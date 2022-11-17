Best wired mobile headsets By Affiliate Desk

Summary: This article aims to highlight the best wired mobile headsets that are currently available in the market. To make the best purchase decision, it is important to understand what type of headphones would best suit your needs. This blog will provide an overview of the different types of wired headphones, their prices, as well as their pros and cons.

Best wired headsets to buy online

Even though there are wireless headsets available in the market, some people still prefer to use wired headphones. The main reason is that wired headphones offer better sound quality and are more affordable. These headphones are also less likely to experience signal dropouts. Moreover, they do not require batteries and are less likely to cause interference with other devices. There are different types of wired headphones available in the market, and thus choosing the right one can be a daunting task. To help you out, we have compiled a list of the best wired mobile headsets that are currently available. 1.Sony MDR-EX14AP wired in ear headset with mic (Blue) The Sony MDR-EX14AP has an in-ear design and comes with a mic. It is made of high-quality plastic and offers good sound quality. The headphones are comfortable to wear and are economical. The headphones come with a 9 mm neodymium driver that supports a frequency range of 8-22000 Hz and have a sensitivity of 100 dB. The headset also comes with a 1-year warranty. However, it is limited to manufacturing defects only. Specifications: Colour: Blue Dimensions: 12 x 2 x 4 cm Weight: 150 grams Compatible with: All smartphones

Pros Cons Affordable The sound quality could have been better Attractive design Supports a high-frequency range

Audio-Technica Sonic Fuel The Audio-Technica AT-CLR100iS is an in-ear headset that is comfortable to wear. The lightweight and ergonomic design of the headphones makes them ideal for long listening sessions. The headphones come with a noise-cancellation feature that allows you to enjoy your music and calls without any distractions. The headphones also have in-line control that enables you to answer calls and control your music without picking up your phone. Specifications: Form factor: In-ear Dimensions: 17.7 x 7.1 x 3.8 cm Weight: 40 grams

Pros Cons Noise cancellation The drivers could have been bigger Lightweight design Affordable

3.Blaupunkt EM10 The Blaupunkt EM10 is an in-ear headset that offers great sound quality. The headphones have a deep bass HD sound that makes them ideal for listening to music. The headphones are comfortable to wear with a 45-degree angle that perfectly fits the ear canal. They also have a noise-cancelling feature that allows you to enjoy your music and calls without any distractions. The L-shaped connector jack ensures more durability and less damage during long usage. The best part, however, is the price, which makes them one of the most affordable wired headphones on the market. Specifications: Colour: Black Weight: 10 grams Driver size: 10 mm Frequency response: 20Hz ~ 20kHz Cable length: 120 cm

Pros Cons Noise cancellation Build could have been better 45-degree in-ear design L-shape connector jack

4.Redragon H120 wired over-ear gaming headset If you love gaming, then the Redragon H120 is the perfect headset for you. The headphones are specifically designed for gaming and offer various features that make them ideal for gaming. They come with a noise-cancelling mic that allows you to communicate with your teammates without any distractions. The noise isolation feature, on the other hand, lets you enjoy your gaming sessions without any external noise. The headphones also have an in-line control and come with over-the-ear cushioning that makes them comfortable to wear. Specifications: Brand: Redragon Form factor: Over-ear Weight: 150 grams Dimensions: 18 x 7.5 x 15 cm

Pros Cons Crystal clear sound After-sales performance and service could be improved High-quality cable Supports PC, laptop, mobile, console and more

5.boAt BassHeads 900 The popular brand boAt offers great sound quality with its BassHeads 900. The headphones come with 40 mm neodymium drivers that offer a frequency response of 20Hz-20kHz that provides a balanced sound for a complete listening experience. The headphones have an on-ear design with swivel earcups, providing a flexible and comfortable fit for everyone. They are also easy to carry, so you can take them with you wherever you go. Specifications: Colour: Carbon Black Sensitivity: 101db ±3db Impedance: 32Ω Weight: 150 grams

Pros Cons Enhanced listening experience No noise cancellation Tangle-resistant cable Portable

6.Cosmic Byte GS430 The Cosmic Byte GS430 provides immersive 3D gaming sound that makes them ideal for gaming. The headphones also have flexible noise cancellation that eliminates all external noise so you can concentrate on your game. The drivers offer a frequency response of 15Hz-20kHz, which provides a balanced sound. They are also comfortable to wear with their over-ear design and come with a padded headband that makes them comfortable even during long gaming sessions. The most attractive feature, in our opinion, is the 7-colour RGB lighting that adds a touch of style to the headphones. Specifications: Colour: Black Dimensions: 22 x 19.4 x 7.8 cm Weight: 380 grams

Pros Cons Immersive sound quality The product is slightly heavy Flexible noise cancellation boom mic Multi-platform compatibility

7.Philips Audio SHE1505 The Philips Audio SHE1505 is designed with a perfect in-ear seal design that blocks out external noise. The headphones come with 10 mm drivers that offer rich bass and clear sound, making them ideal for music lovers. You also get 3 interchangeable rubber ear-tips so you can find the perfect fit for your ears. The integrated microphone and call button let you answer calls without picking up your phone. The headphones are also affordable and come with a 1-year warranty. Specifications: Colour: Black Form factor: In ear Cable length: 1.2 metre

Pros Cons Affordable Build quality can be better Rich bass Great design

8.JBL C100SI The JBL C100SI comes in a premium metallic finish and has angled buds that fit perfectly in your ear. The drivers offer dynamic sound with pure bass sound, making them ideal for people who love music. The in-line mic with one-button multi-function remote control lets you manage your calls and music without picking up your phone. You also get quick launch access to Siri or Google Assistant which lets you perform various tasks hands-free. The headphones come with a standard one-year warranty. Specifications: Colour: Red Form factor: In ear Headphones jack: 3.5 mm Weight: 50 grams

Pros Cons JBL signature sound Wire is thin Multi-function remote Access to Google Assistant/Siri

9.Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 As the name suggests, the Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 is specifically designed for people who love bass. It has been packed with extra punchy and deep bass which accentuates the warm midst and crystal clear sparkly highs, enabling you to enjoy your music to the fullest. The voice command feature lets you take hands-free calls and access Siri or Google Assistant. The headphones are also affordable, which makes them one of the best options in the market. It works with all Android and iOS devices, including tablets, smart TVs and laptops. Specifications: Colour: Black Form factor: Over ear Dimentions: 18 x 22 x 9 cm Weight: 150 grams

Pros Cons Rich bass Delicate wire Voice control access Compatible with multiple OS

10.Realme Buds 2 The Realme Buds 2 are one of the most popular wired headphones in the market. The attractive feature of these headphones is the 11.2 mm bass-boosting driver that offers a rich sound experience. The in-line remote has three tactile buttons that let you take calls and manage your music without picking up your phone. The matte finish and the tangle-free cable make them stylish and easy to carry. The headphones are compatible with all Android and iOS devices. They are available in three colours - black, green and orange. Specifications: Driver: 11.2 mm Form factor: In ear Headphones jack: 3.5 mm Weight: 14.18 grams

Pros Cons 11.2mm bass-boosting driver Cable is very thin In-line remote Stylish

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony MDR-EX14AP 9 mm drivers Tangle-free cable Lightweight Audio-Technica Sonic Fuel Noise cancellation Affordable In-line controls for music and calls Blaupunkt EM10 Secure fit Isolate external noise Multifunctional remote Redragon H120 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headset Noise cancellation and noise isolation 6-foot-long cable Comfortable fit boAt BassHeads 900 Portable Comfortable fit Great sound quality Cosmic Byte GS430 Great sound quality Designed especially for gamers Compatible with multiple platforms Philips Audio SHE1505 Deep bass 10 mm speaker driver 1.2-metre-long cable JBL C100SI JBL signature sound Noise cancelling microphone Sleek, glossy & ergonomic design Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 Voice Command Water resistant Lightweight Realme Buds 2 Deep Bass Sleek, stylish look Voice assistant support

Best value for money The Philips Audio SHE1505 is the best value-for-money wired headphones. They are the most affordable headphones on the list and offer great sound quality. The 10 mm speaker driver offers deep bass, and the cable is durable. The headphones will last you for years, making it our top pick in this category. Best overall product Our top pick for the best-wired headphones is the Sony MDR-EX14AP. These headphones offer great sound quality and are comfortable to wear. The 9 mm drivers offer great bass, and the wire manager saves the wire from getting tangled. The headphones are also lightweight and can be easily carried around. The cherry on top is their affordability, which makes them the best-wired headphones overall. How to find the perfect wired mobile headset When it comes to finding the perfect wired mobile headset, there are a few things that you need to keep in mind. First and foremost, you must decide what headphones would best suit your needs. If you are looking for a headset that can be used for making calls, then you should opt for a headset that has a noise-cancelling feature. On the other hand, if you are looking for a headset to use while working out, you should opt for a sweat-resistant headset. Once you have decided what type of headphones you need, the next step is to decide your budget. Wired headphones are available at a wide range of prices; thus, you need to find a headset that fits your budget. Lastly, you need to consider the features you are looking for in a headset. Some features you may want to look for include a built-in microphone, volume control and sound quality. Price list

Product Price Sony MDR-EX14AP ₹ 875 Audio-Technica Sonic Fuel ₹ 699 Blaupunkt EM10 ₹ 549 Redragon H120 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headset ₹ 589 boAt BassHeads 900 ₹ 799 Cosmic Byte GS430 ₹ 849 Philips Audio SHE1505 ₹ 329 JBL C100SI ₹ 599 Boult Audio Bass Buds Q2 ₹ 599 Realme Buds 2 ₹ 599

