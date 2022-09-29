Best Samsung 5.5 inch and above mobile phones By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Samsung is a forward-thinking consumer devices company that consistently produces products with unrivalled design, functionality, and usability. Shop hundreds of goods, such as Samsung mobile phones, and discover new methods for expressing yourself and interacting with others.

Samsung is recognised as one of the world's major smartphone producers. The South Korean technology company has earned a reputation for constantly developing and enhancing its technology. As a result, it should be no shock that many of their gadgets provide excellent speed and agility at a reasonable cost. Smartphones featuring artificial intelligence capabilities, such as virtual personal assistants and face recognition technology, have recently become increasingly popular. Octa-core CPUs are replacing dual-core CPUs in more devices. Whatever the budget or use requirements, there is a superb Samsung phone for everyone. If you want to purchase a new Samsung mobile phone above 5.5 inches, this guide will help you. Top picks of Samsung mobile phones



1. Samsung galaxy A10s Including its improved operation and prolonged battery backup, the Samsung A10s smartphone seeks to make your life easier. Because of its 15.79 cm HD+ realistic screen, every picture you see on the screen will give you a thrill. In addition, the smartphone's 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera and 8-megapixel selfie camera provide excellent photographs. Specifications: Display size: 6.2-inches display Rom: 32 GB RAM: 3 GB Camera: 13MP + 2MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera Connectivity: Wi-Fi, GPS, MicroUSB, Bluetooth Sensors: Fingerprint sensor and accelerometer Battery: 4000 mAh OS: Android 9

Pros Cons Has large display Front camera is not good Perfect to be utilised as an additional storage area. No 5G.

2. Samsung galaxy M32 The Samsung Galaxy M32 seems to be a great entertainer, thanks to the best-in-class Super AMOLED screen. This phone features two superb cameras, which can shoot detailed photographs. When considering the gadget's cost, the phone's battery size (6000 mAh) makes it a must-have. Consumers are never dissatisfied when it pertains to the phone's internal memory (128GB). Specifications: RAM: 6 GB

CPU: MediaTek G80

Rom: 128 GB

Rear camera: 64MP

64MP Battery: 6000 mAh

6000 mAh Front camera: 20MP

20MP Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type C, Wi-Fi, A-GPS, Dual 4G VoLTE

Sensors: Gyro, Fingerprint, accelerometer

OS: Android 11 with One Ui 3.1

Pros Cons Great battery life No waterproof Fast charging The brightness quality is average Expandable storage

3. Samsung galaxy F22 The Samsung galaxy F22 gives a respectable performance for around ₹12,000. Since it has a refresh rate of 90hz, HD plus AMOLED screen, and with 6000 mAh battery, the phone will be your ideal companion for enjoyment, games, and chat. Including its excellent quad back camera system and a 13-megapixel selfie camera, users can capture stunning photos. Furthermore, the South Korean firm offers both complete security and consistent performance. Specifications: OS : Android 11

: Android 11 Performance: 2 GHz processor with 4 GB RAM

2 GHz processor with 4 GB RAM Memory : 64 GB Internal Memory

: 64 GB Internal Memory Camera : 48 MP Back camera and 13 MP selfie camera

: 48 MP Back camera and 13 MP selfie camera Connectivity : 4G

: 4G Battery: 6000 mAh battery

Pros Cons Good battery backup Not water resistant Expandable memory option Bad selfie camera Software with no bugs No 5G

4. Samsung A52s 5G This Samsung A52s 5G is the newest phone inside the Galaxy A-series line-up. The Samsung A52s 5G has a 6.5-inchesSuper AMOLED display featuring Full HD + definition. The Samsung A52s 5G offers 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage. In India, the 5G variant of the Samsung A52s begins at ₹31,499. In terms of computing power, the A52s 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with eight processor cores. This device comes with 128GB memory, 6GB of RAM, and a microSD card port for extra storage. Specifications: Display: 6.5-inch screen

6.5-inch screen OS: Android 11

Android 11 Battery: 4500 mAh

4500 mAh Ram: 6GB

6GB ROM: 128GB

128GB Camera: 32MP front, 64MP rear

32MP front, 64MP rear CPU: Snapdragon 750G

Pros Cons Good camera No water resistant Memory expandable Bad battery life

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy A10s Great camera Good battery life fast charging Samsung Galaxy M32 Expandable storage Quad camera setup 2GHz processor Samsung Galaxy F22 Expandable memory Fast charging Good battery life SAMSUNG A 52s 5G Great performance 5G connectivity Good battery life

Best value for money The Samsung A52s 5G is the best value for money phone among the Samsung mobile phones on our list. This device has a fast CPU and enough storage for a stylish and eye-catching appearance. The Samsung A52s 5G appears to be the most recent phone in the Galaxy A-series line-up. The Samsung A52s 5G features a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD + resolution. The Samsung A52s is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 750G processor and an Adreno GPU. The Samsung A52s 5G has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 5G variant of the Samsung A52s starts at ₹31,499. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with eight processor cores powers the A52s 5G in terms of computing power. This device has 128GB of memory, 6GB of RAM, and a microSD card slot for additional storage. Best overall product If you want a Samsung mobile phone with some of the best features, the Samsung Galaxy F22 is the smartphone for you. The Samsung galaxy F22 seems to be an essential mobile phone with a big battery and a bright 6.4-inchHD plus Super AMOLED screen. The 90 Hertz refresh rate isn't helpful for playing games, but it makes the software encounter feel flexible. The large battery conveniently will last for two days. It takes over two hours if you use the 15W charger that has been included. This camera's quality is moderate for its class, but the daylight picture quality seemed great, considering the 1080p limitation. The F22's layout is better defined as functional, with a Gorilla Glass 5 screen and a plastic unibody. How to find the perfect Samsung mobile phones Smartphones have essentially taken control of our everyday lives, permitting us to shop digitally, pay the bills, capture videos, listen to music, and do several other activities. However, determining which Samsung mobile phone provides the most value for money regarding features such as camera tech, battery capacity, or even ease of use could be difficult.



Before purchasing any Samsung mobile phone, users must determine their demands. Users may discover as much about their possibilities by conducting inquiries on various online stores.

To choose the best Samsung mobile phone, evaluate model specifications such as RAM, CPU, and internal storage. If users want to capture pictures, consider the primary camera rather than the number of MPs.

Users should also think about discounts and promotions. Finally, choose the plan that effectively meets their requirements. Products price list

S. No. Product Price 1. Samsung Galaxy A10s Rs. 11,490 2. Samsung Galaxy M32 Rs. 13,449 3. Samsung Galaxy F22 Rs. 11,490 4. SAMSUNG A 52s 5G Rs. 31,499

FAQs 1. Is it the memory or the CPU that speeds up the phone? A powerful CPU allows you to perform tasks more rapidly, such as programme launching, web browsing, gaming, and more. Yet, the memory allows the phone to perform many tasks simultaneously and also allows users to operate more programmes inside the background despite the device freezing 2. Which camera is the best? Front or rear cameras? Front and rear cameras are widely used for vlogs due to their benefits. While the selfie camera lets you see what you are capturing as it's being filmed, the camera setup on the back gives more excellent resolution and more filming possibilities. As a result, all the phones listed are among the best Samsung phones. 3. Which is superior: the F22 or the M32? Regarding performance and battery backup, the Samsung F22 narrowly outperforms the Samsung M32. The Samsung M32, in contrast, easily outperforms the Samsung F22 in terms of screen, imaging and by a wide margin. As a result, we believe the Samsung M32 is a good phone generally. 4. What are the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M32? Due to its best-in-class Super AMOLED screen, the Samsung M32 appears to be a great entertainer. This phone has two excellent cameras that can capture detailed images. When considering the device's price, the battery size in the phone appears to be an unprecedented offer. When it comes to internal memory, customers are never dissatisfied. 5. What are the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy A10s? This Samsung A10s smartphone, with its improved operation and extended battery backup, aims to make your life easier. Every image you see on the screen will excite you because of its 15.79 cm HD+ realistic screen. Furthermore, the smartphone's 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel dual rear camera and 8-megapixel selfie camera take excellent photos.

