Best split AC under 50,000 in India

Summary:
In the scorching summer heat in India, air conditioners come most handy to bring relief, such that the air conditioning system has become one of the largest electricity consumers in any residence. Split AC has undergone several changes and intriguing enhancements over time, and so have its prices.
Despite having a limited budget, many still want to purchase the finest they can. Therefore, we have established this article to provide a list of the best split AC under 50000 INR price range.
Let us explore the range of Split AC.
Split AC under 50000 (2022)
1. Samsung Split AC Inverter 3 Star (AR18AYLYATBNNA - 1.5 Ton)
The Samsung Convertible 5 in 1 is the ideal air conditioner since it enables real-time adjustment of power input and cooling requirements. This AC has a 130-290 Vac working range, so it can endure low voltage operations and hold steady.
|Pros
|Cons
|The compressor has a ten-year warranty
|No filter for PM 2.5
|The noise level is only 45 dB
|Only 487 CFM at maximum fan speed
|Stunning premium appearances
|Merely a two-way auto swing
|Filter access is simple
2. Croma Split AC 3 Star (1 Ton - CRAC7721)
When you get a Croma Split AC (1 ton, 3 stars), which offers exceptional cooling capacity, you may chill the atmosphere of your living area. It has a 3450 Watt cooling capability, providing excellent cooling performance.
This air conditioner's self-diagnosis feature aids in problem-solving. It only has one rotary non-inverter compressor for reliable performance. The Sleep mode regulates the temperature & you can sleep peacefully.
|Pros
|Cons
|R-32 environment-friendly refrigerant
|3-star rating
|No additional units used
|High noise level
|Long-lasting use
|Perfect cooling
|3450 Watts cooling capacity
|Dry Mode
3. Whirlpool Split AC 5 Star (1.5 Ton, Magicool Inverter Pro 5S - 2022 Model)
Get the Whirlpool Inverter Pro 5S Magicool Split AC inside to escape the heat and enjoy fantastic conditioning. Additionally, it aids in preserving the ideal temperature without frequently turning off the air conditioner. Furthermore, the air conditioner uses 1325 Watts of power.
|Pros
|Cons
|DUAL Inverter
|No ozone depletion potential
|Super Modified 5-in-1 Cooling
|ADC Sensor
|Advanced filter technology with complete antivirus protection
|100% copper-based tubes with ultimate protection
|Ocean Black Fin
4. LG DUAL Split AC Inverter 3 Star (2022 Model) - PS-Q19YNXE
In contrast to standard compressors, LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor with Customizable Speed Dual Rotary Motor gives a broader rotating rate, which preserves extra energy. As a result, our DUAL Inverter AC cool more quickly, last longer, and operate more quietly.
|Pros
|Cons
|DUAL Inverter
|Product Weight
|Superior 5-in-1 cooling
|Expensive
|ADC sensor panels
|Advanced filter options with top-end antivirus security
|100% Copper-based tubes with ultimate protection
|Oceanic Black-coloured Fin
5. Lloyd Split AC 3 Star (GLS18B3YWBEP, 1.5 Ton)
With a non-inverter compressor, the Lloyd Split AC has low noise, is less expensive than inverter split AC, and features an additional sophisticated, attractive design to match your needs and interior decor for your house and business.
|Pros
|Cons
|Use of blue fin evaporator and condenser coils
|3-star rating
|Strong dehumidification
|Self-diagnosis function
|Hidden LED Display
|Cools even at 48˚C
6. Godrej Inverter Split 3-Star AC (2022 Model, 1 Ton, GIC 12TTC3-GVA)
With a 10-year inverter compressor guarantee, a 100% copper condenser, evaporator coil & connection tubing, an antivirus filtration that kills 99.9%+ of viral particles, and modern inverter technology, this three-star, one-ton air conditioner with R32 refrigerant is strong, long-lasting, and environmentally responsible. Additionally, its minimal duration mechanism makes it extremely quick, even in the hottest temperatures.
|Pros
|Cons
|Heavy-duty cooling at 52 °C
|Less range
|Environmental-friendly
|3-star rating
|It is the most energy-efficient and has the lowest-noise operation
|High-cost
|Nano-coated anti-viral filter
|High sound
|Advanced inverter technology
|Anti-freeze thermostat
7. AmazonBasics Non-Inverter Split AC 3-Star 2022 - 1 Ton
You may get a 1 tonne split air conditioner from AmazonBasics for a great price and of excellent quality. You can save more energy with a 3-star BEE Rating and an ISEER Rating of 3.56.
Strong circulation allows cool air to enter every nook and cranny, increasing its efficiency in hot conditions. The temperature and fan speed is automatically adjusted to reduce energy use and increase savings.
|Pros
|Cons
|Heavy-duty cooling at 52 °C
|PM 2.5 Filter only
|R32 Refrigerant gas: eco-friendly gas
|3-star rating
|It is the most energy-efficient and has a lowest-noise operation
|Antibacterial coating
|Dust filter
8. Hisense Split AC 4-Star Inverter (AS-18TC4RAM1)
This inverter air conditioner uses adjustable tonnage technologies to adapt its efficiency based on your needs while providing faster cooling and more energy savings. With fresher and more robust immunity, it protects your health further from infections and pollutants.
|Pros
|Cons
|Air Purification Filter
|High price
|Convertible 4-in-1
|Less range
|4-star Energy Star Rating
|High sound
|Alkaline battery cell
9. Blue Star Inverter 3-Star Split AC (IA315YLU, 1.2 Ton)
When you get Blue Star YL Inverter Split AC, you can feel the cool air in your room. With a 1.2 Ton capacity, it's the perfect option for a medium-sized room. It functions without a stabiliser, shielding the AC from changes in voltage. The air conditioner uses inverter technology to increase efficiency.
|Pros
|Cons
|Variable speed compressor which adjusts power
|3-star rating
|R32 Refrigerant gas: Environmental-friendly gas
|Energy Star Rating: 4 Star
|Anti-Corrosion Blue Fin Technology
|Air Purification Filter
10. Lloyd Split Inverter 1.5 Ton AC - GLS18I5FWCVG
Split AC with inverter compressor, modern and stylish appearance to match your needs/interiors for the workplace and home.
|Pros
|Cons
|Cools Even at 52 ˚C
|Cost
|Golden Fin Condenser
|High watts
|Anti-Viral Filter
|4-Way enhanced Swing
|Air Purification Filter
|Product
|Price
|Samsung 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC
|Rs.34,990
|Croma 1 Ton 3-Star Split AC
|Rs.24,990
|Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5-Star, Inverter Split AC
|Rs.37,490
|LG Split AC DUAL with 1.5 Ton
|Rs.37,490
|Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3-Star Split AC
|Rs.32,999
|Godrej 1 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC
|Rs.29,490
|AmazonBasics 1 Ton 3-Star Non-Inverter Split AC
|Rs.29,490
|Hisense 1.5 Ton 4-Star Inverter Split AC
|Rs.32,400
|Blue Star 1.2 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC
|Rs.29,990
|Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5-Star Inverter Split AC with Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter
|Rs.37,990
3 Features to Consider While Buying Split AC Under 50000:
You should consider these three essential features or specifications while buying split AC under 50000:
1. Capacity:
The size of the intended air conditioner depends on the size of the room or residence and the maximum allowable cooling. For your air conditioner to operate effectively and have a longer lifespan, it's crucial to get the proper size.
2. Energy efficiency:
Ensure the air conditioner's energy efficiency is rated before purchasing it. The effectiveness of the air conditioner improves with a higher star rating. Higher energy-efficient air conditioners consume less power, which lowers energy costs.
3. Cooling rate:
You can achieve various temperatures throughout the day with the assistance of fans and a changeable thermostat. Selecting various pre-determined temperatures improves cooling effectiveness and lowers energy use.
Best Budget
The Lloyd 3-Star Split AC is the best split AC under ₹50,000 in terms of monetary value and provides excellent features. For only Rs.32,999, one gets a split AC with a non-inverter compressor.
It has low noise and is less expensive than inverter split AC, plus an additional sophisticated, attractive design to match your needs and interior decor for your house and business.
Best Overall
If you buy split AC under ₹50,000 in India, the Whirlpool Inverter Split AC offers the best value. Get the Whirlpool Inverter Pro Magicool 5S Split AC inside to escape the heat and enjoy fantastic conditioning.
Additionally, it aids in preserving the ideal temperature without frequently turning off the air conditioner. Furthermore, the air conditioner uses only 1325 Watts of power and is rated as a 5-star split AC.
How to Find the Best Split AC Under 50000?
Look for these specifications to find the best split AC under 50000 in India:
FAQ
1. What are the pros of split air conditioners?
Split AC is known for cooling rooms faster than window AC. They are available in a backward cycle or cool-only variants. It got multiple dimensions, styles, and patterns offered in an enormous variety. A room's moisture can be decreased using the dehumidifier option.
2. How to search for the split AC under 50000?
You can visit famous sites like Amazon and research the latest models and ranges that can suit all your needs without burning much of your pockets. You can choose a range of affordable AC from popular brands like Samsung, LG & more.
3. What popular brands of split AC are available in the market?
The popular brands include Samsung, LG, Godrej, Voltas, Blue Star, and Panasonic are available in the global marketplace at the lowest prices and special deals & discounts. You must check your budget and choose the desired specifications to get the best AC.
4. What is the minimum tonnage in AC?
The basic AC capacity needed for a 100-square-foot space is 0.167 tonnes, but it is now necessary to increase the basic capacity by 0.5 tonnes for every 5 people. For a 100-square-foot space, a 0.8-tonne air conditioner is typically adequate.
5What are the basic criteria for choosing an AC for home use?
According to the size of your room, the power efficiency of the AC, capacity, and type, you can select the ideal AC & choose between an Inverter or Non-Inverter. Typically, a1.5-ton split air conditioner will be ideal for your bedroom.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.