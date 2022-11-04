Buy these best mobile chargers and never run out of charge on your phone

Summary:
The best mobile chargers let you charge your phone quickly and efficiently without damaging the batteries. They ensure minimum heating and support high charging speed, are often quite affordable and give you value for money.
Before buying a mobile charger, look for the charging capacity, and specify the USB socket and the power consumption. There are multiple chargers available in the market. Here is a list of the best mobile chargers you can buy.
Best mobile chargers for you
1. Mi 33W Sonic Charge 2.0 Charger
The Mi 33W Sonic charger comes with fast charging and is very powerful. It has a certified Qualcomm quick charge 3.0, which provides fast charging for your device. The best part is the charger comes with a 33 W intelligent output. It means the charger can intelligently regulate the power output as per the device. Moreover, it comes with a type C cable that helps you fast charge your devices. Plus, the charger is durable and crafted using the best materials.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast charging with durability
|Works well for Android phones only
|33 W intelligent Output
|2 USB ports
|Ultra-fast adapter
2. Mi USB 18W Dual Port Charger for Mi Cellular Phones
The Mi 18W dual fast charger is fast, compact, and safe. The best part is that it can charge two devices at the same time. Thus, you don't have to worry about carrying two chargers. It is quick and productive and is Qualcomm quick charge 3.0. The charger supports 18 W fast charging. Moreover, it supports the universal range of 100-240 V, and its design is compact and durable.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast charging
|Works well for android phones only
|Dual USB ports
|Qualcomm Qc 3.0 compatible
|Durable design
3. Oraimo Elite Dual Port
Oraimo is a USB charger with a dual port with a total output of 2.4 A current. The charger with its 3X fast charging is super quick. The dual USB ports allow you to charge two devices at the same time. Did you know the best part? The charger is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The universal charger by Oraimo is durable and ultra-portable to use.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast charging with three times better performance
|Design could have been better
|Dual USB ports
|Supports both android and iOS devices
|Travel friendly
4. Mi Wall Charger for Mobile Phones with Micro USB Cable
The Mi wall charger is fast and provides more power in a single package. It comes with 2A fast charging cable with a quick data transfer facility. The design of the charger is sturdy and durable. It is BiS certified and is 1.2m in length. The charger is compatible with all devices with micro USB port charging ports like Bluetooth speakers, smartwatches, power banks, etc.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast charging
|Has a single USB port
|Compatible with all micro USB port devices like speakers, smartwatches, mobile phones etc
|Supports Android devices only
|Sturdy and durable design
|BIS certified
5. Cablebasket Mobile Charger for Android
The CableBasket mobile charger comes with three USB ports. It auto-connects the device and charges at the fastest speed. The charger has a sturdy and durable design that reduces heat flow. The smart adapter lets you charge three devices simultaneously and has a built-in regulator for safety. The charger has universal compatibility, which charges most devices like Bluetooth, neckbands, headphones etc.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast Charging
|Looks bulky
|Durable and sturdy design
|Built-in voltage regulator
|Has three USB ports to charge multiple devices at the same time
6. Fast Mobile Charger by Oppo
Charge your smartphone anywhere and anytime with an Oppo charger. The Mater 2.4 A Portable USB Charger is compatible with most Android smartphones. It is your perfect companion for a smartphone. The design is compact and lightweight, which makes it easy to carry around.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast charging technology
|Only 1 USB port
|Lightweight and durable design
|Compatible with Android and Windows phones
7. Tessco BC-205 22W Multi-Wall USB Travel Charger
The USB charger by Tessco comes with a four-port USB. The charger has an output capacity of 4 Amp that provides you with a fast charging facility. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and ensures quicker and more efficient charging without heating the device. Moreover, it has automatic voltage adjustments that protect the device from sudden surges.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Lets you charge four devices at the same time
|Bulky to carry
|Compatible with both android and iOS devices
|Fast charging
8. UNIGEN 20W Dual Port USB & Type C PD Fast Charger Adapter
The mobile charger by UNIGEN allows you to charge two devices simultaneously. It is equipped with 20 W power delivery and 18 W quick charge. The charger is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Moreover, the charger is small, so it is very portable.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Compatible with mobile phones and tablets
|Gives an average performance
|Dual port output
|20W PD fast charger
|Travel friendly
9. Ambrane RAAP S1 Charger
If you are looking for a compact and handy charger, then Ambrane is your choice. The charger can be used effortlessly for everyday purposes and is compatible with all devices. It gives an output of a maximum of 2.1 A. The wall mobile charger is safe to use and provides multi-protection.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Compatible with mobile phones and tablets
|Only 1 USB port
|Sleek and durable body
10. KOTSUN Ultra Fast Charger
The 2.4 A portable mobile charger is compatible with all Android devices. It is compact and lightweight and is equipped with flash charging. It also has in-built safety that avoids overheating of the device.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast charging
|Only 1 USB port
|Sleek and durable body
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Mi 33W SonicCharge
|6 x 6 x 3 cm; 146 Grams
|2
|33
|Mi USB 18W Dual Port Charger
|5 x 3.5 x 6.7 cm; 68 Grams
|2
|NA
|Oraimo Elite Dual Port
|10 x 10 x 3 cm; 99.2 Grams
|2
|12
|Mi Wall Charger
|6.4 x 4.4 x 2.2 cm; 100 Grams
|1
|10
|CableBasket Mobile Charger
|15.24 x 7.62 x 2.54 cm; 80 Grams
|3
|12
|Fast Mobile Charger by Oppo
|8 x 6 x 2.06 cm; 99.96 Grams
|1
|12
|Tessco BC-205
|17.9 x 7.8 x 4.4 cm; 120 Grams
|4
|22
|UNIGEN 20W Dual Port USB
|8 x 4 x 4 cm; 90 Grams
|2
|18
|Ambrane RAAP S1 Charger
|4 x 2 x 5.6 cm; 45 Grams
|1
|NA
|KOTSUN Ultra Fast Charger
|10 x 4 x 2 cm; 80 Grams
|1
|12
Best value for money
The mobile charge by Oraimo is the best value for money. It has dual USB port charging and is compatible with Android and iOS devices. The high-speed charging facility provides multiple protection against short circuits, heating etc. Plus, the compact design makes it travel-friendly.
Best overall
The Mi 33W SonicCharge is fast and powerful. It comes with a Type C cable and intelligently regulates power output depending on the connected device. Moreover, the charger is durable and has a sturdy design.
How to find the perfect mobile charger?
The best mobile charger is the one that charges your phone quickly and efficiently. Make a list of what you require when buying a mobile charger. It could be power consumption, charging capacity, and type of USB socket. Moreover, you could always buy a charger from a reliable brand.Some crucial elements to remember before selecting a charger are the type of cord, shape and design. These factors with the price range would help you choose the suitable mobile charger.
Product price list
|S.no
|Product
|Price
|1.
|Mi 33W SonicCharge
|Rs. 1999
|2.
|Mi USB 18W Dual Port Charger
|Rs. 799
|3.
|Oraimo Elite Dual Port
|Rs. 649
|4.
|Mi Wall Charger
|Rs. 599
|5.
|CableBasket Mobile Charger
|Rs. 1199
|6.
|Fast Mobile Charger by Oppo
|Rs. 799
|7.
|Tessco BC-205
|Rs. 949
|8.
|UNIGEN 20W Dual Port USB
|Rs. 2999
|9.
|Ambrane RAAP S1 Charger
|Rs. 499
|10.
|KOTSUN Ultra Fast Charger
|Rs. 999
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”
When you choose a mobile charger, look for the charging speed, number of charger outputs, charger protection, cable type etc. Also, it would be best if you looked for a charger made with high-quality material and with a compact design.
There are three common types of ports: The micro USB, Type C and the lightning port.
Yes, the multiple USB ports are designed to charge many devices simultaneously. Few models share their current across all the ports, slowing the charging speed.
Generally, the fast charger needs a minimum of 18 Watts for a single port.
A fast charger supplies more power than a regular charger. That means your battery charges in a shorter amount of time. For instance, you might need just 1.5 hours to charge with your fast charger.