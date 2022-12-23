Sign out
Best Samsung phones under 25000: Buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 23, 2022 18:18 IST

The article is an in-depth guide to the best available Samsung mobile phones under 25000.

Samsung smartphones under 25,000 come with good features and are pocket-friendly too.

A smart phone has become an integral part of life where connections, information, banking, shopping, health and wellness can all be kept together in one place aka your mobile phone. But with brands releasing new phones almost daily, it becomes imperative for phone buyers to go through all their options and research based on various parameters that a phone can cover. After all, we alls look for a good phone that performs well, is affordable and ticks all of your boxes likea good camera, good OS, sleek design etc. Here is a comprehensive guide to the best Samsung mobiles available for 25000 and under.

Product Details

1. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G with 6GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

The Samsung Galaxy M3 has the latest android v12.0, One UI 4 operating system. With a massive 6000mah battery and a 50 mega pixel quad camera- it truly is a power packed option under 25000. With a 6.6 inch LCD display and protected by Samsung Knox, it is a great buy for 24999

Specifications

Colour: Emerald Brown

Brand: Samsung

Material: Metal, glass, fiber

Product dimensions- 0.9 X 16.5 X 7.7 cm

Weight- 215 grams

Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type C

Battery power- 6000

Camera- 50Mp + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP- quad Camera / 8 MP front camera

What comes in the box- handset, data cable, guide, ejection pin.

Price- 24,999

ProsCons
Great budget buyTravel adapter to be purchases separately.Has in built voice focus that gives you clarity 
Good camera performance  
One Ui 4 experience which has been optimized for every screen size 
Has a 120 Hz refresh rate , Has in built voice focus that gives you clarity  
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Emerald Brown, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
28% off
17,999 24,999
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy A50 with 6GB RAM and 64 GB storage

A dual Sim mobile phone with high resolution back and front cameras and a 6.4-inch display in full HD. It is supported by a 4000 mAh battery with a 15-watt fast charger. It also has a finger print censor and a has an internal memory of 64 GB which is expandable up to 512 GB.

Specifications

Colour: Black

Brand: Samsung

Material: Metal, glass, fiber

Product dimensions- 15.9 X 0.8 X 7.5 cm

Weight- 166 grams

Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type C

Battery power- 4000 mAh

Camera- 25 MP + 5 MP + 8 MP- back camera/ 25 MP front camera

What comes in the box- handset, USB cable, guide, ejection pin, earphones, travel adapter.

Price- 24,000

ProsCons
Has a 25 MP front camera great for taking selfies and video calls Supports 4 G only
Comes with a travel adapter 
Great value for money  
Suitable for everyone  
Samsung Galaxy A50 (Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
Check Price on Amazon

3. Samsung Galaxy A12 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage

This Samsung mobile phone comes with a big display of 6.5 inch HD + TFT screen with a resolution of 720X1600 which makes gaming and watching videos a fun experience. Backed with a 6 GB RAM and supported by android 10.0 OS it is a powerful cell phone with some great functions.

Specifications

Colour: Black

Brand: Samsung

Material: Metal, glass, fiber

Product dimensions- 0.9 X 7.6 X 16.4 cm

Weight- 205 grams

Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type C

Battery power- 5000 mAh

Camera- 48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP- back camera/ 8 MP front camera

What comes in the box- handset, USB cable, guide, ejection pin, earphones, travel adapter.

Price- 19,999

ProsCons
Has v cut display with 16 m colours.Front camera is only 8 MP which is less compared to other Samsung phones.
Great display in terms of size and resolution 
Comes with a travel adapter  
Memory is expandable up to 1 TB  
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage, MT 6765 Processor) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Check Price on Amazon

4. Samsung Galaxy M13 with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage

A 6.5 display screen, superfast 5G support, 4 GB Ram that can be increased up to 12 GB and an internal storage of 64 GB expandable up to 1 TB- this is what the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G brings to you. Priced at 16,999 – it surely is a bang for your buck if you are looking for Samsung Smartphones to buy.

Specifications

Colour: Brown, Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown, Brown, Dark Blue, Light Green

Brand: Samsung

Material: Metal, glass, fiber

Product dimensions- 0.9 X 7.7 X 16.5 cm

Weight- 195 grams

Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Battery power- 5000 mAh

Camera- 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP - back camera/ 5 MP front camera

What comes in the box- handset, USB cable, guide, ejection pin,

Price- 16,999

Weight: 150 gm

Display- 269 PPI with 16M colours

ProsCons
Can expand up to 12 GB RAM which is excellent for gamers Has only 5 MP front camera 
Supports super- fast 5G  
Has a 720X1600 pixel resolution  
Samsung Galaxy M13 5G (Aqua Green, 4GB, 64GB Storage) | 5000mAh Battery | Upto 8GB RAM with RAM Plus
29% off
11,999 16,999
Buy now

5. Samsung Galaxy M13 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage

With an android 12 One UI Core 4 Octa Core processor, the Samsung Galaxy M13 is another great option. It is backed by a 6000 mAh battery and has an expandable RAM of up to 12 GB. It has an internal storage of 128 GB on its own which is a pre-requisite in smart phones these days.

Specifications

Colour: Light Green, brown, dark blue, aqua green, midnight blue, stardust brown

Brand: Samsung

Material: Metal, glass, fiber

Product dimensions- 0.9 X 7.7 X 16.5 cm

Weight- 207 grams

Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type C

Battery power- 6000 mAh

Camera- 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP - back camera/ 8 MP front camera

What comes in the box- handset, USB cable, guide, ejection pin, earphones, travel adapter, type a to type c cable

Display- 401 PPI with 16M colours

Price- 17,999

ProsCons
Has 401 PPI with 16M display Has a comparatively weaker front camera of 8 MP
Has 6 GB RAM 
Backed by android 12.0 
Has finger print censor 
Samsung Galaxy M13 (Aqua Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 6000mAh Battery | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus
22% off
13,999 17,999
Buy now

6. Samsung Galaxy A23 with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage

Another phone from the Galaxy range, the galaxy A23 is a powerful phone with the snapdragon octa core processor and a 6.6 FHD smooth display. Backed by a 5000 mAh battery and a 6 GB RAM- it has shown good performance in all spheres like browsing, gaming, watching videos and phone calls. It has a 128 GB internal storage and android 12.0 Operating system.

Specifications

Colour: Black, White, Blue, Peach

Brand: Samsung

Material: Metal, glass, fiber

Product dimensions- 0.8 X 7.7 X 16.5 cm

Weight- 195 grams

Connectivity- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB

Battery power- 5000 mAh

Camera- 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP - back camera/ front camera

What comes in the box- handset, USB cable, guide, ejection pin, earphones, travel adapter.

Display- 401 PPI with 16M colours

Price- 23,990

ProsCons
Has a full HD, Infinity V 90Hz smooth display of 6.6 inches Does not support 5 G on both SIM 
Supports 56 hours of phone talk time 
In built GPS 
Has finger print censor  
Samsung Galaxy A23 Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
23% off
18,499 23,990
Buy now

Price of Samsung phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Samsung Galaxy M33 5GRs. 24,999
Samsung Galaxy A50 with 6 GB RAMRs. 24,000
Samsung Galaxy A12 with 6 GB RAMRs. 19,999
Samsung Galaxy M13 4 GB RAMRs. 16,999
Samsung Galaxy M13 with 6 GB RAMRs. 17,999
Samsung Galaxy A23 with 6 GB RAMRs. 23,999

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy M33 5GRs. 24,999Supports 5G, has dual SIM optionsComes with 1080 x 2400 pixels Screen is protected by Gorilla glass 5 
Samsung Galaxy A50 with 6 GB RAM Has a powerful 25 MP front camera On the screen finger print censor which makes unlocking on the go easyComes with a travel adapter in the box 
Samsung Galaxy A12 with 6 GB RAM Has ultra-wide camera for great wide angle photosComes with a full HD screen and 720X1600 pixel resolutionInternal memory is expandable up to 1 TB
Samsung Galaxy M13 4 GB RAMComes in 6 great colour optionsSupports 5 G simHas an HD resolution with 720X1600 pixels display
Samsung Galaxy M13 with 6 GB RAM Has a powerful 6000 mAh batteryPowerful 50+5+2 triple cameras great for taking wide angle shots 6 GB RAM ensures good speed and high performance
Samsung Galaxy A23 with 6 GB RAMWith OIS this phone can record videos smoothly and captures intricate details with ease Great quality portrait shots with background blur features 6 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM makes it a great option for regular users as well as gamers

Best value for money

Out of the six options, the Samsung Galaxy M13 4GB RAM comes as the best value for money because for 16,999 you get a 5G enabled handset that has a dual SIM slot. It has an expandable RAM of up to 8 GB and a 5000 mAh battery back-up. In terms of camera, it has a 50+2+2 MP back camera and 5 MP front camera. What’s more is that you have six different colour options to choose from!

Best overall product

The Samsung Galaxy M33 takes the cake with its 5G enabled service and a 6000 mAh battery support. For the price range of 25000, this phone has it all- good performance, good storage, 6 GB RAM, a full HD display with great resolution. It ticks all the boxes when it comes for buying a phone. A perfect mid-range phone from Samsung that can do it all!

How to find the best phone, whether you are gifting or buying for yourself?

In a world where smart phones are released every alternate day- choosing a one that best suits your requirements can be a daunting task! What do you want in a phone and what are the facilities that have to be there? These days, smart phones carry our whole world within themselves and most of us look for these few important things while looking for a smart phone to buy- battery life, camera, dual sim option, storage and speed. These are the basic specifications and Samsung has been a brand that has catered to the smart phone demand since decades and has satisfied the users with its huge selection of mobile phones.

If you are looking to buy a mobile for 25000 or under- these six Samsung phones listed above should definitely be on your radar- and then you can narrow it down based on your preference.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products.The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Best Samsung phones under 25000

Is the Samsung Galaxy M33 5G enabled handset?

Yes, the Samsung Galaxy A23 is a 5G enabled handset. It comes with dual SIM function and the primary SIM slot can be used for a 5G enabled SIM card. 

What is the measurement of the display screen for the Samsung Galaxy A50?

The Samsung Galaxy A50 comes in a 6.4 inch display with fully HD screen and 2340x1080 pixel resolution. 

What are the colour options for the Samsung Galaxy M13 for both 4GB and 6 GB?

The Samsung Galaxy M13 4GB and 6 GB comes in a variety of colours like – Light Green, Brown, Dark Blue, Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown. 

