It has been designed for use in homes, and for sports enthusiasts during skiing, biking, or mountain climbing.
Brand - Hesley
Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries
Battery life - 24 hours
Price - Rs. 1099
Item weight - 90 g
Dimensions - 9.8 cm × 7.2 cm × 3.6 cm
Launch date - 15 August 2020
Country of origin- Hong Kong
Item model number -PC - 60F
Customer reviews - 4.4 out of 5 (5038 ratings)
|Pros
|Cons
|Ergonomic design (fits with the need of the customers)
|None
|Ideal for health and spirits enthusiasts
|Battery backup of 24 hours
2. Dr. Trust Signature Series Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
It is a suitable pulse oximeter for heart patients and athletes. It measures the blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate within 6 seconds and displays them on the screen. This product can withstand small amounts of water, making it water-resistant but not water-repellent. Moreover, it has a rotatable multidirectional display. This oximeter is highly suitable for pilots, athletes and medical professionals to measure oxygen saturation due to its accuracy, portability and affordable price.
Brand - Dr. Trust
Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries
Price - Rs. 1499
Item weight - 78 g
Dimensions - 6 cm × 3 cm × 3 cm
Launch date - 20 June 2017
Country of origin -India
Item model number -A310
Customer Reviews - 4.5 out of 5 (14,726 readings)
|Pros
|Cons
|Displays perfusion index (pulse strength)
|Not suitable to daily use (as per the customers)
|Hypoallergenic latex-free material
|Low power indicator
|Water-resistant
|Real-time reading in 6 seconds
3. BPL Medical Technologies BPL Smart Oxy Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
This pulse oximeter is highly accurate, with +/- 2% variation in the oxygen saturation readings. The colour OLED display gives the readings of SpO2, pulse rate and PI (perfusion index). It has visual and audible alarm alerts if your readings are high or low. It works continuously for nearly 20 hours and powers off automatically when not in use.
Brand - BPL Medical Technologies
Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries
Battery life - 3 months
Price - Rs. 1477
Item weight - 45 g
Dimensions - 3.6 cm × 6.3 cm × 3.4 cm
Launch date - 28 November 2017
Country of origin -India
Item model number -BPL Smart OXY
Customer reviews - 4.4 out of 5 (9709 ratings)
|Pros
|Cons
|20 hours battery
|Issues regarding the appearance of the device (from the customers)
|High or low reading audio and visual alert
|Multi-directional display
4. BPL Medical Technologies Pulse Oximeter Oxy 04
This pulse oximeter is made up of fingertip monitors to measure your oxygen saturation and pulse rate. Its colour OLED display has a suitable font size for displaying readings. Moreover, the BPL Smart Oxy O4 contains an auto-rotate screen and colour-changing display alerts.
Brand - BPL Medical Technologies
Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries
Battery life - 1-1.5 hours
Price - Rs. 1630
Item weight - 45 g
Dimensions - 3.6 cm × 6.3 cm × 3.4 cm
Launch date - 6 October 2020
Country of origin -India
Item model number -BPL Smart OXY 04
Customer reviews - 4.3 out of 5 (635 ratings)
|Pros
|Cons
|1.5 hours battery backup
|Needs improvement in the packaging (according to the customers)
|Compact design
5. Beurer PO30 Pulse Oximeter
This pulse oximeter is ideal for high-altitude sports and patients suffering from heart ailments like heart failure or bronchial asthma. The LED screen of the Beurer PO30 oximeter displays the readings of oxygen concentration and pulse rate with vibrant colours. It operates on advanced technology using optical transmission processes to measure oxygen saturation levels.
Brand - Beurer
Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries
Battery life - 1 year
Price - Rs. 1789
Item weight - 57 g
Dimensions - 6.1 cm × 3.6 cm × 3.2 cm
Launch date - 11 December 2014
Customer reviews - 4.4 out of 5 (6594 ratings)
|Pros
|Cons
|LED display
|Fluctuations in readings of SpO2
|Five years warranty
|Ideal for sportsperson and heart patients
|Low battery indicator
6. HealthSense Accu-Beat FP 910 Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
This oximeter is highly efficient with operations control devices on a single button, sound features, and setting alarms. The finger chamber is allergen and latex-free, thus avoiding contact with microorganisms. Its Optical Detection Technology measures oxygen saturation (SpO2), perfusion index, pulse rate, and plethysmograph. Anti-motion technology is useful for accuracy during slight body movements.
Brand - HealthSense
Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries
Price - Rs. 1499
Item weight - 75 g
Dimensions - 5.5 cm × 2.9 cm × 3.4 cm
Launch date - 11 July 2020
Item model number -FP910
Country of Origin -China
Customer reviews - 4.3 out of 5 (2231 ratings)
|Pros
|Cons
|High-performance acceleration sensors
|Issues with SpO2 readings (according to the customers)
|Hypoallergenic medical-grade silicone chamber
|Anti-motion technology
7. Dr. Odin Pulse Oximeter
The OLED display in Dr. Odin’s pulse oximeter makes the readings visible and decipherable. It has a smart spring system in the finger chamber. It is highly suitable for bikers, skiers, and mountain climbers. Its audiovisual alarm notifies you after high or low readings. Anti-shaking features prevent the mistakes in readings after slight body movements.
Brand - Dr. Odin
Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries
Price - Rs. 1468
Item weight - 70 g
Dimensions - 8.1 cm × 5.9 cm × 5.7 cm
Launch date - 15 May 2019
Country of origin -India
Item Model number -FS20E
Customer reviews - 4.1 out of 5 (418 ratings)
|Pros
|Cons
|Audio-visual alarm and low battery indicator
|Issues with fluctuations in SpO2 readings (according to the customers)
|12 months warranty
|Anti-shaking features
|4 display modes
8. Choicemmed MD300C29 Dual Colour OLED Finger Pulse Oximeter
This oximeter displays 100% readings of oxygen saturation levels. Choicemmed oximeters display SpO2, pulse rate, pulse intensity, pulse wave and pulse strength within 10 seconds. The SMART spring system can accommodate various fingers. This oximeter is suitable for sports enthusiasts like bikers, skiers, and mountain climbers. It has a hypoallergenic and latex-free medical grade silicone finger chamber.
Brand - CHOICEMMED
Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries
Battery life - 32 hours
Price - Rs. 1389
Item weight - 140 g
Dimensions - 5.5 cm × 4 cm × 3 cm
Launch date - 17 July 2020
Country of origin -China
Customer reviews - 4.2 out of 5 (853 ratings)
|Pros
|Cons
|Hypoallergenic silicone finger chamber
|Complaints about the look of the product (according to the customers)
|12-month warranty
|Automatic turn off after 5 seconds
|SMART spring system
9. Tamizhanda P-01 Pulse Oximeter
This pulse oximeter comes with a 9-month warranty. During the absence of any signal, it turns off automatically. Tamizhanda Pulse oximeter went through two quality tests in Shenzhen (China) and Chennai, respectively. It accurately measures the SpO2 (oxygen saturation level), and pulse rate.
Brand - Tamizhanda
Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries
Battery life - 360 days
Price - Rs. 699
Item weight - 75 g
Dimensions - 5.8 cm × 3 cm × 3 cm
Launch date - 14 October 2020
Country of origin -Indore
Customer reviews - 3.5 out of 5 (2272 ratings)
|Pros
|Cons
|100% quality test
|Currently unavailable in the market
|9-month warranty
10. MediWeave Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
This pulse oximeter has a single-button operation design to monitor the oxygen saturation levels, pulse rate, and perfusion index. It has a 1.1-inch LED display for an easy view of the readings and graph. This oximeter switches off automatically to extend the battery life. It also has photoelectric fingertip sensors to give accurate readings.
Brand - Mediweave
Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries
Price - Rs. 1424
Item weight - 100 g
Dimensions - 15.2 cm × 11.2 cm × 5.3 cm
Launch date - 14 August 2020
Item model number -BLS-1102B
Customer reviews - 3.9 out of 5 (158 ratings)
|Pros
|Cons
|6-month warranty
|Complaints from the customers regarding proper functioning
|High-density ABS plastic
Best value for money
Hesley Pulse Oximeter Fingertip has the best value for money because it gives accurate readings of oxygen concentration levels and pulse rate at a very affordable price of Rs. 1099. Along with this, it has a multi-direction display for easy readings.
Best overall
Dr. Trust Signature Series Fingertip Pulse Oximeter With Audio Visual Alarm is the best pulse oximeter available on the market. It measures the oxygen concentration levels, pulse rate and perfusion index. The finger chamber is made of hypoallergenic latex-free material to prevent microbial contamination. Furthermore, it is water-resistant with a low power indicator.
How to find the perfect pulse oximeter?
You must look out for the following features while trying to find a perfect Pulse Oximeter:
Conclusion
These pulse oximeters have been very effective and handy, hence not only used by hospitals but also for personal uses. The prices of pulse oximeters are affordable. With advanced technology, you can monitor different vital functions of your body.
FAQs
1. Is there a need to charge the oximeter?
No, you need not charge the oximeter. Most of them are operated by batteries (2 AAA batteries). Some oximeters have rechargeable batteries that can be charged using USB cables.
2. What is the correct way to use a pulse oximeter?
Follow these steps while using a pulse oximeter:
3. Does it hurt to use a pulse oximeter?
No, using a pulse oximeter is not painful because it is a non-invasive device. It measures the reading from your fingers or toes. Thus, it doesn’t cause any pain, itching or irritation.
4. What does my 95% reading on the oximeter mean?
If your readings of oxygen concentration levels in pulse oximeters display 95%, it means your blood oxygen levels are normal. The levels less than 90% indicate sleep apnea or chronic lung disease.
5. What is the normal pulse rate of a healthy person?
The normal pulse rate of a healthy individual is 40-100. If the pulse rate reaches 110-130, then you must consult your doctor. If the reading reaches above 131, then you need urgent medical services.
