Best UPS for PCs: Say goodbye to erratic electric supply

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jul 28, 2022 13:54 IST

This article will brief you on the best UPS for the (desktops and PCs). We have listed the top 10 UPS with complete specifications, benefits and limitations, etc.

With work-from-home becoming a reality today, the need for a UPS or invester has never been more urgent than now.

Electricity supply can be hampered by heavy rain, string wing, and other factors. In such a scenario, a UPS or inverter is one of the essential gadgets you need to protect your electronic devices. The full form of UPS is an Uninterrupted Power Supply that provides your backup power supply after a sudden power loss. There are numerous brands available in the market that manufacture UPS. So, you might have to consider several factors before choosing the Best UPS For PC (Desktop & Computer) per your need.

This article offers a list of the best UPS in India. We have made a list of top-quality power UPS for PC that will give you a sufficient amount of electricity backup to save your work during a sudden power cut. So, find the list of the Best UPS For PC (Desktop & Computer) in India below:-

Top 10 UPS for PCs

1. APC Back-UPS BX600C-IN 600VA

The APC Back-UPS BX600C-IN 600VA is one of the best UPS available. Numerous factors make this product the first choice of the customer. It has enough capacity to handle the gaming pc and computers, even if you are running dual GPUs. This has enough capacity to run your PC or laptop for 15-20 minutes after the disturbance in the electricity supply.

  • Brand: APC
  • Model: BX600C-IN
  • Dimension: ‎23.7 x 10.7 x 21.8 cm
  • Battery: Lithium Polymer Battery
  • Voltage: 230 Volts
  • Battery Life: 3 years
  • Battery Standby life: 20 minutes
  • Battery Type: Lead Acid
  • Weight: 4kg 690 g
  • Additional Features: Automatic Voltage Regulation (AVR), Compatible with low power loads, Fast charging 4-6 hours, Separate Charging LED

ProsCons
 Best UPS For PC (Desktop & Computer) Socket pins are close to each other
Value for moneyValue for money
 LED light denotes battery level Heavy

2. ZEBRONICS Zeb-U725 600VA

ZEBRONICS 600VA is an ideal UPS having a true sine-wave output feature. It provides high-quality, reliable power flow for the equipment with a sensitive electrical load, commonly used by high configuration PCs or Laptops. This UPS comes with a sleep mode charging support and an LED indicator with an audible alarm that indicates the user in case of any fault. It also protects your devices and other electrical appliances from overloading damage.

  • Brand: ‎ZEBRONICS
  • Model: ‎U725
  • Dimensions: ‎10 x 28 x 14.2 cm
  • Battery: Lithium Polymer battery
  • Special Features: ‎600VA/360W with cold start
  • Voltage: ‎230 Volts
  • Wattage: ‎360 Watts
  • Battery Life: ‎1.45 hrs
  • Battery composition: Lead Acid
  • Weight: 4 Kg 700 g
  • Power Source: AC

ProsCons
Sleep mode charging Long recharging time
Capacity 600VAHeavy
Output voltage regulationLow battery backup
ZEBRONICS Zeb-U725 600VA UPS for Desktop/PC/Computers (not for Routers) with Automatic Voltage Regulation, Black
26% off
2,449 3,299
Buy now

3. APC 900VA Line

APC UPS provides the electricity supply to your wireless networks, gaming consoles, computers, and other electronic devices at your office or home during sudden electricity cuts or voltage fluctuations. It is crucial to safeguard electronic devices from overloads, short circuits, or battery damage because of sudden voltage changes.

  • Brand: APC
  • Series: BVX900LI-IN
  • Colour- Black
  • Dimension: ‎12 x 35.5 x 16 cm
  • Wattage: 480 Watts
  • Weight: 6 KG

ProsCons
USB Connectivity Long recharge time
Good Power backup 
Budget-Friendly  
APC 900VA Line Interactive UPS
22% off
6,499 8,300
Buy now

4. VERTIV Liebert ITON CX 600VA

VERTIV Liebert IT ON CX 600VA is an interactive UPS that provides surge protection for computers, wireless networks, gaming consoles, and other electronic appliances at business and home. It also supplies battery backup for your electronic devices during a sudden power cut and unsafe voltage fluctuation. You can connect this UPS to multiple devices as the multiple outlets are placed for plugging the devices as needed. This device supports the backup of 40 minutes for LED TV and Laptops and up to 20 min back up for a fully-loaded PC.

  • Brand: ‎VERTIV
  • Series: ‎Liebert ITON 600VA CX
  • Product Dimensions: ‎27.9 x 10.1 x 14.2 cm
  • Item model: ‎Liebert ITON 600VA CX
  • Voltage: ‎230 Volts
  • Wattage: ‎360 Watts
  • Charging time: 3 hrs
  • Weight: 4 kg 200g
  • Transfer Time: 2-6 ms
  • Back up time on 1 PC load: 15 min
  • Storage Temp: -150C to 500C

Pros Cons
Compact SizeHeating problem
Auto StartOver-priced 
Off Mode charging 
VERTIV Liebert ITON CX 600VA /360W, 230V UPS, an Effective Power Backup for Home Office, Desktop PC & Your WiFi Router
26% off
2,945 3,960
Buy now

5. Artis PS-1000Eco 1000VA (1KVA)

Artis PS-1000Eco UPS provides the power supply to PC or laptops when the regular power supply disconnects unexpectedly. It provides a backup of 20-40 minutes so that you get some time to save the work in progress. It also responds to power problems such as voltage sag, voltage spike, reduction in input, etc.

  • Brand: ‎Artis
  • Model: ‎Artis 1000VA
  • Product Dimensions: ‎32 x 13 x 18.2 cm
  • Wattage: ‎600 Watts
  • Battery Life: ‎3 Years
  • Material used: ‎Non-Recycled Virgin Plastic
  • Form Factor: ‎Compact

ProsCons
Audible AlarmBattery starts decaying early
1000VA capacityBackup issue
Micro controller Over priced
Artis PS-1000Eco 1000VA (1KVA) Line Interactive UPS for Personal Computers, Desktop PCs, Laptops, Routers, Networking Devices and Gaming Consoles
26% off
5,199 6,999
Buy now

6. Luminous LMU1202

Luminous LMU1202 provides additional protection to your PC and other electronic devices. Sudden voltage fluctuation degrades electronic device life, which can result in premature failure.

  • Brand: Luminous
  • Manufacturer: Luminous
  • Colour: ‎Black
  • Dimensions: ‎13.4 x 7 x 3 cm;
  • Weight: 0.275 Kilograms
  • Battery: 12V battery
  • Wattage: 24 Watts

ProsCons
Cold start functionHigh power consumption 
Capacity 600VALow power backup
Fast charging capacityMade in China
Luminous LMU1202, 12V/24W, Micro DC UPS for WiFi Modem & Router, Power Backup & Protection
50% off
1,999 4,000
Buy now

7. FSP Line-Interactive 600VA UPS

The FSB UPS series provides reliable and stable protection with scalable runtime. It is one of the best solutions for micro-business owners, PC, and small telecom appliances. It consists of integrated microprocessors that provide high reliability.

  • Brand: ‎FSP
  • Manufacturer: ‎FSP POWER
  • Model: ‎PPF2400503
  • Model Year: ‎2013
  • Dimensions: ‎14.2 x 10.1 x 27.9 cm
  • Battery: Lithium-Ion battery
  • Item model no.: ‎PPF2400503
  • Noise Level: ‎40 dB
  • Voltage: ‎12 Volts
  • Wattage:‎ 240 Watts
  • Item Weight: ‎3 kg 550 g

ProsCons
Portable Heavy
Value for moneyDoes not have UK plugs
Excellent Built-in Quality 
FSP Line-Interactive 600VA UPS
33% off
3,120 4,640
Buy now

8. Delta UPS VX-600 VA

Delta UPS provides backup to the PC, laptop, play station, game consoles, home appliances, and wifi routers. It provides a backup of 15-20 minutes so that you get some time to save the work in progress after the disturbance in the electricity supply.

  • Brand: ‎DELTA ELECTRONICS
  • Dimensions: ‎28 x 10.1 x 14.2 cm
  • Model: ‎VX-600VA
  • Battery: ‎1 Lithium Polymer
  • Audio Wattage: ‎360 Watts
  • Voltage: ‎12 Volts
  • Wattage: ‎360 Watts
  • Weight: 4 Kg
  • Rechargeable battery: Yes
  • Compatible Devices: ‎Gaming Consoles, Electronic Devices, Networking devices, Generator compatibles, Desktops/ Laptops

ProsCons
Good performance Battery can be better
High battery backupEnglish socket not available 
Value for money 
Delta UPS VX-600 VA/ 360 W, 230 V, UPS an Ideal Power Backup for PC,Desktop, Computer,Laptops,Router, WiFi Router, Gaming PC, Playstation, Networking Devices,
18% off
3,190 3,900
Buy now

9. Microtek UPS Legend 1000VA

These products are made in India in cutting-edge automatic manufacturing facilities with hi-tech machinery. SMT, ICT, and automated assembly lines are a few of the crucial machines. For its dedication to the industry, MICROTEK has received numerous honours and accolades.

  • Brand: ‎MICROTEK
  • Series: ‎Legend-1000
  • Colour: ‎Black
  • Height: ‎40.1 cm
  • Width: ‎27 cm
  • Dimensions: ‎20.5 x 27 x 40 cms
  • Battery: 12V battery
  • Battery Life: ‎6 Hours
  • Item Weight: ‎9 kg

ProsCons
Most suitable for gaming Low battery backup
Easy to useIf used for big sockets, plugs will overlap each other
Durable ProductHeating problem 
Microtek UPS Legend 1000VA, Black
2% off
5,690 5,790
Buy now

10. Eaton 600VA UPS (Aurora)

Eaton UPS is designed in such a way that you can run multiple electronic devices simultaneously. This UPS will safeguard all your device's products single-handedly. The Eaton Aurora UPS protects against data loss, corruption, and downtime caused by power fluctuations. Aurora is ideal for locations where the voltage supply is consistently unpredictable since it has integrated double boost & automatic voltage adjustment.

  • Brand: ‎Eaton
  • Product Dimensions: ‎27.8 x 10 x 14.3 cm
  • Audio Wattage: ‎360 Watts
  • Voltage: ‎230 Volts
  • Wattage: ‎360 Watts
  • Manufacturer: ‎Eaton
  • Item Weight: ‎4 kg 400 g
  • Battery Composition: ‎Lead Acid

ProsCons
Overload alertLow durability 
Good consistent backup 
Easy to use 
Eaton Aurora 1000 VA Line Interactive UPS with inbuilt Batteries (7Ah x 2nos)
10% off
8,840 9,800
Buy now

Price of best UPS For PC at a glance:

ProductPrice
APC 600VA UPS (BX600C-IN)INR 3299
ZEBRONICS 600VA UPS (Zeb-U725)INR 1999
APC 900VA UPS (BVX900-LI)INR 5765
VERTIV 600VA UPS (‎Liebert ITON 600VA CX)INR 2945
Artis 1000VA UPS (PS-1000Eco)INR 5099
Foxin 600VA UPS (FPS-755)INR 2502
FSP 600VA UPS (‎PPF2400503)INR 2189
Delta 600VA UPS (‎VX-600VA)INR 3100
Microtek 1000VA UPS (‎Legend-1000)INR 5690
Eaton 600VA UPS (Aurora)INR 2999

Best 3 features for you

Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the Best UPS for PC (Desktop & Computer)

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
APC 600VA UPS (BX600C-IN)Standby life 20 minsBattery life is 3 yearsMicro-controller ensure high reliability. Compact Size & Light weight
ZEBRONICS 600VA UPS (Zeb-U725)Standby life 1 hr 20 minsBattery life is 1.5 yearsAudible Alarms. Led
APC 900VA UPS (BVX900-LI)Standby life 30 minsBattery life is 2 yearsMicro Load detection
VERTIV 600VA UPS (‎Liebert ITON 600VA CX)Standby life 40 minsBattery life is 4 yearsGenerator Compatible; Compatible with low power loads
Artis 1000VA UPS (PS-1000Eco)Standby life 15 minsBattery life is 2.5 years3 Battery Backed up and Surge Protected 
Foxin 600VA UPS (FPS-755)Standby life 1 hr Battery life is 1 yearCold start capability 
FSP 600VA UPS (‎PPF2400503)Standby life 15 minsBattery life is 2 yearsProtections against Short Circuit, Over Charge, Over-Discharge and Overload
Delta 600VA UPS (‎VX-600VA)Standby life 18 minsBattery life is 3 yearsDouble boost 
Microtek 1000VA UPS (‎Legend-1000)Standby life 20 minsBattery life is 2.5 yearsMicrocontroller Based
Eaton 600VA UPS (Aurora)Standby life 25 minsBattery life is 3 yearsAuto restart while AC is recovering

Best value for money

Delta 600VA UPS (‎VX-600VA) is listed at 3100. This UPS consists of an Agilon VX line design with the microprocessor control, making it cost-effective and providing reliable protection for the POS, Laptops, computers, and other electronic gadgets used in offices and homes. The AVR system ensures that all devices receive a stable electricity supply during high voltage availability. This UPS has an LED indicator, auto shutdown software, alarm, and other features that make this UPS perfect for your valuable data protection. Apart from the price point of view, it's a great investment in features and specifications. This is one of the best UPS in this range.

Best overall

The Artis 1000VA can be ideal if you're seeking a more full UPS for your PC. The price of this UPS is INR 5099. You can easily operate a gaming PC on it with 1000VA of potential without worrying about running out of power in the middle of something. When mains power is unavailable, its micro-controller ensures great dependability and enables auto-restart and cold start to start the PC directly with the UPS. Its small size enhances its aesthetic appeal and makes it convenient for you to use even during prolonged power outages.

How to find the best UPS For PC (Desktop & Computer)?

If you are looking for the best Best UPS For PC (Desktop & Computer), keep these pointers in mind:

  • Usage type
  • Power transfer time
  • Warranty
  • Price range
  • Software connection to the PC
  • Digital Display
  • Replaceable battery
  • Number of Sockets

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is an UPS?

UPS stands for Uninterruptible Power Supply; it is an electronic device that provides additional backup to your electronic devices after a sudden power cut.

2. Can UPS be used to operate music devices?

Yes, you can use UPS to operate musical devices. The working duration of the UPS completely depends upon its battery capacity.

3. What are the prices of an UPS in India?

The price of UPS ranges from INR 2000 to INR 20,000.

4. Who are the prominent manufacturers of UPS in India?

Microtek is the prominent manufacturer of UPS in India. Some other manufacturers of UPS in India are Luminous, Microtek, Su-Kam, Hitachi Hi-Rel, and Genus Power.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

