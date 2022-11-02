Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Best Wireless earphones you can buy in 2022

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 02, 2022 15:16 IST

Summary:

Most people these days have switched from wired earphones to wireless Bluetooth earphones due to their immense benefits. Here is a list of the best wireless earphones available in the market.

Best Wireless earphones

Wireless earphones have become popular over the past few years as most smartphone manufacturers are removing the 3.5 mm headphone jack. Simultaneously due to Covid -19 lockdown, every company started and promoted work from home resulting in a surge in demand for electronics, including wireless earphones.

Wireless earphones use Bluetooth for connection, have a dedicated battery, and support hands-free calling. Nowadays, wireless earphones also come with Noise Cancellation technology making them more popular.

Here is a list of the best wireless earphones in the segment to help you decide which one to buy for yourself.

1. Bose QuietComfort

Bose is an industry leader in the audio segment. It provides one of the finest devices and hearing experiences. One such device is the Bose QuietComfort Wireless Earphones. It provides an immersive audio experience with a balanced tone at any volume, as it is equipped with Bose Active EQ technology.

Specifications

  • Active noise cancellation: Yes, with 10 levels of noise cancellation
  • Battery life: 6 hours on a single charge, 18 hours total with case
  • Gesture support: touch, tap, and swipe
  • Bluetooth version: 5.1
  • Microphones: 4
  • Charging socket: USB-C

ProsCons
Active noise cancellingBig in size
18 hours battery lifeWeight can be reduced
Fast charging of 15 minutes for 2 hours of playtimeNo NFC support
Quiet and aware modes 
Bose Quietcomfort Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic with Touch Control (Triple Black)
26,900
Buy now

2. Sony WF-1000XM4

WF-1000XM4 is a premium product launched by Sony.Sony has used a new Integrated Processor V1 that reduces more noise than ever, along with a noise isolation design.WF-1000XM4 has 6mm drivers producing a dynamic sound despite their small size. Sound quality is further improved with the help of Integrated Processor V1.

Specifications

  • Active noise cancellation: Yes, with V1 integrated Processor
  • Battery life: 7 hours on a single charge, 24 hours total with case
  • Gesture support: touch, tap, and swipe
  • Bluetooth version: 5.2
  • Microphones: 4
  • Charging socket: USB-C

ProsCons
Precise voice pickup technologyDriver unit size is small
IPX4 rating 
Fast charging of 5 minutes for 60 mins of playtime 
Integrated Processor V1 
Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Active Noise Cancellation True Wireless (TWS) Bluetooth 5.2 Earbuds with 32hrs Batt Life | Instant Bank Discount of INR 3000 on Select Prepaid transactions
30% off
17,513 24,990
Buy now

3. Apple AirPods Pro

AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) ​​​​​​​is the most advanced AirPods launched by Apple. It comes with custom-built drivers and a new H2 chip, enhancing your audio experience. AirPods Pro has improved noise cancellation by 2 times more than any other AirPods, with noise cancellation up to 48000 times per second.

Specifications

  • Active noise cancellation: Yes, with anew H2 chip
  • Battery life: 6 hours on a single charge, 30 hours total with case
  • Gesture support: touch, tap, hold and swipe
  • Bluetooth version: 5.3
  • Microphones: 3
  • Charging socket: Lightning connector

ProsCons
Personalized spatial audioLightning connector
IPX4 ratingNo support for hi-res Codec
Dynamic head tracking 
Adaptive EQ 
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) ​​​​​​​
1% off
26,600 26,900
Buy now

4. Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro

Galaxy Buds2 Pro is the best wireless earphone launched by Samsung. It has premium sound quality, as expected from Samsung, and outputs 24-bit high-quality sound with the help of an advanced codec. Galaxy Buds2 Pro comes with IPX7 water resistance.

Specifications

  • Active noise cancellation: Yes, with 3 high SNR microphones
  • Battery life: 5 hours on a single charge, 18 hours total with case
  • Gesture support: touch, tap, hold, and swipe
  • Bluetooth version: 5.3
  • Microphones: 6
  • Charging socket: USB-C

ProsCons
Voice detectLow battery life
IPX7 rating 
24-bit high-quality sound 
360 Audio 
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite, with Mic)
13% off
17,490 19,999
Buy now

5. Sony WF-1000XM3

WF-1000XM3 is another premium product launched by Sony.Sony has used HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e and Dual Noise Sensor technology that reduces more noise than ever.

Specifications

  • Active noise cancellation: Yes, with HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e
  • Battery life: 6 hours on a single charge, 24 hours total with case
  • Gesture support: touch, tap, and swipe
  • Bluetooth version: 5.0
  • Microphones: 4
  • Charging socket: USB-C

ProsCons
Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HXDriver unit size is small
Dual Noise Sensor technologyNot rated for waterproofing
Fast charging of 10 minutes for 90 mins of playtime 
HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1e 
Sony WF-1000XM3 Industry Leading Active Noise Cancellation (TWS) Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Bluetooth 5.0, 32hr Battery Life, Alexa Voice Control with Mic (Black)
51% off
9,799 19,990
Buy now

6. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Galaxy Buds Pro is the premium wireless earphone launched by Samsung. It has premium sound quality, as expected from Samsung, thanks to 2-way speakers with sound by AKG for balanced sound.

Specifications

  • Active noise cancellation: Yes, with 3 high SNR microphones
  • Battery life: 5 hours on a single charge, 18 hours total with case
  • Gesture support: touch, tap, hold, and swipe
  • Bluetooth version: 5.0
  • Microphones: 3
  • Charging socket: USB-C

ProsCons
Voice DetectLow battery life
IPX7 rating 
2-way speakers tuned by AKG 
360 Audio 
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 99% Noise Cancellation, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, Upto 28 Hours Playtime, Black
53% off
8,490 17,990
Buy now

7. Oneplus Buds Pro

Buds Pro is the first premium model launched by OnePlus. OnePlus is raising the standards with the feature it offers as per the price range. Buds Pro is equipped with Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation for up to 40db noise reduction.

Specifications

  • Active noise cancellation: Yes, with up to 40db noise reduction
  • Battery life: 7 hours on a single charge, 38 hours total with case
  • Gesture support: touch, tap, hold, and swipe
  • Bluetooth version: 5.2
  • Microphones: 6
  • Charging socket: USB-C

ProsCons
OnePlus Audio IDNo support for Google Fast Pair
IP55 rating 
Fast charging of 10 minutes for 10 mins of playtime 
Zen Mode Air 
Oneplus Buds Pro Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with mic, Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation, 10 Minutes Warp Charge, Upto 38 Hours Battery, Zen Mode, Bluetooth 5.2v (Matte Black)
17% off
9,990 11,990
Buy now

8. Jabra Elite 7 Pro

Elite 7 Pro is a feature-loaded advanced and compact earphone by Jabra. It provides a rich audio experience with the help of the adjustable Active Noise Cancellation, the ultra-compact earphones with rich and powerful sound. Moreover, it comes with a 2-year warranty cover which is good for electronic devices.

Specifications

  • Active noise cancellation: Yes
  • Battery life: 8 hours on a single charge, 30 hours total with case
  • Gesture support: touch, tap, and swipe
  • Bluetooth version: 5.2
  • Microphones: 4
  • Charging socket: USB-C

ProsCons
Precise Voice Pickup TechnologyNo support for aptX
IP57 rating 
Mono Mode 
Multi-device pairing 
Jabra Elite 7 Pro in Ear Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Compact Design, Jabra MultiSensor Voice Tech & Multipoint connectivity for Clear Calls - Titanium Black
5% off
17,999 18,999
Buy now

9. JBL Live Pro+

Live Pro+ is the top model of the JBL brand with ANC and other exclusive features. With Live Pro+, you get JBL Signature Sound, thanks to its special drivers. It supports Adaptive Noise cancellation that removes ambient sounds.

Specifications

  • Active noise cancellation: Yes
  • Battery life: 7 hours on a single charge, 28 hours total with case
  • Gesture support: touch, tap, hold, and swipe
  • Bluetooth version: 5.0
  • Microphones: 6
  • Charging socket: USB-C

ProsCons
6-mic technology for crystal-clear callsDriver unit size is small
IPX4 rating 
JBL Live Pro+ TWS Speed Charge 
Google Fast Pair support 
JBL Live Pro+ TWS, Adaptive Noise Cancellation Earbuds with Mic, True Wireless Earbuds, up to 28 Hours Playtime, JBL Signature Sound, 6-Mic Technology for Crystal Clear Calls, Google Fast Pair (Black)
41% off
9,999 16,999
Buy now

10. Sony WF-C500

WF-C500 is a sub-premium small-size wireless earphone launched by Sony.WF-C500 is designed to be light and up to 45% smaller than other Sony earphones. WF-C500 has 5.8 mm drivers producing a dynamic sound along with Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX for High-Resolution audio.

Specifications

  • Active noise cancellation: No
  • Battery life: 10 hours on a single charge, 20 hours total with case
  • Gesture support: touch, tap, and swipe
  • Bluetooth version: 5.0
  • Microphones: 2
  • Charging socket: USB-C

ProsCons
Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HXDriver unit size is small
IPX4 ratingLow Battery Backup
Fast charging of 10 minutes for 60 mins of playtime 
Compact 
Sony WF-C500 in-Ear Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with 20hr Batt, True Wireless Earbuds with Mic for Phone Calls, Quick Charge
44% off
4,990 8,990
Buy now

Best 3 features of wireless earphones

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Bose QuietComfortActive Noise CancellingBose Active EQQuiet and Aware modes
Sony WF-1000XM4Precise Voice Pickup TechnologyIntegrated Processor V1IPX4 rating
Apple AirPods ProAdaptive EQH2 chipPersonalized Spatial Audio
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro24-bit high-quality soundVoice Detect360 Audio
Sony WF-1000XM3Dual Noise Sensor technologyHD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1eDigital Sound Enhancement Engine HX
Samsung Galaxy Buds ProVoice Detect360 AudioIntelligent ANC with 3 high SNR microphones
Oneplus Buds ProSmart Adaptive Noise CancellationLong Battery LifeOnePlus Audio ID
Jabra Elite 7 ProJabra MultiSensor Voice technologyLong Battery LifeMono-Mode
JBL Live Pro+6-mic technology for crystal-clear callsGoogle Fast Pair supportJBL Live Pro+ TWS Speed Charge
Sony WF-C500Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HXSmall and easy to fitIPX4 rating

Best value for money product

OnePlus Buds Prois the best value-for-money product on this list. Buds Pro has a good ANC of up 40 dB, along with one of the largest battery backups of 7 hours on a single charge and a total of 38 hours with the case. It has also introduced the Audio ID feature. It also supports fast charging and has an IP-55 rating giving it the best value at this price.

Best overall product

Bose QuietComfortis the best product on this list because of the features that no other company offers. QuietComfort has Active Noise Cancelling with 10 noise cancelling levels that completely remove outdoor noise. It comes with Bose Active EQ technology and has a battery backup of 6 hours of playtime on a single charge and a total of 18 hours of playtime with the case. It has StayHear+ tips for comfort and stability. It also comes with an IPX4 rating.

How to find the perfect wireless earphones?

Here are a few points to check while choosing the best wireless earphones:

  1. How is the sound quality?
  2. Does the product has adequate battery backup?
  3. Does the product has Noice Cancellation technology?
  4. Is the product rated for waterproofing?

These points may vary with the price range and person-to-person but make sure to check out a few different products in the same price range before buying.

Price list table

S.noProduct NamePrice(in Rs)
1.Bose QuietComfort 26,900
2.Sony WF-1000XM4 16,990
3.Apple AirPods Pro 26,600
4.Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro 17,999
5.Sony WF-1000XM3 9,890
6.Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 8,490
7.Oneplus Buds Pro 7,990
8.Jabra Elite 7 Pro 12,999
9.JBL Live Pro+ 7,999
10.Sony WF-C500 4,499

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best jackets for men provide utmost comfort and warmth
Five best karaoke systems for 2022: Buyer's guide
Best Mothercare kids wear are comfy and made of great quality fabric
Sipper bottles for gym: Lack of correct accessories can make gym routine tough
The best budget action cameras to record your non-stop adventures

Best Wireless earphones you can buy in 2022

1. What is TWS?

It is True Wireless Stereo(TWS). Bluetooth Wireless Earphones are generally called TWS.

2. What is Noise Cancellation?

It is a technique in which ambient noises are removed with the help of an electronic circuit or insulation, which helps in noise-free audio playback.

3. Why are processors used in wireless earphones?

Advanced wireless earphones come with superior noise-cancellation techniques. They use mics to track surrounding sound and process the audio signals to remove the noise, which happens at a very high speed, so a processor is used for it.

 View More
electronics FOR LESS