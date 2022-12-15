Best USHA water storage & instant geysers

Summary:
In India, Usha is a well-known brand which initially gained popularity with its sewing machines. However, in this article, we will discuss the best Usha geysers. These appliances have received widespread attention and are still among the top-selling items because of their reasonable pricing and range.
The company has geysers from 3L to 25L tank capacities. Since the company sells multiple geysers with identical tank capacities, deciding which one to purchase may take time and effort. We have therefore put together this list of the top Usha geysers in India to help you out.
Fulfil your water heating requirements with an efficient and energy-saving geyser by USHA. The underlying Whirlflow technology ensures quick heating with minimal power consumption, thus maximising energy saving. It has three tank capacities, giving you various choices depending on your usage.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Co ns
|20% faster heating
|Third-party Installation Service
|5-star BEE rating
|Short pipes can make life difficult if the water source is far
|Safety features, such as Temperature sensor, Dry heating protection, IPX4 rating for weatherproofing
|Reported noise issues while heating
One of the best USHA Geysers, which offers quick heating using advanced tech, comes with many safety features. The Aqueraa DG Water Heater by USHA has two tank capacities- 25L and 15L. Some salient features include Anti-bacterial sterilisation technology, Performance-based heat technology, and Whirflow technology.
Specifications :
|Pros
|Cons
|Warranty on Tank & Element
|Third-party Installation Service
|Energy-efficient
|After-sales Service
|Whirlflow & Performance-based Heattech
Another USHA water geyser with a contemporary design and high-quality safety features offering quick water heating. The USHA Misty water heater is a 2000-watt machine feasible in kitchens and bathrooms. It has multiple tank capacities to give you a more comprehensive selection of options.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Energy-efficient & faster heating technology
|Faulty accessories can be disappointing
|Warranty on tank & element
|After-sales Service
|Anti-corrosive materials
Instant water heating solution by USHA, the Instano Instant 3-Litre geyser, can make life easy for you. The water heater comes with beautiful looks and has weatherproof & leak-proof features. Its pressure-withstanding capacity makes it suitable for high-rise buildings.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Single tank with leak-proof technology
|Extra installation & fitting charges
|Instant heating
|Not suitable for a large family
|Thermostat, Thermal cutoff, and Brass Fusible plug for safety
The best USHA geysers have stylish designs, excellent build materials and safety features, and the USHA Misty Pro water heater has all of that. The geyser has anti-corrosive, rust-proof materials for increased durability. It offers silent, efficient, and faster heating because of the copper heating element and the Whirlflow technology. The water heater has a magnesium anode to enhance the heating element's life even in hard water. On top of it, the USHA Misty Pro has a glass-line coating and liquid enamel advantage to extend the product's life.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Corrosion-free materials
|After-sales Service
|Faster & silent heating
|Installation charges may apply
|Safety features for advanced protection against leakage, electric shocks, weather, and scaling
|Energy-efficient
The USHA Aqua Horizon is one of the best geysers for your daily needs because of its quality design & features. Although it sets up horizontally, its diameter of 310 mm makes it look less bulky and acquires less space. The water heater has anti-corrosive properties owing to its superior build materials, thus ensuring a long life. Also, the heating technology ensures you get silent, efficient, and faster heating without compromising safety. Overall, the Aqua Hozrion Water Heater is one of the best bets available.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Corrosion-free materials for extended product life
|After-sales Service
|Faster & silent heating
|Installation charges may apply
|Safety features for advanced protection against leakage, electric shocks, weather, and scaling
Another option on the list of best USHA Geysers is the Aqua Swirl model. It looks modern, includes essential safety features, such as a thermostat and thermal cut-out to prevent overheating, and heats the water quickly without any noise. The water heater can work perfectly in any setting, for the kitchen, shower panels, or bathtubs. The tank comes in three sizes to serve your daily needs the way you like.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Anti-corrosive materials to extend the product life
|After-sales Service
|Safety features to ensure your peace of mind
|Installation charges may apply
|Faster & silent heating
The instant water heater is one of the best USHA geysers for you if you want less time to get warm water from the geyser. The 3000-watt appliance comes with a 3-litre leak=proof tank and is equipped with a world-class Italian combistat to ensure safe operation. The geyser carries a stylish element to it so that it will enhance the appearance of your walls.
Specifications
Italian Combistat
|Pros
|Cons
|Suitable for high-rise buildings
|Not for large families
|Multiple colour options
|After-sales service
|Weatherproof and leak-proof design
The conventional looks and large tank size make this one of the best USHA Geysers for a large family. The electric geyser by USHA contains metallic materials to heat water and store it for long durations. It minimises power consumption by heating quickly and allows you to save energy by reusing the stored water in its large tank. The geyser can easily cater to different needs, such as bathing via bucket, shower, or bathtub.
Key Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Ideal for families of up to 6 members
|After-sales service
|Suitable for bathing via bucket, bathtub, or shower
|Heating the full tank of water may take time
|Excellent warranty on tank & element
|Not ideal for instant water heating
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Usha Aquerra 25 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater
|Five safety features
|Compact design to acquire less space
|Three years warranty on the heating element
|Usha Aquerra DG 25 Litre 5 Star Digital Storage Water Heater with Remote
|Anti-bacterial sterilisation technology
|ELCB for protection against electric shocks
|Warranty on tank & element
|Usha Misty 15-Litres 2000-Watt 5-Star Storage Water Heater
High pressure withstanding capacity, making it suitable for high-
rise buildings
|Tank capacities ranging from 6L to 25L
|Three years warranty on the heating element
|USHA Instano Instant 3-Litre Verticle Water Heater
|Triple protection against overheating
High pressure withstanding capacity, making it suitable for high-
rise buildings
|Heats water instantly
|Usha Misty Pro 25 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater
|Six safety features
|CopperPro heating element for silent & efficient heating
|Three years warranty on the heating element
|Usha Aqua Horizon 15 Litre Horizontal Storage Water Heater
|Slim design with just a 310 mm diameter
|Multiple tank capacities
|Three years warranty on the heating element
|Usha Aqua Swirl 25 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater with Copper Heating Element
|Five safety features
|Compact ABS Design
|Superior PUF Insulation to minimise heat loss and improve energy efficiency
|Usha Instafresh 3-Litre 3000-Watt Instant Water Heater
|High-wattage instant water heater
|Triple safety against overheating
|Compact design
|Usha Misty Metal Water Heater-35 L
|Metallic material for quick heating
|Large tank capacity
|Three years warranty on the heating element
The best USHA geyser in terms of value for money would be Usha Misty 15-Litres 2000-Watt 5-Star Storage Water Heater. The water heater has a good range of features, from multiple tank capacities to suitability for high-rise buildings. It is energy-efficient and won't corrode due to the ABS body. Hence, you go for this if you are looking for an economical yet feature-rich product.
The Usha Aquerra DG 25 Litre 5 Star Digital Storage Water Heater with Remote would be the best bet based on overall product quality and design. The geyser looks modern and has everything from safety features to energy-efficiency heating. Its anti-bacterial sterilisation technology takes it one step ahead of others. The geyser has competitive pricing based on its features and design.
Buying the best USHA geyser can be overwhelming due to the plethora of options available in the market. While the USHA Misty 2000-Watt 5-Star Storage Water Heater offers the best value for money, the USHA Aquerra DG 5-Star Digital Storage Water Heater with Remote adds a modern touch to geysers. Every USHA geyser has built-in heating technology and safety features to provide an excellent experience.
You can pick the right one depending on your requirements, family size, and budget. You can also check out the customer reviews to make an informed decision.
|Product
|Price
|Usha Aquerra 25 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater
|₹8,895
|Usha Aquerra DG 25 Litre 5 Star Digital Storage Water Heater with Remote
|₹11,150
|Usha Misty 15-Litres 2000-Watt 5-Star Storage Water Heater
|₹7,450
|USHA Instano Instant 3-Litre Verticle Water Heater
|₹3,190
|Usha Misty Pro 25 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater
|₹7,899
|Usha Aqua Horizon 15 Litre Horizontal Storage Water Heater
|₹8,117
|Usha Aqua Swirl 25 Litre 5 Star Storage Water Heater with Copper Heating Element
|₹9,200
|Usha Instafresh 3-Litre 3000-Watt Instant Water Heater
|₹3,799
|Usha Misty Metal Water Heater-35 L
|₹11,799
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
Depending on your requirement, you can choose an instant or storage geyser. Instant geysers are compact, while storage geysers are large.
Some USHA Geysers can withstand high pressure. Thus, they are suitable for installation in high-rise buildings. To understand their capacity, you can look for geysers' maximum operating pressure rating.
Yes. A 1-metre-long wire comes with the USHA geysers to easily plug in and use.
Yes. You can install an instant geyser for bathroom use. However, you can look for a storage geyser if you have a large family.
No. Kindly avoid using USHA geysers with a pressure pump. Please consult the installation manual to understand in detail.