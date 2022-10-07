Best Realme mobiles with 4GB RAM you can buy online By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Realme android phones have everything one can want in a budget-efficient smartphone device. Apart from sufficient internal memory, impressive camera quality, decent battery life, and a powerful processor are some qualities that led this brand into the Indian market.

Best Realme mobiles

The process of buying a smartphone comprises days of browsing, suggestive chit-chat with peers on the best gadgets, and a thorough assessment of the budget. If you are planning on buying an android in India within a considerable price range of ₹10,000 to ₹15,000; Realme has some of the best selections of smartphones with varying technical specifications and diverse features. In general, android phones are used to click great pictures, send emails, watch videos of high quality, and play some lightweight games. All these things can be enjoyed in an android with 4 GB of internal memory. Realme offers a wide range of mobiles with 4GB RAM and expandable memory of up to 128GB and more. Some of those best Realme mobiles have been listed with their best features so you can easily compare and make a cost-effective decision. Top 10 Realme mobiles with 4GB internal memory 1. Realme narzo 50i If you like to watch movies online on your mobile, Realme Narzo, with its 6.5-inch large display screen, is the perfect gadget choice for you. Its octa-core processor allows you to shuffle between different tasks on your phone without slowing down. Specifications: Camera : 8MP Primary Camera | 5MP Front Camera OS‎ : Android 11 Product dimensions‎ : 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm Weight : 195 Grams Item model number ‎: RMX3231 Connectivity technologies : ‎4g Display technology ‎: LCD, LCD Audio jack‎ : 3.5 mm Colour‎ : Mint Green Battery power rating‎ : 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Splash-proof coating No gorilla glass protection Support for a dedicated micro SD card Not good for gaming 1080p video recording

2. Realme 8i Realme 8i is the right android smartphone for those who don't often spend on devices. It gives you the full value of your money with multi-tasking features such as split-screen and background sound adjustments. Moreover, its 16 MP front camera is a delight for selfie lovers. Specifications: Camera : 50MP + 2MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera OS‎ : Android 11 Product dimensions ‎: 16.4 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm Weight : 194 Grams Item model number ‎: RMX3151 Connectivity technologies : ‎4g Display technology ‎: NA Audio jack ‎: 3.5 mm Colour‎ : Space Black Battery power Rating‎: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons 120 Hz display Bloatware Decent front camera Lack of optimization in processor Impressive battery and performance

3. Realme narzo 50A Prime The Realme Narzo series has some of the most impeccable smartphone models with features that are impossible to find in androids of ₹10,000 budget. Narzo 50A Prime is one such model with AI triple camera and 128 GB storage. There is so much you can explore on your android with a resolution of 2408*1080 FHD+. Specifications: Camera : 50MP AI Triple Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera OS ‎: Android 11 Product dimensions ‎: 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm Weight : 193 Grams Item model number‎ : RMX3516 Connectivity technologies : ‎4g Display technology‎ : NA Audio jack‎ : NA Colour ‎: Black Battery power rating ‎: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons AI triple rear camera Poor macro sensor Good display and design Impressive battery life

4. Realme C11 In this list of Realme 4GB internal memory mobiles, the C11 is another popular smartphone option with an octa-core processor. The display size and memory completely justify the price of this smartphone, but it can't be said for its camera quality which is quite average for a Realme Android. Specifications: Camera : 8MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera OS ‎: Android 11 Product dimensions ‎: 16.5 x 7.6 x 5.2 cm Weight : 190 Grams Item model number ‎: RMX3231 Connectivity technologies : ‎4g Display technology ‎: NA Audio jack‎ : NA Colour ‎: Cool Blue Battery power rating‎ : 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Good display Slow charging Satisfactory battery life Clean software

5. Realme C21Y If your idea of the best android smartphone consists of a budget device with a Unisoc T610 processor and 6.5-inch display, then you can purchase Realme C21Y without any second thoughts. Given the price of the mobile, it is safe to say that the camera quality is better than other smartphones in a similar range. Specifications: Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP | 5MP Front Camera OS‎ : Android 11 Product dimensions‎ : 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm Weight : 200 Grams Item model number ‎: NA Connectivity technologies : ‎4g Display technology‎ : NA Audio jack‎ : NA Colour ‎: Cross Blue Battery power rating ‎: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Reverse charging No gorilla glass protection Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner Average camera quality LCD screen with a bright display

6. Realme 9i In terms of flawless designs and feature-rich android models, Realme has come a long way in the past few years, and the 9i model is vivid proof. In addition to 1TB, expandable memory, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (SM6225) processor of this phone makes it a preferable choice for playing games and streaming videos. Specifications: Camera : 50MP + 2MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera OS‎ : Android 11 Product dimensions ‎: 16.4 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm Weight : 190 Grams Item model number ‎: ‎RMX3491 Connectivity technologies : ‎4g Display technology‎ : NA Audio jack ‎: NA Colour‎ : Prism Blue Battery power rating‎ : 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Good for daylight photography Poor sensors Impressive sound quality Slow refresh rate Decent battery life

7.Realme C25Y 128 GB of inbuilt storage with expandable memory of 256 GB and a 6.5-inches display screen, Realme C25Y somehow entails a combination of other Realme 4GB internal memory mobile phones. However, the Unisoc T610 octa-core processor is the one thing that sets this cost-efficient handset apart from other phones of the same series. Specifications: Camera : 50MP + 2MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera OS ‎: Android 11 Product dimensions ‎: 10 x 2 x 3 cm Weight : 440 Grams Item model number ‎: ‎C25Y Connectivity technologies : ‎4g Display technology ‎: ‎LCD, LED Audio jack ‎: NA Colour‎ : Blue Battery power rating ‎: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Efficient primary camera No 5G support Satisfactory performance Impressive colour and design

8. Realme C25S If you spend a significant span of your day on your mobile to manage multiple tasks, then Realme C25S is hands down, the best Realme 4GB RAM smartphone under ₹15,000 for you. You may not be intrigued by its mainstream camera quality, but its 6000 mAh battery is exactly why you would want to spend your money on this model. Specifications: Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera OS‎ : Android 11 Product dimensions ‎: 16.4 x 7.6 x 1 cm Weight : 209 Grams Item model number ‎: ‎RMX3197 Connectivity technologies : ‎4g Display technology ‎: ‎NA Audio jack‎ : NA Colour‎ : Watery Grey Battery power rating‎ : 6000 mAh

Pros Cons Battery life Poor camera quality Smooth processing Seamless viewing experience

Best value for money Realme 4GB internal memory mobile range has 8i and 9i models that serve the purpose of a smartphone within a pretty good deal. Both these android sets have remarkable battery life and stellar camera quality for devices in this price range. The best part is, both these models have powerful processors for adequate performance and these are available online in different colours. Best overall Realme 4GB internal memory android mobile Among all these models, the best option contemplates the qualities an average consumer would expect in a new smartphone device. However, the Realme C25 series has managed to surpass all other mobile phone ranges with its camera, battery life, and price. Between C25Y and C25C, the latter lacks the quality of the front camera, and therefore Realme C25Y is the best phone with 4GB RAM. How to find the best Realme mobile Choosing a suitable android can be one serious dilemma for users who don't want to spend a lot on gadget shopping. Every smartphone buyer has a specification in mind that affects their purchase decision. If you wish to buy the best Realme android mobile phone with 4 GB internal memory and various other features, then you should set your preference for it. Before buying the phone, you must keep in mind the uses of the device. Those who like to play games online or offline should always stick to the processor and the graphics segments. On the other hand, working professionals can use it to send emails, share crucial files, and stream videos or music online. Buying a Realme android online is easier for those with a limited budget because this brand is known for offering a myriad of features even in phones under ₹10,000. Also, some Realme phones with good cameras can cost an extra ₹2000 or ₹3000 above your budget, but that additional amount will add up to your benefit in the long run. Product price list

Product Price Realme narzo 50i ₹ 8,499 Realme 8i ₹ 12,198 Realme narzo 50A Prime ₹ 9,499 Realme C11 ₹ 8,789 Realme C21Y ₹ 9,890 Realme 9i ₹ 13,693 Realme C25Y ₹ 10,770 Realme C25S ₹ 11,950

