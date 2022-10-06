Best Vivo 8 GB RAM mobile phones you can buy under a budget By Affiliate Desk

Published on Oct 06, 2022 17:39 IST





Summary: Explore the Vivo 8GB RAM mobile phones ideal for everyday activities like surfing, entertainment, online learning, video and audio calls and basic gaming.

Vivo 8GB RAM mobile phones

The rapidly-growing smartphone market has seen incredible technological and feature advancements from several firms worldwide. While the West has been instrumental in these improvements, Chinese smartphone makers have been a significant competitor. One such business that has captured the public's attention with its astounding inventions and high-end products is Vivo communication technology. One of the main factors contributing to the company or brand is the availability of a broad range of specifications at affordable prices. In this article, we have listed the positives and negatives of all the brand's key features to assist you in determining which Vivo 8GB RAM mobile phones are ideal for you. 1. Vivo Y33T The Vivo Y33T is the first model in India to include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor. This lightning-fast performance also has a constant camera profile, expanded RAM technology, and a fast charging-enabled battery panel. Specifications: OS: Android 11

Custom UI: Funtouch OS

RAM type: LPDDR4X

RAM: 8 GB

Display: 6.58 inch IPS LCD

Resolution: 1080 x 2408 pixels

Camera: 50 MP main camera, 2 MP Macro, and 2 MP and 16MP selfie camera

Pros Cons Separate micro SD card slot No 120 Hz refresh rate display Very lightweight. Not suitable for low-light photography Excellent camera quality No 5G or NFC capability

2. Vivo Y75 The phone comes in two shimmering black and iridescent finishes that go super well with its crystal-clear matte glass. The projecting dual-camera system has a touch of flair and sophistication thanks to its black lenses. With the Y75 5G, you may experience outstanding performance made possible by an octa-core Dimensity 700 7nm 5G processor that operates at a maximum clock rate of 2.2 GHz. The processor is as energy-efficient as it is robust, thanks to MediaTek 5G UltraSave tech, which optimizes the underlying battery capacity for prolonged usage. Specifications: OS: ‎Funtouch OS 12

RAM: 8 GB

Display: 16.71cm FHD

Rear camera: 50MP+8MP+2MP

Selfie camera: 44MP

ROM: 128GB

Battery: 5000mAh

Pros Cons AMOLED panel FHD+ 60Hz refresh rate only Selfie camera 44MP Build in plastic (Frame & Back) Beautiful phone Typical rear cameras

3. Vivo Y53s This cost-effective dual SIM Vivo smartphone with a 5G connection is one of the latest releases of the brand. It is a dual SIM 4G mobile phone with premium looks. Among its many impressive features are a sizable 6.58-inch multi-touch capacitors touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 * 2400 pixel resolution, a potent 8GB RAM, a Mediatek G80 processor, an enormous 5000 mAh battery with fast charging, and an Adreno 619 GPU. Specifications: OS: ‎Funtouch OS 11.1

RAM: 8 GB

Display: 16.71cm (6.58") FHD

Rear camera: 64MP+2MP+2MP

Selfie camera: 16MP

Resolution2408 x 1080 pixels

ROM: 128GB

Fast charging: 18W

Battery: 5000mAh

Pros Cons 256GB or 128GB of internal memory Non-removable battery Available in different colours No wireless charging available Decent 16 MP front camera No Gorilla glass protection

4. Vivo V21 5G The Vivo V21 5G is a good 2021 midrange that builds on and really expands on the model established by its V20 predecessors without sacrificing key design and feature ambitions. It is a clean and classic-looking handset, with a clear emphasis on selfies and video capturing. The 44MP-focused selfie is excellent and unrivalled in this pricing range. With the inclusion of OIS, it now provides a terrific videography and photography experience. Specifications: Display: AMOLED 90HZ

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

RAM: 8 GB

Internal memory: 128GB, 256GB UFS 2.2

Bluetooth: 5.1

Battery: 4000 mAh

Pros Cons Compact size, sleek and attractive design No certified ingress protection Funtouch 11 Refresh rate handling requires some improvement 4000mAh battery provides excellent battery life Disappointing performance from ultra-wide camera

5. Vivo Y35 If you do most of your tasks on your smartphone, the Vivo Y35 2022 is a fantastic gadget to invest in. This smartphone's performance plus battery life are sufficient to allow users to work continuously throughout the day. Furthermore, the device's offered cameras are of high quality. Specification: RAM: 8 GB

Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP rear and 16 MP selfie camera setup.

Battery: 5000 mAh

Custom UI: Funtouch OS

OS: Android 12

Display: IPS LCD 6.58 inch

Sensors: Fingerprint sensor, Proximity sensor, Light sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Compass.

Pros Cons Comes with custom UI funtouch 12 Lacks 5G and NFC capabilities FM radio accessible No Gorilla glass protection Water and dust-resistant Not suitable for multitasking or gaming

Comparison table

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Vivo Y33T Custom UI support for Funtouch 12. A massive 5000 mAh battery is supported. 18W rapid and reverse charging is supported. Vivo Y75 Scanner for fingerprints on the display Android 12 OS is preinstalled. Great selfie camera of 44MP. Vivo Y53s The Vivo Y53S has a 6.58-inch full-HD display. The Y53S includes a large 5000mAh battery. An octa-core MediaTek G80 processor power the Vivo Y53s. Vivo V21 5G It supports 5G technology. 4K video capturing. Support for 33W rapid charging. Vivo Y35 Long battery life. It supports 44W fast as well as reverse charging. There is a separate micro SD card slot.

Best value for money The Y75 5G is one of the best Vivo 8GB RAM mobile phones and is a strong performer that enables users to take beautiful pictures thanks to its front and rear fully equipped cameras. The gadget also has a strong chipset supported by a tonne of RAM and a thorough processing layout, providing dynamic performance at all times. Last but not least, a reliable battery panel that supports 18W Fast Charging enables hassle-free operation after full charging. The 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen of the Vivo Y75 5G has a 401ppi pixel density and a 1080 x 2408 pixel resolution. Additionally, the smartphone's bezel-free display has a 20:9 aspect ratio with a waterdrop - style in the middle. Overall, the phone's display quality is excellent, the selfie camera is excellent, and while the back cameras are fine, the price tag is not justified by their quality. Best overall In 2022, the Vivo Y33T smartphone was introduced. It is equipped with an 8 GB RAM processor from Qualcomm and internal storage of 128 GB. It has a 6.58-inch IPS screen with 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution. The application processor receives physical quantities that are measured by the smartphone sensors. The accelerometer, a built-in electrical component, monitors tilt and motion on mobile devices. One of the most straightforward and secure methods to safeguard your smartphone is using a fingerprint sensor. To avoid keypad pushes and energy waste from the display, the proximity sensor turns off the display whenever a customer is holding the handset close to their face while on a call. Due to the Y33Dual T's SIM capabilities, two different SIM cards may be inserted and used simultaneously from a single phone. We may conclude that Y33T is a great purchase. How to find the perfect Vivo 8GB RAM mobile phones A cell phone is necessary in today's digital world. Purchasing a mobile phone is challenging since there are so many alternatives available. The most significant Vivo 8GB RAM mobile phone for your everyday life may be chosen by following these methods. Make a note of every requirement for a new cell phone.

Look around at other internet merchants to discover more about your choices.

Use parameters like RAM, Processor, & Internal memory to get the most OK Vivo 8GB RAM mobile phones.

Examine the discounts and deals as well. Finally, pick the solution that best satisfies your requirements. Price list of all products

Sl. No. Model name Price 1. Vivo Y33T ₹ 17,990 2. Vivo Y75 ₹ 20990 3. Vivo Y53s ₹ 19,889 4. Vivo V21 5G ₹ 26,490 5. Vivo Y35 ₹ 18499

"At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you purchase.”