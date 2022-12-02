Best Sony speakers in India: Here are your top picks By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Best Sony Speakers in India: Our list includes speakers that mostly come with Bluetooth speakers and are waterproof, therefore best suitable for everyone.

You can use this guide if you are a music aficionado and want to buy a waterproof speaker. We are including some of the best speakers from Sony with complete specs and pricing. While looking for the best Bluetooth speaker brands, one may feel a bit overwhelmed at the start. Many speaker brands are available in the market, making it yet more confusing to figure out which is the best. Sony speakers are best for all users as they cater to various requirements and don't focus on a particular market segment, like voice assistant speakers or speakers for listening to music. Whether used while reading, cooking, working, or catching up with friends, the ambient room-filling sound is the perfect accompaniment; Sony speakers fit various budgets and specifications. Below are the best Sony speakers under 35,000 in India: Here Are the Best Sony Speakers in India 1. Sony SRS-RA3000 A 146 x 247 x 155 (mm) Bluetooth Surround Sound Speaker can be paired with a smartphone or tablet using Bluetooth technology and start streaming your music collections effortlessly. This music speaker system will let you control music from your phone. Through a Wi-Fi connection, access your favourite internet streaming services via this speaker and control the playlist from the phone itself. Sony SRS-RA3000 is available at a price of Rs.15,990 and is available at a price of Rs.4,650. Specifications: Dimensions: ‎14.6 x 24.7 x 15.5 cm; 2.5 Kilograms

‎14.6 x 24.7 x 15.5 cm; 2.5 Kilograms Special Features: ‎Radio, Remote Control

‎Radio, Remote Control Audio Output Mode: ‎Surround

‎Surround Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎Two Twitter, 1 Mid Range Speaker and 2 Passive Radiator

‎Two Twitter, 1 Mid Range Speaker and 2 Passive Radiator Connector Type: ‎Wireless, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

‎Wireless, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Mounting Type: ‎Tabletop

‎Tabletop Item Weight: ‎2 kg 500 g

Pros Cons Sound is suitable for indoors Not Battery Powered Graphic EQ and preset No Voice Assistant Low latency with iOS and Android devices Lack of low bass. Good battery backup. Doesn't get very loud, with compression artefacts at max volume.

2. Sony XS-XB6941 Get connected directly to Sony’s extra Bass-equipped head unit with the 39.5 x 30.5 x 11 cm 4-way coaxial speaker. It comes with a 2nd generation HOP aramid carbon fibre matrix woofer specialised for deep bass. It enhances user experience with smooth tones and high frequency with optimally-shaped tweeters. Sony XS-XB6941 is available at a price of Rs.4,650. Specifications: Dimensions: ‎39.5 x 30.5 x 11 cm

‎39.5 x 30.5 x 11 cm Special Features: ‎‎Portable

‎‎Portable Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎Two Twitter, 1 Mid Range Speaker and 2 Passive Radiator

‎Two Twitter, 1 Mid Range Speaker and 2 Passive Radiator Speaker Connectivity: ‎Wired

Mounting Type: ‎‎Flush Mount

‎‎Flush Mount Item Weight: ‎3 kg 400 g

Pros Cons 4-way coaxial speaker Not Battery Powered Minimal woofer distortion No Voice Assistant Speaker with extra bass Surround Sound Channel Configuration average space-saving, easy-to-install design

3. Sony SRS-XP500 A Portable Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker by Sony. With a Karaoke/Guitar Input, it comes with IPX4 Splash Proof Protection. These speakers provide up to 20 hrs Battery backup. It gives any party a fresh, modern look with the indirect illumination lighting concept, which is why it is a perfect fit for both parties and daily use. Sony SRS-XP500 is available at a price of Rs.29,003. Specifications: Dimensions: ‎29.49 x 27.51 x 57.2 cm

‎29.49 x 27.51 x 57.2 cm Special Features: Wireless, Portable, Bluetooth

Wireless, Portable, Bluetooth Speaker Surround Sound Channel Configuration: ‎‎2 1

‎‎2 1 Speaker Connectivity: ‎ Wireless

Wireless Mounting Type: ‎‎Floor Standing

‎‎Floor Standing Item Weight: 11 kg 200 g

Pros Cons 20 hrs of battery life Not Battery Powered 10 minutes Quick Charging No Voice Assistant IPX4 Water resistant Big and bulky Mega Bass

4. Sony SRS-XB23 A Dustproof, waterproof and washable portable Wireless Bluetooth Party Speaker by Sony. Get this speaker to connect to 100 compatible wireless speakers with BLUETOOTH technology simultaneously at a party. It comes with up to 12 hours of battery life which means the SRS-XB23 can party for up to 10 hours even in EXTRA BASS mode. Sony SRS-XB23 is available at Rs.8,990. Specifications: Dimensions: ‎10.31 x 10.31 x 23.09 cm

‎10.31 x 10.31 x 23.09 cm Special Features: ‎Lithium Ion battery

‎Lithium Ion battery Speaker Type: ‎Outdoor

‎Outdoor Speaker Connectivity: ‎ Wireless

Wireless Mounting Type: ‎‎Tabletop/ Easy to carry

‎‎Tabletop/ Easy to carry Item Weight: 570 g

Pros Cons Graphic EQ Doesn't get very loud Very portable, and well-built design Lacks low-bass Voice Assistant available No Wi-Fi

5. Sony MHC-V13 A speaker with Jet Bass Booster to also make you feel the beat at a long distance. It has a speaker light for users to enjoy an authentic or festival atmosphere. It has handles to carry it conveniently and easily between party rooms. Sony MHC-V13 is available at a price of Rs.19925. Specifications: Dimensions: ‎29.9 x 33.3 x 60 cm

‎29.9 x 33.3 x 60 cm Special Features: NFC Enabled

NFC Enabled Speaker Type: Tweeter

Tweeter Speaker Connectivity: ‎ Wireless Bluetooth

Wireless Bluetooth Mounting Type: ‎‎Floor Standing

‎‎Floor Standing Item Weight: 8 kg 100 g

Pros Cons Powerful, bass-forward sound signature Not for those seeking accurate audio Built-in LED lights Unwieldy size A CD player, FM radio, guitar inputs, karaoke mode, and other features

6. Sony SRS-XB33 A Dustproof, waterproof and washable speaker comes with up to 24 hours of battery life. It comes with an inbuilt mic that offers a convenient way to talk hands-free, anywhere in a conference call for work or a chat with friends. It supports Google Assistant and Siri via voice assistant features for convenient use. Sony SRS-XB33 is available at a price of Rs.11,912. Specifications: Dimensions: 26.39 x 12.6 x 13.59 cm

26.39 x 12.6 x 13.59 cm Special Features: Waterproof, Built-in Microphone

Waterproof, Built-in Microphone Speaker Type: Outdoor

Outdoor Speaker Connectivity: ‎ Wireless, Bluetooth, USB

Wireless, Bluetooth, USB Batteries: ‎Lithium Ion batteries

‎Lithium Ion batteries Item Weight: 1 kg 100 g

Pros Cons Very portable design No WiFi Graphic EQ and presets Doesn't get very loud Voice Assistant Struggles to reproduce low-bass

7. Sony Srs-Xb13 A speaker is powered by a single 46mm driver with a USB Type-C port for charging. The speaker is loud and sounds decent even after being small in size. This speaker is easy to carry and is particularly handy for users who want to listen to music or take calls on the go or outdoors. Sony MHC-V13 is available at a price of Rs.3600. Specifications: Dimensions: ‎8.71 x 8.71 x 11.2 cm

‎8.71 x 8.71 x 11.2 cm Special Features: Waterproof; Dustproof; Extra Bass

Waterproof; Dustproof; Extra Bass Item display height: ‎8.5 Centimetre

‎8.5 Centimetre Speaker Type: Bookshelf

Bookshelf Speaker Connectivity: ‎ Wireless Bluetooth

Wireless Bluetooth Batteries: ‎ 1 Lithium Ion batteries required

1 Lithium Ion batteries required Item Weight: 253 g

Pros Cons Good design, convenient controls & Good battery life A bit expensive Excellent sound quality Loud and detailed for its size

8. Sony SA-D40 This speaker is specially designed for TVs, PCs and music players. It comes with a USB port for easy connectivity & has a Stylish black gloss speaker finish. Get this speaker to enjoy powerful bass with a large sub-woofer and 80W output. Sony SA-D40 is available at a price of Rs.11,490. Specifications: Dimensions: ‎29.9 x 33.3 x 60 cm

‎29.9 x 33.3 x 60 cm Special Features: NFC Enabled

NFC Enabled Speaker Type: Tweeter

Tweeter Speaker Connectivity: ‎ Wireless Bluetooth

Wireless Bluetooth Mounting Type: ‎‎Floor Standing

‎‎Floor Standing Item Weight: 8 kg 100 g

Pros Cons Superb sound quality, excellent surround sound Lack of bass and treble controls Bass is terrific Bulky Multiple input streams

9. Sony SRS-XG500 A speaker looks sassy with stylish and subtle LED ring lighting, which adds a touch of fun to your music. It comes with up to 30 hours of battery life & quick charging ability. The lightweight design with a carry handle ensures the easy portability of speakers. Sony SRS-XG500 is available at a price of Rs.32,990 Specifications: Dimensions: 46 x 25.58 x 21.49 cm

46 x 25.58 x 21.49 cm Special Features: Portable, Bluetooth

Portable, Bluetooth Speaker Connectivity: Wireless

Wireless Mounting Type: Floor Standing

Floor Standing Item Weight: 5.58 kg

Pros Cons Can get loud Compression artefacts present at max volume Graphic EQ and presets Middling directivity No Voice Assistance & Wi Fi

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony SRS-RA3000 Wireless, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi Radio, Remote Control No battery backup Sony XS-XB6941 Wired Portable 650 W peak, 90 W rated power handling Sony SRS-XP500 Wireless, Bluetooth Wireless, Portable, Bluetooth 20 Hours Sony SRS-XB23 Wireless, Bluetooth, USB Waterproof, Built-in Microphone 12 Hours Sony MHC-V13 Wireless Bluetooth NFC Enabled NA ( Power Source- AC Adapter) Sony SRS-XB33 Wireless, Bluetooth, USB Waterproof, Built-in Microphone 24 Hours Sony Srs-Xb13 Sony Srs-Xb13 Waterproof, Dustproof, Extra Bass 16 Hours Sony SA-D40 Wireless, Bluetooth, USB Subwoofer, Remote Control NA (Power Source-‎Corded Electric) Sony SRS-XG500 Wireless, Bluetooth, Auxiliary Portable, Bluetooth 30 Hours

Best value for money Sony speaker In addition, now we know that Sony’s Srs-Xb13 wireless extra bass portable Bluetooth speaker is among the best value for money products available under Rs. 40,000. Powered by a single 46mm driver with a USB Type-C port for charging. The price of this handy speaker is Rs.3600. Best overall Sony speaker Above all, the Sony SRS-XG500 speaker is a portable wireless Bluetooth party speaker. It comes with a Karaoke/Guitar Input and IPX66 Splash & Dust Protection, making it one of the best overall. For Rs. 32,990, this product has outstanding features. The speakers are worth considering if you desire to have features like 30 hrs Battery, Ring lightning, USB Play & Charge, Quick Charge, Mega Bass, and Aux Input. How to find the perfect Sony speaker In conclusion, choosing the perfect speaker to fulfil your needs can be challenging, with multiple options available for every budget. These two factors are highly recommended when selecting a speaker: your needs and budget. Before shortlisting a few Sony portable speakers, plan. The aim shall be one speaker that fulfils all requirements. GPUs are not always upgradeable on laptops. Having clarity and understanding of the desirable features is the first step to selecting the appropriate speaker. Every speaker has pros and cons, so figuring out which one suits your needs and budget is essential. Product dimensions, audio output mode, battery, connector type, mounting type and weight must be carefully considered. Best Sony speaker price list:

S.No. Product Price 1. Sony SRS-RA3000 15,990 2. Sony XS-XB6941 4,650 3. Sony SRS-XP500 29,003 4. Sony SRS-XB23 8,979 5. Sony MHC-V13 19,925 6. Sony SRS-XB33 11,912 7. Sony Srs-Xb13 3,600 8. Sony SA-D40 9,990 9. Sony SRS-XG500 32,990

