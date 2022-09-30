Buy Google 4G mobile phones today! By Affiliate Desk

Published on Sep 30, 2022





Summary: If you are fond of the latest features of mobile phones, then you have come to the right place. The article below helps you choose the best Google 4G mobile phones as per your needs, budget, and technology. These are the Android phones designed, marketed, and developed by Google.

Top Google 4G mobile phones

While buying mobile phones, we mainly look at a phone with a long-lasting battery, a great camera, plenty of storage space, speedy processing, a clear display, a high-pixel camera, a fingerprint sensor, and wireless charging. The most important feature we are looking for is Near Field Communication, which helps transmit data to other phones. Some of us also want the phone system to be compatible with video streaming and light to heavy gaming. You get all of these features and much more with Google Phones. Many renowned Google mobile phones ensure smooth, fast, unlimited space, reliable, realistic, and the best efficient performance. The best part is that they have unlimited storage in Google Photos. Pixel handsets have data caps that provide backing up photos to the cloud. These mobile phones have brilliant pixel features, saving the photos in their original quality. Top Google 4G mobile phones: 1. Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just Black The Google Pixel 2 128GB mobile has excellent features, such as a 5 inches (12.7 cm) display with a screen resolution of Full HD 1080 x 1920 pixels, and works on the Android v8 operating system. This mobile phone features a 12.2MP primary camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. This mobile phone has a 5-inch screen with more pixels resolution. It has features of the Android operating system, which have a 2.35 GHz and 1.9 GHz core processor. It helps in the fast working of the phone. Specifications: OS - ‎Android

- ‎Android RAM - 4 GB

- 4 GB Product dimensions - ‎14.6 x 0.8 x 7 cm; 145 Grams

- ‎14.6 x 0.8 x 7 cm; 145 Grams Batteries - ‎1 A battery is required. (included)

- ‎1 A battery is required. (included) Item model number - ‎Pixel 2

- ‎Pixel 2 Wireless communication technologies - ‎Bluetooth WiFi, Wi-Fi

- ‎Bluetooth WiFi, Wi-Fi Connectivity technologies - ‎GSM;CDMA;HSPA;4G LTE;EVDO

- ‎GSM;CDMA;HSPA;4G LTE;EVDO Special features - ‎Single SIM; Music Player; Video Player; E-ma Emailer

- ‎Single SIM; Music Player; Video Player; E-ma Emailer Resolution - 1080 x 1920

- 1080 x 1920 Other camera features - ‎Front

- ‎Front Form factor - ‎Touchscreen Phone

- ‎Touchscreen Phone Colour - ‎Just Black

- ‎Just Black Battery - Power Rating ‎2700 mAh

- Power Rating ‎2700 mAh The box contains - ‎Handset, USB Type-C 18W Adapter with USB-PD, C-C Cable (USB 2.0), SIM Tool, Quick Switch Adapter, and 3.5 mm to USB-C Earbud Adapter.

- ‎Handset, USB Type-C 18W Adapter with USB-PD, C-C Cable (USB 2.0), SIM Tool, Quick Switch Adapter, and 3.5 mm to USB-C Earbud Adapter. Manufacturer - ‎HTC Corporation

- ‎HTC Corporation Country of origin - India

- India Item weight - ‎145 grams

Pros Cons It has a great display with 1080 pixels It has less warranty time of 6 months The phone contains a large amount of space that is 128GB The cost of a phone is high It also has 4GB RAM

2.Google Pixel 6a (Charcoal, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) Google tensor powers the Google Pixel 6a. It is very fast in its day-to-day operations. It has good privacy features, and that's why it is secure to use this phone. It has a different type of newly invented battery, which is adaptable to you. Google specially makes the chip for this phone. The battery has a feature of all-day charging and works on an algorithm that saves the battery from other apps. Its 12-megapixel camera has excellent tools such as motion mode, portrait mode and magic eraser. It is a super fast phone that updates apps with great speed. It has a unique and trendy charcoal colour. It has a large display of 6.1 cm and has a large amount of storage of 6GB RAM. Specifications OS - ‎Android 12

- ‎Android 12 RAM - ‎12

- ‎12 Product dimensions - ‎15.22 x 7.18 x 0.88 cm; 178.42 grams

- ‎15.22 x 7.18 x 0.88 cm; 178.42 grams Batteries - ‎1 A battery

- ‎1 A battery Item model number - ‎G1AZG

- ‎G1AZG Special features - ‎Camera, Fast Charging

- ‎Camera, Fast Charging Other display features - Wireless

- Wireless Form factor - ‎Smartphone

- ‎Smartphone Colour - ‎Charcoal

- ‎Charcoal Battery power rating - 4410 mAh

- 4410 mAh Phone talk time - ‎24 Hours

- ‎24 Hours The box includes - ‎SIM Tray Ejector, User manual, USB Cable

- ‎SIM Tray Ejector, User manual, USB Cable Manufacturer - ‎Google

- ‎Google Country of origin - ‎Hong Kong

- ‎Hong Kong Item weight - ‎178 grams

Pros Cons It has a good camera with motion mode, portrait mode and magic eraser It has less warranty period of 6 months It has a super battery which is adaptable and charges quickly It is costly It has a large display of 6.1 cm

3 . Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White) This product also provides relevant accessories and has a maximum guarantee of six months. It has 6 GB RAM and 64 GB of data space. The colour of this phone is white. It has the best camera features, which give a perfect photo. It has elements of Google Assistant, which helps you to text, call and translate.

Specifications: Brand - ‎Google

- ‎Google Manufacturer - Google

- Google Series - Pixel

- Pixel Colour - ‎White, Clearly White

- ‎White, Clearly White Item height - ‎5.77 Inches

- ‎5.77 Inches Item width - ‎2.7 Inches

- ‎2.7 Inches Standing screen display size - ‎5.7 Inches

- ‎5.7 Inches Product dimensions - 0.84 x 6.86 x 14.66 cm; 162 Grams

- 0.84 x 6.86 x 14.66 cm; 162 Grams Batteries - ‎1 AAA battery required. (included)

- ‎1 AAA battery required. (included) Processor brand - ‎Qualcomm Snapdragon 855

- ‎Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Processor speed - ‎2.84 GHz

- ‎2.84 GHz Processor count - ‎8

- ‎8 RAM size - ‎6 GB

- ‎6 GB Operating system - ‎Android

- ‎Android Are batteries included - Yes

- Yes Lithium battery energy content ‎ - 10 Watt Hours

‎ - 10 Watt Hours Lithium battery weight - 10 Grams

- 10 Grams Number of lithium ion cells - 1

- 1 Included components - 18 W USB-C power adapter; 1 m USB-C to USB-C cable (USB 2.0), Quick Switch adapter, SIM tool

- 18 W USB-C power adapter; 1 m USB-C to USB-C cable (USB 2.0), Quick Switch adapter, SIM tool Manufacturer - ‎Google

- ‎Google Country of origin - ‎China

- ‎China Item weight - ‎162 grams

Pros Cons It has the features of a good camera It has a feature of 64 GB storage, which is less It provides less warranty time which is six months only It is a renewed phone, not a new phone

4. Google Pixel 2 XL (18:9 display, 64 GB) black This phone has a great display, which helps the user to view the best videos and photos due to its larger display. It has a Snapdragon octa-core processor with Pixel 2XL, which helps in the seamless and smooth functioning of the phone. This phone is fast and secure, enabling playing games and shooting videos effectively, efficiently, and fast. It has an internal storage of64GB. These photos and videos will be saved in the Google Cloud for risk mitigation. It has a primary camera of 12.2MP and an 8MP of front-facing camera with a 2.35 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon, which has an 835 64-bit octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, and a single SIM. Specifications: OS - ‎Android

- ‎Android RAM - 4 GB

- 4 GB Product dimensions - ‎15.8 x 0.8 x 7.7 cm; 175 Grams

- ‎15.8 x 0.8 x 7.7 cm; 175 Grams Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Polymer battery is required (included)

- ‎1 Lithium Polymer battery is required (included) Item model number - Pixel 2 XL

- Pixel 2 XL Wireless communication technologies - ‎Bluetooth WiFi, WiFi Hotspot

- ‎Bluetooth WiFi, WiFi Hotspot Connectivity technologies - GSM, 4G LTE, CDMA, HSPA

- GSM, 4G LTE, CDMA, HSPA Special features - ‎Single SIM, E-maEmaildeo Player, Music Player

- ‎Single SIM, E-maEmaildeo Player, Music Player Other display features - ‎Wireless

- ‎Wireless Device interface - primary ‎Touchscreen

- primary ‎Touchscreen Resolution - 1440 x 2880

- 1440 x 2880 Other camera features - 8MP (Front camera)

- 8MP (Front camera) Audio Jack - ‎3.5 mm

- ‎3.5 mm Form factor - ‎Touchscreen Phone

- ‎Touchscreen Phone Colour - Black

- Black Battery power rating - 3520

- 3520 Phone talk time - 13 Hours

- 13 Hours The box contains - Handset, USB Type-C 18W Adapter with USB-PD, C-C Cable (USB 2.0), SIM Tool, Quick Switch Adapter, and 3.5 mm to USB-C Earbud Adapter

- Handset, USB Type-C 18W Adapter with USB-PD, C-C Cable (USB 2.0), SIM Tool, Quick Switch Adapter, and 3.5 mm to USB-C Earbud Adapter Manufacturer - ‎Google

- ‎Google Country of origin - ‎US

Pros Cons It has a great display It has a warranty of 6 months The phone is too costly It has less space than other phone

5. Google Pixel 2 (just black) The Google Pixel 2 mobile phone has 128GB of memory and a 6-inch screen with 1080 x 1920 pixels, and it works on the Android 8 operating system. It has a primary camera of 12.2MP and a front-facing camera of 8MP. It has a tremendous working lithium-ion battery with 3520 mAH. It provides a one-year manufacturer warranty for devices and six months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories.



Specifications:- OS - ‎Android

- ‎Android RAM - ‎4 GB

- ‎4 GB Product Dimensions - ‎14.6 x 0.8 x 7 cm

- ‎14.6 x 0.8 x 7 cm Batteries ‎- 1A batteries are required (included)

‎- 1A batteries are required (included) Item model number - Pixel 2

- Pixel 2 Wireless communication - technologies‎BlueWiFi, Wi-Fi

- technologies‎BlueWiFi, Wi-Fi Connectivity technologies - GSM;CDMA;HSPA;4G LTE;EVDO

- GSM;CDMA;HSPA;4G LTE;EVDO Special features - ‎Single SIM; Music Player; Video Player; E-ma Emailer display features - ‎Wireless

- ‎Single SIM; Music Player; Video Player; E-ma Emailer display features - ‎Wireless Device interface - primary ‎Touchscreen

- primary ‎Touchscreen Resolution - ‎1080 x 1920

- ‎1080 x 1920 Other camera features - ‎Front

- ‎Front Form factor - ‎Touchscreen Phone

- ‎Touchscreen Phone Colour - ‎Just Black

- ‎Just Black Battery power rating - 2700

- 2700 Manufacturer - ‎HTC Corporation

- ‎HTC Corporation Country of origin - ‎India

- ‎India Item weight - ‎145 grams

Pros Cons Great battery backup because of the lithium-ion battery It is costlier than other Android phones Saving photos directly to the cloud

Best three features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just Black Full HD 1080 x 1920 pixels Power Rating ‎2700 128Gb Google Pixel 6a (Charcoal, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) 12 megapixel camera The Lithium Polymer battery has a capacity of 24 hours 64Gb Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White) Good Camera Lithium Battery 64Gb Google Pixel 2 XL (18:9 Display, 64 GB) Black Pixel 2XL Battery Power Rating - 3520 128Gb Google Pixel 2 (Just Black) 1080 x 1920 pixels Battery Power Rating - 2700 128Gb

Best value for money The Google Pixel 6a is a phone that offers the best value for money. It is powered by Google Tensor, the first chip designed by Google just for Pixel. It has 12-megapixel camera and tools such as Magic Eraser, Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode. Best overall The best overall phone on our list is the Google Pixel 4a. This phone has great features such as SoC and RAM for playing video games and other games. The battery of this phone gives 24 hours of talk time when fully charged. This phone has a great display, which offers a crystal clear picture. This phone's camera is excellent, with great Pixel 4a features, a 12 MP camera, and a 1.7 aperture with optical stabilisation. A front camera has features such as Live HDR+ and Night Sight, and we can capture wonderful pictures. It has excellent storage, such as 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. This phone has the feature of an adaptive battery, which adapts to the usage of the phone. The battery has a capacity of 24 hours. It has the feature of automatically filtering the photo as per need. How to find the best Google mobile phone for ourselves? It should be affordable, not exceed your budget for mobile phones.

If you invest more, the quality must be better than other phones in the market.

Mobile phones should have good sound, camera, and battery quality.

You should compare the features of different mobile phones to similar models.

It would help if you analysed the reviews on Amazon before buying it. Products price list

S. No. Product Price 1. Google Pixel 2 (18:9 Display, 128 GB) Just Black ₹ 18,000 2. Google Pixel 6a (Charcoal, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) ₹ 34,999 3. Google Pixel 4 (Clearly White) ₹ 16,999 4. Google Pixel 2 XL (18:9 Display, 64 GB) Black ₹ 23,999 5. Google Pixel 2 (Just Black) ₹ 20,999

