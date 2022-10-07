Best Realme mobiles with 4GB RAM you can buy online

Summary:
The process of buying a smartphone comprises days of browsing, suggestive chit-chat with peers on the best gadgets, and a thorough assessment of the budget. If you are planning on buying an android in India within a considerable price range of ₹10,000 to ₹15,000; Realme has some of the best selections of smartphones with varying technical specifications and diverse features.
In general, android phones are used to click great pictures, send emails, watch videos of high quality, and play some lightweight games. All these things can be enjoyed in an android with 4 GB of internal memory. Realme offers a wide range of mobiles with 4GB RAM and expandable memory of up to 128GB and more.
Some of those best Realme mobiles have been listed with their best features so you can easily compare and make a cost-effective decision.
Top 10 Realme mobiles with 4GB internal memory
1. Realme narzo 50i
If you like to watch movies online on your mobile, Realme Narzo, with its 6.5-inch large display screen, is the perfect gadget choice for you. Its octa-core processor allows you to shuffle between different tasks on your phone without slowing down.
Specifications:
Camera : 8MP Primary Camera | 5MP Front Camera
OS : Android 11
Product dimensions : 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm
Weight : 195 Grams
Item model number : RMX3231
Connectivity technologies : 4g
Display technology : LCD, LCD
Audio jack : 3.5 mm
Colour : Mint Green
Battery power rating : 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Splash-proof coating
|No gorilla glass protection
|Support for a dedicated micro SD card
|Not good for gaming
|1080p video recording
2. Realme 8i
Realme 8i is the right android smartphone for those who don't often spend on devices. It gives you the full value of your money with multi-tasking features such as split-screen and background sound adjustments. Moreover, its 16 MP front camera is a delight for selfie lovers.
Specifications:
Camera : 50MP + 2MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera
OS : Android 11
Product dimensions : 16.4 x 7.5 x 0.9 cm
Weight : 194 Grams
Item model number : RMX3151
Connectivity technologies : 4g
Display technology : NA
Audio jack : 3.5 mm
Colour : Space Black
Battery power Rating: 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|120 Hz display
|Bloatware
|Decent front camera
|Lack of optimization in processor
|Impressive battery and performance
3. Realme narzo 50A Prime
The Realme Narzo series has some of the most impeccable smartphone models with features that are impossible to find in androids of ₹10,000 budget. Narzo 50A Prime is one such model with AI triple camera and 128 GB storage. There is so much you can explore on your android with a resolution of 2408*1080 FHD+.
Specifications:
Camera : 50MP AI Triple Rear Camera | 8MP Front Camera
OS : Android 11
Product dimensions : 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm
Weight : 193 Grams
Item model number : RMX3516
Connectivity technologies : 4g
Display technology : NA
Audio jack : NA
Colour : Black
Battery power rating : 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|AI triple rear camera
|Poor macro sensor
|Good display and design
|Impressive battery life
4. Realme C11
In this list of Realme 4GB internal memory mobiles, the C11 is another popular smartphone option with an octa-core processor. The display size and memory completely justify the price of this smartphone, but it can't be said for its camera quality which is quite average for a Realme Android.
Specifications:
Camera : 8MP Rear Camera | 5MP Front Camera
OS : Android 11
Product dimensions : 16.5 x 7.6 x 5.2 cm
Weight : 190 Grams
Item model number : RMX3231
Connectivity technologies : 4g
Display technology : NA
Audio jack : NA
Colour : Cool Blue
Battery power rating : 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Good display
|Slow charging
|Satisfactory battery life
|Clean software
5. Realme C21Y
If your idea of the best android smartphone consists of a budget device with a Unisoc T610 processor and 6.5-inch display, then you can purchase Realme C21Y without any second thoughts. Given the price of the mobile, it is safe to say that the camera quality is better than other smartphones in a similar range.
Specifications:
Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP | 5MP Front Camera
OS : Android 11
Product dimensions : 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm
Weight : 200 Grams
Item model number : NA
Connectivity technologies : 4g
Display technology : NA
Audio jack : NA
Colour : Cross Blue
Battery power rating : 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Reverse charging
|No gorilla glass protection
|Rear-mounted fingerprint scanner
|Average camera quality
|LCD screen with a bright display
6. Realme 9i
In terms of flawless designs and feature-rich android models, Realme has come a long way in the past few years, and the 9i model is vivid proof. In addition to 1TB, expandable memory, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 (SM6225) processor of this phone makes it a preferable choice for playing games and streaming videos.
Specifications:
Camera : 50MP + 2MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera
OS : Android 11
Product dimensions : 16.4 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm
Weight : 190 Grams
Item model number : RMX3491
Connectivity technologies : 4g
Display technology : NA
Audio jack : NA
Colour : Prism Blue
Battery power rating : 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Good for daylight photography
|Poor sensors
|Impressive sound quality
|Slow refresh rate
|Decent battery life
7.Realme C25Y
128 GB of inbuilt storage with expandable memory of 256 GB and a 6.5-inches display screen, Realme C25Y somehow entails a combination of other Realme 4GB internal memory mobile phones. However, the Unisoc T610 octa-core processor is the one thing that sets this cost-efficient handset apart from other phones of the same series.
Specifications:
Camera : 50MP + 2MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera
OS : Android 11
Product dimensions : 10 x 2 x 3 cm
Weight : 440 Grams
Item model number : C25Y
Connectivity technologies : 4g
Display technology : LCD, LED
Audio jack : NA
Colour : Blue
Battery power rating : 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient primary camera
|No 5G support
|Satisfactory performance
|Impressive colour and design
8. Realme C25S
If you spend a significant span of your day on your mobile to manage multiple tasks, then Realme C25S is hands down, the best Realme 4GB RAM smartphone under ₹15,000 for you. You may not be intrigued by its mainstream camera quality, but its 6000 mAh battery is exactly why you would want to spend your money on this model.
Specifications:
Camera : 13MP + 2MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera
OS : Android 11
Product dimensions : 16.4 x 7.6 x 1 cm
Weight : 209 Grams
Item model number : RMX3197
Connectivity technologies : 4g
Display technology : NA
Audio jack : NA
Colour : Watery Grey
Battery power rating : 6000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Battery life
|Poor camera quality
|Smooth processing
|Seamless viewing experience
Realme 4GB internal memory mobile range has 8i and 9i models that serve the purpose of a smartphone within a pretty good deal. Both these android sets have remarkable battery life and stellar camera quality for devices in this price range. The best part is, both these models have powerful processors for adequate performance and these are available online in different colours.
Among all these models, the best option contemplates the qualities an average consumer would expect in a new smartphone device. However, the Realme C25 series has managed to surpass all other mobile phone ranges with its camera, battery life, and price. Between C25Y and C25C, the latter lacks the quality of the front camera, and therefore Realme C25Y is the best phone with 4GB RAM.
Choosing a suitable android can be one serious dilemma for users who don't want to spend a lot on gadget shopping. Every smartphone buyer has a specification in mind that affects their purchase decision. If you wish to buy the best Realme android mobile phone with 4 GB internal memory and various other features, then you should set your preference for it.
Before buying the phone, you must keep in mind the uses of the device. Those who like to play games online or offline should always stick to the processor and the graphics segments. On the other hand, working professionals can use it to send emails, share crucial files, and stream videos or music online.
Buying a Realme android online is easier for those with a limited budget because this brand is known for offering a myriad of features even in phones under ₹10,000. Also, some Realme phones with good cameras can cost an extra ₹2000 or ₹3000 above your budget, but that additional amount will add up to your benefit in the long run.
|Product
|Price
|Realme narzo 50i
|₹8,499
|Realme 8i
|₹12,198
|Realme narzo 50A Prime
|₹9,499
|Realme C11
|₹8,789
|Realme C21Y
|₹9,890
|Realme 9i
|₹13,693
|Realme C25Y
|₹10,770
|Realme C25S
|₹11,950
Major brands like Oppo, Vivo, and Realme offer an extensive collection of mobile phones with 4GB RAM that you can buy for ₹15,000.
Realme C3 comes in two variants - 3GB and 4GB internal memories. Realme C3 model with 3GB has 32GB storage whereas the model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is slightly higher in price
Realme 5 has a 12 MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture. On the contrary, Realme 5 Pro has a more efficient camera with a 48 MP rear camera setup.
If you want to buy the best Realme android smartphone, then Realme C21Y, Realme C25Y, and Realme Narzo 50i Prime are the most suitable options for you.
All the latest models of Realme smartphone support 5G including Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Plus, Realme Narzo 50 Pro.