Best Xiaomi 6GB internal memory mobile phones: A buyer's guide By Affiliate Desk

Published on Oct 12, 2022 00:33 IST





Summary: Today's generation is much more advanced with the new technology they desire and is familiar with the new features that will further fulfill their basic office and other work requirements. The new Xiaomi 6GB internal memory mobile phones feature is efficient and Handy. It also includes an adapter and USB Cable in it at affordable prices.

Best Xiaomi 6GB internal memory mobile phone

Young people nowadays are very adept at using mobile phones they are well informed about new technology and features that are all-rounders and have a good battery life and storage life. So, you can invest in this new Xiaomi 6GB internal memory mobile phone. Xiaomi 6GB Internal Mobile Phones is an excellent choice for a powerful, budget-friendly smartphone. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 6 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage. The phone has a 12 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front-facing camera. Which further comes in different models and colours, all are available in India. Although, anyone can afford it due to its fastest battery life feature and storage capacity. With an amazing rare front camera that will click beautiful photos and videos, there is no quality issue while watching online OTT series or playing games. Best Xiaomi 6GB internal memory mobile phones for you 1. Redmi 10A Sport This Redmi 10A Sport, which falls under the Xiaomi 6GB internal memory mobile phones category, is available in various colours like slate grey with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM storage. Which further has a 13MP Rear Camera and 5MP Front Camera with a display of HD+(1600x700)IPS LCD; 15.58 centimetres ( 6.53 inch); 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes with the MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor at Upto 2.0 GHz clock speed, a 5000 mAh large battery, a 10W fast charger in-box, and Micro USB connectivity. Also, this mobile has storage, memory, and SIM: 6GB RAM with 128GB storage expandable up to 512GB with a dedicated SD card slot that comes with Dual SIM (4G+4G).

Brand Redmi OS MIUI 12.5 RAM Memory Installed Size 6GB CPU Speed 2 GHz Memory Storage Capacity 128 GB Screen Size 6.53 Inches Refresh Rate 60 Hz Biometric Security Feature Fingerprint Recognition

Pros Cons Battery life Worst customer service Touch screen Camera quality Fingerprint reader

2. Redmi 9 Activ Redmi 9 Activ has an Octa-core Helio G35 processor with up to 2.3GHz clock speed. It also has a good camera quality of 13+2 MP Dual Rear camera with AI portrait and 5 MP Front Camera. Also, the camera quality is 13+2 MP Dual Rear camera with AI portrait with 5 MP Front camera; the display is 16.58 centimetres (6.53- inches) with the HD display with 720x1600 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The battery life is 5000 mAh large battery with a 10W wired charger in the box. It also has a dual SIM and SD card slot available in Xiaomi 6GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones.

Brand Redmi Model Number Redmi 9 Activ OS Android MIUI 12 RAM Memory Installed Size 6 GB Memory Storage Capacity 512 GB Screen Size 6.53 Inches

Pros Cons Value of money Camera quality Battery life Picture quality Fingerprint reader Screen quality

3. Redmi Note 10 Lite This new and refurbished feature for Xiaomi 6GB Internal, Memory Mobile Phones in Note 10 Lite comes in glacier white with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage capacity. This product has a high quality which is further inspected and tested by professionals who works like a wonder with the 6-month warranty. It has a 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G withan 8nm octa-core processor. It has a very good quality rear camera of 48MP with 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP super macro of 2MP portrait camera with some special features of night mode, 960fps slow-motion, AI scene recognition, pro colour, HDR, pro mode with the front-facing camera of 16MP. It also has a dot display LCD multi-touch capacitive touchscreen.

Brand Xiaomi Model Number Redmi Note 10 Lite-cr OS Android 10.0 Memory storage capacity 128GB Screen size 6.67 Inches

Pros Cons Warranty in 6 months

4. Redmi 9 Power This renewed Redmi 9 Power comes under the Xiaomi 6GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones category, which has 6GB RAM with 128GB storage. The high quality of battery life with 6000mAh with 18W fast charging support and type- C connectivity. This renewed feature has an FHD+ (1080X2340) Dot Notch display. It also has a good quality camera of 48MP Quad Rear with 8MP Ultra-wide, front camera, and portrait lens. The processor brand of Qualcomm with Mediatek helio G85 is available in it.

Brand Xiaomi Model Number Redmi 9 Power-cr OS Android 10.0 Memory Storage Capacity 128 GB

Pros Cons Battery life Fingerprint reader Camera quality

5. Redmi Note 9 This Redmi Note 9 has 6GB RAM with 128 storage capacity. It also has a 1-year manufacturer warranty for the device and 6 months manufacturer warranty in the box. The quality 48MP rear camera with ultra-wide, macro, depth, and a sensor with a night mode in it. With the high pixels of 2340x 1080 pixels resolution available in it. It also has a power adapter, USB cable, and SIM eject tool with SD card support. The processor with a 12nm process, Helio G85, and also includes dual standby (4G+4G). This phone is one of the best in the given category of Xiaomi 6GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones.

Brand Redmi OS Android 10.0 Model Number Redmi Note 9 Memory Storage Capacity 512 GB

Pros Cons Value of money Camera quality Fingerprint reader Battery life Screen quality For gaming

6. Redmi Note 10S Redmi Note 10S has 6GB RAM and 64GB Storage capacity. It has an AMOLED dot display with FHD+ (1080x2400) and 16.33 centimetres, i.e. (6.43 inches), with an aspect ratio of 20:9.The quality of the camera is a 64 MP Quad Rear camera with 8MP Ultra-wide, with 13 MP Front camera. Also, it has a MediaTek Helio G95 Octa-core processor with up to 2.05GHz clock speed. Although it has a good battery life with a 5000 mAh large battery, it comes with a Dual SIM insert. Also, this mobile is light in weight and a great choice for people looking for Xiaomi 6GB Internal Memory Mobile Phones.

Brand Redmi Memory Storage Capacity 64GB OS Android 11 Biometric Security Feature Fingerprint Recognition

Pros Cons Fingerprint reader Value of money lightweight Camera quality Battery life

7. Redmi Note 10 Pro Redmi Note 10 Pro has 6GB RAM with a storage of 128GB. Also, the processor has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G with the Kryo 470 Octa-core, with an 8nm process up to 2.3GHz clock speed. Although it has a good quality camera of 64 MP Quad Rear camera with the 8MP ultra wide comes with 16 MP front camera. It also has a good battery of 5020 mAh large battery life with the 120Hz high refresh rate display. You can buy this phone if you are looking for Xiaomi 6G Internal Memory Mobile Phones.

Brand Redmi OS Android Memory Storage Capacity Exclusive_2020-1151 Screen Size 6.67 inches

Pros Cons Value of money Camera quality Fingerprint reader Battery life

8. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max This Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has a good processor with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G with Kryo 470 Octa-core with 8nm process, up to 2.3GHz clock speed. Although it has a good quality camera with a 108 MP Quad Rear camera set up with 8MP ultra-wide, a 2MP Portrait and 5MP Macro mode are available with a front camera. It also has a high battery life of 5020 mAh with a 33W fast charger. It has an AMOLED Dot display present on this mobile.

Brand Redmi OS Android Model Number Exclusive_2020_1158 Memory Storage Capacity 128 GB Screen Size 6.67 inches

Pros Cons Brightness Value for money Touch screen Camera quality Fingerprint reader Battery life

9. Redmi K50i 5G Redmi K50i 5G has a 5G enabled Dimensity with 8100 SoC which has built on TSMC's advanced 5nm process technology and has a 25% better CPU power efficiency over the previous Dimensity chips, which are combined with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS the storage of 3.1 through which the device elevates the gaming experience to the new heights. It also has a good reimagine photography with the 64MP ISOCELL primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide triple camera setup. This ensures you don't run out of power with the massive battery of 5080mAh in an instant. It also has a dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support, bringing out its superior quality.

Brand Redmi OS MIUI 13 Memory Storage Capacity 128 GB Screen Size 6.6 inches

Pros Cons Fingerprint reader Camera quality Charging power For gaming Battery life Value of money

10. Mi 11x5G This Mi 11x 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor of 870 5G with kryo 585 octa-core, a 7nm process with cool liquid technology. The camera quality is also good, with triple rear 48MP camera and a front camera of 20MP available. It also has a 360Hz touch sampling and MEMC technology in it. This product

Brand MI OS Android 11-MiUI 12.5 Model Number Mi 11X Memory Storage Capacity 128 GB

Pros Cons For gaming Camera quality Fingerprint reader brightness Value for money Battery life

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi 10A Sport 5ooo battery life 128 storage MediaTek Helio G25 octa-core processor Redmi 9 Active Water-resistant 5000 mAh Battery life Dual SIM (nano+ nano) Note 10 Lite (Renewed) Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor Display of 6.67 inches Battery life 5020mAh Renewed Redmi 9 Power 6000 mAh Battery life wireless FHD + ( 1080x2340) Dot notch display Redmi Note 9 MediaTek Helio G85 processor 5020 Battery life 48MP rear camera Redmi Note 10S AMOLED dot display of 6.43 (1080x 2400) lightweight 13MP front camera Redmi Note 10 Pro 64MP Quad rear camera A processor of Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G 16MP front camera Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 108 quad rear camera AMOLED dot display (6.67) 5020mAh Battery life Redmi K50i5G 8100 density 5080 mAh Battery life with fast charging 64MP triple camera Mi11 x 5G Storage and RAM are 6GB and 128GB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 4520 mAh Battery life

Best value for money Mi 11X 5G is the mobile that has 6GB RAM with 128GB ROM with the SD 870 display mate A+ rated E4 AMOLED. It also has up to 18 months no cost EMI. According to the audience reviews, it has a gaming feature, good brightness, and a fingerprint reader with a good battery life, which is worth investing money in. Best overall Redmi Note 10 Pro has 6GB RAM with a storage of 128GB. Also, the processor has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G with the Kryo 470 Octa-core, with an 8nm process up to 2.3GHz clock speed. Although it has a good quality camera of 64 MP Quad Rear camera with the 8MP ultra wide comes with 16 MP front camera. It also has a good batteryof 5020mAh significant battery life with a 120Hz high refresh rate display. After public review, it got good ratings from all of them. How to find the perfect Xiaomi 6GB internal memory mobile phone Whenever you buy a new phone, there are many options. Because all of them have strong and weak points, the shopkeeper will try their best to sell you a wholesome amount of mobile phones. But before purchasing any new mobile phones, do research on what are the features, quality, durability, internal storage, budget or not, warranty, and many more because it's a matter of money if you can afford it or if the new product is worth spending money on or not just check it once. Suppose you are done with this step and also learned about the important specifications. Then, go through the Amazon guide app and look into the reviews and see the product specifications you need. Also, with the help of filters, you can find the best results which you need in your Xiaomi 6 GB RAM Internal mobile phone. Once you have researched well, compare the prices from different models and see if any discounts are available. Products price list in table

S.No. Xiaomi 6GB Internal Mobile Phone Price in RS 1. Redmi 10 A RS 10,999 2. Redmi 9 Activ RS 10,999 3. Redmi Note 10 Lite RS 14,999 4. Redmi 9 Power RS 12, 990 5. Redmi Note 9 RS 18, 999 6. Redmi Note 10S RS 12,999 7. Redmi Note 10 Pro RS 15,999 8. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max RS 17,999 9. Redmi K50i5G RS 25,999 10. Mi 11x 5G RS 27,999

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”