Best sports headphones you must have: Our top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 12, 2022 15:20 IST

Summary:

Working out with the Best Sports Headphones offers the convenience of performing better while being focused throughout. If you are looking for one, check out this article. Looking for the best sports headphones that are sweatproof at an affordable price? Keep reading to find the right options.

Best sports head phones

What is a workout without some pumping beats in the background, right? But what about when you head outdoors to breathe fresh air while you sweat it out? Working out while listening to your favourite songs or podcasts gives extra motivation. It helps you focus on your goal and work out better without boredom. Hence, it is a good idea to invest in the best sports headphones that come with exciting features and are sweatproof.

10 Best sports headphones for you

1. boAt Rockerz 255 Neo in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband with Mic

Featuring ENx tech for environmental noise cancellation for hassle-free voice calls and multiple controls to connect, disconnect, reject as well as play and pause music, this Bluetooth neckband by boAt is one of the best sports headphones. It also features smart magnetic buds to power on and off, ASAP Charge technology, the ability to connect with two devices simultaneously, and is sweatproof.

Specifications

  • Product dimensions: ‎45 x 2 x 2 cm
  • Product weight: 26 grams
  • Batteries: ‎1 Lithium polymer batteries required. (included)
  • Compatible devices: ‎Bluetooth devices
  • Special features: ‎ Microphone included
  • Battery cell composition: ‎Polymer
  • Connector type: ‎Wireless
  • Available colours: Furious blue

ProsCons
25 hours of total playbackComplaints about Bluetooth functioning
ENx Technology for clear calling experience 
Dual pairing Bluetooth technology 
boAt Rockerz 255 Neo in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband with Mic with ENx Tech, Smart Magnetic Buds, ASAP Charge, Upto 25 Hours Playback, 12MM Drivers, Beast Mode, Dual Pairing (Furious Blue)
57% off
1,299 2,990
Buy now

2. Sony MAIN-16795 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphone with Mic

Available in three popular colours- red, black and blue, these Bluetooth wireless in-ear headphones by Sony offer 8.5 hours of playback and NFC one-touch pairing. This is one of the Best Sports Headphones that also feature a built-in microphone to help you enjoy hands-free calls. This sweatproof device can also be used during rain as the wrap-around headband offers free movement to run, cycle, hike and even hit the gym.

Specifications

  • Product dimensions: ‎ ‎9.35 x 6.73 x 16.18 cm
  • Product weight: 200 grams
  • Batteries: ‎1 Lithium metal battery required (included)
  • Compatible devices: Sony
  • Special features: ‎In-ear and earbud
  • Battery cell composition: Lithium Ion‎
  • Connector type: ‎Wireless
  • Available colours: Blue, black and red

ProsCons
Easy to make and take calls on-the-goComplaints about the mic being far 
Easy one-touch pairing via Bluetooth with NFC 
IPX4 splashproof design to be sweatproof and used in light rain 
Sony MAIN-16795 Wireless Bluetooth In Ear Headphone with Mic (Black)
30% off
14,498 20,719
Buy now

3. Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth True Wireless Waterproof Sports Earbuds

Featuring the exceptional Jabra ShakeGrip technology assuring the buds remain intact in your ears even during intense workouts, this sweatproof sports earbud is worth every penny. What also makes this one of the best sports headphonesis its Intelligent Noise Control and Hear Through technology.

Specifications

  • Product dimensions: ‎ 6.96 x 4.03 x 2.53 cm
  • Product weight: 6 grams
  • Batteries: ‎‎3 Lithium Ion batteries required (included)
  • Compatible devices: Bluetooth devices
  • Special features: ‎Compact design and charging cable
  • Battery cell composition: ‎N/A
  • Connector type: ‎Wireless
  • Available colours: Mint and black

ProsCons
Jabra ShakeGrip TechnologySlightly pricey
Ultra-compact design 
Active Noise Cancellation 
Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth True Wireless Waterproof Sports Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Multipoint connectivity and Jabra ShakeGrip for Workouts and Active fit - Black
6% off
14,999 15,999
Buy now

4. JBL Endurance Race TWS | Active Sports Earbuds with Mic

JBL has never failed to impress its audience with its exceptional products, and the same goes for these sports headphones. With pure bass sound boosted by a 6 mm dynamic driver, 10 hours of battery life, IP67-certified dust and waterproof design and quick 10 minutes charge, this makes for a good purchase.

Specifications

  • Product dimensions: ‎‎7 x 4.4 x 2.7 cm
  • Product weight: 57 grams
  • Batteries: ‎‎1 Lithium Ion battery required (included)
  • Compatible devices: ‎Mobile phones, tablets, desktops and laptops
  • Special features: ‎ JBL headphones app to optimize settings
  • Battery cell composition:‎ Lithium Ion
  • Connector type: ‎Wireless
  • Available colours: Black

ProsCons
JBL Headphones app for optimisationComplaints about connecting with some devices
IP67-certified dust and waterproof design 
Perfect fit with enhancer and Twistlock design 
JBL Endurance Race TWS | Active Sports Earbuds with Mic | 30Hrs Playtime | IP67 Water & Dustproof | Customize with JBL App | Secure fit with Enhancer & Twistlock Design for Running & Workouts (Black)
38% off
4,999 7,999
Buy now

5. JBL Endurance RunBT, Sports in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earphones with Mic

The Endurance RunBT headphones have 6 hours of playback time and a dynamic frequency response range of 20 Hz to 20 kHz. You can wear the headphone either in or behind the ear, thanks to its Fliphook Technology, and it comes with an IPX5 sweatproof design for your convenience.

Specifications

  • Product dimensions: ‎3.6 x 9.5 x 16.1 cm
  • Product weight: 1 gram
  • Batteries: ‎1 Lithium Ion batteries required
  • Compatible devices: All bluetooth devices
  • Special features: ‎‎Magnetic earbuds, flexsoft eartips, fliphook and twist lock technology
  • Battery cell composition: ‎ Lithium ion
  • Connector type: ‎Wireless
  • Available colours: Black, yellow and red

ProsCons
Fliphook & TwistLock TechnologyShorter wire as compared to others
Voice Assistant Support 
Super light in weight 
JBL Endurance RunBT, Sports in Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earphones with Mic, Sweatproof, Flexsoft eartips, Magnetic Earbuds, Fliphook & TwistLock Technology, Voice Assistant Support (Black)
30% off
2,099 2,999
Buy now

6. boAt Airdopes 441 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic

Water-resistant, sweatproof, immersive 6 mm audio drivers, IWP Technology for seamless pairing, single touch voice assistance and touch controls, these Airdopes by boAt are the best sports headphones. You can keep them plugged in throughout your sports activities, as they come with up to 5 hours of playback per charge.

Specifications

  • Product dimensions: ‎ 7 x 3.8 x 3.1 cm
  • Product weight: 50 grams
  • Batteries: ‎3 Lithium polymer batteries required (included)
  • Compatible devices: Bluetooth devices
  • Special features: ‎Sweatproof and IWP technology
  • Battery cell composition: ‎Lithium polymer
  • Connector type: ‎Wireless
  • Available colours: Active black, raging red, spirit lime, sporty blue, RCB black, Aztec fusion, black star, jazzy blue, techno purple, mint green and mint purple

ProsCons
Single touch Voice AssistanceComplaints on after-sales service
Up to 30 Hours of playback 
500 mAh charging case 
boAt Airdopes 441 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic with Up to 30H Total Playback Iwp Technology Immersive Audioipx7 Water Resistance Super Touch Controls Secure Sports Fit
67% off
1,999 5,999
Buy now

7. Shokz OpenRun - Open-Ear Bluetooth Bone Conduction Sport Headphones

Featuring a comfortable open-ear fit and light in weight wrap-around frame, Shokz OpenRun also makes for the Best Sports Headphones. Its 8th-generation bone conduction technology delivers high-quality audio while ensuring you are aware of your surroundings outside for safety purposes. Other features include an IP67 waterproof rating making it sweatproof and waterproof, 8 hours of usage, a 10-minute quick charge and fantastic sound quality.

Specifications

  • Product dimensions: ‎ 17 x 13.5 x 6.8 cm
  • Product weight: 26 grams
  • Batteries: ‎1 Lithium polymer battery required (included)
  • Compatible devices: Laptops, mobile phones and tablets
  • Special features: ‎Fast charging and sweatproof
  • Battery cell composition: ‎Lithium polymer
  • Connector type: ‎Wireless
  • Available colours: Black, blue, grey and red

ProsCons
Open-Ear comfort for focus and safetyNo details on warranty from the brand
IP67 waterproof rating 
8 hours of non-stop music and calls 
Shokz OpenRun - Open-Ear Bluetooth Bone Conduction Sport Headphones - Sweat Resistant Wireless Earphones for Workouts and Running - Built-in Mic, with Headband(Grey)
10% off
13,499 14,999
Buy now

8. Sony WF-XB700 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic

Also water and sweat-resistant, this is another of the Best Sports Headphones by Sony, with

18 hours of usage and 10 minutes of quick charge features. You can use the buttons to conveniently play, stop and skip music, adjust volume, and connect your smartphone's Google Assistant or Siri.

Specifications

  • Product dimensions: ‎ ‎10.92 x 5.99 x 14.5 cm
  • Product weight: 46 grams
  • Batteries: ‎1 Lithium polymer battery required (included)
  • Compatible Devices: All Bluetooth devices
  • Special features: ‎Bluetooth 5.0 and built-in mic
  • Battery cell composition: ‎Lithium ion
  • Connector type: ‎Wireless
  • Available colours: Black and blue

ProsCons
Extra bass for amazing and powerful soundNo noise cancellation
18 hours battery life and quick charge 
Magnetic Charging Case for protection and charge on-the-go 
Sony WF-XB700 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic Extra Bass with 18 Hours Battery Life for Phone Calls, Quick Charge, Ver 5.0 (Blue)
40% off
7,173 11,990
Buy now

Best 3 important features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
boAt Rockerz 255 Neo in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband with MicASAP Charge Technology25 Hours of Total Playback1-year warranty
Sony MAIN-16795 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphone with MicQuick one-touch pairing via Bluetooth with NFCIPX4 splashproof design to be used when sweating and in light rain1-year warranty
Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth True Wireless Waterproof Sports EarbudsJabra ShakeGrip Technology ensures the buds stay in the earsActive Noise Cancellation2-year warranty
JBL Endurance Race TWS | Active Sports Earbuds with MicIP67-certified dust and waterproof designPerfect fit with enhancer and Twistlock design1-year warranty
JBL Endurance RunBT, Sports in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earphones with MicFliphook & TwistLock TechnologyVoice Assistant Support1-year warranty
boAt Airdopes 441 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with MicSingle touch Voice AssistanceUp to 30 Hours of playback1-year warranty
Shokz OpenRun - Open-Ear Bluetooth Bone Conduction Sport HeadphonesIP67 waterproof rating8 hours of non-stop music and callsDifferent colours available
Sony WF-XB700 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic18 hours battery life and quick chargeMagnetic Charging Case for protection and charge on-the-goDifferent colours available

Best value for money sports headphones

The best value for money sports headphones is theboAt Airdopes 441 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic. Available at an affordable price, it comes with a series of features, including sweat resistance, IWP Technology, single-touch voice assistance, and touch controls. It is available in multiple colours.

Overall best sports headphone

The best overall sports headphones are theJabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth True Wireless Waterproof Sports Earbuds that feature ShakeGrip technology, Intelligent Noise Control and HearThrough technology for the best user experience. Available in the colours Mint and Black, they have a very compact design.

How to find the best sports headphones

Finding theBest Sports Headphones is easy and not much of a challenge, thanks to the dozens of brands available. To find the best from the lot, ensure that you are thorough with your exact needs. If we talk specifically about sports headphones, some may need them for the gym, while others may need them for running or cycling outside. Hence, the features may vary and accordingly, one must buy the product.

Products price list

S.noProductPrice
1.boAt Rockerz 255 Neo in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband with Mic 1199
2.Sony MAIN-16795 Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphone with Mic 11,782
3.Jabra Elite 7 Active in-Ear Bluetooth True Wireless Waterproof Sports Earbuds 14,999
4.JBL Endurance Race TWS | Active Sports Earbuds with Mic 4,999
5.JBL Endurance RunBT, Sports in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earphones with Mic 1,799
6.boAt Airdopes 441 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic 1,999
7.Shokz OpenRun - Open-Ear Bluetooth Bone Conduction Sport Headphones 13,499
8.Sony WF-XB700 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic 7,212

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Why should I buy sports headphones?

Like most headphones, listening to music and taking calls in every headphone you buy today may be possible. However, sports headphones are designed to be sweatproof and offer more features for convenience, such as buttons to play, stop and skip music, among many others.

How to choose the right sports headphone?

To choose the right sports headphones for yourself, you should first make a note of your exact needs. Thereafter, you can look at the different headphones per your budget and check their features to match your needs.

What essential features should I look for in sports headphones?

This will differ for every person's needs. However, the basic features to look for include noise cancellation, comfortable earbuds, ease of transport, device compatibility, and battery life. 

