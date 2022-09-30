Best Realme mobile phones under ₹ 13,000 By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Realme is a renowned mobile brand famous for introducing budget-friendly phones. Realme phones generally feature great camera quality and excellent processors, leading to hassle-free functioning. You can find a list of Realme mobile phones under ₹ 13,000 here.

Realme mobile phones under ₹ 13,000 promise decent displays and larger storage space.

Realme has significantly changed the smartphone game in India, especially in the budget phone range. Realme phones have features such as excellent battery backup, stunning looks, and ample storage space. There are several Realme mobile phones under ₹13,000. Here is a comprehensive list of phones, along with their price, specifications, pros and cons. Let's explore! Best Realme mobile phones under ₹13,000 1. Realme Narzo 50i The first phone on our list is the Realme Narzo 50i. Available in a beautiful mint green colour, this is one of the best smartphones if you are tight on budget. It comes with a 6.5-inch display and a good storage option of 64GB. The phone has a decent look and optimum performance, especially at the starting level. Specifications: OS - Android 11 RAM - 4 GB Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 195 grams Item model number - RMX3231 Connectivity technologies - 4G Special features - Front Camera; Primary Camera

Pros Cons Ample ROM Lagging interface Stunning colours are available Large screen resolution

2. Realme Narzo 50A Packed with amazing features and a stylish look, the Realme Narzo 50A is another great addition worth your money. This phone's 64GB storage offers sufficient room for your favourite photos and videos. In addition, the 6.5 inches screen display adds more to the goodness. Specifications: OS - Android 11 Brand: Realme Model Name: Narzo 50A Colour: Oxygen Green Screen Size: 6.5 inches RAM capacity: 4GB ROM Storage: 128 GB Weight: 192.5 grams Battery Description: 1

Pros Cons Stylish and glamorous design Heavy and bulky Large screen resolution with high definition Insufficient RAM storage

3. Realme Narzo 50A Prime This Realme phone comes with all the latest features, which set it apart from others. It has a 6.6-inch FHD+ display that offers an excellent viewing experience. It also has a good battery backup. It has a 50MP AI triple camera and 8MP front camera. This phone might work wonders for you if you are looking for a decent phone under a budget. Specifications: OS - Android 11.0 Brand - Narzo 50A RAM - ‎4 GB Product dimensions - 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 193 grams Item model number - RMX3516 Wireless communication technology - Cellular GPS - True Special features - Front Camera, Camera, Fast Charging

Pros Cons Adequate screen resolution Limited storage space available Stunning colours Insufficient RAM storage Sleek, stylish, and vibrant shades

4. Realme Narzo 50i With excellent features and great battery backup, the Realme Narzo 50i is one of the best Realme mobile phones under ₹13,000. It is known for its sleek and stylish look. In addition, the 4GB RAM capacity is decent for everyday use. The best part is that this phone is available in some stunning colours, such as carbon black and mint green. Specifications: OS: Android 11 Brand: Realme Model Name: Narzo 50i Colour: Carbon Black Screen Size: 6.5 inches RAM capacity: 4GB ROM storage space: 64 GB Refresh Rate: 60 Hz Weight: 195 grams

Pros Cons Sleek and stylish design Limited RAM storage Available in many colours Heating issues found Ample storage space Not equipped with the latest OS

5. Realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Another Realme phone with great looks and excellent speed is the Realme C11. it comes with the latest features that make it an ideal phone for everyday use. It offers enough RAM and ROM capacity, which makes storage hassle-free. Specifications: OS: Android 11 Brand: Realme Model Name: C11 2021 Colour: Cool Blue Screen Size: 6.52 inch RAM Capacity: 4GB ROM Storage: 64 GB CPU Speed: 2.3 GHz Weight: 190 grams

Pros Cons Ample ROM storage space available Heating issues found Stunning colours are available Lagging interface Large screen resolution Limited RAM capacity

6. (Renewed) Realme C25Y (Glacier Blue, 4GB RAM, 64 GB storage) Another power-packed phone equipped with several unique features is the Realme C25Y. It comes with 4GB RAM and the latest OS, Android 11, which keeps you hooked throughout the day. In addition, the 6.5-inches screen size offers a magnificent experience while watching shows or movies. Specifications: OS: Android 11 Brand: Realme Model Name: C25Y Colour: Glacier Blue RAM Storage: 4GB ROM Storage: 64 GB Battery Description: Lithium-Polymer Screen Size: 6.5 inches Weight: 200 grams

Pros Cons Large screen size with good resolution Heating issues detected Sufficient ROM storage space available Insufficient RAM storage Available in stunning colours The latest OS is absent

7. (Renewed) Realme C3 (Volcano Grey, 4GB RAM, 64 GB Storage) Equipped with the latest features, a good battery backup and sufficient storage space, this Realme phone is one of the best phones launched by Realme. It has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, 4G connectivity, and its dimensions are 16.5 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm. Specifications: OS: Android 11 Brand: Realme Model Name: C3 Colour: Volcano Grey RAM capacity: 4GB ROM capacity: 64 GB Screen Size: 6.52 inches Battery Description: Lithium-ion

Pros Cons Large screen size with high-definition resolution. Not suitable for heavy gaming. Good battery backup. Insufficient RAM capacity. Sufficient storage space available. Heating issues prevail.

8. (Renewed) Realme C25Y With a sleek and stylish design, the (Renewed) Realme C25Y is an exciting addition by Realme. This phone is designed to offer you the best viewing experience. With 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, it has sufficient storage for all your photos and videos. It is also available in metal grey colour. Specifications: OS - ‎Android 11 Ram - ‎4 GB Product dimensions - 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 200 grams Item model number - RMX3265-cr Wireless communication technology - Cellular, Bluetooth, Wi-fi Connectivity technology - 4G

Pros Cons Large screen resolution Limited storage space available Excellent battery power rating Insufficient RAM storage Sleek, stylish, and vibrant shades

9. (Renewed) Realme Narzo 30 Another Realme mobile phone is the (Renewed) Realme Narzo 30. This phone has stunning looks that you can flaunt. In addition, features such as 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and excellent camera quality make it a must-have. Specifications: OS - Android 11 RAM - 6 GB Product dimensions - 16.2 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm; 192 Grams Battery power rating - 5000 mAh Wireless communication technology - Cellular Connectivity technology - 4G

Pros Cons Large screen Available in only one colour Long-lasting battery Sufficient storage.

Price of Realme mobile phones under ₹ 13,000 at a glance:

Product Price realme narzo 50i ₹ 9,999 realme narzo 50A ₹ 12,999 realme narzo 50A Prime ₹ 14,490 realme narzo 50i ₹ 9,999 Realme C11 ₹ 7,999 Realme C25Y ₹ 12,999 (Renewed) realme narzo 50A ₹ 14,999 (Renewed) Realme C25Y ₹ 11,919 (Renewed) realme Narzo 30 ₹ 16,999

Best three featuresfor you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 realme narzo 50i Equipped with the best operating system More than sufficient storage space Classy colours are available realme narzo 50A Good battery backup Sleek and sturdy Large screen resolution realme narzo 50A Prime Stylish and vibrant shades Large screen size Good battery backup realme narzo 50i Sufficient storage space available Good battery backup Stunning looks Realme C11 Sufficient storage space available Amazing battery backup Stunning colours are available Realme C25Y Equipped with the best operating system. More than sufficient storage space Classy colours are available (Renewed) realme narzo 50A Stylish and vibrant shades Large screen size Good battery backup (Renewed) Realme C25Y Equipped with the best operating system More than enough storage space Classy colours are available (Renewed) realme Narzo 30 Good battery backup Sleek and sturdy Large screen resolution

Best value for money Finding a perfect phone on a budget is tedious, but not anymore! It is tough to choose one Realme phone that offers the best value for money out of the ones we have suggested on our list. However, if we choose, we will go with the Realme Narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM). It is priced at Rs. 8,999 after a discount on Amazon. It is packed with several features and offers excellent battery backup. Best overall When you have such a wide range of phones, choosing one that qualifies as the 'best overall' becomes challenging. We suggest you pick the Realme Narzo 50A Prime. It has sufficient storage space so that you have no lagging issues. In addition, it comes with great camera quality and excellent battery backup. It is priced at ₹12,499. How to find the perfect Realme mobile phones under ₹13,000? While finding the perfect phone, there are several factors that you need to take care of. These are as follows - Your budget Objective of buying the phone Storage space Battery backup Operating system Screen resolution Camera resolution

