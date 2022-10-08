Sign out
Buy the best Vivo mobile phones with 4GB RAM this 2022!

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 09, 2022 01:24 IST

Summary:

One of the most popular manufacturers, Vivo, offers a variety of 4GB RAM phones. You may fulfill your connection needs and access the greatest music, films, online games, and other services by investing in any of these.

Vivo mobile phone

Smartphones have made everyday tasks easier, connecting people to their loved ones in different parts of the world with just a single tap. While some people look for the latest features and technology in smartphones, others consider their appearance, size and performance. RAM is one of a smartphone's most significant yet overlooked features, enabling a phone to offer smooth multitasking performance. The idea is pretty simple: more RAM means more apps and processes that can run simultaneously. If you want high-performing and powerful 4GB mobile phones, the ones from the house of Vivo make a great choice.

Vivo 4GB RAM mobile phones offer powerful processors, the latest connectivity features and large displays. Chatting on social networking sites, watching YouTube videos, playing games, listening to music and managing emails have become more convenient with the latest Vivo 4GB RAM mobile phone.

7 Vivo 4GB RAM mobile phones

1. Vivo U20

Vivo U20 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor 675 for a powerful gaming experience and effortless multitasking. It is 6.53 inches in size.

  • Price: Rs. 15, 000
  • Camera: 16MP+8MP+2MP AI triple rear camera with Sony IMX499 sensor and electronic image stabilization. 16MP selfie camera.
  • Pixels resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels.
  • Memory and storage : 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory expandable up to 256 GB
  • Battery: 5000mAH lithium-ion battery with 18W fast charging
  • Operating system: Android Pie v9.0
  • Special features: Fingerprint, accelerometer, dual SIM, GPS, ambient light sensor, video player, E-Compass, music player, virtual gyroscope and proximity sensor.
  • Weight:193g

ProsCons
  • Value for money
  • Night mode does not work well
  • The face unlock feature works like a charm
  • Good quality camera but lacks sharpness in auto mode
  • Vivo U20 supports dual engine fast charging
 
  • A sharp, bright and stunning display
 
  • Fresh UI design with brand new customizable features like easy touch, bike modes and file safe
 
Vivo U20 (Blazing Blue, Snapdragon 675 AIE, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
29% off
15,000 21,000
Buy now

2. Vivo Y21

This solid, all-rounder Vivo 4GB RAM mobile phone is 6.51 inches and comes with MediaTek Helio P35 gaming chipset, along with a durable battery, assures seamless multitasking throughout the day.

  • Price: Rs. 13, 489
  • Camera: 13MP+2MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera.
  • Pixels resolution: HD display with 1600 x 720 pixels.
  • Memory and storage : 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory
  • Battery: 5000mAH Type-C battery with 18W fast charging
  • Operating system: Funtouch OS 11.1
  • Special features: Front camera, rear camera, dual SIM and hybrid SIM slot.
  • Weight: 182g

ProsCons
  • Long battery life
  • No gorilla glass protection
  • Fast charging
  • No reverse charging support
  • Decent price
  • Average camera performance
Vivo Y21 (Diamond Glow, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Without Offers
26% off
13,288 17,990
Buy now

3. Vivo Y21G

With an Octa-core MediaTek Helio chipset, and a water drop style display of 6.51 inches, the Vivo Y21G mobile phone is worth a buy. It offers color accuracy, viewing angles, better power consumption and invariable color reproduction.

  • Price: Rs. 13, 499
  • Camera: 13MP+2MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera.
  • Pixels resolution: HD + display with 1600 x 720 pixels.
  • Memory and storage : 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory
  • Battery: 5000mAH type-C battery with 18W fast charging
  • Operating system: Funtouch OS 12.0
  • Special features: Dual SIM, bluetooth enabled, built-In GPS and mobile hotspot capability.
  • Weight:182g

ProsCons
  • Great battery support
  • Poor quality camera setup
  • Fast charging
  • Without NFC and 5G support
  • Dedicated secondary storage support
  • No reverse charging support
  • Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
  • Average performance chipset
  • Lightweight smartphone
  • No gorillas glass protection
Vivo Y21G (Midnight Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
25% off
13,490 17,990
Buy now

4. Vivo Y21T

Next on this list is Vivo Y21T which has 6.58 inches IPS LCD panel that offers a decent pixel density and an amazing 90Hz refresh rate. The 50MP primary, 2MP depth and 2MP macro lens in the back panel camera can record 1080 videos most precisely.

  • Price:Rs. 15, 490
  • Camera:50MP+2MP+2MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera.
  • Pixels resolution: FHD + display with 2408 x 1080 pixels.
  • Memory and storage : 4GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory
  • Battery: 5000mAH type-C battery with 18W fast charging
  • Operating system: Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11
  • Special features: Front camera, rear camera and Dual SIM
  • Weight:182g

ProsCons
  • Long battery life
  • Average sound
  • Fast charging with reverse charging support
  • Diverse storage options not available
  • Side-mounted fingerprint
  • Does not support 5G connectivity
  • Great gaming experience
  • Less powerful chipset
  • Dedicated secondary storage
  • Not perfect for hard-core  gaming
  • Good quality photography in daylight
  • Average video recording quality
Vivo Y21T (Midnight Blue, 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
22% off
15,499 19,990
Buy now

5. Vivo Y19

Another top-quality Vivo 4GB RAM mobile phone is the exclusive Y19 powered by MediaTek Helio P65 MT6768 chipset. Its display is 6.53 inches and has IPS technology.

  • Price: Rs. 20, 000
  • Camera: 16MP+8MP+2MPAI triple rear camera and 16MP selfie camera.
  • Pixels resolution: FHD + display multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels.
  • Memory and storage : 4GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory
  • Battery: 5000mAH lithium-ion battery with 18W dual engine fast charging
  • Operating system: Android Pie v9.0
  • Special features: Fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, Dual SIM, music player, ambient light sensor, E-Compass, GPS, Virtual gyroscope, Proximity Sensor and Video Player.
  • Weight:193g

ProsCons
  • Latest Android
  • Non-removable battery
  • Fast charging
  • Not water-resistant
  • Good battery performance
  • Data connection and voice calls do not work at the same time
Vivo Y19 (Magnetic Black, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
20% off
20,000 25,000
Buy now

6. Vivo Y15

Vivo Y15 features 6.51 inches IPS LCD with decent pixel density and a 12 nm Helio P35 chipset. The UI element improvises with the input of the Funtouch 11.1 custom interface.

  • Price: Rs. 12,500
  • Camera: 13MP+8MP+2MPTriple rear camera and 16MP selfie camera.
  • Pixels resolution: 720 x 1544 pixels.
  • Memory and storage: 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB.
  • Battery: 5000mAH lithium-ion battery
  • Operating system: Android Pie v9.0
  • Special features: Fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, Dual SIM, Music Player, Ambient Light sensor, Email, E-Compass, GPS, Virtual gyroscope, Proximity Sensor and Video Player.
  • Weight:193g

ProsCons
  • Dedicated secondary storage
  • Not perfect for advanced gaming
  • Decent photography in daytime
  • Heating issues might appear on prolonged use
  • Long battery life
  • Camera performance not at par
  • 10W charging and 5W reverse charging support
  • Lacking NFC support
  • Lightweight mobile phone
 
  • Great value for money
 
  • Decent performance for regular use
 
Vivo Y15 (Burgundy Red, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
11% off
12,500 14,000
Buy now

7. Vivo Y30

Vivo Y30 has 6.47 inches display, a quad-camera configuration and Helio P35 chipset to offer top-quality video recording and great functionality.

  • Price: Rs. 14, 990
  • Camera: 13MP+8MP+2MP+2MP rear camera with PDAF, voice control, palm capture, HDR, live photos, panorama, Bokeh, and portrait Bokeh. The phone features an 8MP selfie camera.
  • Pixels resolution: HD+ iView display with 1560 x 720 pixels.
  • Memory and storage : 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB.
  • Battery: 5000mAH lithium-ion battery
  • Operating system: Funtouch OS 10 based on Android v10
  • Special features: Fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, dual SIM, music player, ambient light sensor, E-Compass, GPS, virtual gyroscope, proximity sensor and video player.
  • Weight:197g

ProsCons
  • Long battery life
  • Heating issue
  • Tall screen with HD resolution
  • Slow loading capacity
  • Great gaming experience
  • Average performance
  • OTG support
  • Distorted and grainy images
Vivo Y30 (Dazzle Blue, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Without Offer
14,990
Buy now

Best 3 important features for consumers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Vivo U205000mAH lithium-ion battery with 18W fast chargingAndroid Pie v916MP+8MP+2MP AI triple rear camera and 16MP selfie camera
Vivo Y215000mAH Type-C battery with 18W fast chargingFuntouch OS 11.113MP+2MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera
Vivo Y21G5000mAH Type-C battery with 18W fast chargingFuntouch OS 12.013MP+2MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera
Vivo Y21T5000mAH Type-C battery with 18W fast chargingFuntouch OS 12 based on Android 1150MP+2MP+2MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera
Vivo Y195000mAH lithium-ion battery with 18W dual engine fast chargingAndroid Pie v916MP+8MP+2MPAI Triple rear camera and 16MP selfie camera
Vivo Y155000mAH lithium-ion batteryAndroid Pie v913MP+8MP+2MPTriple rear camera and 16MP selfie camera
Vivo Y305000mAH lithium-ion batteryFuntouch OS 10 based on Android v10

13MP+8MP+2MP+2MP rear camera and8MP selfie camera

Best value for money

The U20 gives the greatest value out of all the Vivo 4GB RAM smartphones! It provides excellent performance and has a stunning 16MP back camera, a strong battery, and an easy-to-use UI. With a price tag of about Rs. 15, 000, this smartphone also has an Android Pie v9.0 operating system and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE Octa-core CPU.

Best overall

The Vivo Y21G makes the greatest Vivo 4GB RAM smartphone without a doubt because of its water drop-style display, excellent battery life, and dedicated secondary storage support. Due to its exceptional lightness, it is ideal for business people who frequently use their phones on the go. The Y21G is the ideal phone to get in 2022 because it has the ideal blend of low costs and incredible features.

How to find the perfect Vivo 4GB RAM mobile phone?

Some tips that can help you choose the best Vivo 4GB RAM mobile phone are:

  • Consider the phone's storage:In addition to RAM, take into account the phone's ROM or storage, which will enable you to store apps, songs, movies, and images. A phone with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM would be perfect for intensive users, but 4GB RAM and 16GB ROM are adequate for typical users. You may use a micro SD card to expand ROM.
  • Consider the camera:Integrated cameras with more megapixels do not necessarily provide superior images. If you want Vivo 4GB RAM mobile phone to deliver high-quality images, take into account focusing speed, aperture, and ISO settings. Smartphones with 4GB RAM and 12 or 16 MP cameras with a 2.0 aperture are best for photographers. Others just need 8 to 12 MP cameras with a 2.2 aperture.

Best Vivo 4GB RAM mobile phone price list

S.noVivo 4GB RAM Mobile PhonePrices (Rs)
1.Vivo U2015, 000
2.Vivo Y2113,489
3.Vivo Y21G13, 499
4.Vivo Y21T15, 490
5.Vivo Y1920, 000
6.Vivo Y1512,500
7.Vivo Y3014, 990

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

1. What does 4GB RAM mean?

RAM is the main memory used by the apps and programs on a mobile phone. A mobile phone with 4GB RAM has around 4 billion memory bytes for apps. 

2. Is 4GB RAM on the phone sufficient for regular use?

Yes, 4GB RAM offers sufficient space for several medium apps, games, and OS to work together in sync. But heavy users should understand that RAM is a finite resource that can soon run out with prolonged use throughout the day.

3. How good is 4GB RAM?

4GB RAM is sufficient for playing basic games without animation and graphics. However, the more advanced games and apps with intense graphics require 8GB and even 12GB RAM. For normal use, a Vivo 4GB RAM mobile phone would suffice.

 View More
