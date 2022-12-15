Best solimo heaters in 2022: your winter essentials By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Heaters are crucial equipment for surviving the chilly winters. Check out the list of the best Solimo heaters to get this holiday season.

Best Solimo Heaters With Their Features, Pricing & Comparison

Introduction High-quality space heaters become necessary as the temperature drops, and we are here to assist you in selecting the most reliable and energy-efficient one! The best room heaters preserve oxygen balance, avoiding suffocation and skin dryness. Our recommendations can warm a whole room more quickly and effectively than other models while providing many dependable safety features. So, check the best Solimo heaters you can consider for this winter season! 1. Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater is perfect if you want something compact yet practical. The product has built-in overheating protection, is lightweight, and has two knobs for heat setting. Further, the product comes with a copper-wound motor with 2400 RPM for rapid heating; you can use it vertically or horizontally. The heater's high-quality plastic body is fire-resistant, and the metal grill secures the copper element, making it an ideal choice for families and homes. Specifications: Colour: White

Power Source: Corded Electric

Heating Method: Convection

Item Weight: 1.15 Kilograms

Watt: 2000 watt

Pros Cons Compact and lightweight The cord length is shorter and might need an extension to reach longer distances Overheat protection Fire-resistant plastic body

2. Solimo OFR Room Heater, 9 Fin 2400 Watts Oil Filled Radiator Featuring a sleek design, this space-saving oil-filled radiator by Solimo has nine large surface fins, enabling better room heating. The heater has three different temperature settings that can be customised to your needs. A safety switch is included for protection against overheating. Specifications: Colour: White

Heating Method: Convection

Item Weight: 12800 Grams

Product Dimensions: 42D x 24W x 65H Centimetres

Pros Cons Three different temperature settings Heats slower Fire-resistant plastic body Nine large surface fins

3. Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Stainless Steel Kitchen Press/Noodles/Murukku Maker Combo This is a combo product by the Solimo brand and comes with the Solimo room heater and Kitchen Press/Noodles/Murukku Maker. The Solimo 2000-watt ISI-certified room heater is ideal for warming small to medium places. The heater has a 10-feet air throw range which can heat a small and medium space effectively.The combo product, a stainless steel Kitchen Press/Noodles/Murukku Maker, is a fantastic helpful product. The product is made from 100% food-grade stainless steel. Specifications: Combo with Murukku Maker

Material: 100% stainless steel

It comes with 15 sieves

Dimensions (LxWxH): 18x5.5x32 cm

Pros Cons Murukku maker is made from 100% stainless steel None to mention The heater has an air throw range of 10 feet Murukku maker that comes with 15 sieves

4. Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Compact Vegetable Chopper (350ml, Grey) Combo This is a combo product by Solimo with a Room heater and vegetable chopper. The Solimo 2000-watt room heater is portable and lightweight, ideal for heating small and medium spaces. The combo product, the vegetable chopper, is made from 100% BPA-free food grade Plastic. It works with a spring action mechanism for quick and easy vegetable chopping. Specifications: Combo with Vegetable Chopper

Capacity: 350 ml

Anti-skid base

Spring action mechanism

Dimensions: 12.5 (Dia) X 9 (Height) cm It comes with a locking mechanism

Pros Cons Portable and lightweight None to mention The chopper has a spring action mechanism The chopper is made up of BPA-free, food-grade plastic

5. Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Plastic Drainer/Colander with lid (Blue) Combo This is a combo product by the Solimo brand and comes with the Solimo room heater and Plastic Drainer/Colander with a lid. The Solimo 2000-watt ISI-approved space heater is perfect for warming small to medium- sized rooms. Also, the combo product comes with a Plastic Drainer/Colander with a lid. Specifications: Combo with plastic drainer

Durable and long-lasting

Pros Cons Ideal for small to medium-sized rooms Fan speed is fixed The plastic drainer is durable The heater has a plastic body with a rust-free metal grill.

6. Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & 1000-Watt Dry Iron Combo This is a combo product by Solimo featuring a 2000-watt room heater and a 1000-watt dry iron.The compact and lightweight Solimo 2000-watt space heater is excellent for heating small to medium-sized rooms. The iron plate has a Non-stick coated plate that evenly disperses heat. The iron is safe for residential use and features thermal fuse protection against overheating. Specifications: Combo with a dry iron

360-degree swivel cord

Temperature control knob

ergonomic design

Non-stick coated sole plate

Pros Cons Iron has thermal fuse protection You may experience some burning smell at the start Iron has a non-stick coated plate The heater can be used both horizontally and vertically

7. Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Amazon Brand Wonder Bowl with Snapfit Lid, 220 ml, Set of 6, Multicolour Combo This is a combo product by Solimo featuring a 2000-watt room heater and six airtight bowls with lids.The Solimo 2000-watt room heater is compact and lightweight with 10 feet air throw range, ideal for heating small and medium spaces. The combo product comprises six multi-colour and multi-purpose food-grade bowls made from hardened PET plastic, each with a capacity of 220ml. These bowls are airtight and can store fruits, vegetables, etc. Specifications: Combo with Bowls

It comes in different colours

Capacity: 220 ml

Self-design patterns

Weight: 36 gm

Dimensions: 86.5 mm x 62.2 mm

Pros Cons Food-grade bowls None to mention Airtight for more extended safety of fruits and vegetables Heat settings according to the temperature

8. Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & 1000-Watt Dry Iron (White and Blue) Combo This is a combo product by Solimo featuring a 2000-watt room heater and a 1000-watt dry iron.The lightweight and compact Solimo 2000-watt space heater are ideal for heating small to medium-sized spaces. The powerful copper-wound 2400 RPM motor delivers quick heating, and you can use the product horizontally and vertically. The plate features a non-stick coating that distributes heat evenly. The iron offers protection from overheating by a thermal fuse. The iron includes a temperature-control dial with many functions for different fabrics. Specifications: Combo with a dry iron

360-degree swivel cord

Portable and easy to handle

Non-stick coated sole plate

ergonomic design

Pros Cons Temperature-control dial for the iron None to mention Non-stick coating Quick heating of the heater

9. Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Fridge Organizer Set (4 pieces) Combo This is a combo product by Solimo featuring a 2000-watt room heater and a set of 4 fridge organisers. This Solimo 2000-watt space heater is ideal for heating small to medium-sized spaces. The powerful copper-wound 2400 RPM motor delivers quick heating, and you can use the product horizontally and vertically. The combo product has four multi-coloured fridge storage racks and has a good grip on glass surfaces. The product uses food-grade plastic for durability and safe usage. Specifications: Combo with organiser set

Smart-slide design

Quality food-grade plastic

Dimensions: 16cm x 15cm x 6cm

Pros Cons The organiser set has food-grade plastic None to mention Good grip on glass surfaces Robust plastic built

10. Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Food Grade Stainless Steel Lemon Squeezer Combo This is a combo product by Solimo featuring a 2000-watt room heater and lemon squeezer. The Solimo Room Heater is an excellent option if you're searching for a space-saving but efficient space heater. It has a copper-wound motor with 2400 RPM for quick heating; it may be used vertically or horizontally. The lemon squeezer is manufactured from high-quality, food-grade stainless steel, preventing rust. It has no sharp edges, making it safe for use. Specifications: Combo with lemon squeezer

Dimensions: 200x66x40 mm

Weight: 169gms

100% food-grade stainless steel

Pros Cons Food-grade steel None to mention The heater can be used in any season Overheating protection

Best three features for you

Product Combo piece Material Dimensions Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater None Plastic ‎91D x 45W x 94H mm Solimo OFR Room Heater, 9 Fin 2400 Watts Oil Filled Radiator None Plastic 42D x 24W x 65H cm Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Stainless Steel Kitchen Press/Noodles/Murukku Maker Combo Murukku Maker Stainless steel 18x5.5x32 cm Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Compact Vegetable Chopper (350ml, Grey) Combo Chopper BPA-free food-grade plastic 12.5 (Dia) X 9 (Height) cm Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Plastic Drainer/Colander with lid (Blue) Combo Plastic Drainer Plastic 26L x 21.5W x 25H cm Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & 1000-Watt Dry Iron Combo Dry Iron Plastic ‎24.9 x 11 x 13.5 cm Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Amazon Brand Wonder Bowl with Snapfit Lid, 220 ml, Set of 6, Multicolour Combo Bowl with Lid Plastic 86.5 mm x 62.2 mm Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & 1000-Watt Dry Iron (White and Blue) Combo Dry Iron Plastic 10 x 10 x 10 cm Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Fridge Organizer Set (4 pieces) Combo Organiser set Plastic 16cm x 15cm x 6cm Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Food Grade Stainless Steel Lemon Squeezer Combo Lemon squeezer Stainless steel 200x66x40 mm

Best value for money Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with a robust 2400 RPM copper winding motor is the best value for money if you are searching for a room heater. Priced at Rs.1049.00, this heater projects heat up to 10 feet, making it ideal for small rooms. It is advisable always to use a 16A socket while operating it. Best overall Solimo OFR Room Heater, 9 Fin 2400 Watts Oil Filled Radiator is the best overall room heater across all brands. This sleek heater is equipped with an oil-filled radiator, and a 400 W PTC fan heats the room instantly! Three large surface fins spread heat properly to every side. It is lightweight and offers temperature control. How to find a best solimo heater You should check many things before buying a room heater, most importantly, the size of your room and your budget. Besides those, you should check the type of heater and the product quality. Heating capacity is another factor to keep in mind. Some room heaters have a facility where you can change the room temperature according to your needs. So look out for this feature. Room heaters consume a lot of energy, so energy efficiencient and sustainable products go a long way to keep your bill in check. The safety feature should be high, and the noise level should be as low as possible. Best solimo heaters pricing

Product Pricing Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater 1049.00 Solimo OFR Room Heater, 9 Fin 2400 Watts Oil Filled Radiator 7599.00 Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Stainless Steel Kitchen Press/Noodles/Murukku Maker Combo 1377.00 Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Compact Vegetable Chopper (350ml, Grey) Combo 1308.00 Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Plastic Drainer/Colander with lid (Blue) Combo 1178.00 Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & 1000-Watt Dry Iron Combo 1624.00 Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Amazon Brand Wonder Bowl with Snapfit Lid, 220 ml, Set of 6, Multicolour Combo 1318.00 Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & 1000-Watt Dry Iron (White and Blue) Combo 1748.00 Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Fridge Organizer Set (4 pieces) Combo 1224.00 Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Food Grade Stainless Steel Lemon Squeezer Combo 1218.00

