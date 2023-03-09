Story Saved
Looking to buy Microtek UPS? Here's list of top 9 options

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 15, 2023 13:31 IST
Summary:

Discover the top 9 Microtek UPS models for safeguarding your electronic devices from power cuts and surges. Learn about each model's brand, features and specifications.

A Microtek UPS can go a long way in shielding electronic devices from power cuts and surges.

Uninterruptible Power Supplies (UPS) are crucial for safeguarding important electronic devices from power cuts and surges. Microtek is a well-known brand in the UPS market, offering a range of models to meet different needs and requirements. This article will introduce Microtek UPS and present a list of the top 9 options to consider when buying one. From basic backup power to advanced surge protection, these UPS models offer a range of features and specifications to help ensure that your electronics are protected during a power outage. Whether you're looking for a UPS for your home, office, or server room, this article will help you find the right Microtek UPS for your needs.

1. Microtek Ups Sebz

The Microtek UPS SEBz 1100 VA Pure Sine Wave Inverter is a user-friendly and reliable power backup solution for your electronics. It is designed with advanced Micro Controller technology and features a Voltage Range Selection Switch for operation in both Standard and Narrow Voltage Ranges. With its Intelli Pure Sine Wave Technology, this UPS provides efficient and noiseless performance, delivering longer backup times for your peace of mind. The Microtek UPS SEBz 1100 VA Pure Sine Wave Inverter protects your devices from power cuts and surges.

Specifications:

Brand: Microtek

Product Dimensions: 39.6 x 35.3 x 19.3 Centimetres

Colour: Grey

Special Features: Intelli Pure Sine Wave Technology

ProsCons
Durable, Easy to UseLong Charging Time (7-8 Hours)
2. Microtek Inverter UPS EB 900

The Microtek Inverter UPS EB 900 is a high-quality power backup solution that combines efficiency and functionality. With its energy-efficient design, digital display, and voltage range selection switch, it provides real-time information and controls over your power supply. The Intellicharge pulse technology, constant continuous regulated charging, and low-watt loss EI core transformer ensure that your devices are protected from power cuts and surges while providing maximum efficiency and longevity. Whether you're looking for backup power for your home or office, the Microtek Inverter UPS EB 900 (800Va) 672 Watts Digital Inverter is a top-of-the-line solution for your energy needs.

Specifications:

Brand: Microtek

Product Dimensions: ‎‎38 x 34.5 x 18.5 Centimetres

Colour: Grey

Special Feature: Voltage Range Selection Switch

ProsCons
DurableFan noise
Energy Efficient 
3. Microtek SMARTHYBRID

The Microtek SMARTHYBRID-1075-DG_SW UPS Inverter is designed to provide a reliable power backup for your home. With its hybrid technology, you'll enjoy the noiseless performance, longer backups, and battery life. The battery charging current selection switch allows you to choose between standard (10 Amps) and fast charging (14 Amps) modes, giving you more control over your power supply. The IBGM technology ensures that your battery life and performance are maintained, while the PWM-controlled multistage ATM charging provides efficient and effective battery charging. This UPS Inverter is compatible with all battery types, including tubular, local, and flat plate, making it a versatile solution for home power needs.

Specifications:

Brand: Microtek

Product Dimensions: 34 x 39 x 20 Centimetres

Colour: Assorted

Special Feature: IBGM Technology

ProsCons
Good Sleep and Calorie TrackingHigh fan sound
4. MICROTEK UPS Solar

The MICROTEK UPS Solar PCU 2335 is the perfect solution for a reliable and secure power supply. The package includes a high-quality LCD Solar Management Unit 1230, with a compact size of 460mm x 430mm x 220mm. This digital signal processor-based sine wave home UPS provides protection from overload, deep discharge, short-circuit, and reverse polarity. The low and high cut-off feature ensures automatic grid supply cuts during power cuts and fluctuations, making it the ideal choice for a stable and efficient power source.

Specifications:

Brand: Microtek

Product Dimensions: 46 x 43 x 22 cm

Colour: Black

Special Feature: Overload Protection, Deep Discharge

ProsCons
Solar and Grid CompatiblePoor value for money
5. Microtek Brand Super Power

The Microtek Super Power Advanced Digital Inverter/UPS Series is designed for homes, offices, and shops. It has a capacity of 700VA/588W and operates on an 800-12V battery. It features a low-watt loss EI core that saves electricity, Dura Retain technology for longer power backup, and a constant continuous regulated charging function from conserving electricity during charging. It also has an auto reset function during and after overload conditions and LED display indications for status and faults.

Specifications:

Brand: Microtek

Product Dimensions: ‎‎38 x 39 x 20 Centimetres

Colour: White

Special Feature: Dura Retain Technology

ProsCons
Easy to useCan heat at times
6. Microtek UPS SW Luxe

The Microtek UPS SW Luxe LCD 1200 is a Pure Sine Wave Inverter/Home UPS with a capacity of 950VA/760W. India's smartest and most intelligent LCD UPS has a microcomputer inside. It features INTELLI Pure Sine Wave Output, providing safe and noiseless operation for sensitive appliances. The UPS has a 6-stage intelligent battery charging algorithm and an advanced circuit breaker for protection. The output is a pure sine wave, making it suitable for various applications.

Specifications:

Brand: Microtek

Colour: Black

Product Dimension: ‎‎38.2 x 33.9 x 19.3 Centimetres

Special Feature: LCD Display, Dura Retain technology

ProsCons
Display is good 
7. Microtek iMerlyn

The Microtek iMerlyn Premium Pure Sine Wave Inverter/UPS is designed for homes, offices, and shops with a capacity of 1100VA/850W operating on a 1250-12V battery. It features a micro-controlled intelligent control design and displays indications for status and faults. The UPS has a high peak current handling capability, high voltage surge protection, and a charging mode, load type, and battery type selection switch. It also has a resettable circuit breaker and smart thermal management protection.

Specifications:

Brand: Microtek

Product Dimensions: ‎38 x 39 x 21 Centimetres

Colour: Assorted

Special Feature: Five Stage Battery Charging

ProsCons
Excellent displayinconvenient at times
8. Microtek UPS SW MERLYN

The Microtek UPS SW MERLYN 1850 is a Pure Sine Wave Inverter with a 24V battery for home use. It features a micro-controlled intelligent control design with display indications for status and faults. The UPS has a charging mode, load type, and battery type selection switch, as well as smart thermal management protection. It also includes a resettable circuit breaker for added protection.

Specifications:

Brand: Microtek

Product Dimensions: 43 x 46 x 23 Centimetres

Colour: Assorted

Special Feature: Smart Thermal Management Protection

ProsCons
Easy to use 
9. Microtek UPS 24X7 HB-875

The Microtek UPS 24X7 HB-875 12V Inverter is designed for use in homes as a UPS. It provides protection from overload, deep discharge, short-circuit, and reverse polarity and is equipped with a DSP (digital signal processor) based sine wave home UPS. The product comes with a 2-year warranty from the date of purchase.

Specifications:

Brand: Microtek

Product Dimensions: 29 x 34 x 20 Centimetres

Colour: Assorted

Special Feature: DSP based sine wave home ups

ProsCons
DurableValue for money
Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Microtek Ups SebzExtended Backup External BatteryVoltage Range Selection SwitchIntelli Pure sine wave technology
Microtek Inverter UPS EBDigital displayIntellicharge pulse technologylow watt loss EI core Transformer
Microtek SMARTHYBRIDPWM Controlled Multistage ATMIGBM TechnologyHybrid Technology
MICROTEK UPS SolarEco FriendlyOver Current ProtectionOver Voltage Protection
Microtek Brand Super PowerLow Watt loss EI core TransformerDura retain technologyAuto reset
Microtek UPS SW LuxeLCD DisplayIntelli Pure sine wave technologyResettable Circuit Breaker
Microtek iMerlyn5 Stage Battery ChargingCopper wire technologyHeavy Load Handling
Microtek UPS SW MERLYNSmart Thermal Management Protection.Resettable Circuit Breaker.Display Indications (Status & Fault).
Microtek UPS 24X7 HB-875Protection from Overloaddeep dischargereverse polarity

Best overall product:

Microtek SMARTHYBRID-1075-DG_SW UPS Inverter is the best overall choice for your home power backup. It features hybrid technology for noiseless performance, longer backups and battery life, and a battery charging current selection switch for standard and fast charging. The IBGM technology maximises battery life, while PWM-controlled charging ensures efficient battery charging. This versatile UPS Inverter is compatible with all battery types, making it the best all-in-one solution for home power needs.

Best value for money:

The Microtek Inverter UPS EB 900 is the best value for money in power backup solutions. It offers efficiency, functionality and affordability with features like digital display, voltage range selection, Intellicharge pulse technology and more. It provides a high-quality and cost-effective solution for home or office use. Don't miss this unbeatable value-for-money option.

How to find the best Microtek inverter for yourself?

To find the best Microtek Inverter, consider power requirements, battery compatibility, features (such as automatic voltage regulation and protection), brand reputation, warranty, and budget. Check customer reviews and ratings. Calculate power needs based on appliances. Set a budget and compare features for the best value. Choose an inverter with sufficient capacity, a good warranty, and a reliable brand.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Computer Accessories
