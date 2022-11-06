Best water geyser under 5000 for this winter season

Summary:
Hot water is necessary during winters, especially in India, where winters can get cold. Water geysers, also known as water heaters, are convenient and easy for heating water. They cost less, last longer and even help to save money in terms of installation and electricity bills.
But before making the right choice, you must consider factors like the type of geyser you want, your budget, how often you will be using it and the tank size needed.
Here is a list of the best water geysers under 5000.
1. Candes 15 Litre Automatic Storage ISI Approved Vertical Electric Water Heater
The Candes 15-litre Automatic Storage Electric Water Heater is strong and effective. Its exterior is made of rust-resistant ABS material that extends the lifespan of this heater. The overheat cut-off functionality of this geyser keeps it safe from overheating hazards.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Value for money
|Takes time to heat water
|Affordable
|Great product
2. Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater
Built using a copper heating element, the Bajaj Splendora instant water geyser offers excellent efficiency and durability. Its stainless steel tank and ABS external body are rigid, and the heater can withstand 6 bars of pressure, perfect for use in high-rise structures without any hassle. The fire retardant cable available with this device ensures fire safety.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to use
|Automatic start-up needs to improve
|Easy to install
|Not durable enough
|Value for money
3. Havells instanio 3-Litre 3KW instant water heater
Efficient and quick, the Havells Instanio water geyser is perfect for regular use. Made using shock and rust-resistant ABS material, the device’s exterior body is quite durable. Additionally, the internal tank is made of 304-grade stainless steel adding to the product’s durability. Its 0.65 MPa bar pressure makes it ideal for pressure pump uses and for high-rise buildings.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact and slim design
|Costly
|Power light is large and visible
|Difficult to get water at constant high temperature
|Safety features such as drain valve and temperature control
4. Mr.SHOT® AMAZE instant running water heater
The Mr. Shot Amaze instant water heater conserves more energy than other geysers. You can install this highly advanced water geyser almost anywhere. This geyser is made of unbreakable top-class ABS material and is convenient to use in bathrooms and kitchens.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Instant use
|Cheap material
|Thin body and streamlined appearance
|Unsafe
|Pollution free
|Easy to install
|Portable
5. FILOX™ 1L instant portable water heater
The FILOX™ 1L Instant Portable Water Heater is lightweight, compact and attractively designed. It offers excellent portability enabling users to shift it anywhere without hassle. It provides handy usage as you simply need to hang it without additional plumbing. Just connect it to a power source and a water tap and get hot water instantly.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Lightweight and compact
|Very little water flow
|Hygienic
|The geyser does not heat water at high speed
|Ingenious design and simple construction
|Takes up a lot of energy
|Lasts long
6. Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater
Get easy access to hot water anytime with the Crompton InstaBliss water geyser. It is intelligently engineered to protect its heating component from overheating or dry heating damage. The anti-siphon protection feature of this geyser limits water backflow from the tank. Premium quality stainless steel and non-ferrous plate are durable materials that resist corrosion, ensure longevity and preserve heat.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Handy
|Not durable
|Easy to use
|Design and style are not good
7. CSI INTERNATIONAL Instant Water Geyser
Equipped with a low power consumption feature of just 3 W, the CSI International instant water heater can be used for several hours without worrying about your electricity bills going up. This is the perfect water geyser for instant water heating, all thanks to its 5-bar pressure.
Specification:
|Pros
|Cons
|Only 1 unit of power usage for 64-litre hot water
|The reset switch is missing
|No additional plumbing needed
|The power cord is too short
|Easy to handle
|Poor quality moulded plug
|Budget-friendly
|Hanging nails and input hose are missing
8. CAPITAL® 1L Instant Portable Water Heater Geyser
This vertical instant portable water geyser from CAPITAL® is perfect for large wall spaces and is useful for quick water heating in bathrooms and kitchens. The geyser comes with a 6 bar pressure rating making it an ideal choice for high-rise buildings.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Attractively designed
|The available pipe is too short
|Portable
|Handy usage
|Compact design
9. Racold Pronto Neo 3 Litres 3Kw Vertical Instant Water Heater(Geyser)
Take home the Racold Pronto Neo water geyser and enjoy a hot shower in just a few minutes. Its PUF insulation keeps water hot for a long time and comes with safety measures, like Anti-Syphon System that prevents dry-heating. With high-pressure withstanding potential, this product is perfect for high-rise structures with pressure pumps installed and will add great beauty to your home with its impressive Italian design.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|High power heating element ensures hot water in no time
|Small
|Safe against high pressure and temperature
|Expensive
|Automatic temperature control
|Lacks a few essential features
|Energy-efficient
|No dry heating instances
10. AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater
Featuring Blue Diamond Technology, this water geyser offers excellent durability. The glass lining of the internal tank is corrosion-resistant. Made using heavy-gauge alloy steel, the tank is robust as well. Its heating component is made of Incoloy, which prevents the accumulation of calciferous substances.
Specification
|Pros
|Cons
|Long-lasting
|Blue and red indicators require more intensity
|Made of top-quality material
|Makes unpleasant sound
|Good customer ratings
|Value for money
Best 3 important features for consumer
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Candes 15 Litre Automatic Storage ISI Approved Vertical Electric Water Heater
|230 volts (AC)
|2000 watts
|Metal
|Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater
|230 volts (AC)
|3000 watts
|Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
|Havells Instanio 3-Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater
|240 volts (AC)
|3000 watts
|ABS and Stainless Steel
|Mr.SHOT® AMAZE Instant Running Water Heater
|230 volts (AC)
|3000 watts
|First Class ABS
|ILOX™ 1L Instant Portable Water Heater
|220 volts (AC)
|3000 watts
|ABS Plastic
|Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater
|230 volts (AC)
|3000 watts
|Rust Proof PP Body
|CSI INTERNATIONAL Instant Water Geyser
|230 volts (AC)
|3000 watts
|Stainless Steel
|CAPITAL® 1L instant portable water heater geyser
|220 volts (AC)
|3000 watts
|Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
|Racold Pronto Neo 3 Litres 3Kw Vertical Instant Water Heater(Geyser)
|230 volts (AC)
|3000 watts
|Stainless Steel
|AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater
|230 volts (AC)
|3000 watts
|Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene
If you want an appliance that serves the right purpose without increasing your energy bill, then the AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater will be the right choice. Strong and functional, this water geyser comes with 3000 watts, a Blue Glass formulation heating element and a capacity of 3 litres. It has a strong tank featuring Blue Diamond Glass-Lining technology that offers double corrosion resistance compared to industry standards. Advanced insulation ensures high-density and uniform foam distribution, and zero gaps between the insulation and tank ensure maximum power savings and energy efficiency.
Crompton’s InstaBliss 3-litre instant water geyser is elegant, durable and energy efficient. With a storage capacity of 3 litres and a storage tank made of stainless steel material, this water geyser offers faster heating and keeps water hot for a long time. The non-ferrous plate prevents corrosion of the tank and provides high-quality performance.
Consider the following when looking for the best water geyser under 5000:
|S.No.
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Candes 15 Litre Automatic Storage ISI Approved Vertical Electric Water Heater
|₹3, 894
|2.
|Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater
|₹2, 999
|3.
|Havells Instanio 3-Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater
|₹3, 699
|4.
|Mr.SHOT® AMAZE Instant Running Water Heater
|₹2, 300
|5.
|FILOX™ 1L Instant Portable Water Heater
|₹1, 049
|6.
|Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater
|₹2, 499
|7.
|CSI INTERNATIONAL Instant Water Geyser
|₹1, 049
|8.
|CAPITAL® 1L Instant Portable Water Heater Geyser
|₹1, 049
|9.
|Racold Pronto Neo 3 Litres 3Kw Vertical Instant Water Heater(Geyser)
|Rs. 3, 399
|10.
|AO Smith EWS-3 Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater
|Rs. 3, 149
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
Yes, a 15-litre water geyser would be perfect for a family of four.
For small families with two to three members, the 6-litre instant geysers are perfect. You can also choose the 10 to 15-litre storage geysers. For those who use the shower for baths, the 25-litre storage geysers are ideal. The 1-3 litre instant geysers are sufficient for wash basins and other kitchen requirements.
Yes, as the name suggests, instant water geysers consume less electricity as they heat water as and when required. They do not feature hot water storage tanks; therefore, intermittent heating for maintaining water temperature in the tank is not needed, reducing power consumption.
The gas water geysers use combustible gas, which makes them unsafe, while the electric water geysers feature different safety and security options, making them safer.
Instant water geysers are perfect for small families because they provide hot water on demand. There is absolutely no wastage of already heated water that is left unused, as is the case with storage water geysers. And their compact size occupies less space and boosts the aesthetics of your bathroom.