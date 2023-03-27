Best Samsung smartphones with 5G compatibility: Buying guide By Affiliate Desk

5G is the technology of today and Samsung is a brand to opt for.

Smartphones have evolved into an inevitable part of our daily life. All of our daily chores have converged on this handheld device called a Smartphone. The use of smartphones ranges from making calls to transacting money for banking purposes. It can be considered a portable computer device that combines mobile telephone functions and computing functions into one unit. The robust hardware capabilities and extensive mobile operating systems, like android OS, facilitate more comprehensive software access to the Internet alongside core phone functions. Here we will discuss the best Samsung smartphones with 5G capabilities under ₹20,000. Product list 1. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G This multi-useSamsung Smartphone comes with a powerful and efficient Octa-core 5nm processor, which helps deliver impeccable speed and performance. Most of us face the issue of loud background noise during calls, which is sorted out by the "Voice Focus" technology offered by this Samsung Smartphone. Another feature of this smartphone is a 120 Hz refresh rate which delivers a Smooth and Stutter free viewing experience. The high-resolution 50 MP front camera captures all the drama your social feed needs, and the Knox Security is built into the phone's hardware which protects your phone from the minute it's turned on. Specifications: OS – Android 12.0

RAM- 6 GB

Product dimensions- 0.9 x 16.5 x 7.7 cm ; 215 Grams

Batteries- 1 Lithium Ion Batteries

Item model number- SM- M336BZGPINS Pros Cons Cost-effective The camera is not upto the mark for nighttime use Promising picture quality

2. Samsung Galaxy A 14 This model is specially designed for 5G browsing, which changes how you experience and share digital content. ThisSamsung smartphoneexpands your view to the 16.72 cm Infinity V display. Also, the dear moments of life can be captured by the mind-blowing 50 MP camera. It has the Octa care x 5G processor and a 5000 mah battery and is available in 3 awesome colours. Also, the device has excellent security features and comes with 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates. Specifications OS – Android 13.0

Ram- 6 GB

Product dimensions- 0.9 x 7.8 x 16.8 ; 202 Grams

Batteries- 1 Lithium Ion Batteries

Item Model number- SM – A 146 B Pros Cons Elegant design Slow motion video making is missing Good browsing experience with 5G

3. Samsung M13 5 G The highlight of the M13 5 G is its 4 Gb RAM expandable up to 12 GB Ram and 5000 maH battery which offers long hours of video streaming. The camera is 50 MP and flaunts your flawless clicks from perfect angles. ThisSamsung Smartphonenever fails to make a statement with its stylish design and trendy colour to make you feel fabulous. The device also offers multi-layered security features that protect the information stored in your phone. The fingerprint sensor helps you unlock the phone with just one touch. Specifications OS- Android 12.0

Ram- 6 Gb

Product dimensions- 0.9 x 7.7 x 16.5 cm ; 195 grams

Batteries- 1 Lithium Ion battery

Model number- SM – M136BLGHINS Pros Cons Stylish looks Slightly overpriced Powerful battery

4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 To describe this device, the first phrase would be “simply revolutionary”! Yes. This Samsung 5G smartphone is a next-generation innovation, and its lucrative features echo the retro foldable handsets. A perfect concoction of past and future blended into one device with a foldable touch screen. It is water-resistant and anti-scratch with a corning gorilla glass victus plus. It has a quick charging facility, and a FlexCam feature enables you to take shots with a folded screen. It is genuinely compact with a 6.7-inch glamorous display. Specifications: OS: Android 12.0

RAM: 8GB

Dimensions: ‎16.5 x 7.2 x 0.7 cm

Batteries: two Li-ion batteries (included with the product)

Model number: ‎SM-F721BZDAINU Pros Cons Next-generation display, Advanced nightography with the FlexCam feature The battery capacity could be improved.

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung galaxy m33 5g Superfast performance with 5nm Processor Long-lasting 6000 mAh Battery Voice focus technology for excellent sound clarity Samsung galaxy A14 5G 50 MP main camera for capturing excellent mages Octacore 5G processor for super fast browsing Availability of 3 awesome colour variants Samsung M13 5 G 11 bands supported 5 G speed Monster camera with 50 MP camera for flawless capturing of images Highly stylish and attractive Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Folding screen FlexCam feature Quick charging

Best overall product Selecting the best overall 5 GSamsung smartphone from this list is a daunting task as all the models mentioned here perform in a versatile manner. But there is always a best out of all, and we select the Galaxy Z Flip4 as the best of the four. The reason is its innovative touchscreen technology with folding functionality. It has a good camera, perfect for night photography. Extremely compact and can fit inside small pockets at the same time it is exceptionally sturdy. It is presently available on Amazon for Rs. 1,01,999. Best value for money The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G is a budget-friendly phone among the four and offers superb facilities at a low price tag. This latestSamsung Smartphone under 20000has 11 bands of 5 G support with a powerful MTK D700 Octa Core processor. The display features are 16.55 centimetres LCD with an HD + resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The device can be considered one of the best Samsung smartphonesavailable in the Indian market. How to find the perfect Samsung 5G smartphone? There is always a tendency from the side of smartphone manufacturers to lower the price of smartphones, with a particular highlighted feature, over time. For example, when 4G was introduced in the initial years of its advent, the manufacturers kept the price of 4 G-enabled smartphones high and unaffordable for the lower sections of the people, but gradually the prices came down. The same will repeat in the case of the 5G-enabled handsets also. The best way to opt for a particularSamsung smartphoneis to carefully read the plus points and capabilities of a phone on Amazon. You can only opt for your best-suited Samsung smartphone after analysing all these factors.

