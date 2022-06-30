Sign out
Best split AC under 50,000 in India

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  • Published on Jun 30, 2022 19:42 IST

In the scorching summer heat in India, air conditioners come most handy to bring relief, such that the air conditioning system has become one of the largest electricity consumers in any residence. Split AC has undergone several changes and intriguing enhancements over time, and so have its prices.

Despite having a limited budget, many still want to purchase the finest they can. Therefore, we have established this article to provide a list of the best split AC under 50000 INR price range.

Let us explore the range of Split AC.

Split AC under 50000 (2022)

1. Samsung Split AC Inverter 3 Star (AR18AYLYATBNNA - 1.5 Ton)

The Samsung Convertible 5 in 1 is the ideal air conditioner since it enables real-time adjustment of power input and cooling requirements. This AC has a 130-290 Vac working range, so it can endure low voltage operations and hold steady.

  • Price: Rs.34,990 (Amazon offer)
  • Item Weight: 28 kg 500 g
  • Item Dimensions (LxWxH): 26.5 x 72 x 54.8 cm
  • Energy Efficiency: ‎3-star rating
  • Capacity: ‎1.5 Tons
  • Wattage: ‎1700 KW
  • Material: ‎Steel
  • Refrigerant gas: R32

ProsCons
The compressor has a ten-year warrantyNo filter for PM 2.5
The noise level is only 45 dBOnly 487 CFM at maximum fan speed
Stunning premium appearancesMerely a two-way auto swing
Filter access is simple 

2. Croma Split AC 3 Star (1 Ton - CRAC7721)

When you get a Croma Split AC (1 ton, 3 stars), which offers exceptional cooling capacity, you may chill the atmosphere of your living area. It has a 3450 Watt cooling capability, providing excellent cooling performance.

This air conditioner's self-diagnosis feature aids in problem-solving. It only has one rotary non-inverter compressor for reliable performance. The Sleep mode regulates the temperature & you can sleep peacefully.

  • Price: Rs.24,990 (Amazon offer)
  • Item Weight: 29 kg
  • Item Dimensions (LxWxH): 30.70 x 9.50 x 22.90 cm
  • Approximate Coverage Area: 120 Sq. Ft (11.14 sq. M)
  • Sensor: Temperature Sensor
  • Cooling Capacity: 3450 Watts
  • Cooling Power Input: 970 Watts
  • Noise Level: 42 dB
  • High-Density Filter: PM 2.5

ProsCons
R-32 environment-friendly refrigerant3-star rating
No additional units usedHigh noise level
Long-lasting use 
Perfect cooling 
3450 Watts cooling capacity 
Dry Mode 

3. Whirlpool Split AC 5 Star (1.5 Ton, Magicool Inverter Pro 5S - 2022 Model)

Get the Whirlpool Inverter Pro 5S Magicool Split AC inside to escape the heat and enjoy fantastic conditioning. Additionally, it aids in preserving the ideal temperature without frequently turning off the air conditioner. Furthermore, the air conditioner uses 1325 Watts of power.

  • Price: Rs.36,490 (Amazon offer)
  • Item Weight: (Indoor: 9.0 Kg, Outdoor: 27.0 Kg)
  • Item Dimensions: 100 x 29.5 x 23 cm
  • Approximate Coverage Area: (111 to 150 Sq. ft)
  • Cooling Capacity:1.5 Ton
  • Power Requirements: 230 Volts
  • Noise Level (Indoor Unit): 26 dB
  • Power input: 1325 Watts

ProsCons
DUAL InverterNo ozone depletion potential
Super Modified 5-in-1 Cooling 
ADC Sensor 
Advanced filter technology with complete antivirus protection 
100% copper-based tubes with ultimate protection 
Ocean Black Fin 

4. LG DUAL Split AC Inverter 3 Star (2022 Model) - PS-Q19YNXE

In contrast to standard compressors, LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor with Customizable Speed Dual Rotary Motor gives a broader rotating rate, which preserves extra energy. As a result, our DUAL Inverter AC cool more quickly, last longer, and operate more quietly.

  • Price: Rs.37,490 (Amazon offer)
  • Item Weight: (Indoor: 9.0 Kg, Outdoor: 27.0 Kg)
  • Item Dimensions: 837 x 308 x 189 mm
  • Approximate Coverage Area: (111 to 150 Sq. ft)
  • Cooling Capacity: 800 ~ 5500 W
  • Power Requirements: 220-240V
  • Noise Level (Indoor Unit): 26 dB
  • Power Input: 1740 Watts

ProsCons
DUAL InverterProduct Weight
Superior 5-in-1 coolingExpensive
ADC sensor panels 
Advanced filter options with top-end antivirus security 
100% Copper-based tubes with ultimate protection 
Oceanic Black-coloured Fin 
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2022 Model, PS-Q19YNXE, White)
29% off
39,490 55,990
Buy now

5. Lloyd Split AC 3 Star (GLS18B3YWBEP, 1.5 Ton)

With a non-inverter compressor, the Lloyd Split AC has low noise, is less expensive than inverter split AC, and features an additional sophisticated, attractive design to match your needs and interior decor for your house and business.

  • Price: Rs.32,999 (Amazon offer)
  • Item Weight: 46 kg
  • Item Dimensions: 94 x 23.5 x 31.5 cm
  • Approximate Coverage Area: 150 sq. ft
  • Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Tons
  • Power Requirements: ‎230 Volts
  • Material:‎ Plastic, ODU, and Metal
  • Wattage:‎ 5000 Watts
  • Noise level (Indoor Unit): 42 dB

ProsCons
Use of blue fin evaporator and condenser coils3-star rating
Strong dehumidification 
Self-diagnosis function 
Hidden LED Display 
Cools even at 48˚C 
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split AC (GLS18B3YWBEP, 100% Copper, White with Blue Deco Strip)
30% off
37,200 52,990
Buy now

6. Godrej Inverter Split 3-Star AC (2022 Model, 1 Ton, GIC 12TTC3-GVA)

With a 10-year inverter compressor guarantee, a 100% copper condenser, evaporator coil & connection tubing, an antivirus filtration that kills 99.9%+ of viral particles, and modern inverter technology, this three-star, one-ton air conditioner with R32 refrigerant is strong, long-lasting, and environmentally responsible. Additionally, its minimal duration mechanism makes it extremely quick, even in the hottest temperatures.

  • Price: Rs.29,490 (Amazon offer)
  • Item Weight: 10 kg 200 g
  • Item Dimensions: 21 x 84.9 x 28.9 cm
  • Approximate Coverage Area: 150 sq. ft
  • Cooling Capacity: 1 Ton/3500W
  • Power Requirements: ‎230 Volts
  • Material:‎ ‎Plastic
  • Wattage:‎ ‎752 Watts
  • Noise Level (Indoor Unit): ‎39 dB

ProsCons
Heavy-duty cooling at 52 °CLess range
Environmental-friendly3-star rating
It is the most energy-efficient and has the lowest-noise operationHigh-cost
Nano-coated anti-viral filterHigh sound
Advanced inverter technology 
Anti-freeze thermostat 

7. AmazonBasics Non-Inverter Split AC 3-Star 2022 - 1 Ton

You may get a 1 tonne split air conditioner from AmazonBasics for a great price and of excellent quality. You can save more energy with a 3-star BEE Rating and an ISEER Rating of 3.56.

Strong circulation allows cool air to enter every nook and cranny, increasing its efficiency in hot conditions. The temperature and fan speed is automatically adjusted to reduce energy use and increase savings.

  • Price: Rs.29,490 (Amazon offer)
  • Item Weight: 10 kg 200 g
  • Item Dimensions: 21 x 84.9 x 28.9 cm
  • Approximate Coverage Area: 150 sq. ft
  • Cooling Capacity: 1 Ton/3500W
  • Power Requirements: ‎230 Volts
  • Material:‎ ‎Plastic
  • Wattage:‎ ‎752 Watts
  • Noise Level (Indoor Unit): ‎39 dB

ProsCons
Heavy-duty cooling at 52 °C PM 2.5 Filter only
 R32 Refrigerant gas: eco-friendly gas 3-star rating
 It is the most energy-efficient and has a lowest-noise operation 
 Antibacterial coating 
 Dust filter 

8. Hisense Split AC 4-Star Inverter (AS-18TC4RAM1)

This inverter air conditioner uses adjustable tonnage technologies to adapt its efficiency based on your needs while providing faster cooling and more energy savings. With fresher and more robust immunity, it protects your health further from infections and pollutants.

  • Price: Rs.32,400 (Amazon offer)
  • Item Weight: 33 kg
  • Item Dimensions: 100 x 29.5 x 23cm
  • Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Tons
  • Power Requirements: ‎230 Volts
  • Wattage:‎ ‎1520 Watts
  • Noise Level (Indoor Unit): ‎43dB

ProsCons
Air Purification FilterHigh price
Convertible 4-in-1Less range
4-star Energy Star RatingHigh sound
Alkaline battery cell 
Hisense 1.5 Ton 4 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2022 Model, AS-18TC4RAM1 White)
33% off
32,290 47,990
Buy now

9. Blue Star Inverter 3-Star Split AC (IA315YLU, 1.2 Ton)

When you get Blue Star YL Inverter Split AC, you can feel the cool air in your room. With a 1.2 Ton capacity, it's the perfect option for a medium-sized room. It functions without a stabiliser, shielding the AC from changes in voltage. The air conditioner uses inverter technology to increase efficiency.

  • Price: Rs.29,990(Amazon offer)
  • Item Weight: 34 kg 700 g
  • Item Dimensions: 85.8 x 32.7 x 53.6cm
  • Cooling Capacity: 1.2 Tons
  • Power Requirements: 230 Volts
  • Wattage:‎ ‎4265 Watts
  • Noise Level (Indoor Unit): ‎33.8 dB

ProsCons
Variable speed compressor which adjusts power3-star rating
R32 Refrigerant gas: Environmental-friendly gas 
Energy Star Rating: 4 Star 
Anti-Corrosion Blue Fin Technology 
Air Purification Filter 

10. Lloyd Split Inverter 1.5 Ton AC - GLS18I5FWCVG

Split AC with inverter compressor, modern and stylish appearance to match your needs/interiors for the workplace and home.

  • Price: Rs.37,490(Amazon offer)
  • Item Weight: 43 kg 200 g
  • Item Dimensions: 100 x 22 x 32.7cm
  • Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Tons
  • Power Requirements: 230 Volts
  • Wattage:‎‎ 5100 Watts
  • Noise Level (Indoor Unit): ‎35 dB

ProsCons
Cools Even at 52 ˚CCost
Golden Fin CondenserHigh watts
Anti-Viral Filter 
4-Way enhanced Swing 
Air Purification Filter 

Price of best split AC at a glance :

ProductPrice
Samsung 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split ACRs.34,990
Croma 1 Ton 3-Star Split ACRs.24,990
Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5-Star, Inverter Split ACRs.37,490
LG Split AC DUAL with 1.5 TonRs.37,490
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3-Star Split ACRs.32,999
Godrej 1 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split ACRs.29,490
AmazonBasics 1 Ton 3-Star Non-Inverter Split ACRs.29,490
Hisense 1.5 Ton 4-Star Inverter Split ACRs.32,400
Blue Star 1.2 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split ACRs.29,990
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5-Star Inverter Split AC with Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 FilterRs.37,990

3 Features to Consider While Buying Split AC Under 50000:

You should consider these three essential features or specifications while buying split AC under 50000:

1. Capacity:

The size of the intended air conditioner depends on the size of the room or residence and the maximum allowable cooling. For your air conditioner to operate effectively and have a longer lifespan, it's crucial to get the proper size.

2. Energy efficiency:

Ensure the air conditioner's energy efficiency is rated before purchasing it. The effectiveness of the air conditioner improves with a higher star rating. Higher energy-efficient air conditioners consume less power, which lowers energy costs.

3. Cooling rate:

You can achieve various temperatures throughout the day with the assistance of fans and a changeable thermostat. Selecting various pre-determined temperatures improves cooling effectiveness and lowers energy use.

Best Budget

The Lloyd 3-Star Split AC is the best split AC under 50,000 in terms of monetary value and provides excellent features. For only Rs.32,999, one gets a split AC with a non-inverter compressor.

It has low noise and is less expensive than inverter split AC, plus an additional sophisticated, attractive design to match your needs and interior decor for your house and business.

Best Overall

If you buy split AC under 50,000 in India, the Whirlpool Inverter Split AC offers the best value. Get the Whirlpool Inverter Pro Magicool 5S Split AC inside to escape the heat and enjoy fantastic conditioning.

Additionally, it aids in preserving the ideal temperature without frequently turning off the air conditioner. Furthermore, the air conditioner uses only 1325 Watts of power and is rated as a 5-star split AC.

How to Find the Best Split AC Under 50000?

Look for these specifications to find the best split AC under 50000 in India:

  1. CAPACITY – When attempting to chill a room, it is essential to consider its size, the number of heat sources present, the ambient temperature of the surrounding area, the number of windows present, and the sun-exposed surfaces.
  2. EFFICIENCY & RATING - To have a tag of efficiency & a 5-star spectrum, the desired air conditioners must be energy-efficient. The more stars you have on this rating, the more influential the AC will be.
  3. FILTERS - Filters have the ability to both capture particles and operate as air cleaners.
  4. HEATING - Certain air conditioners can heat the space in cold winters. It is beneficial since it allows you to use fewer appliances.

FAQ

1. What are the pros of split air conditioners?

Split AC is known for cooling rooms faster than window AC. They are available in a backward cycle or cool-only variants. It got multiple dimensions, styles, and patterns offered in an enormous variety. A room's moisture can be decreased using the dehumidifier option.

2. How to search for the split AC under 50000?

You can visit famous sites like Amazon and research the latest models and ranges that can suit all your needs without burning much of your pockets. You can choose a range of affordable AC from popular brands like Samsung, LG & more.

3. What popular brands of split AC are available in the market?

The popular brands include Samsung, LG, Godrej, Voltas, Blue Star, and Panasonic are available in the global marketplace at the lowest prices and special deals & discounts. You must check your budget and choose the desired specifications to get the best AC.

4. What is the minimum tonnage in AC?

The basic AC capacity needed for a 100-square-foot space is 0.167 tonnes, but it is now necessary to increase the basic capacity by 0.5 tonnes for every 5 people. For a 100-square-foot space, a 0.8-tonne air conditioner is typically adequate.

5What are the basic criteria for choosing an AC for home use?

According to the size of your room, the power efficiency of the AC, capacity, and type, you can select the ideal AC & choose between an Inverter or Non-Inverter. Typically, a1.5-ton split air conditioner will be ideal for your bedroom.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

