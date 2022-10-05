Sign out
Best Realme Full-HD phones for you at a reasonable cost

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 05, 2022 15:40 IST

Summary:

The top brand Realme has come a long way in this competitive cellular industry. The best audiences are keen to explore the latest Realme Full-HD Phones at the best price for enjoying the new features.

Realme Full-HD Phones

Get your choice of Realme Full-HD Phones within your budget to get a fair deal regarding specifications, features, and an upgraded model. If you are an enthusiastic Android lover, worry not; here are some amazing collections of top 10Realme Full-HD Phones that you should check out!

List of the latest Realme Full-HD phones

1. Realme GT 2

Realme GT 2 is considered one of the most value-for-price buys for the commoners. At a reasonable price range, you get an array of features and benefits that enables the user to start connecting to the mobile. Its powerful processor, upgraded technology, fast charging support with 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage make it a perfect mobile. It has a 50-megapixel camera and front lens too.

Specifiations:

● Model name: Realme GT2

● Network service: Unlocked for all the carriers

● OS: Android 12

● Technology: 5G

● RAM: 8 GB

● In-built storage: 128GB

ProsCons
Nice screen with innovative designNo Ingress protection
Dependable battery lifeToo bright panel
Blazing fast in charging 
realme GT 2 (Paper Green 8GB RAM+128GB Storage) Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Processor | 50MP Camera
13% off
34,950 39,999
Buy now

2. Realme GT Neo 3 5G

The mobile device is considered an all-rounder in terms of specifications, display, and camera. This phone has a new processor, making it a pretty user-friendly mobile. It has a comprehensive triple camera power of 50 MP+ 8MP+ 2MP and 16MP of the front camera. It has a powerful battery along with a top-notch user interface and super dart technology.

Specifications:

● Model name: Realme GT Neo 3 5G

● Network service: Unlocked for all the carriers

● OS: Android 12

● Technology: 5G

● RAM: 8 GB

● In-built storage: 128 GB

ProsCons
Great design and user interfaceIt comes with loaded bloatware
Stunning 120HZ displayNo Audio jack
Super performance with good battery lifeNo IP rating
Realme GT Neo 3 (Sprint White, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
10% off
34,949 38,999
Buy now

3. Realme GT Neo 3 5G 150W

Unleashed the suppressed gamer in you with this model Realme GT Neo 3 5G 150W is the latest Thor edition. It has the features of dual SIM along with GSM+GSM. It has an attractive design that stops the onlookers, and its smooth performance enables you to take the most stunning photos and videos. With a 16-megapixel camera and front lens, it catches the best memories you would love to cherish.

Specifications:

● Model name: Realme GT Neo 3 5G

● Network service: Unlocked for all the carriers

● OS: Android 12

● Technology: 5G

● RAM: 12 GB

● In-built storage: 256 GB

ProsCons
It has a bright AMOLED screenNo micro SD card slot
It supports all the HDR10+ featuresNo IP rating
Great for playing online gamesCamera exposure isn’t updated
Realme GT Neo 3 (150W) (Sprint White, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

4. Realme X2 Pro

One of the stunning and performance-oriented smartphones, Realme X2 Pro is an ideal mobile for daily usage. It is well designed to meet camera-related requirements like a 64MP primary lens, 13MP telephoto lens, and a super wide lens of 8MP. This mobile is perfect for capturing detailed photos of everything around you. It has dual surround speakers that ensure the voice is clear and loud.

Specifications:

● Model name: X2 Pro

● Network service: All

● OS: Android 9.0

● Technology: 4G

● RAM: 12 GB

● In-built storage: 256 GB

ProsCons
Smooth 90Hz class-leading OLED panel with a minimalistic notchNo SD card slot
Premium DesignThe colour is a bit loud
Excellent performance 
Realme X2 Pro (Lunar White, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

5. Realme 9 Pro Plus

One of the most influential and user-friendly 5G mobiles at a reasonable cost is the Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G. It has smooth functioning and fast processing and is easy to handle. The dynamic camera lens of 50 MP and the front camera makes it a perfect selfie. It also has a refreshing 90Hz rate screen and vapour cooling system features.

Specifications:

● Model name: 9 Pro + 5G

● Network service: Unlocked all carriers

● OS: Android 12

● Technology: 5G

● RAM: 8 GB

● In-built storage: 128 GB

ProsCons
90Hz refresh rate display with 5G supportNo water resistance feature
Dynamic RAM expansionBattery life is not great
Gorilla Glass 5 protection 
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G (Midnight Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
15% off
25,490 29,999
Buy now

6. Realme Nazro 50 Pro 5G

Experience the most influential performing Android phone, Realme Nazro 50 Pro 5G, with impressive features. It has an advanced processor that results in smooth performance. It has a powerful display making the camera worthwhile with a refreshing capture of moments. It has a fast charging feature with a speed of 33W dart charge and intelligent five-core chip protection that makes it quick.

Specifications:

● Model name: Nazro 50 Pro 5G

● Network service: Unlocked all carriers

● OS: Android 12

● Technology: 4G

● RAM: 6 GB and 8 GB

● In-built storage: 128 GB

ProsCons
Heart Rate sensor & excellent processorBloatware is present
33W fast chargingThe macro camera can be better
Gorilla Glass 5 protectionNo IP certification
realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G (Hyper Blue 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) Dimensity 920 5G Processor |90Hz Super AMOLED Display
31% off
17,999 25,999
Buy now

7. Realme 6 Pro

Connecting to 4G, 3G, and GPS, this mobile Realme 6 Pro runs an OS with a customizable option. The battery life of this mobile is smooth, along with great hardware under the hood that makes the processor handle the daily tasks efficiently. The camera looks decent with primary features and has a fingerprint sensor.

Specifications:

● Model name: Realme 6 Pro

● Network service: NA

● OS: Android

● Technology: 4G

● RAM: 8 GB

● In-built storage: 128 GB

ProsCons
Eye-catching designThe camera can be better
Refreshing display and colour accurateChipset is weak
Excellent battery life 
Realme 6 Pro (Lightening Orange, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Check Price on Amazon

8. Realme 9 5G SE

Realme 9 5G SE is one of the most valuable models with many impeccable features that are perfect for tech geeks. It has a sound processor and updated technology, making the performance quite impressive. The operational efficiency of the mobile makes it unique, along with its starlight texture that enhances durability.

Specifications:

● Model name: 9 5G SE

● Network service: Unlocked all carriers

● OS: Android 11

● Technology: 5G

● RAM: 6 GB

● In-built storage: 128 GB

ProsCons
3.5mm Audio JackSingle speaker
Powerful processor supporting 5GThe Outer cover seems like plastic
30W Fast ChargingThe camera & display can be better
Realme 9 5G SE (Starry Glow, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

9. Realme X3 Super Zoom

Realme X3 SuperZoom is known for its powerful processor, efficient performance, outstanding display, and good internal memory. The feature of optimal image stabilization ensures that all the images clicked are sharp and capture the best moments with an accurate display. It has a 64 MP primary camera and a 119-degree ultra wide-angle lens. It has UIS and UIS MAx ultra image stabilizing features as well.

Specifications:

● Model name: X3 SuperZoom

● Network service: Unlocked all carriers

● OS: Android

● Technology: 4G

● RAM: 8 GB

● In-built storage: 128 GB

ProsCons
Terrific performance with dedicated liquid cooling5G is not available
The camera is outstanding with a 60X superzoomIt has a thick outer cover
30W fast charging 
Realme X3 SuperZoom (Arctic White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Check Price on Amazon

10. Realme 7 Pro

A reasonably priced, stunningly displayed mobile Realme 7 Pro is best paired with the gaming DNA. It has a colossal battery which is 65W in fast charging. The technology updates are pretty impressive. It has a 32 MP camera and 64 MP front camera set up. A perfectly well-powered mobile that is ideal to purchase within your budget.

Specifications:

● Model name: Realme 7 Pro renewed

● Network service: Whatsapp SIM

● OS: Android

● Technology: GSM

● RAM: 8 GB

● In-built storage: 128 GB

ProsCons
TUV Rheinland VerifiedLow Standard refresh rate
65W Super Dart Charging featureOutdated processor
Dual Stereo Speakers 
(Renewed) Realme 7 Pro (Mirror Silver, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
33% off
15,389 22,999
Buy now

A comparison specifications of the latest Realme Full-HD hones

Here’s the list of the top 10 Realme Full-HD Phones with their comparison based on processor, display, and battery life.

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
Realme GT 2Qualcomm Snapdragon  888 processor6.62 inches  398 PPI display and AMOLED Display 5000 mAh battery with a super dart, 65W
Realme GT Neo 3 5GMediatek Dimensity 8100 Processor6.7 inches full HD display5000 mAh battery with a super dart, 80W
Realme GT Neo 3 5G 150WMediatek Dimensity 8100 Processor6.7-inch Full HD Display4500 mAh Lithium Ion Battery
Realme X2 ProQualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Octa-core processor6.5-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen4000mAH lithium-ion battery
Realme 9 Pro PlusMediatek Dimensity 920 Processor6.4 inch Full HD display and AMOLED Display4500 mAh Li-ion Battery
Realme Nazro 50 Pro 5GMediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful Gaming Processor6.4 inches 411 PPI with  Super AMOLED5000 mAh Battery
Realme 6 ProQualcomm Snapdragon 720G Octa-core processor6.6 inches 399 PPI, IPS LCD display4300 MAh, Li-ion Polymer batteries required
Realme 9 5G SEQualcomm Snapdragon 778G Processor6.6-inch Full HD Display5000 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery
Realme X3 SuperZoomQualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Processor 120 Hz Smooth Display UIS and UIS Max Ultra Image Stabilization6.57 inch Full HD Display4200 mAh Battery
Realme 7 ProQualcomm Snapdragon 720G Processor6.4-inch Full HD Display4500 mAh Lithium-ion Battery

Best value for money Realme Full-HD phones

Among all the best value for money Realme Full-HD Phones, we consider Realme Nazro 50 Pro 5G. It is a dynamic mobile with the Mediatek Dimensity 920 5G powerful gaming processor. It has 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. The space can be expandable up to 256 GB. Realme Nazro 50 Pro 5G has a Super AMOLED display which is mind-blowing. The camera is 48MP + 8MP + 2MP and 16MP Front Camera with a super battery life of 5000 mAh Battery. It has fast charging features as well. A powerful mobile like this has a lite Operating system, with a great AntuTU score and advanced performance, making it a perfect buy for all.

Best overall Realme Full-HD phones

Based on reviews and our analysis, of all the top Realme Full-HD Phones, Realme X3 SuperZoom is the best. It has the most upgraded processor, which performs in the best way. The mobile has periscope zoom with an ultra-wide lens and a primary camera that makes you click for each picture-perfect image. It has 8 GB RAM and 128 ROM, with expandable features. The smooth display with UIS and UIS Max Ultra Image Stabilization and liquid cooling system make the mobile perfect for any age.

How to find the perfect Realme Full-HD mobile phones?

To get the best phone the first thing you need to do is decide your budgets and note down the features you need in the phone such as memory, camera, processor, battery life, etc. Once you decide on these two things, the options will automatically narrow down and you will be able to make the final decison easily. Once you shortlist the phone, compare them online and offline and opt for the phone wherever you find them at the most reasonable prices.

Best Realme Full-HD phones price list (June 2022)

S.noProductPrice
1.Realme GT 2Rs.34,950
2.Realme GT Neo 3 5GRs.35,886
3.Realme GT Neo 3 5G 150WRs.42,995
4.Realme X2 ProRs.23.880
5.Realme 9 Pro PlusRs.23,999
6.Realme Nazro 50 Pro 5GRs.19,999
7.Realme 6 ProRs.17,999
8.Realme 9 5G SERs.19,999
9.Realme X3 SuperZoomRs.23,999
10.Realme 7 ProRs. 22,999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Does Realme have a Full HD display?

Yes, Realme brings in the ultra display features with a refresh rate that makes every display HD and brings the screen to life.

How much does Realme Repair cost?

If you want to repair your Realme phone, it will cost you depending on the damage. The cost is very reasonable, varying from 1000 to 2000 rupee in INR, and the online Realme support team can help you.

How to deal with a liquid-damaged Realme Phone?

Never blow dry your mobile with hot air. This will create more firmware damage due to overheating. You can take the phone to Realme authorized centres near you to get professional help.

 View More
