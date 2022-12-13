Sign out
  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 14, 2022 04:24 IST

Summary:

There is no doubt that the significant strain on the limited water sources is a result of the rising water shortage. Due to how easily most water sources may get polluted, having the best water purifier at home is crucial.

Best water purifiers

It might seem simple to purchase the best water purifier. However, choosing one might be difficult given the many elements to consider and the variety of purifiers available. You may get high-quality purifiers from the convenience of your home thanks to internet purchasing at Amazon. A wide selection of the best water purifiers is available from reliable companies like those listed here. So select the best water purifier for your home and power your way to better health.

10 Best Water Purifiers for Your Home

1. KENT Supreme RO+UF Water Purifier

KENT Supreme performs many levels of filtration using RO (Reverse osmosis) along with UF (Ultraviolet filters) to eradicate dissolved impurities, including arsenic, rust, pesticides, and fluorides, removes all of the bacteria and viruses to produce water that is pure and perfect for consumption. The TDS control system enables adjustment of the purity level of purified water while also preserving important minerals. The UV LED in the tank keeps purified water pure for a long duration. Brackish water, tap water, and municipal water are all compatible with this unit. It has a capacity of 8 litres and a purification rate of 20 litres per hour; it purifies water rapidly.

Specifications

  • Capacity: ‎8 litres
  • Purification capacity: up to 20 L/hr
  • Weight: 7.6 Kg
  • Dimensions: 40 x 25 x 52.5 CM

ProsCons
The storage tank can accommodate 8 litresThe quality of plastic is poor
Excellent purification process 
No change in the water taste 
KENT Supreme RO+UF Water Purifier | Patented Mineral RO Technology | RO + UF + TDS Control + UV in Tank | 20 LPH Output | 8L Storage | 4 Years Free Service
28% off
13,999 19,500
Buy now

2. HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV

HUL's Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV is one of the best water purifiers for people who depend on borewells. To ensure 100% RO water, it provides six stages of purification. To make drinking water pure and sweet, it enriches it with minerals like calcium and magnesium. With its Smart Power Saving Mode, it can operate without a voltage stabiliser and can handle TDS levels up to 2000 ppm.

The company offers a free installation, and please note that we'll be in touch with you within 24 hours if you are located in a metro area. For others who purchase, please wait for up to two days for a post-delivery contact from the brand.

Specifications

  • Capacity: ‎7 litres
  • Purification capacity: up to 20 L/hr
  • Weight: 7 Kg
  • Dimensions:30 x 22.2 x 36 CM

ProsCons
Can purify up to 20 litres per hourNeeds high maintenance
Enriches water with magnesium and calcium 
Advance Alert System 
HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UV 6 stage wall mounted counter top black 7L Water Purifier
38% off
9,990 16,000
Buy now

3. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura

Using its patented Mineral Guard Technology, it retains all essential natural minerals such as Calcium and Magnesium, resulting in a perfect blend of healthy and safe drinking water. UV-C technology ensures that every drop of water is as healthy and safe as boiled water. Ultra Filtration will improve your drinking water with three systems: clearness and filtration from bacterial and viral impurities, in addition to being tasteless if you're on city water. A Taste Adjuster ensures taste will depend on what kind of water you are on. It comes with 8 Purification technology stages.

Specifications

  • Capacity: ‎7 litres
  • Purification capacity: up to 20 L/hr
  • Weight: 6.6 Kg
  • Dimensions:31.6 x 25.1 x 46.2 CM

ProsCons
More filtration powerLeaking issues
Impressive design 
No change in the taste of the water 
Aquaguard Aura RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster(MTDS) with Active Copper & Zinc 7L water purifier,8 stages of purification,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water(Black) from Eureka Forbes
35% off
15,999 24,500
Buy now

4. V-Guard Zenora RO+UF+MB Water Purifier

It comes in 7 Purification stages, such as Zenora's intelligent design, which incorporates a world-class RO Membrane. It effectively removes impurities commonly found in Indian water supplies while requiring minimal maintenance. An advanced hollow fibre UF membrane polishes the water, filtering any debris before they pass into your drinking water. Using RO+UF+MB Model technology, you can treat water up to 2000 parts per million (ppm), making this the best water purifier suitable for irrigation, private borewell and municipal water.

Specifications

  • Capacity: ‎7 litres
  • Purification capacity: up to 12 L/hr
  • Weight: 8.2 Kg
  • Dimensions:34.5 x 20.5 x 45 CM

ProsCons
Good quality waterSmall storage tank
Less noise 
Compact size 
V-Guard Zenora RO+UF+MB Water Purifier | Suitable for water with TDS up to 2000 ppm | 8 Stage Purification with World-class RO Membrane and Advanced UF Membrane | Free PAN India Installation & 1-Year Comprehensive Warranty | 7 Litre, Black
33% off
8,699 13,049
Buy now

5. Blue Star Excella 6 L RO + UV Water Purifier

The Black Star Excella 6 L RO+UV Water Purifier can purify up to 6 litres of water per session and is perfect for homes with larger families. With two layers of RO+UV, it removes the bad taste and odour, while retaining vital minerals. A unique Aqua Taste Booster (ATB) technology helps keep tap water clean by preventing cloudiness, making it hygienic and safe to use without worrying about contaminating your drinking water. Its high-capacity tank allows you to purify more water at once, producing a fresher taste in your drinking water.

Specifications

  • Capacity: ‎6 litres
  • Purification capacity: up to 12 L/hr
  • Weight: 8 Kg
  • Dimensions:34.5 x 20.5 x 45 CM

ProsCons
Lightweight with a good lookNoise when filtering
The high degree of quality purification 
Good sensors 
Blue Star Excella 6 L RO + UV Water Purifier, Black, EX4BLAM01
34% off
8,799 13,400
Buy now

6. AquaSure From Aquaguard Amaze

Water purified by our product will have low levels of toxic substances like lead, mercury, and arsenic. Plus, there is zero virus or bacteria content. UV-C purification ensures that every drop of water is as healthy and safe as water that has been boiled for 20 minutes. A taste Adjuster (MTDS) provides water with the appropriate level of sweetness, depending on its source. Water purifier with 6 stages of purification for 7 litres. This best water purifier can be used on all water sources like tankers, bore wells, and water from municipalities.

Specifications

  • Capacity: ‎7 litres
  • Purification capacity: up to 15 L/hr
  • Weight: 4.7 Kg
  • Dimensions:30 x 23.8 x 43 CM

ProsCons
Durable CartridgeSmaller tank capacity
Affordable 
Multi-stage purification 
Aquasure From Aquaguard Amaze RO+UV+MTDS,7L storage water purifier,suitable for borewell,tanker,municipal water (Grey) from Eureka Forbes
41% off
9,499 16,000
Buy now

7. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF

Safe for drinking at a TDS of 2000 ppm, this product can be used for the treatment of a variety of sources of water. The box of this best water purifierincludes a water purifier, installation kit, and external sediment filter. The brand will contact you in metro cities within 24 hours of delivery to arrange free installation. You can measure the TDS of your water with a TDS metre, but your purified water should have a TDS of below 2000 PPM.

Specifications

  • Capacity: ‎7 litres
  • Purification capacity: up to 15 L/hr
  • Weight: 4.7 Kg
  • Dimensions:30 x 23.8 x 43 CM

ProsCons
Energy-efficientNo water level indicator
7-stage water purification 
Germkill kit change indicator 
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier
44% off
13,999 24,850
Buy now

8. AO Smith Z1 Hot+ normal UV

Z1 UV+ UF water purifier features a top-of-the-line AO Smith advanced ultraviolet lamp (UV). This is India's first UV-purified hot water system, with water at two choices of 45 degrees and 80 degrees, which can be used for tea or food preparations for babies, soothing a sore throat, etc. AO Smith Z1 Hot+ normal UV| UV+ UF super purification provides a comfortable cold shower even under high pressure. At night, a glow effect guides you to this best water purifier.

Specifications

  • Capacity: ‎10 litres
  • Purification capacity: up to 30 L/hr
  • Weight: 11.7 Kg
  • Dimensions:36.9 x 32.6 x 48.2CM

ProsCons
Water fills in quite quicklyPress the child lock to get hot water
Several indicators such as filter replacement, hot water temperature 
Additional heating function 
AO Smith Z1 Hot+ normal UV| UV+ UF ( Ultra Violet+ Ultra Fine), Suitable for Municipal Water, TDS below 200| 10L storage| Wall mount Water Purifier for home
21% off
15,490 19,600
Buy now

9. Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF + Taste Enhancer

Livpure GLO PRO++ is 7 stages of advanced purification like A sediment filter, pre-activated carbon absorbers, an antiscalant cartridge, reverse osmosis membranes, UV disinfection, and silver-impregnated post-carbon filters. For input water with a TDS of up to 2000 ppm, Taste Enhancer enhances the taste and provides purified & healthy water. Ultraviolet radiation disinfects the water, so it is safe to drink without handling dangerous chemicals. This process doesn't affect the water's taste and consumes less power. Through Ultrafiltration, bacteria and viruses are removed from the water without removing any beneficial minerals, ensuring the safety and purity of the water.

Specifications

  • Capacity: ‎7 litres
  • Purification capacity: up to 15 L/hr
  • Weight: 7.4 Kg
  • Dimensions:24 x 29.5 x 50.5CM

ProsCons
7-stage advanced purificationNo Water Dispensing without Electricity
Can add an extra filter  
Enhances taste 
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF+ Taste Enhancer, Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage, Black
45% off
8,499 15,500
Buy now

10. Proven® Copper + Mineral RO+UV+UF

Traditional practice requires water to be stored overnight to charge with 99.8% pure copper. Copper+ Eco Mineral RO+UV+UF+TDS charges water with 99.8% pure copper in real-time. Ultra-Filtration, or u-filtration, results in clear water in addition to being clean and bacteria-free*. You won't lose essential minerals when filtering your water through u-filtration. With RO technology, TDS is reduced, hardness is reduced, and pesticides and heavy metals are removed. Bacteria, viruses, protozoa and cysts are eliminated.

Specifications

  • Capacity: 10 litres
  • Purification capacity: up to 12 L/hr
  • Weight: 7 Kg
  • Dimensions:39 x 21 x 54CM

ProsCons
Good storage capacityreplace the spun filter every two months 
Good taste of water 
Impressive design 
Proven® Copper + Mineral RO+UV+UF 10 to 12 Liter RO + UV + TDS ADJUSTER Water Purifier with Copper Charge Technology black & copper Best For Home and Office (Made In India)
73% off
5,390 19,990
Buy now

Best 3 features of the best water purifier

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
KENT Supreme Water PurifierThe storage tank can accommodate 8 litresExcellent purification processNo change in the water taste
HUL Pureit Advanced Pro RO+UVCan purify up to 20 litres per hourEnriches water with magnesium and calciumAdvance Alert System
Eureka Forbes Aquaguard AuraMore filtration powerImpressive designNo change in the taste of the water
V-Guard Zenora Water PurifierGood quality waterLess noiseCompact size
Blue Star Excella Water PurifierLightweight with a good lookthe high degree of quality purificationGood sensors
AquaSure From Aquaguard AmazeDurable CartridgeAffordableMulti-stage purification
HUL Pureit Eco Water SaverEnergy-efficient7-stage water purificationGermkill kit change indicator
AO Smith Z1 Hot+Water fills in quite quicklySeveral indicators such as filter replacement, hot water temperatureAdditional heating function
Livpure GLO PRO++ 7-stage advanced purificationCan add an extra filter Enhances taste
Proven® Copper Good storage capacityGood taste of waterImpressive design

Best value for money

Want an affordable yet classy design water purifier for your home and office purposes? Proven copper + Mineral RO + UV + UF adjustable water purifier is ideal for any buyer. Made in India and best for home and office purposes. Its colour makes it elegant and sassy and serves the purest water of all time. All the features available at such a great price make this the best water purifier when it comes to value for money.

Best overall

Kent Supreme RO + UF water purifier is considered the best in the market. It is suitable for any number of family members. It has a 20 LPH output capacity with 8L storage. One of the unique features of the best water purifier is that it comes with 4 years of free service from the company. The material is a plastic body which makes it more convenient to clean and wash it without giving you electrical shocks. It is fully made and manufactured in India with enhanced technology and lifetime security. Now, this best water purifier can get pure water anytime you want.

How to find the perfect water purifier

The water purifier must perform many levels of filtration using RO (Reverse osmosis) and UF (Ultraviolet filters) to eradicate dissolved impurities, including arsenic, rust, pesticides, and fluorides, and removes all of the bacteria and viruses, to produce water that is pure and perfect for consumption. There must be a TDS control system to adjust the purity level of purified water while preserving essential minerals in the best water purifier. To ensure 100% RO water, it must provide six stages of purification. Using RO+UF+MB Model technology, you can treat water up to 2000 parts per million (ppm), making it suitable for irrigation, private borewell and municipal water. When you compare all these aspects, Kent Supreme RO + UF water purifier emerges as the best water purifier.

Product price list of the best water purifier

S.No.ProductPrice
1KENT Supreme RO+UF Water PurifierRs. 13,999
2HUL Pureit Advanced Pro Mineral RO+UVRs. 9,699
3Eureka Forbes Aquaguard AuraRs. 17,499
4V-Guard Zenora RO+UF+MB Water PurifierRs. 8,525
5Blue Star Excella 6 L RO + UV Water PurifierRs. 10,137
6AquaSure From Aquaguard AmazeRs. 8,999
7HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MFRs. 13,999
8AO Smith Z1 Hot+ normal UVRs. 15,490
9Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF + Taste EnhancerRs. 10,499
10Proven® Copper + Mineral RO+UV+UFRs. 5,389

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

FAQs

Q1. What is the finest water purifier for Borewell water?

A1. TDS levels are often high in borewell water. In addition to the necessary natural minerals, dangerous heavy metals like fluoride, arsenic, lead, mercury, etc., may also be present in groundwater. High TDS water is best suited for reverse osmosis filters. UV purification combined with RO purification is suitable for borewell water since UV offers additional defence against biological contaminants like bacteria and viruses.

Q2. Which company provides the best after-sales care and customer service?

A2. One product that needs recurring maintenance and professional assistance is a water filter. Therefore, it's imperative that you only purchase water purifiers from trusted companies that provide excellent customer service. All of the top brands are now concentrating on offering superior post-sale service.

Q3. How much does it cost to maintain a RO water purifier?

A3. Every RO water purifier needs routine maintenance. Filters and membranes are examples of consumable parts that require replacement from time to time.

The cleanliness of the water is ensured by replacing these components and filters. Additionally, it keeps your RO purifier's effectiveness and efficiency high.

