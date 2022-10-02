Sign out
Best Realme 128GB Internal memory mobile phones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 02, 2022 13:51 IST

Summary:

Realme ranks firmly among the leading smartphone manufacturers as the industry's fastest-growing brand. If you want a new Realme phone with significant storage and battery life options, here is a detailed guide.

Best Realme Mobile Phones

Anyone searching for a mid-range or low-cost smartphone should consider one of the top Realme models. The brand includes practical features in its products without charging a fortune. Moreover, the brand has also grown steadily since announcing its debut phone in 2018, establishing itself as one of the best brands in the business.

1. Realme 9 Pro Plus

With a bezel-less display that ensures you enjoy a captivating visual experience, the Realme 9 Pro Plus offers all its users a perfect all-around mobile phone experience. Its power-packed internal storage and advanced RAM performance make the Realme 9 Pro Plus stand out from other similarly priced mobile phones.

Specifications:

●Display: 6.4 inches

●Internal memory: 128 GB

●Battery: 4500 mAh

●Processor: MediaTek Density 920

ProsCons
On-screen optical fingerprint sensorBattery not up to the mark when compared to its competitors
Super AMOLED display 
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Midnight Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
20% off
24,000 29,999
Buy now

2. Realme 9

Considered one of the most popular phones in the market today, you must check out the Realme 9 phone. A power-packed processor and storage performance with a large crystal-clear display boosts the Realme 9's functioning. A not-so-expensive phone in today's market, the Realme 9 is the ultimate solution to opting for a premium mobile phone within a reasonable budget.

Specifications:

●Display: 6.4 inches

●Internal memory: 128 GB

●Battery: 5000 mAh

●Processor: Snapdragon 680

ProsCons
Cost efficientOutdated Processor
108 MP rear cameraOffers Dart charging, not Super Dart
realme 9 (Meteor Black,6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
10% off
18,975 20,999
Buy now

3. Realme 9 5G SE

A larger-than-life mobile phone, the Realme 9 5G SE is amongst the latest Realme mobile phones supporting 5G technology. The display, among the biggest in the recent Realme phones, offers the best viewing experience. Enjoying movies, playing games, and storing the best memories is easier with the Realme 9 5G SE.

Specifications:

●Display: 6.6 inches

●Internal memory: 128 GB

●Battery: 5000 mAh

●Processor: Snapdragon 778G

ProsCons
5G technologyBattery issues
Powerful processor 
Realme 9 5G (Meteor Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
6% off
17,900 18,999
Buy now

4. Realme 8

Another excellent phone by this brand is the Realme 8, which offers a fantastic all-around mobile phone experience. With a beautiful camera and exceptional battery performance, the Realme 8 is a power-packed phone.

Specifications:

●Display: 6.4 inches

●Internal memory: 128 GB

●Battery: 5000 mAh

●Processor: MediaTek Helio G95

ProsCons
Robust battery4GB RAM slows down the phone's performance 
Powerful camera 
Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
12% off
14,990 16,999
Buy now

5. Realme GT Neo 3 5G

With a 6.7 inches display and a mammoth 8 GB RAM, Realme's GT Neo 3 is the mobile phone you are looking for. Enjoy a never-ending movie-watching experience and play your favourite games on Realme's one of the finest mobile phones.

Specifications:

●Display: 6.7 inches

●Internal memory: 128 GB

●Battery: 5000 mAh

●Processor: MediaTek Density 8100

ProsCons
Incredible displayDoes not offer expandable storage
Supports super dart charging 
Realme GT Neo 3 (Sprint White, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
10% off
34,949 38,999
Buy now

6. Realme C35

This dual-sim mobile phone by Realme offers the most pleasing mobile phone user experience. Enjoy the best mobile use with this round curve phone by Realme and click captivating pictures through its high-quality camera.

Specifications:

●Display: 6.6 inches

●Internal memory: 128 GB

●Battery: 5000 mAh

●Processor: Unisoc T616

ProsCons
Cost-effectiveFeatures only 4 GB RAM
Supports quick chargingNot equipped with the latest processor
Realme C35 (Glowing Green, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
13% off
12,999 14,999
Buy now

7.Realme GT 2 Pro

If you're looking to buy a phone with an advanced processor, super storage, and a decent camera, the Realme GT 2 Pro is the perfect package catering to all your needs.

Play your favourite games and enjoy watching the best movies in HD with the best volume on the Realme GT 2 Pro.

Specifications:

●Display: 6.7 inches

●Internal memory: 128 GB

●Battery: 5000 mAh

●Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

ProsCons
Equipped with the latest processor and 5G technologyDoes not offer expandable storage
Comes with super dart chargingA little heavier than other mobile phones
Realme GT 2 Pro (Steel Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
22% off
45,337 57,999
Buy now

8. Realme 7 Pro

This splashproof mobile phone with dual sim card slots, the Realme 7 Pro, is one of the finest mobile phones under 25,000. Some of the USPs of the phone include an AMOLED display, ergonomic design, and incredible dart charging convenience.

Specifications:

●Display: 6.4 inches

●Internal memory: 128 GB

●Battery: 4500 mAh

●Processor: Snapdragon 720G

ProsCons
Expandables storageBelow-average battery backup
Splashproof  
(Renewed) Realme 7 Pro (Mirror Silver, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
38% off
15,389 24,999
Buy now

9. Realme 8s

With a bigger and better display, the Realme 8s ranks among one of the best mobile phones under 20000 in today's mobile market. With massive internal and expandable storage options, the Realme 8s is the ultimate phone to enjoy the best movies and gaming experience.

Specifications:

●Display: 6.5 inches

●Internal memory: 128 GB

●Battery: 5000 mAh

●Processor: Mediatek Density 810

ProsCons
6 GB RAMBelow average camera
Expendable storage options of up to 1 TB4500 mAh battery
realme 8s 5G (Universe Purple, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage), Medium
20% off
16,900 20,999
Buy now

10. Realme Narzo 50 Pro

With camera quality among the top in this budget, the Narzo 50 Pro is an all-around power-packed mobile phone. The phone is best known for providing an excellent camera performance in daylight and is worth recommending because of its powerful hardware performance.

Specifications:

●Display: 6.4 inches

●Internal memory: 128 GB

●Battery: 5000 mAh

●Processor: Mediatek Density 920

ProsCons
5G mobile phone in this budgetComes without expandable storage
6 GB RAM 
realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Hyper Blue 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) Dimensity 920 5G Processor |90Hz Super AMOLED Display
31% off
17,999 25,999
Buy now

Best 3 Features For You

Product Feature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
Realme 9 Pro Plus6.4 inchesProvides expandable storage6 GB RAM
Realme 96.4 inchesProvides expandable storage6 GB RAM
Realme 9 5G6.6 inchesProvides expandable storage6 GB RAM
Realme 86.4 inchesDoes not provide expandable storage4 GB RAM
Realme GT Neo 3 5G6.7 inchesDoes not provide expandable storage8 GB RAM
Realme C356.5 inchesProvides expandable storage4 GB RAM
Realme GT 2 Pro6.7 inchesProvides expandable storage8 GB RAM
Realme 7 Pro6.4 inches displayProvides expandable storage6 GB RAM
Realme 8s 5G6.5 inches displayProvides expandable storage6 GB RAM
Realme Narzo 50 Pro6.4 inches displayDoes not provide expandable storage6 GB RAM

Best Value For Money

When looking for the best value for money Realme 128 GB internal memory mobile phone, the Realme 8s 5G is the best phone you can buy. With 128 GB internal storage and additional expendable storage of around 256 GB, the Realme 8s 5G is the best in-budget phone to buy.

Best Overall Realme

The best overall Realme 128 GB internal memory mobile phone in the market is Realme GT 2 pro. The GT 2 Pro has a massive storage option of 128 GB internal memory and an expandable storage option of around 1 TB. The most prominent display screen of 6.7 inches alongside a powerful 8 GB RAM makes the GT 2 pro the best value for money Realme 128 GB internal memory mobile phone.

How to find the best Realme 128 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phone?

Here are a few things you can look at when looking for a phone for yourself:

  1. Operating System:The phone's operating system (OS) is crucial because it acts as a foundation upon which other apps can be built.
  2. Battery life:One of the main features we assess when we review smartphones is battery life. Batteries with a higher capacity often have a longer lifespan.
  3. Picture quality:The quality of the images and videos your smartphone can capture depends on its camera. When clicking a shot with a phone, an LED flash may also be quite helpful, especially if the lighting conditions are poor.

Best Realme 128 GB Internal Memory Mobile Phone Price list (September 2022)

S.noProductPrice
1.Realme 9 Pro Plus 24,309
2.Realme 9 15,999
3.Realme 9 5G 15,490
4.Realme 8 14,400
5.Realme GT Neo 3 5G 35,886
6.Realme C35 13,600
7.Realme GT 2 Pro 47,988
8.Realme 7 Pro 15,999
9.Realme 8s 5G 15,485
10.Realme Narzo 50 Pro 19,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best Realme 128GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones

Is Realme a good brand?

With a year-over-year growth rate of 157%, Realme witnessed massive growth worldwide, according to statistics from Counterpoint Research on global smartphone shipments in the first quarter of 2020. Realme ranks firmly among the leading smartphone manufacturers as the industry's fastest-growing brand.

2. What drawbacks are there to Realme phones?

● Heating Problems. The overheating problems with Realme phones are among their worst flaws.

● MIUI has ads. Users frequently seem to be indignant over the intrusive advertisements that appear on their Realme phones.

● Ram Utilization has a scope for improvement.

3. Which OS are Realme Mobile Phones using?

Realme phones use Xiaomi's MIUI User Interface in addition to Android Operating System.

