Best UPS for PCs: Say goodbye to erratic electric supply

Electricity supply can be hampered by heavy rain, string wing, and other factors. In such a scenario, a UPS or inverter is one of the essential gadgets you need to protect your electronic devices. The full form of UPS is an Uninterrupted Power Supply that provides your backup power supply after a sudden power loss. There are numerous brands available in the market that manufacture UPS. So, you might have to consider several factors before choosing the Best UPS For PC (Desktop & Computer) per your need.
This article offers a list of the best UPS in India. We have made a list of top-quality power UPS for PC that will give you a sufficient amount of electricity backup to save your work during a sudden power cut. So, find the list of the Best UPS For PC (Desktop & Computer) in India below:-
Top 10 UPS for PCs
1. APC Back-UPS BX600C-IN 600VA
The APC Back-UPS BX600C-IN 600VA is one of the best UPS available. Numerous factors make this product the first choice of the customer. It has enough capacity to handle the gaming pc and computers, even if you are running dual GPUs. This has enough capacity to run your PC or laptop for 15-20 minutes after the disturbance in the electricity supply.
|Pros
|Cons
|Best UPS For PC (Desktop & Computer)
|Socket pins are close to each other
Value for money
|Value for money
|LED light denotes battery level
|Heavy
2. ZEBRONICS Zeb-U725 600VA
ZEBRONICS 600VA is an ideal UPS having a true sine-wave output feature. It provides high-quality, reliable power flow for the equipment with a sensitive electrical load, commonly used by high configuration PCs or Laptops. This UPS comes with a sleep mode charging support and an LED indicator with an audible alarm that indicates the user in case of any fault. It also protects your devices and other electrical appliances from overloading damage.
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleep mode charging
|Long recharging time
|Capacity 600VA
|Heavy
|Output voltage regulation
|Low battery backup
3. APC 900VA Line
APC UPS provides the electricity supply to your wireless networks, gaming consoles, computers, and other electronic devices at your office or home during sudden electricity cuts or voltage fluctuations. It is crucial to safeguard electronic devices from overloads, short circuits, or battery damage because of sudden voltage changes.
|Pros
|Cons
|USB Connectivity
|Long recharge time
|Good Power backup
|Budget-Friendly
4. VERTIV Liebert ITON CX 600VA
VERTIV Liebert IT ON CX 600VA is an interactive UPS that provides surge protection for computers, wireless networks, gaming consoles, and other electronic appliances at business and home. It also supplies battery backup for your electronic devices during a sudden power cut and unsafe voltage fluctuation. You can connect this UPS to multiple devices as the multiple outlets are placed for plugging the devices as needed. This device supports the backup of 40 minutes for LED TV and Laptops and up to 20 min back up for a fully-loaded PC.
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact Size
|Heating problem
|Auto Start
|Over-priced
|Off Mode charging
5. Artis PS-1000Eco 1000VA (1KVA)
Artis PS-1000Eco UPS provides the power supply to PC or laptops when the regular power supply disconnects unexpectedly. It provides a backup of 20-40 minutes so that you get some time to save the work in progress. It also responds to power problems such as voltage sag, voltage spike, reduction in input, etc.
|Pros
|Cons
|Audible Alarm
|Battery starts decaying early
|1000VA capacity
|Backup issue
|Micro controller
|Over priced
6. Luminous LMU1202
Luminous LMU1202 provides additional protection to your PC and other electronic devices. Sudden voltage fluctuation degrades electronic device life, which can result in premature failure.
|Pros
|Cons
|Cold start function
|High power consumption
|Capacity 600VA
|Low power backup
|Fast charging capacity
|Made in China
7. FSP Line-Interactive 600VA UPS
The FSB UPS series provides reliable and stable protection with scalable runtime. It is one of the best solutions for micro-business owners, PC, and small telecom appliances. It consists of integrated microprocessors that provide high reliability.
|Pros
|Cons
|Portable
|Heavy
|Value for money
|Does not have UK plugs
|Excellent Built-in Quality
8. Delta UPS VX-600 VA
Delta UPS provides backup to the PC, laptop, play station, game consoles, home appliances, and wifi routers. It provides a backup of 15-20 minutes so that you get some time to save the work in progress after the disturbance in the electricity supply.
|Pros
|Cons
|Good performance
|Battery can be better
|High battery backup
|English socket not available
|Value for money
9. Microtek UPS Legend 1000VA
These products are made in India in cutting-edge automatic manufacturing facilities with hi-tech machinery. SMT, ICT, and automated assembly lines are a few of the crucial machines. For its dedication to the industry, MICROTEK has received numerous honours and accolades.
|Pros
|Cons
|Most suitable for gaming
|Low battery backup
|Easy to use
|If used for big sockets, plugs will overlap each other
|Durable Product
|Heating problem
10. Eaton 600VA UPS (Aurora)
Eaton UPS is designed in such a way that you can run multiple electronic devices simultaneously. This UPS will safeguard all your device's products single-handedly. The Eaton Aurora UPS protects against data loss, corruption, and downtime caused by power fluctuations. Aurora is ideal for locations where the voltage supply is consistently unpredictable since it has integrated double boost & automatic voltage adjustment.
|Pros
|Cons
|Overload alert
|Low durability
|Good consistent backup
|Easy to use
|Product
|Price
|APC 600VA UPS (BX600C-IN)
|INR 3299
|ZEBRONICS 600VA UPS (Zeb-U725)
|INR 1999
|APC 900VA UPS (BVX900-LI)
|INR 5765
|VERTIV 600VA UPS (Liebert ITON 600VA CX)
|INR 2945
|Artis 1000VA UPS (PS-1000Eco)
|INR 5099
|Foxin 600VA UPS (FPS-755)
|INR 2502
|FSP 600VA UPS (PPF2400503)
|INR 2189
|Delta 600VA UPS (VX-600VA)
|INR 3100
|Microtek 1000VA UPS (Legend-1000)
|INR 5690
|Eaton 600VA UPS (Aurora)
|INR 2999
Best 3 features for you
Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the Best UPS for PC (Desktop & Computer)
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|APC 600VA UPS (BX600C-IN)
|Standby life 20 mins
|Battery life is 3 years
|Micro-controller ensure high reliability. Compact Size & Light weight
|ZEBRONICS 600VA UPS (Zeb-U725)
|Standby life 1 hr 20 mins
|Battery life is 1.5 years
|Audible Alarms. Led
|APC 900VA UPS (BVX900-LI)
|Standby life 30 mins
|Battery life is 2 years
|Micro Load detection
|VERTIV 600VA UPS (Liebert ITON 600VA CX)
|Standby life 40 mins
|Battery life is 4 years
|Generator Compatible; Compatible with low power loads
|Artis 1000VA UPS (PS-1000Eco)
|Standby life 15 mins
|Battery life is 2.5 years
|3 Battery Backed up and Surge Protected
|Foxin 600VA UPS (FPS-755)
|Standby life 1 hr
|Battery life is 1 year
|Cold start capability
|FSP 600VA UPS (PPF2400503)
|Standby life 15 mins
|Battery life is 2 years
|Protections against Short Circuit, Over Charge, Over-Discharge and Overload
|Delta 600VA UPS (VX-600VA)
|Standby life 18 mins
|Battery life is 3 years
|Double boost
|Microtek 1000VA UPS (Legend-1000)
|Standby life 20 mins
|Battery life is 2.5 years
|Microcontroller Based
|Eaton 600VA UPS (Aurora)
|Standby life 25 mins
|Battery life is 3 years
|Auto restart while AC is recovering
Best value for money
Delta 600VA UPS (VX-600VA) is listed at ₹3100. This UPS consists of an Agilon VX line design with the microprocessor control, making it cost-effective and providing reliable protection for the POS, Laptops, computers, and other electronic gadgets used in offices and homes. The AVR system ensures that all devices receive a stable electricity supply during high voltage availability. This UPS has an LED indicator, auto shutdown software, alarm, and other features that make this UPS perfect for your valuable data protection. Apart from the price point of view, it's a great investment in features and specifications. This is one of the best UPS in this range.
Best overall
The Artis 1000VA can be ideal if you're seeking a more full UPS for your PC. The price of this UPS is INR 5099. You can easily operate a gaming PC on it with 1000VA of potential without worrying about running out of power in the middle of something. When mains power is unavailable, its micro-controller ensures great dependability and enables auto-restart and cold start to start the PC directly with the UPS. Its small size enhances its aesthetic appeal and makes it convenient for you to use even during prolonged power outages.
How to find the best UPS For PC (Desktop & Computer)?
If you are looking for the best Best UPS For PC (Desktop & Computer), keep these pointers in mind:
Frequently Asked Questions
1. What is an UPS?
UPS stands for Uninterruptible Power Supply; it is an electronic device that provides additional backup to your electronic devices after a sudden power cut.
2. Can UPS be used to operate music devices?
Yes, you can use UPS to operate musical devices. The working duration of the UPS completely depends upon its battery capacity.
3. What are the prices of an UPS in India?
The price of UPS ranges from INR 2000 to INR 20,000.
4. Who are the prominent manufacturers of UPS in India?
Microtek is the prominent manufacturer of UPS in India. Some other manufacturers of UPS in India are Luminous, Microtek, Su-Kam, Hitachi Hi-Rel, and Genus Power.
