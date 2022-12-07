Sign out
Best Wi-Fi repeaters and extenders: Buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 07, 2022 20:29 IST

Summary:

Looking for the best repeaters and extenders? Check out the list of the 9 best repeaters and extenders with their features and details. Grab them now.

Wi-Fi repeaters and extenders can improve connectivity.

The number of users and internet speed can sometimes affect the connectivity experience for the users. For instance, if you have a 100 Mbps package and only some of your rooms need to be covered, then you can choose less expensive Wi-Fi repeaters and extenders to achieve the best results.

High-end repeaters and extenders of Wi-Fi are required if you have a 100 Mbps plan, several connected devices, and a larger area to cover. If you want to buy the best repeaters and extenders for Wi-Fi at a reasonable price, you can get all the information you need right here. Read on to learn more.

Best Repeaters & Extenders

1. TP-Link RE300 AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender

This model RE300 is from TP-Link, which extends your dual-band Wi-Fi to all your rooms. For a whole room coverage, it creates a mesh network. For a stable internet experience, it operates between 300 Mbps and 867 Mbps. You can get a signal when you find the best location for Wi-Fi coverage. It's easy to set up, and the price is Rs. 2199.00.

Specifications

Brand: TP-Link

Wireless Type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11ac, 802.11g

Data Transfer Rate: 867 Megabits Per Second

Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band

Special Feature: WPS

ProsCons
3 years warrantyNo batteries included
affordable price 
Easy to set up 
TP-Link RE300 AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender/WiFi Booster/Wireless Repeater (Up to 1200 Mbps), Intelligent Signal Light, Power Schedule, LED Control, Dual_Band, White
58% off
2,249 5,299
Buy now

2. TP-Link AC750 Wifi Range Extender

This model AC750 of TP-Link improves your wireless signal across a large area. It is a dual-band frequency type extender with a maximum speed of up to 750Mbps. Its size is small with a wall-mounted design. So that you can quickly move it anywhere, plug it in, follow the instructions, and use a breakless internet. This product weighs 110 grams, and the price is Rs. 1889.00.

Specifications

Brand: TP-Link

Wireless Type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g, 802.11ac

Data Transfer Rate: 433 Megabits Per Second

Frequency Band Class: Dual-Band

Special Feature: Dual Band

ProsCons
3 years warrantyNo batteries included
Dual band speed 
Worry free customer support 
TP-Link AC750 Wifi Range Extender | Up to 750Mbps | Dual Band WiFi Extender, Repeater, Wifi Signal Booster, Access Point| Easy Set-Up | Extends Wifi to Smart Home & Alexa Devices (RE200)
66% off
1,849 5,499
Buy now

3. TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single_Band 300Mbps RJ45 Wireless Range Extender

The TP-Link model TL-WA850RE is a single-band frequency band class extender. This extender increases your wireless signal to your unreachable areas with 300 Megabits per second data transfer rate. This device has a range extender button that will help you expand your wireless coverage. The presence of an ethernet port allows the extender to work as a wireless adapter. The company gives a 3-year warranty on this device, which is Rs. 1469.00.

Specifications

Brand: TP-Link

Wireless Type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11g

Data Transfer Rate: 300 Megabits Per Second

Frequency Band Class: Single-Band

Product Dimensions: ‎6.6 x 10.92 x 7.62 cm; 99.8 Grams

ProsCons
3 years warranty1 Unknown batteries required
Single band transfer type 
Data Transfer Rate: 300 Megabits Per Second 
TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single_Band 300Mbps RJ45 Wireless Range Extender, Broadband/Wi-Fi Extender, Wi-Fi Booster/Hotspot with 1 Ethernet Port, Plug and Play, Built-in Access Point Mode, White
46% off
1,349 2,499
Buy now

4. TP-Link | AC1200 WiFi Range Extender

This model AC1200 is from TP-Link and comes in white colour with a 1200 Mbps data transfer rate. The RE305's twin bands of 2.4GHz 300Mbps and 5GHz 867Mbps allow you to keep numerous devices connected concurrently. It creates a mesh network for whole home coverage. Further, the device offers superior compatibility with any access point or wireless router. It gives you a signal when you find the perfect location with good coverage, and the price is Rs. 2599.00.

Specifications

Brand: TP-Link

Wireless Type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11ac, 802.11g

Data Transfer Rate: 1200 Megabits Per Second

Frequency: 2.4 GHz

ProsCons
3 years warrantySpeed slows as distance increases.
Creates a mesh network 
Data Transfer Rate: 1200 Megabits Per Second 
TP-Link | AC1200 WiFi Range Extender | Up to 1200Mbps Speed | Dual Band Wireless Extender, Repeater, Signal Booster, Access Point| Easy Set-Up | Extends Internet Wi-Fi (RE305)
60% off
2,599 6,499
Buy now

5. Mercusys MW300RE Wireless Repeater WiFi Booster

This N300 model from Mercusys comes in white, and the data transfer rate is 300 Mbps. This model comes with three external antennas with MIMO technology, offering a stable network. There is a WPS button to help you with the setup. The multi-color LED will signal when you reach the right location for a better internet speed. Its price is Rs. 1099.00

Specifications

Brand: MERCUSYS

Wireless Type: 802.11bgn

Data Transfer Rate: 300 Megabits Per Second

Frequency Band Class: Single-Band

Colour: White

ProsCons
3 years warranty.No color screen and no power source
Easy set up 
Data Transfer Rate: 300 Megabits Per Second 
Mercusys MW300RE Wireless Repeater WiFi Booster | MIMO Technology | Three External Antennas | 300Mbps Speed Wi-Fi Range Extender
45% off
1,099 1,999
Buy now

6. TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender

This model AC1750 is a dual-band extender that comes in white. There are three external antennas and you can adjust them for your full Wi-Fi coverage. The light indicator will help you find a good location for stable internet. Further, the device has excellent compatibility with multiple devices. The company gives three years warranty on this model and the price is Rs. 3999.00

Specifications

Brand: TP-Link

Type: AC1750 Dual Band Wi-Fi

Antennas: Three adjustable antennas.

App: TP-Link Tether app.

Product Dimensions: ‎7.62 x 16.26 x 6.6 cm; 300 Grams

ProsCons
3 years warrantyNo batteries are included
Easy set up 
Presence of Intelligent Signal Light 
TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender, Broadband/Wi-Fi Extender, Wi-Fi Booster/Hotspot with 1 Gigabit Port and 3 External Antennas, Built-in Access Point Mode, 1750Mbps Speed (RE450)
46% off
3,599 6,666
Buy now

7. D-Link DAP-1325 N 300 Wi-Fi Range Extender

The D-Link DAP-1325 comes in white, and its data transfer rate is 300Mbps. It comes with two external antennas, and the device is easy to set up. For setup purposes, there is an app for both iOS and Android. It is compact and portable, making installation easy. The Wi-Fi-protected push (WPS) button enables safe network configuration and device installation. The company gives a three-year warranty on this model, and the price is Rs. 1098.00.

Specifications

Brand: D-Link

Wireless Type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11g

Data Transfer Rate: 300 Megabits Per Second

Color: White

Mounting Hardware: D-Link N300 Wi-Fi Range Extender and Quick Installation Guide

ProsCons
3 years warrantyNo batteries are included
Connector Type: ‎Wi-Fi, Ethernet 
Wall plug design is compact, portable 
D-Link DAP-1325 N 300 Wi-Fi Range Extender, (White)
70% off
1,099 3,696
Buy now

8. Netgear WiFi Booster Range Extender

This Netgear WiFi Booster Range Extender offers 1200 Mbps data transfer speed. You can extend your wireless coverage up to 1200 square feet by connecting 20 different devices. This universal compatible device works with all wireless routers and cable modems with WiFi. This device is safe and secure, and simple to use. It can connect upto 20 devices, including laptops, phones, tablets, speakers, IP cameras, IoT devices, and much more, with a WiFi range of up to 1200 sq ft. The product weight is 293 grams, and the price is Rs. 2999.00.

Specifications

Brand: Netgear

Wireless Type: 802.11n, 802.11b, 802.11a, 802.11ac, 802.11g

Data Transfer Rate: 1200 Megabits Per Second

Included Components: AC1200 WiFi Range Extender (EX6120) • Quick start guide

Item Weight: 293 Grams

ProsCons
2 years warranty.No batteries are included
Safe and secure 
Universal compatibility 
Netgear WiFi Booster Range Extender - Covers up to 1200 sq ft and 20 Devices with AC1200 Dual Band Wireless Signal Repeater (up to 1200 Mbps) (EX6120-100PES)
42% off
2,924 4,999
Buy now

9. Dumbel CMOS WR-7008 Smart Router

This Dumbel CMOS WR-7008 offers 300Mbps speed which is ideal for video streaming and browsing. The presence of 4 high-performance antennas gives you better speed and coverage. The parental control will help you on controlling time on your internet and content on all connected devices. There is no warranty on this device, and the price is Rs. 799.00.

Specifications

Brand: Dumbel

Model Name: CMOS WR-7008

Special Feature: QoS, Remote Access

Wireless Type: 802.11n, 802.11bgn, 2.4 GHz Radio Frequency

Compatible Devices: Router

ProsCons
Superior Extended RangeNo warranty on this device
Safe and secure 
4 High-performance antenna 
Dumbel CMOS WR-7008 Smart Router, 300 Mbps with 4 high-Performance Antenna | Wireless Range Extender | Broadband/Wi-Fi Extender | Wi-Fi Booster/Hotspot | Wireless Repeater
64% off
899 2,499
Buy now

Price of repeaters & extenders at a glance:

ProductPrice
TP-Link RE300 AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender 2199.00
TP-Link AC750 Wifi Range Extender 1889.00
TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single_Band 300Mbps RJ45 Wireless Range Extender 1469.00
TP-Link | AC1200 WiFi Range Extender 2599.00
Mercusys MW300RE Wireless Repeater WiFi Booster 1099.00
TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender 3999.00
D-Link DAP-1325 N 300 Wi-Fi Range Extender 1098.00
Netgear WiFi Booster Range Extender 2999.00
Dumbel CMOS WR-7008 Smart Router 799.00

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Data transfer rateConnectivity technologyNo of antenna
TP-Link RE300 AC1200 Mesh Wi-Fi Range Extender867 Megabits Per SecondWi-FiMonochrome
TP-Link AC750 Wifi Range Extender433 Megabits Per SecondWi-FiNo
TP-Link TL-WA850RE Single_Band 300Mbps RJ45 Wireless Range Extender300 Megabits Per SecondWi-FiNo
TP-Link | AC1200 WiFi Range Extender1200 Megabits Per SecondWi-FiNo
Mercusys MW300RE Wireless Repeater WiFi Booster300 Megabits Per SecondMIMO3
TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender1750 Megabits Per SecondWi-Fi3
D-Link DAP-1325 N 300 Wi-Fi Range Extender300 Megabits Per SecondWi-Fi, Ethernet2
Netgear WiFi Booster Range Extender1200 Megabits Per SecondWi-Fi2
Dumbel CMOS WR-7008 Smart Router300 Megabits Per SecondWi-Fi4

Best value for money

This Dumbel CMOS WR-7008 Smart Router will be a good choice if you are planning to buy one of the best repeaters and extenders. It comes with special features such as QoS and remote access. The presence of four external antennas extends your wifi coverage so that you can get stable internet connectivity. There is no warranty on this product, and the price is Rs. 799.00.

Best overall product

The TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender is one of the best repeaters and extenders on this list in terms of overall quality. You get a speed of 1750 Mbps. Three movable external antennas provide the best wifi coverage and dependable connections. The port for gigabit Ethernet acts as a wireless adapter to Gigabit-speed, linking a wired device to your network. You can use this device's light signal to determine when wifi coverage is at its greatest. The device weighs 300 grams, has a three-year warranty, and costs Rs. 3999.00.

How to find the best repeaters & xtenders?

Suppose the distance between the router and the repeater is short, and there are no obstructions in their path. In that case, we should utilize the best wifi repeater & extender when we require a strong and reliable connection from the router. There shouldn't be any issues when you connect with multiple devices, such as a mobile phone, laptop, tablet, etc. There must be a signal indicating when you have arrived at the ideal location with the internet speed. Priority should be given to checking your budget, company warranty time, and shape. You can transfer a portable device wherever you need it according to your needs. When you compare on all these aspects, one of the best repeaters and extenders is TP-Link AC1750 Universal Dual Band Range Extender.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best repeaters & extenders

How do I pick a reliable wifi repeater?

Verify the wifi booster's support for your desired wifi protocols and speeds. You can watch HD-quality video and engage in online gaming without errors thanks to your wifi repeater speeds, which are up to more times quicker than wireless networks.

How far can an Extender be from the router?

To function properly, wifi extenders must still be placed within a practical range of a wifi router, no more than 20 feet away. An effective way to increase the wifi range in houses below 1500 sq ft is with a wifi extender.

Can two wifi extenders be used simultaneously?

Having two wifi extenders is not hazardous, and it may even be advantageous if you live in a big house with an intricate layout that tends to obstruct wifi signals. Remember that when you set up two extenders, they should be connected to separate wifi channels.

 

