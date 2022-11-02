Best Wireless earphones you can buy in 2022 By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Most people these days have switched from wired earphones to wireless Bluetooth earphones due to their immense benefits. Here is a list of the best wireless earphones available in the market.

Best Wireless earphones

Wireless earphones have become popular over the past few years as most smartphone manufacturers are removing the 3.5 mm headphone jack. Simultaneously due to Covid -19 lockdown, every company started and promoted work from home resulting in a surge in demand for electronics, including wireless earphones. Wireless earphones use Bluetooth for connection, have a dedicated battery, and support hands-free calling. Nowadays, wireless earphones also come with Noise Cancellation technology making them more popular. Here is a list of the best wireless earphones in the segment to help you decide which one to buy for yourself. 1. Bose QuietComfort Bose is an industry leader in the audio segment. It provides one of the finest devices and hearing experiences. One such device is the Bose QuietComfort Wireless Earphones. It provides an immersive audio experience with a balanced tone at any volume, as it is equipped with Bose Active EQ technology. Specifications Active noise cancellation: Yes, with 10 levels of noise cancellation

Battery life: 6 hours on a single charge, 18 hours total with case

Gesture support: touch, tap, and swipe

Bluetooth version: 5.1

Microphones: 4

Charging socket: USB-C

Pros Cons Active noise cancelling Big in size 18 hours battery life Weight can be reduced Fast charging of 15 minutes for 2 hours of playtime No NFC support Quiet and aware modes

2. Sony WF-1000XM4 WF-1000XM4 is a premium product launched by Sony.Sony has used a new Integrated Processor V1 that reduces more noise than ever, along with a noise isolation design.WF-1000XM4 has 6mm drivers producing a dynamic sound despite their small size. Sound quality is further improved with the help of Integrated Processor V1. Specifications Active noise cancellation: Yes, with V1 integrated Processor

Battery life: 7 hours on a single charge, 24 hours total with case

Gesture support: touch, tap, and swipe

Bluetooth version: 5.2

Microphones: 4

Charging socket: USB-C

Pros Cons Precise voice pickup technology Driver unit size is small IPX4 rating Fast charging of 5 minutes for 60 mins of playtime Integrated Processor V1

3. Apple AirPods Pro AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) ​​​​​​​is the most advanced AirPods launched by Apple. It comes with custom-built drivers and a new H2 chip, enhancing your audio experience. AirPods Pro has improved noise cancellation by 2 times more than any other AirPods, with noise cancellation up to 48000 times per second. Specifications Active noise cancellation: Yes, with anew H2 chip

Battery life: 6 hours on a single charge, 30 hours total with case

Gesture support: touch, tap, hold and swipe

Bluetooth version: 5.3

Microphones: 3

Charging socket: Lightning connector

Pros Cons Personalized spatial audio Lightning connector IPX4 rating No support for hi-res Codec Dynamic head tracking Adaptive EQ

4. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro Galaxy Buds2 Pro is the best wireless earphone launched by Samsung. It has premium sound quality, as expected from Samsung, and outputs 24-bit high-quality sound with the help of an advanced codec. Galaxy Buds2 Pro comes with IPX7 water resistance. Specifications Active noise cancellation: Yes, with 3 high SNR microphones

Battery life: 5 hours on a single charge, 18 hours total with case

Gesture support: touch, tap, hold, and swipe

Bluetooth version: 5.3

Microphones: 6

Charging socket: USB-C

Pros Cons Voice detect Low battery life IPX7 rating 24-bit high-quality sound 360 Audio

5. Sony WF-1000XM3 WF-1000XM3 is another premium product launched by Sony.Sony has used HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e and Dual Noise Sensor technology that reduces more noise than ever. Specifications Active noise cancellation: Yes, with HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e

Battery life: 6 hours on a single charge, 24 hours total with case

Gesture support: touch, tap, and swipe

Bluetooth version: 5.0

Microphones: 4

Charging socket: USB-C

Pros Cons Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX Driver unit size is small Dual Noise Sensor technology Not rated for waterproofing Fast charging of 10 minutes for 90 mins of playtime HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e

6. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Galaxy Buds Pro is the premium wireless earphone launched by Samsung. It has premium sound quality, as expected from Samsung, thanks to 2-way speakers with sound by AKG for balanced sound. Specifications Active noise cancellation: Yes, with 3 high SNR microphones

Battery life: 5 hours on a single charge, 18 hours total with case

Gesture support: touch, tap, hold, and swipe

Bluetooth version: 5.0

Microphones: 3

Charging socket: USB-C

Pros Cons Voice Detect Low battery life IPX7 rating 2-way speakers tuned by AKG 360 Audio

7. Oneplus Buds Pro Buds Pro is the first premium model launched by OnePlus. OnePlus is raising the standards with the feature it offers as per the price range. Buds Pro is equipped with Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation for up to 40db noise reduction. Specifications Active noise cancellation: Yes, with up to 40db noise reduction

Battery life: 7 hours on a single charge, 38 hours total with case

Gesture support: touch, tap, hold, and swipe

Bluetooth version: 5.2

Microphones: 6

Charging socket: USB-C

Pros Cons OnePlus Audio ID No support for Google Fast Pair IP55 rating Fast charging of 10 minutes for 10 mins of playtime Zen Mode Air

8. Jabra Elite 7 Pro Elite 7 Pro is a feature-loaded advanced and compact earphone by Jabra. It provides a rich audio experience with the help of the adjustable Active Noise Cancellation, the ultra-compact earphones with rich and powerful sound. Moreover, it comes with a 2-year warranty cover which is good for electronic devices. Specifications Active noise cancellation: Yes

Battery life: 8 hours on a single charge, 30 hours total with case

Gesture support: touch, tap, and swipe

Bluetooth version: 5.2

Microphones: 4

Charging socket: USB-C

Pros Cons Precise Voice Pickup Technology No support for aptX IP57 rating Mono Mode Multi-device pairing

9. JBL Live Pro+ Live Pro+ is the top model of the JBL brand with ANC and other exclusive features. With Live Pro+, you get JBL Signature Sound, thanks to its special drivers. It supports Adaptive Noise cancellation that removes ambient sounds. Specifications Active noise cancellation: Yes

Battery life: 7 hours on a single charge, 28 hours total with case

Gesture support: touch, tap, hold, and swipe

Bluetooth version: 5.0

Microphones: 6

Charging socket: USB-C

Pros Cons 6-mic technology for crystal-clear calls Driver unit size is small IPX4 rating JBL Live Pro+ TWS Speed Charge Google Fast Pair support

10. Sony WF-C500 WF-C500 is a sub-premium small-size wireless earphone launched by Sony.WF-C500 is designed to be light and up to 45% smaller than other Sony earphones. WF-C500 has 5.8 mm drivers producing a dynamic sound along with Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX for High-Resolution audio. Specifications Active noise cancellation: No

Battery life: 10 hours on a single charge, 20 hours total with case

Gesture support: touch, tap, and swipe

Bluetooth version: 5.0

Microphones: 2

Charging socket: USB-C

Pros Cons Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX Driver unit size is small IPX4 rating Low Battery Backup Fast charging of 10 minutes for 60 mins of playtime Compact

Best 3 features of wireless earphones

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Bose QuietComfort Active Noise Cancelling Bose Active EQ Quiet and Aware modes Sony WF-1000XM4 Precise Voice Pickup Technology Integrated Processor V1 IPX4 rating Apple AirPods Pro Adaptive EQ H2 chip Personalized Spatial Audio Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro 24-bit high-quality sound Voice Detect 360 Audio Sony WF-1000XM3 Dual Noise Sensor technology HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Voice Detect 360 Audio Intelligent ANC with 3 high SNR microphones Oneplus Buds Pro Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation Long Battery Life OnePlus Audio ID Jabra Elite 7 Pro Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology Long Battery Life Mono-Mode JBL Live Pro+ 6-mic technology for crystal-clear calls Google Fast Pair support JBL Live Pro+ TWS Speed Charge Sony WF-C500 Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX Small and easy to fit IPX4 rating

Best value for money product OnePlus Buds Prois the best value-for-money product on this list. Buds Pro has a good ANC of up 40 dB, along with one of the largest battery backups of 7 hours on a single charge and a total of 38 hours with the case. It has also introduced the Audio ID feature. It also supports fast charging and has an IP-55 rating giving it the best value at this price. Best overall product Bose QuietComfortis the best product on this list because of the features that no other company offers. QuietComfort has Active Noise Cancelling with 10 noise cancelling levels that completely remove outdoor noise. It comes with Bose Active EQ technology and has a battery backup of 6 hours of playtime on a single charge and a total of 18 hours of playtime with the case. It has StayHear+ tips for comfort and stability. It also comes with an IPX4 rating. How to find the perfect wireless earphones? Here are a few points to check while choosing the best wireless earphones: How is the sound quality? Does the product has adequate battery backup? Does the product has Noice Cancellation technology? Is the product rated for waterproofing? These points may vary with the price range and person-to-person but make sure to check out a few different products in the same price range before buying. Price list table

S.no Product Name Price(in Rs) 1. Bose QuietComfort ₹ 26,900 2. Sony WF-1000XM4 ₹ 16,990 3. Apple AirPods Pro ₹ 26,600 4. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro ₹ 17,999 5. Sony WF-1000XM3 ₹ 9,890 6. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro ₹ 8,490 7. Oneplus Buds Pro ₹ 7,990 8. Jabra Elite 7 Pro ₹ 12,999 9. JBL Live Pro+ ₹ 7,999 10. Sony WF-C500 ₹ 4,499

