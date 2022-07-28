Best UPS for PCs: Say goodbye to erratic electric supply By Affiliate Desk

With work-from-home becoming a reality today, the need for a UPS or invester has never been more urgent than now.

Electricity supply can be hampered by heavy rain, string wing, and other factors. In such a scenario, a UPS or inverter is one of the essential gadgets you need to protect your electronic devices. The full form of UPS is an Uninterrupted Power Supply that provides your backup power supply after a sudden power loss. There are numerous brands available in the market that manufacture UPS. So, you might have to consider several factors before choosing the Best UPS For PC (Desktop & Computer) per your need. This article offers a list of the best UPS in India. We have made a list of top-quality power UPS for PC that will give you a sufficient amount of electricity backup to save your work during a sudden power cut. So, find the list of the Best UPS For PC (Desktop & Computer) in India below:- Top 10 UPS for PCs 1. APC Back-UPS BX600C-IN 600VA The APC Back-UPS BX600C-IN 600VA is one of the best UPS available. Numerous factors make this product the first choice of the customer. It has enough capacity to handle the gaming pc and computers, even if you are running dual GPUs. This has enough capacity to run your PC or laptop for 15-20 minutes after the disturbance in the electricity supply. Brand: APC

Model: BX600C-IN

Dimension: ‎23.7 x 10.7 x 21.8 cm

Battery: Lithium Polymer Battery

Voltage: 230 Volts

Battery Life: 3 years

Battery Standby life: 20 minutes

Battery Type: Lead Acid

Weight: 4kg 690 g

Additional Features: Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR), Compatible with low power loads, Fast charging 4-6 hours, Separate Charging LED

Pros Cons Best UPS For PC (Desktop & Computer) Socket pins are close to each other Value for money Value for money LED light denotes battery level Heavy

2. ZEBRONICS Zeb-U725 600VA ZEBRONICS 600VA is an ideal UPS having a true sine-wave output feature. It provides high-quality, reliable power flow for the equipment with a sensitive electrical load, commonly used by high configuration PCs or Laptops. This UPS comes with a sleep mode charging support and an LED indicator with an audible alarm that indicates the user in case of any fault. It also protects your devices and other electrical appliances from overloading damage. Brand: ‎ZEBRONICS

Model: ‎U725

Dimensions: ‎10 x 28 x 14.2 cm

Battery: Lithium Polymer battery

Special Features: ‎600VA/360W with cold start

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Wattage: ‎360 Watts

Battery Life: ‎1.45 hrs

Battery composition: Lead Acid

Weight: 4 Kg 700 g

Power Source: AC

Pros Cons Sleep mode charging Long recharging time Capacity 600VA Heavy Output voltage regulation Low battery backup

3. APC 900VA Line APC UPS provides the electricity supply to your wireless networks, gaming consoles, computers, and other electronic devices at your office or home during sudden electricity cuts or voltage fluctuations. It is crucial to safeguard electronic devices from overloads, short circuits, or battery damage because of sudden voltage changes. Brand: APC

Series: BVX900LI-IN

Colour- Black

Dimension: ‎12 x 35.5 x 16 cm

Wattage: 480 Watts

Weight: 6 KG

Pros Cons USB Connectivity Long recharge time Good Power backup Budget-Friendly

4. VERTIV Liebert ITON CX 600VA VERTIV Liebert IT ON CX 600VA is an interactive UPS that provides surge protection for computers, wireless networks, gaming consoles, and other electronic appliances at business and home. It also supplies battery backup for your electronic devices during a sudden power cut and unsafe voltage fluctuation. You can connect this UPS to multiple devices as the multiple outlets are placed for plugging the devices as needed. This device supports the backup of 40 minutes for LED TV and Laptops and up to 20 min back up for a fully-loaded PC. Brand: ‎VERTIV

Series: ‎Liebert ITON 600VA CX

Product Dimensions: ‎27.9 x 10.1 x 14.2 cm

Item model: ‎Liebert ITON 600VA CX

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Wattage: ‎360 Watts

Charging time: 3 hrs

Weight: 4 kg 200g

Transfer Time: 2-6 ms

Back up time on 1 PC load: 15 min

Storage Temp: -150C to 500C

Pros Cons Compact Size Heating problem Auto Start Over-priced Off Mode charging

5. Artis PS-1000Eco 1000VA (1KVA) Artis PS-1000Eco UPS provides the power supply to PC or laptops when the regular power supply disconnects unexpectedly. It provides a backup of 20-40 minutes so that you get some time to save the work in progress. It also responds to power problems such as voltage sag, voltage spike, reduction in input, etc. Brand: ‎Artis

Model: ‎Artis 1000VA

Product Dimensions: ‎32 x 13 x 18.2 cm

Wattage: ‎600 Watts

Battery Life: ‎3 Years

Material used: ‎Non-Recycled Virgin Plastic

Form Factor: ‎Compact

Pros Cons Audible Alarm Battery starts decaying early 1000VA capacity Backup issue Micro controller Over priced

6. Luminous LMU1202 Luminous LMU1202 provides additional protection to your PC and other electronic devices. Sudden voltage fluctuation degrades electronic device life, which can result in premature failure. Brand: Luminous

Manufacturer: Luminous

Colour: ‎Black

Dimensions: ‎13.4 x 7 x 3 cm;

Weight: 0.275 Kilograms

Battery: 12V battery

Wattage: 24 Watts

Pros Cons Cold start function High power consumption Capacity 600VA Low power backup Fast charging capacity Made in China

7. FSP Line-Interactive 600VA UPS The FSB UPS series provides reliable and stable protection with scalable runtime. It is one of the best solutions for micro-business owners, PC, and small telecom appliances. It consists of integrated microprocessors that provide high reliability. Brand: ‎FSP

Manufacturer: ‎FSP POWER

Model: ‎PPF2400503

Model Year: ‎2013

Dimensions: ‎14.2 x 10.1 x 27.9 cm

Battery: Lithium-Ion battery

Item model no.: ‎PPF2400503

Noise Level: ‎40 dB

Voltage: ‎12 Volts

Wattage:‎ 240 Watts

Item Weight: ‎3 kg 550 g

Pros Cons Portable Heavy Value for money Does not have UK plugs Excellent Built-in Quality

8. Delta UPS VX-600 VA Delta UPS provides backup to the PC, laptop, play station, game consoles, home appliances, and wifi routers. It provides a backup of 15-20 minutes so that you get some time to save the work in progress after the disturbance in the electricity supply. Brand: ‎DELTA ELECTRONICS

Dimensions: ‎28 x 10.1 x 14.2 cm

Model: ‎VX-600VA

Battery: ‎1 Lithium Polymer

Audio Wattage: ‎360 Watts

Voltage: ‎12 Volts

Wattage: ‎360 Watts

Weight: 4 Kg

Rechargeable battery: Yes

Compatible Devices: ‎Gaming Consoles, Electronic Devices, Networking devices, Generator compatibles, Desktops/ Laptops

Pros Cons Good performance Battery can be better High battery backup English socket not available Value for money

9. Microtek UPS Legend 1000VA These products are made in India in cutting-edge automatic manufacturing facilities with hi-tech machinery. SMT, ICT, and automated assembly lines are a few of the crucial machines. For its dedication to the industry, MICROTEK has received numerous honours and accolades. Brand: ‎MICROTEK

Series: ‎Legend-1000

Colour: ‎Black

Height: ‎40.1 cm

Width: ‎27 cm

Dimensions: ‎20.5 x 27 x 40 cms

Battery: 12V battery

Battery Life: ‎6 Hours

Item Weight: ‎9 kg

Pros Cons Most suitable for gaming Low battery backup Easy to use If used for big sockets, plugs will overlap each other Durable Product Heating problem

10. Eaton 600VA UPS (Aurora) Eaton UPS is designed in such a way that you can run multiple electronic devices simultaneously. This UPS will safeguard all your device's products single-handedly. The Eaton Aurora UPS protects against data loss, corruption, and downtime caused by power fluctuations. Aurora is ideal for locations where the voltage supply is consistently unpredictable since it has integrated double boost & automatic voltage adjustment. Brand: ‎Eaton

Product Dimensions: ‎27.8 x 10 x 14.3 cm

Audio Wattage: ‎360 Watts

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Wattage: ‎360 Watts

Manufacturer: ‎Eaton

Item Weight: ‎4 kg 400 g

Battery Composition: ‎Lead Acid

Pros Cons Overload alert Low durability Good consistent backup Easy to use

Price of best UPS For PC at a glance:

Product Price APC 600VA UPS (BX600C-IN) INR 3299 ZEBRONICS 600VA UPS (Zeb-U725) INR 1999 APC 900VA UPS (BVX900-LI) INR 5765 VERTIV 600VA UPS (‎Liebert ITON 600VA CX) INR 2945 Artis 1000VA UPS (PS-1000Eco) INR 5099 Foxin 600VA UPS (FPS-755) INR 2502 FSP 600VA UPS (‎PPF2400503) INR 2189 Delta 600VA UPS (‎VX-600VA) INR 3100 Microtek 1000VA UPS (‎Legend-1000) INR 5690 Eaton 600VA UPS (Aurora) INR 2999

Best 3 features for you Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the Best UPS for PC (Desktop & Computer)

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 APC 600VA UPS (BX600C-IN) Standby life 20 mins Battery life is 3 years Micro-controller ensure high reliability. Compact Size & Light weight ZEBRONICS 600VA UPS (Zeb-U725) Standby life 1 hr 20 mins Battery life is 1.5 years Audible Alarms. Led APC 900VA UPS (BVX900-LI) Standby life 30 mins Battery life is 2 years Micro Load detection VERTIV 600VA UPS (‎Liebert ITON 600VA CX) Standby life 40 mins Battery life is 4 years Generator Compatible; Compatible with low power loads Artis 1000VA UPS (PS-1000Eco) Standby life 15 mins Battery life is 2.5 years 3 Battery Backed up and Surge Protected Foxin 600VA UPS (FPS-755) Standby life 1 hr Battery life is 1 year Cold start capability FSP 600VA UPS (‎PPF2400503) Standby life 15 mins Battery life is 2 years Protections against Short Circuit, Over Charge, Over-Discharge and Overload Delta 600VA UPS (‎VX-600VA) Standby life 18 mins Battery life is 3 years Double boost Microtek 1000VA UPS (‎Legend-1000) Standby life 20 mins Battery life is 2.5 years Microcontroller Based Eaton 600VA UPS (Aurora) Standby life 25 mins Battery life is 3 years Auto restart while AC is recovering