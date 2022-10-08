Buy the best Vivo mobile phones with 4GB RAM this 2022! By Affiliate Desk

Summary: One of the most popular manufacturers, Vivo, offers a variety of 4GB RAM phones. You may fulfill your connection needs and access the greatest music, films, online games, and other services by investing in any of these.

Vivo mobile phone

Smartphones have made everyday tasks easier, connecting people to their loved ones in different parts of the world with just a single tap. While some people look for the latest features and technology in smartphones, others consider their appearance, size and performance. RAM is one of a smartphone's most significant yet overlooked features, enabling a phone to offer smooth multitasking performance. The idea is pretty simple: more RAM means more apps and processes that can run simultaneously. If you want high-performing and powerful 4GB mobile phones, the ones from the house of Vivo make a great choice. Vivo 4GB RAM mobile phones offer powerful processors, the latest connectivity features and large displays. Chatting on social networking sites, watching YouTube videos, playing games, listening to music and managing emails have become more convenient with the latest Vivo 4GB RAM mobile phone. 7 Vivo 4GB RAM mobile phones 1. Vivo U20 Vivo U20 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor 675 for a powerful gaming experience and effortless multitasking. It is 6.53 inches in size. Price: Rs. 15, 000

Rs. 15, 000 Camera: 16MP+8MP+2MP AI triple rear camera with Sony IMX499 sensor and electronic image stabilization. 16MP selfie camera.

16MP+8MP+2MP AI triple rear camera with Sony IMX499 sensor and electronic image stabilization. 16MP selfie camera. Pixels resolution: 1080 x 2340 pixels.

1080 x 2340 pixels. Memory and storage : 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory expandable up to 256 GB

4GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory expandable up to 256 GB Battery: 5000mAH lithium-ion battery with 18W fast charging

5000mAH lithium-ion battery with 18W fast charging Operating system: Android Pie v9.0

Android Pie v9.0 Special features: Fingerprint, accelerometer, dual SIM, GPS, ambient light sensor, video player, E-Compass, music player, virtual gyroscope and proximity sensor.

Fingerprint, accelerometer, dual SIM, GPS, ambient light sensor, video player, E-Compass, music player, virtual gyroscope and proximity sensor. Weight:193g

Pros Cons Value for money Night mode does not work well The face unlock feature works like a charm Good quality camera but lacks sharpness in auto mode Vivo U20 supports dual engine fast charging A sharp, bright and stunning display Fresh UI design with brand new customizable features like easy touch, bike modes and file safe

2. Vivo Y21 This solid, all-rounder Vivo 4GB RAM mobile phone is 6.51 inches and comes with MediaTek Helio P35 gaming chipset, along with a durable battery, assures seamless multitasking throughout the day. Price: Rs. 13, 489

Rs. 13, 489 Camera: 13MP+2MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera.

13MP+2MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera. Pixels resolution: HD display with 1600 x 720 pixels.

HD display with 1600 x 720 pixels. Memory and storage : 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory

4GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory Battery: 5000mAH Type-C battery with 18W fast charging

5000mAH Type-C battery with 18W fast charging Operating system: Funtouch OS 11.1

Funtouch OS 11.1 Special features: Front camera, rear camera, dual SIM and hybrid SIM slot.

Front camera, rear camera, dual SIM and hybrid SIM slot. Weight: 182g

Pros Cons Long battery life No gorilla glass protection Fast charging No reverse charging support Decent price Average camera performance

3. Vivo Y21G With an Octa-core MediaTek Helio chipset, and a water drop style display of 6.51 inches, the Vivo Y21G mobile phone is worth a buy. It offers color accuracy, viewing angles, better power consumption and invariable color reproduction. Price: Rs. 13, 499

Rs. 13, 499 Camera: 13MP+2MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera.

13MP+2MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera. Pixels resolution: HD + display with 1600 x 720 pixels.

HD + display with 1600 x 720 pixels. Memory and storage : 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory

4GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory Battery: 5000mAH type-C battery with 18W fast charging

5000mAH type-C battery with 18W fast charging Operating system: Funtouch OS 12.0

Funtouch OS 12.0 Special features: Dual SIM, bluetooth enabled, built-In GPS and mobile hotspot capability.

Dual SIM, bluetooth enabled, built-In GPS and mobile hotspot capability. Weight:182g

Pros Cons Great battery support Poor quality camera setup Fast charging Without NFC and 5G support Dedicated secondary storage support No reverse charging support Side-mounted fingerprint sensor Average performance chipset Lightweight smartphone No gorillas glass protection

4. Vivo Y21T Next on this list is Vivo Y21T which has 6.58 inches IPS LCD panel that offers a decent pixel density and an amazing 90Hz refresh rate. The 50MP primary, 2MP depth and 2MP macro lens in the back panel camera can record 1080 videos most precisely. Price: Rs. 15, 490

Rs. 15, 490 Camera: 50MP+2MP+2MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera.

50MP+2MP+2MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera. Pixels resolution: FHD + display with 2408 x 1080 pixels.

FHD + display with 2408 x 1080 pixels. Memory and storage : 4GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory

4GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory Battery: 5000mAH type-C battery with 18W fast charging

5000mAH type-C battery with 18W fast charging Operating system: Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11

Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11 Special features: Front camera, rear camera and Dual SIM

Front camera, rear camera and Dual SIM Weight:182g

Pros Cons Long battery life Average sound Fast charging with reverse charging support Diverse storage options not available Side-mounted fingerprint Does not support 5G connectivity Great gaming experience Less powerful chipset Dedicated secondary storage Not perfect for hard-core gaming Good quality photography in daylight Average video recording quality

5. Vivo Y19 Another top-quality Vivo 4GB RAM mobile phone is the exclusive Y19 powered by MediaTek Helio P65 MT6768 chipset. Its display is 6.53 inches and has IPS technology. Price: Rs. 20, 000

Rs. 20, 000 Camera: 16MP+8MP+2MPAI triple rear camera and 16MP selfie camera.

16MP+8MP+2MPAI triple rear camera and 16MP selfie camera. Pixels resolution: FHD + display multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels.

FHD + display multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2340 pixels. Memory and storage : 4GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory

4GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory Battery: 5000mAH lithium-ion battery with 18W dual engine fast charging

5000mAH lithium-ion battery with 18W dual engine fast charging Operating system: Android Pie v9.0

Android Pie v9.0 Special features: Fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, Dual SIM, music player, ambient light sensor, E-Compass, GPS, Virtual gyroscope, Proximity Sensor and Video Player.

Fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, Dual SIM, music player, ambient light sensor, E-Compass, GPS, Virtual gyroscope, Proximity Sensor and Video Player. Weight:193g

Pros Cons Latest Android Non-removable battery Fast charging Not water-resistant Good battery performance Data connection and voice calls do not work at the same time

6. Vivo Y15 Vivo Y15 features 6.51 inches IPS LCD with decent pixel density and a 12 nm Helio P35 chipset. The UI element improvises with the input of the Funtouch 11.1 custom interface. Price: Rs. 12,500

Rs. 12,500 Camera: 13MP+8MP+2MPTriple rear camera and 16MP selfie camera.

13MP+8MP+2MPTriple rear camera and 16MP selfie camera. Pixels resolution: 720 x 1544 pixels.

720 x 1544 pixels. Memory and storage: 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB.

4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB. Battery: 5000mAH lithium-ion battery

5000mAH lithium-ion battery Operating system: Android Pie v9.0

Android Pie v9.0 Special features: Fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, Dual SIM, Music Player, Ambient Light sensor, Email, E-Compass, GPS, Virtual gyroscope, Proximity Sensor and Video Player.

Fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, Dual SIM, Music Player, Ambient Light sensor, Email, E-Compass, GPS, Virtual gyroscope, Proximity Sensor and Video Player. Weight:193g

Pros Cons Dedicated secondary storage Not perfect for advanced gaming Decent photography in daytime Heating issues might appear on prolonged use Long battery life Camera performance not at par 10W charging and 5W reverse charging support Lacking NFC support Lightweight mobile phone Great value for money Decent performance for regular use

7. Vivo Y30 Vivo Y30 has 6.47 inches display, a quad-camera configuration and Helio P35 chipset to offer top-quality video recording and great functionality. Price: Rs. 14, 990

Rs. 14, 990 Camera: 13MP+8MP+2MP+2MP rear camera with PDAF, voice control, palm capture, HDR, live photos, panorama, Bokeh, and portrait Bokeh. The phone features an 8MP selfie camera.

13MP+8MP+2MP+2MP rear camera with PDAF, voice control, palm capture, HDR, live photos, panorama, Bokeh, and portrait Bokeh. The phone features an 8MP selfie camera. Pixels resolution: HD+ iView display with 1560 x 720 pixels.

HD+ iView display with 1560 x 720 pixels. Memory and storage : 4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB.

4GB RAM and 128GB internal memory expandable up to 256GB. Battery: 5000mAH lithium-ion battery

5000mAH lithium-ion battery Operating system: Funtouch OS 10 based on Android v10

Funtouch OS 10 based on Android v10 Special features: Fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, dual SIM, music player, ambient light sensor, E-Compass, GPS, virtual gyroscope, proximity sensor and video player.

Fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, dual SIM, music player, ambient light sensor, E-Compass, GPS, virtual gyroscope, proximity sensor and video player. Weight:197g

Pros Cons Long battery life Heating issue Tall screen with HD resolution Slow loading capacity Great gaming experience Average performance OTG support Distorted and grainy images

Best 3 important features for consumers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Vivo U20 5000mAH lithium-ion battery with 18W fast charging Android Pie v9 16MP+8MP+2MP AI triple rear camera and 16MP selfie camera Vivo Y21 5000mAH Type-C battery with 18W fast charging Funtouch OS 11.1 13MP+2MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera Vivo Y21G 5000mAH Type-C battery with 18W fast charging Funtouch OS 12.0 13MP+2MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera Vivo Y21T 5000mAH Type-C battery with 18W fast charging Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11 50MP+2MP+2MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera Vivo Y19 5000mAH lithium-ion battery with 18W dual engine fast charging Android Pie v9 16MP+8MP+2MPAI Triple rear camera and 16MP selfie camera Vivo Y15 5000mAH lithium-ion battery Android Pie v9 13MP+8MP+2MPTriple rear camera and 16MP selfie camera Vivo Y30 5000mAH lithium-ion battery Funtouch OS 10 based on Android v10 13MP+8MP+2MP+2MP rear camera and8MP selfie camera

Best value for money The U20 gives the greatest value out of all the Vivo 4GB RAM smartphones! It provides excellent performance and has a stunning 16MP back camera, a strong battery, and an easy-to-use UI. With a price tag of about Rs. 15, 000, this smartphone also has an Android Pie v9.0 operating system and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 AIE Octa-core CPU. Best overall The Vivo Y21G makes the greatest Vivo 4GB RAM smartphone without a doubt because of its water drop-style display, excellent battery life, and dedicated secondary storage support. Due to its exceptional lightness, it is ideal for business people who frequently use their phones on the go. The Y21G is the ideal phone to get in 2022 because it has the ideal blend of low costs and incredible features. How to find the perfect Vivo 4GB RAM mobile phone? Some tips that can help you choose the best Vivo 4GB RAM mobile phone are: Consider the phone's storage: In addition to RAM, take into account the phone's ROM or storage, which will enable you to store apps, songs, movies, and images. A phone with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM would be perfect for intensive users, but 4GB RAM and 16GB ROM are adequate for typical users. You may use a micro SD card to expand ROM.

In addition to RAM, take into account the phone's ROM or storage, which will enable you to store apps, songs, movies, and images. A phone with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM would be perfect for intensive users, but 4GB RAM and 16GB ROM are adequate for typical users. You may use a micro SD card to expand ROM. Consider the camera:Integrated cameras with more megapixels do not necessarily provide superior images. If you want Vivo 4GB RAM mobile phone to deliver high-quality images, take into account focusing speed, aperture, and ISO settings. Smartphones with 4GB RAM and 12 or 16 MP cameras with a 2.0 aperture are best for photographers. Others just need 8 to 12 MP cameras with a 2.2 aperture. Best Vivo 4GB RAM mobile phone price list

S.no Vivo 4GB RAM Mobile Phone Prices (Rs) 1. Vivo U20 15, 000 2. Vivo Y21 13,489 3. Vivo Y21G 13, 499 4. Vivo Y21T 15, 490 5. Vivo Y19 20, 000 6. Vivo Y15 12,500 7. Vivo Y30 14, 990

