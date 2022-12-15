Sign out
Best USHA water storage & instant geysers

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 16, 2022 02:17 IST

Summary:

The article discusses the top-selling geysers from USHA which are popular among consumers. It contains detailed information about nine USHA geysers and compares their best features to help you in your buying decision.

Best USHA geysers

In India, Usha is a well-known brand which initially gained popularity with its sewing machines. However, in this article, we will discuss the best Usha geysers. These appliances have received widespread attention and are still among the top-selling items because of their reasonable pricing and range.

The company has geysers from 3L to 25L tank capacities. Since the company sells multiple geysers with identical tank capacities, deciding which one to purchase may take time and effort. We have therefore put together this list of the top Usha geysers in India to help you out.

1. Usha Aquerra 25 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater

Fulfil your water heating requirements with an efficient and energy-saving geyser by USHA. The underlying Whirlflow technology ensures quick heating with minimal power consumption, thus maximising energy saving. It has three tank capacities, giving you various choices depending on your usage.

Specifications:

  • BEE Star Rating: 5
  • Warranty: Eight years (Tank), three years (Element), two years (Product)
  • SS316 Heating Element
  • Rust prevention on inlet/outlet pipe with Liquid Enamel Coating
  • Whirlflow Technology
  • Performance-based Heattech

ProsCo ns
20% faster heating Third-party Installation Service 
5-star BEE rating Short pipes can make life difficult if the water source is far  
Safety features, such as Temperature sensor, Dry heating protection, IPX4 rating for weatherproofingReported noise issues while heating 
Usha Aquerra 15 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater (White)
41% off
8,875 14,990
Buy now

2. Usha Aquerra DG 25 Litre 5 Star Digital Storage Water Heater with Remote

One of the best USHA Geysers, which offers quick heating using advanced tech, comes with many safety features. The Aqueraa DG Water Heater by USHA has two tank capacities- 25L and 15L. Some salient features include Anti-bacterial sterilisation technology, Performance-based heat technology, and Whirflow technology.

Specifications :

  • BEE Star Rating: 5
  • Warranty: Eight years (Tank), three years (Element), two years (product)
  • SS316 Heating Element
  • ELCB- Protection against electric shocks & earth leakages
  • Anti-bacterial Sterilisation
  • Whirlflow Technology
  • Performance-based Heattech
  • Digital Display for temperature setting, mode selection, self-diagnosis from error codes
  • Remote Control

ProsCons
Warranty on Tank & Element  Third-party Installation Service 
Energy-efficient After-sales Service 
Whirlflow & Performance-based Heattech 
Usha Aquerra DG 25 Litre 5 Star Digital Storage Water Heater with Remote (White)
27% off
11,799 16,195
Buy now

3. Usha Misty 15-Litres 2000-Watt 5-Star Storage Water Heater

Another USHA water geyser with a contemporary design and high-quality safety features offering quick water heating. The USHA Misty water heater is a 2000-watt machine feasible in kitchens and bathrooms. It has multiple tank capacities to give you a more comprehensive selection of options.

Specifications

  • BEE Star Rating: 5
  • Warranty: Seven years (Tank), three years (Element), two years (product)
  • Copper heating element
  • Whirflow Technology
  • Inner Tank Material- Stainless Steel coated with Glass-lined Enamel
  • Outer Body- ABS Plastic
  • Five Safety Features for protection against leakages, shocks, and dry heating
  • Can withstand pressure up to 8 bar

ProsCons
Energy-efficient & faster heating technology Faulty accessories can be disappointing 
Warranty on tank & element After-sales Service 
Anti-corrosive materials  
Usha Misty 15-litres 2000-Watt 5 Star Storage Water Heater (Twinkling Grey)
39% off
7,448 12,190
Buy now

4. USHA Instano Instant 3-Litre Verticle Water Heater

Instant water heating solution by USHA, the Instano Instant 3-Litre geyser, can make life easy for you. The water heater comes with beautiful looks and has weatherproof & leak-proof features. Its pressure-withstanding capacity makes it suitable for high-rise buildings.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 3 litres
  • Warranty: Two years (Product) and ten years (Tank)
  • Power: 3000 watts
  • Protection against overheating
  • Anti-corrosive Materials
  • Magnesium anode rod for protection against hard water
  • Leak-proof Tank
  • Can withstand pressure up to 6.5 bar

ProsCons
Single tank with leak-proof technology Extra installation & fitting charges 
Instant heating Not suitable for a large family
Thermostat, Thermal cutoff, and Brass Fusible plug for safety 
USHA Instano Instant 3-Litre Verticle Water Heater (Moonlight White)
38% off
3,395 5,490
Buy now

5. Usha Misty Pro 25 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater

The best USHA geysers have stylish designs, excellent build materials and safety features, and the USHA Misty Pro water heater has all of that. The geyser has anti-corrosive, rust-proof materials for increased durability. It offers silent, efficient, and faster heating because of the copper heating element and the Whirlflow technology. The water heater has a magnesium anode to enhance the heating element's life even in hard water. On top of it, the USHA Misty Pro has a glass-line coating and liquid enamel advantage to extend the product's life.

Specifications

  • BEE Star Rating: 5
  • Warranty: Seven years (Tank), three years (Element), two years (product)
  • Protection against hard water
  • Whirlflow technology
  • Six safety features
  • CopperPro for silent & efficient heating
  • Multiple tank capacities

ProsCons
Corrosion-free materials After-sales Service 
Faster & silent heating  Installation charges may apply
Safety features for advanced protection against leakage, electric shocks, weather, and scaling  
Energy-efficient  
Usha Misty Pro 25 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater (IVORY GOLD)
41% off
7,568.85 12,895
Buy now

7. Usha Aqua Horizon 15 Litre Horizontal Storage Water Heater

The USHA Aqua Horizon is one of the best geysers for your daily needs because of its quality design & features. Although it sets up horizontally, its diameter of 310 mm makes it look less bulky and acquires less space. The water heater has anti-corrosive properties owing to its superior build materials, thus ensuring a long life. Also, the heating technology ensures you get silent, efficient, and faster heating without compromising safety. Overall, the Aqua Hozrion Water Heater is one of the best bets available.

Specifications:

  • BEE Star Rating:3
  • Warranty:Eight years (Tank), three years (Element), two years (product)
  • SS316 Heating Element
  • Diameter:310mm (about 1.02 ft)
  • Build Material:ABS (Outer Body), Glass—line coating (Heating Element & Inner Body), Liquid Enamel Coating (Inlet/Outlet Pipe)
  • Safety features
  • Multiple Tank Capacities

ProsCons
Corrosion-free materials for extended product life After-sales Service 
Faster & silent heating  Installation charges may apply
Safety features for advanced protection against leakage, electric shocks, weather, and scaling  
Usha Aqua Horizon 15 Litre Horizontal Storage Water Heater (White)
39% off
7,485 12,295
Buy now

8. Usha Aqua Swirl 25 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater with Copper Heating Element

Another option on the list of best USHA Geysers is the Aqua Swirl model. It looks modern, includes essential safety features, such as a thermostat and thermal cut-out to prevent overheating, and heats the water quickly without any noise. The water heater can work perfectly in any setting, for the kitchen, shower panels, or bathtubs. The tank comes in three sizes to serve your daily needs the way you like.

Specifications:

  • BEE Star Rating: 5
  • Warranty: Eight years (Tank), three years (Element), two years (product)
  • Build Material: ABS (Outer Body), Glass—line coating (Heating Element & Inner Body), Liquid Enamel Coating (Inlet/Outlet Pipe)
  • Magnesium Anode advantage against hard water
  • Superior PUF Insulation to prevent heat loss and enhance energy efficiency
  • Compact design
  • Five safety features

ProsCons
Anti-corrosive materials to extend the product life After-sales Service 
Safety features to ensure your peace of mind Installation charges may apply
Faster & silent heating  
Usha Aqua Swirl 25 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater with Copper Heating Element (White Grey)
23% off
9,599 12,495
Buy now

9. Usha Instafresh 3-Litre 3000-Watt Instant Water Heater

The instant water heater is one of the best USHA geysers for you if you want less time to get warm water from the geyser. The 3000-watt appliance comes with a 3-litre leak=proof tank and is equipped with a world-class Italian combistat to ensure safe operation. The geyser carries a stylish element to it so that it will enhance the appearance of your walls.

Specifications

  • Capacity: 3 litres
  • Power: 3000 Watts
  • Warranty: Ten years (Tank) and two years (Product)
  • Can withstand the high pressure of up to 6 bar
  • Compact design
  • Triple safety protection against overheating

Italian Combistat

ProsCons
Suitable for high-rise buildingsNot for large families
Multiple colour optionsAfter-sales service
Weatherproof and leak-proof design 
Usha Instafresh 3-Litre 3000-Watt Instant Water Heater (Peach)
31% off
3,798 5,495
Buy now

10. Usha Misty Metal Water Heater-35 L

The conventional looks and large tank size make this one of the best USHA Geysers for a large family. The electric geyser by USHA contains metallic materials to heat water and store it for long durations. It minimises power consumption by heating quickly and allows you to save energy by reusing the stored water in its large tank. The geyser can easily cater to different needs, such as bathing via bucket, shower, or bathtub.

Key Specifications

  • Colour: Grey
  • Capacity: 35 litres
  • Material: Metal
  • Warranty: Seven years (Tank), three years (Element), two years (product)
  • Vertical Installation

ProsCons
Ideal for families of up to 6 membersAfter-sales service
Suitable for bathing via bucket, bathtub, or showerHeating the full tank of water may take time
Excellent warranty on tank & elementNot ideal for instant water heating

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Usha Aquerra 25 Litre 5 Star Storage Water HeaterFive safety featuresCompact design to acquire less spaceThree years warranty on the heating element
Usha Aquerra DG 25 Litre 5 Star Digital Storage Water Heater with RemoteAnti-bacterial sterilisation technologyELCB for protection against electric shocksWarranty on tank & element
Usha Misty 15-Litres 2000-Watt 5-Star Storage Water Heater 

High pressure withstanding capacity, making it suitable for high-

rise buildings 

Tank capacities ranging from 6L to 25LThree years warranty on the heating element
USHA Instano Instant 3-Litre Verticle Water HeaterTriple protection against overheating

High pressure withstanding capacity, making it suitable for high-

rise buildings

Heats water instantly
Usha Misty Pro 25 Litre 5 Star Storage Water HeaterSix safety featuresCopperPro heating element for silent & efficient heatingThree years warranty on the heating element
Usha Aqua Horizon 15 Litre Horizontal Storage Water HeaterSlim design with just a 310 mm diameterMultiple tank capacitiesThree years warranty on the heating element
Usha Aqua Swirl 25 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater with Copper Heating ElementFive safety featuresCompact ABS DesignSuperior PUF Insulation to minimise heat loss and improve energy efficiency
Usha Instafresh 3-Litre 3000-Watt Instant Water HeaterHigh-wattage instant water heaterTriple safety against overheatingCompact design
Usha Misty Metal Water Heater-35 LMetallic material for quick heatingLarge tank capacityThree years warranty on the heating element

Best value for money

The best USHA geyser in terms of value for money would be Usha Misty 15-Litres 2000-Watt 5-Star Storage Water Heater. The water heater has a good range of features, from multiple tank capacities to suitability for high-rise buildings. It is energy-efficient and won't corrode due to the ABS body. Hence, you go for this if you are looking for an economical yet feature-rich product.

Best overall

The Usha Aquerra DG 25 Litre 5 Star Digital Storage Water Heater with Remote would be the best bet based on overall product quality and design. The geyser looks modern and has everything from safety features to energy-efficiency heating. Its anti-bacterial sterilisation technology takes it one step ahead of others. The geyser has competitive pricing based on its features and design.

How to find the best USHA geyser?

Buying the best USHA geyser can be overwhelming due to the plethora of options available in the market. While the USHA Misty 2000-Watt 5-Star Storage Water Heater offers the best value for money, the USHA Aquerra DG 5-Star Digital Storage Water Heater with Remote adds a modern touch to geysers. Every USHA geyser has built-in heating technology and safety features to provide an excellent experience.

You can pick the right one depending on your requirements, family size, and budget. You can also check out the customer reviews to make an informed decision.

Products price list

ProductPrice
Usha Aquerra 25 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater 8,895
Usha Aquerra DG 25 Litre 5 Star Digital Storage Water Heater with Remote 11,150
Usha Misty 15-Litres 2000-Watt 5-Star Storage Water Heater 7,450
USHA Instano Instant 3-Litre Verticle Water Heater 3,190
Usha Misty Pro 25 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater 7,899
Usha Aqua Horizon 15 Litre Horizontal Storage Water Heater 8,117
Usha Aqua Swirl 25 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater with Copper Heating Element 9,200
Usha Instafresh 3-Litre 3000-Watt Instant Water Heater 3,799
Usha Misty Metal Water Heater-35 L 11,799

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

FAQs

1. Which geyser is the best for me?

Depending on your requirement, you can choose an instant or storage geyser. Instant geysers are compact, while storage geysers are large.

2. What does bar pressure mean?

Some USHA Geysers can withstand high pressure. Thus, they are suitable for installation in high-rise buildings. To understand their capacity, you can look for geysers' maximum operating pressure rating.

3. Do we get a wired plug with the geyser?

Yes. A 1-metre-long wire comes with the USHA geysers to easily plug in and use.

