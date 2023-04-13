Brilliant visuals, superior performance: Top 10 Sony LED TVs to try in 2023 By Affiliate Desk

Published on Apr 13, 2023 18:20 IST





Summary: Solve your entertainment needs with the top 10 models ranging from 32 inch to 43 inch and Sony Ultra HD LED TV.

Your viewing experience can go a notch higher with Sony LED TV.

Making the decision to purchase an LED TV in the modern era can be daunting, owing to the abundance of choices available. To make the best selection for yourself, it is necessary to spend time and effort researching and selecting from the many options. Whether you are using it for streaming video content, watching sports or playing console games, there is a TV that can fulfill your requirements. Sony LED are renowned for their excellence and have consistently been at the forefront of television manufacturing. Their LED screens boast superior quality and their technology boasts imaging and audio enhancements which can meet all consumer needs. Furthermore, Sony's LED TVs come equipped with a Google TV interface rather than an Android TV, as well as Google Assistant for voice control. 1. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black) Experience a new level of home entertainment with the Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K. Enjoy stunning picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD TVs, while its High Dynamic Range (HDR) technology offers improved brightness and contrast. The latest X1 processor ensures smooth, accurate colors and detailed pictures – making it perfect for movies, sports and gaming. This sony led tv price is available at an affordable price on Amazon. Specifications Screen Size-55 Inches

Brand -Sony

Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Zee5, Hoichoi, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, SonyLiv, Disney+Hotstar, & Many More

Display Technology-LED

Pros Cons Wide viewing angle None Affordable

2. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K (Black) Sony led tv 43 inch KD-43X74K, designed with stunning picture quality and vivid colors for an immersive viewing experience. With its powerful processor, this Smart LED TV is twice as fast as conventional models, so you can enjoy smooth and lag-free streaming of movies and games. The 4K ultra HD resolution brings out the detail in every scene providing an incredibly immersive experience. Specifications Screen Size-43 Inches

Brand- Sony

Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Zee5, Hoichoi, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, SonyLiv, Disney+Hotstar, & Many More

Display Technology- LED

Pros Cons It is slim & lightweight None Full HD screen

3. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K (Black) Sony LED 4K Ultra HD Google TV, KD-65X74K with a 164 cm (65 inches) display. The ultimate entertainment experience is here with our latest Sony LED TV. Enjoy stunning visuals and vibrant colors in any type of light. Get true-to-life images with a 4K resolution and High Dynamic Range support for exceptional clarity and contrast. Specifications Screen Size-65 Inches

Brand -Sony

Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Zee5, Hoichoi, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, SonyLiv, Disney+Hotstar, & Many More

Display Technology-LED

Pros Cons Alexa Compatible The build quality can be improved Affordable

4. Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD Experience next-level entertainment with the Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD. This premium Sony smart led tv lets you enjoy a rich viewing experience with its stunning picture quality and sound output. It has a built-in Google Play Store and access to other apps, so you can stream your favorite shows, movies, news channels, sports programs and more. The user-friendly operating system is easy to set up and navigate. Specifications Product Dimensions: ‎ 73 x 7.5 x 43.7 cm; 5 Kilograms

Ports: 3 x HDMI , 2 x USB, Composite Video, Ethernet

Screen Resolution: 1366 x 768 pixels

Audio Wattage: 20 Watts

Pros Cons Easy Maintenance The screen resolution could be improved Good display

5. Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W830K Sony led tv 32 inch KD-32W830K, an all-in-one entertainment solution that lets you experience the magic of perfect picture quality. Enjoy dramatic clarity and deep black levels unlike ever before on an ultra slim design that brings extra style to any room. The Sony Bravia TV is powered by the latest version of Android operating system, making streaming movies and shows a snap. Specifications Screen Size-32 Inches

Brand -Sony

Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Zee5, Hoichoi, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, SonyLiv, Disney+Hotstar, & Many More

Display Technology-LED

Pros Cons 4K display Average customer support Lightweight for the size

6. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X80K (Black) The Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X80K is the ultimate home theater experience. Boasting the best of Sony technology and design, this TV offers stunning 4K picture quality to bring your content to life. The X1™ Processor uses powerful algorithms to analyze any content and provides a seamless viewing experience. Specifications Screen Size-55 Inches

Brand -Sony

Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Google Assistant, Android TV, Amazon Video, YouTube

Display Technology -LED

Pros Cons The item comes with 15 days return policy Average customer support Motionflow XR200 technology

7. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X75K (Black) (2022 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility Experience the power of Sony's newest 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X75K (Black)! This 2022 model is designed to provide you with the ultimate viewing experience. With a stunning 108 cm (43 inches) display and 4K resolution, you won't miss a single detail while watching your favorite films or shows. You'll enjoy rich colors and deep blacks, making it perfect for both movies and sports. This sony led tv price in india is at Rs.44,540. Specifications Model: ‎KD-43X75K

Product Dimensions: ‎ 97 x 7.5 x 57.1 cm; 8 Kilograms

Ports: 3 x HDMI , 2 x USB, Composite Video, Ethernet

Screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels

Pros Cons Powerful processor None Ultra HD Screen

8. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X80K (Black) The Sony Bravia KD-65X80K is the perfect choice for anyone looking to get the most out of their television experience. Featuring a 164 cm (65 inch) 4K Ultra HD resolution, this Smart LED TV by Sony will provide stunning clarity and color accuracy. This model is equipped with Google TV, which allows you to access your favorite movies, shows and more using voice commands or the included remote. Specifications Screen Size-65 Inches

Brand -Sony

Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Zee5, Hoichoi, Amazon Prime Video, Voot, SonyLiv, Disney+Hotstar, & Many More

Display Technology- LED

Pros Cons Google Assistant built-in None Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support

9. Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-75X90K (Black) Experience a revolutionary level of picture quality with the sony led tv. Featuring the latest LED technology, this 75-inch TV delivers an impressive 4K resolution that will satisfy even the most demanding viewer. Its full array LED backlighting allows you to enjoy an expanded contrast range with stunning depth and clarity. Specifications Screen Size-75 Inches

Brand -Sony

Supported Internet Services-Netflix, Google Assistant, Android TV, Amazon Video, YouTube

Display Technology -LED

Pros Cons Smooth performance None

10. Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-75X80K (Black) Sony LED Google TV KD-75X80K offers an immersive viewing experience like no other. This premium television is the best of Sony’s technology and will take your entertainment to the next level. The 4K UHD resolution with HDR technology brings you crisp, vibrant colours that bring your favourite movies and shows to life. Specifications Model: ‎‎‎KD-75X80K

Product Dimensions: ‎ 96.4 x 6.9 x 56.3 cm; 10.1 Kilograms

Ports: 4 x HDMI , 2 x USB, Composite Video, Ethernet

Screen Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels5.

Pros Cons multiple voice assistant None Built-in Alexa and other features

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X74K (Black) Affordable Alexa Built-in Affordable Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X74K (Black) HD Ready Screen Ultra HD Screen Premium look Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K (Black) Pocket-friendly Comes with one year warranty Full Array LED display Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD Good performance Elegant looking You get a good display quality Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W830K Alexa Compatible stylish design VRR and ALLM Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-55X80K (Black) Full HD screen Built-in Alexa Low maintenance Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X75K (Black) (2022 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility Premium material X1 4K processor Refresh Rate 120Hz Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X80K (Black) Google Assistant built-in powerful processor excellent sound quality Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-75X90K (Black) Motionflow XR 200 high-quality screen easy to use Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-75X80K (Black) Smooth performance Motion Flow XR200 amazing sound quality

Best overall product The Sony Bravia KD-55X80K is the perfect choice for bringing your home entertainment experience to the next level. This impressive 55” 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV offers the best of both worlds with an incredible array of features and one of the best overall viewing experiences in its class. The powerful picture processor lets you enjoy intense color and contrast, making it great for sports and movies alike. Value for money The Sony Bravia 43 inches KD-43X74K model is a particularly compelling purchase in terms of value for money, boasting a range of features at an attractive price point. Compared to other 43 inch Sony TVs on the market, this model is available at just ₹41,990, making it an excellent option for those looking to stretch their budget further. Notable features include an Ultra HD screen and a built-in Alexa feature, amongst others, providing users with a comprehensive package of functionality. How to find the perfect 43 Inch Smart Tvs Prior to purchasing a television, it is important to consider the various purposes for which it will be used. Will it be mainly for streaming video content, or for watching sports or gaming? Furthermore, it is necessary to determine the desired screen resolution in order to ensure that the TV can meet all of your needs. Once you have established these criteria, you can then confidently acquire a television that fits within your desired specifications and expectations.

