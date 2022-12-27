Buy the best Oneplus large display phones available on amazon By Affiliate Desk

Published on Dec 27, 2022





Summary: This article will showcase a detailed comparison of all the one plus phones available at amazon and how we can choose the right fit depending on different requirements. The phones will be compared based on Battery life, screen size, screen resolution, charging capacity, processing power and camera setup.

The Best Oneplus Large Display Phones

OnePlus phones are known for providing premium smartphone features in a not-so-premium price range; hence, they are known as the “flagship killers”. Most of the one plus users never switch to another brand as they are so happy with the phone’s performance and its battery life. Every individual has a different need when it comes to smartphones; some people need a better battery life as they travel more, some need a better camera as they like to click more photos, some need a faster phone as they require better processing speeds etc. One plus phones provide all these features in almost every variant but it is important to compare every model for its features to find the best one for your purpose. Best Oneplus large display phones available for you 1. OnePlus 10R 5G If you would like to have that flagship smartphone experience and not have to pay that much amount then One Plus 10R 5G is the right option for you. The R series of oneplus phones have always bridged the gap between premium features and affordable prices. This model is no different as it comes with a 6.7 inches screen, 5000 MAH large battery, 12 Gb Ram and a 256 GB storage option. Specifications Ram - 12 GB

Battery - 5000 MaH

Screen Size - 6.7 inches

Charging - 80 W Vooc Charging

Camera - 50 MP main Camera, 8 MP Ultra-wide Camera, 2 MP Macro

Product Dimensions - 7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3

Storage (in built) - 256 GB

Color - Forest Green

Weight - 190 g

Operating System - Oxygen OS

Processor - MTK D8100 Max

Pros Cons The MTK D8100 Max processor gives it a great performance boost. Color options are not available. The 6.7 Inches screen gives an immersive experience. The overall design of the phone could be more innovative. Price of the product is lesser in comparison to other products in the market with similar features.

2. OnePlus 10T 5G This is another winner from OnePlus which comes with a Snapdragon processor which is the best processor for smartphones. This phone has an inbuilt 256 Gb storage which can fulfill a person’s need to store as many apps, games and multimedia as they want. This dual sim phone is 5G enabled for multiple bands in India. Specifications Ram - 16 GB

Battery - 4800 MaH

Screen Size - 6.7 inches

Charging - 150 W SuperVooc Charging

Camera - 50 MP main Camera, 8 MP Ultra-wide Camera, 2 MP Macro

Product Dimensions - 7.5 x 0.9 x 16.3

Storage (in built) - 256 GB

Color - Moonstone black

Weight - 204 g

Operating System - Oxygen OS

Processor - Snapdragon 8+

Pros Cons Heavy duty phone with a large storage capacity and a 16 GB RAM The battery of the phone is slightly lesser than other OnePlus models. Has the fastest charging of 150W which gives full day power in 10 minutes. Phone is a bit bulkier than other models of OnePlus. The Snapdragon 8+ processor makes it best for gaming and multimedia.

3. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G This is the only model in this list that has the hasselblad Camera setup and gives an amazing photo output. This Pro version of the OnePlus 10 has a 150 degree Ultra-Wide Camera that helps you to take panoramic photos with amazing quality. The screen is a Fluid AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate that makes it best for multimedia and gaming purposes. It also comes with a Snapdragon 8+ processor for faster and more reliable processing. This phone has basic 5G bands available in India and can be used for high speed internet usage. Specifications Ram - 12 GB

Battery - 5000 MaH

Screen Size - 6.7 inches

Charging - 80 W SuperVooc Charging

Camera - 48 MP main Camera, 50 MP Ultra-wide Camera, 8 MP Macro

Product Dimensions - 7.4 x 0.9 x 16.3

Storage (in built) - 256 GB

Color - Volcanic black

Weight - 200 g

Operating System - Oxygen OS

Processor - Snapdragon 8+

Pros Cons Lightweight in comparison to other models with same specifications. No option for 8K shooting in wide angle mode. 5000 MaH battery helps to sustain productivity all day Some heating issues might occur with all day gaming. The overall model design is modern and innovative.

4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G This is the most affordable model of the whole list and it comes with all the necessary specifications for a great smartphone. It comes with a Snapdragon 695 chipset with a large 5000 MaH battery. This version brings back the 3.5 mm jack as well which is very useful for wired earphone users. The color options available in this model are vibrant and very attractive. This phone also has multiple 5G Bands in compliance with the Indian market. Specifications Ram - 8 GB

Battery - 5000 MaH

Screen Size - 6.59 inches

Charging - 33 W SuperVooc Charging

Camera - 64 MP main Camera, 2 MP Depth Assist Camera, 4 CM Macro

Product Dimensions - 7.6 x 0.9 x 16.4

Storage (in built) - 128 GB

Color - Black Dusk

Weight - 195 g

Operating System - Oxygen OS

Processor - Snapdragon 695

Pros Cons Most affordable phone with a long list of features. Processor is not that fast in comparison to other phones in this segment. Colors available are attractive and subtle and is widely apppreciated. Missing a lot of important camera features like wide angle. Comparatively light weight than previous models.

5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G This is an advanced version of the Nord model which has many additional features and gives a better processor at an affordable price. The phone comes with an 80 W SuperVOOC charging and dual stereo speakers. It has a smooth 90 Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display. This is the best budget smartphone by the NORD series which has all the basic 5G bands available in India. Specifications Ram - 12 GB

Battery - 4500 MaH

Screen Size - 6.59 inches

Charging - 80 W SuperVooc Charging

Camera - 50 MP main Camera, 8 MP Ultra-wide Camera, 2 MP Macro

Product Dimensions - 7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9

Storage (in built) - 256 GB

Color - Jade Green

Weight - 190 g

Operating System - Oxygen OS

Processor - Mediatek Dimensity

Pros Cons Comparatively lighter model with good features. Less battery capacity in comparison to other models. 80 W SuperVOOC charging at an affordable rate Mediatek Dimensity chip might lead to some lagging. 12 GB RAM for faster processing

3 Best features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus 10 Pro Hasselblad Camera Setup Qualcom Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor 80 W SuperVooc Charging OnePlus 10T 150 W SuperVooc Charging 16 GB Ram 120 Hz FHD+ Display OnePlus 10R 50 MP Triple Camera Setup BHE charging protection Enhanced Night Photography OnePlus nord 2T 80 W SuperVooC charging Dual Stereo Speakers Ultra-Clear 32 MP Front Camera OnePlus Nord 2 Lite 3.5 mm earphone jack 5000 Mah Battery Snapdragon 695 Chipset

The best value for money If you see the comparison above, it is clear that PnePlus offers good features for the price range and it is easily one of the best brands in the market. It is important to choose the best product which is affordable and also fulfills all your smartphone needs. According to this comparison, OnePlus Nord 2 Lite would be considered the best value for money phone for the people who are looking for good features as a lesser price. This phone is best for college students or people who have just started their job and are looking to get a phone with basic features and good processing speed. The best overall product When it comes to flagship features, OnePlus do offer a wide range of features that have enhanced over some time. OnePlus 10R would be considered the best phone at this price range as it comes loaded with features like Enhanced Night Photography, BHE charging protection and 50 MP Triple camera. OnePlus 10R is one of the highest selling phone from the series and it is one of the most affordable flagship phone of the country. How to find the perfect OnePlus mobile phone with a large screen for yourself and to gift someone? The comparison is made simpler for you in the previous sections, it is just a matter of features you want and how much you are ready to pay for it. If you want to spend less and want a basic phone with the necessary features then you can go for OnePlus Nord 2 Lite as it packs all the basic features at a lesser price. If you can spend more and would like to take amazing photos with the Hasselblad camera setup then you should buy OnePlus 10Pro. The OnePlus 10 Pro is one of the bestselling flagship phones in the country. Considering the price range and the feature balance, OnePlus 10R is the best option for people who can spend a limited amount but want to enjoy a flagship smartphone. Price list of all products

S.no Product Price 1. OnePlus 10Pro Rs. 66,999 2. OnePlus 10T Rs. 50,999 3. OnePlus 10R Rs. 34,999 4. OnePlus Nord 2 Lite Rs. 18,999 5. OnePlus Nord 2T Rs. 33,999

