Buy these best mobile chargers and never run out of charge on your phone

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 05, 2022 01:05 IST

Summary:

With a good mobile charger, you can quickly charge your smartphone without worrying about overheating. Here is a list of the best mobile chargers you can buy. Looking for a mobile charge to buy in 2022? Here you will find out the top mobile chargers compatible with your phone.

Best mobile chargers

The best mobile chargers let you charge your phone quickly and efficiently without damaging the batteries. They ensure minimum heating and support high charging speed, are often quite affordable and give you value for money.

Before buying a mobile charger, look for the charging capacity, and specify the USB socket and the power consumption. There are multiple chargers available in the market. Here is a list of the best mobile chargers you can buy.

Best mobile chargers for you

1. Mi 33W Sonic Charge 2.0 Charger

The Mi 33W Sonic charger comes with fast charging and is very powerful. It has a certified Qualcomm quick charge 3.0, which provides fast charging for your device. The best part is the charger comes with a 33 W intelligent output. It means the charger can intelligently regulate the power output as per the device. Moreover, it comes with a type C cable that helps you fast charge your devices. Plus, the charger is durable and crafted using the best materials.


Specifications

  • Product Dimensions: 6 x 6 x 3 cm; 146 grams
  • Connector Type: USB
  • Special Feature: Fast charging
  • Mounting Hardware: Charger, 100cm Type C cable
  • Wattage: 33 Watts
  • Power Source: Corded electric
  • Total USB Ports:2

ProsCons
Fast charging with durabilityWorks well for Android phones only
33 W intelligent Output 
2 USB ports 
Ultra-fast adapter 
Mi 33W SonicCharge 2.0 Charger
50% off
999 1,999
Buy now

2. Mi USB 18W Dual Port Charger for Mi Cellular Phones

The Mi 18W dual fast charger is fast, compact, and safe. The best part is that it can charge two devices at the same time. Thus, you don't have to worry about carrying two chargers. It is quick and productive and is Qualcomm quick charge 3.0. The charger supports 18 W fast charging. Moreover, it supports the universal range of 100-240 V, and its design is compact and durable.

Specifications

  • Product Dimensions: 5 x 3.5 x 6.7 cm; 68 grams
  • Connector Type: USB
  • Power Source Type: Corded electric
  • USB ports: Dual
  • Compatibility: Qualcomm Qc 3.0 compatible
  • Manufacturer:Xiaomi
  • Display Features: Wireless

ProsCons
Fast chargingWorks well for android phones only
Dual USB ports 
Qualcomm Qc 3.0 compatible 
Durable design 
Mi USB 18W Dual Port Charger for Mi Cellular Phones (Black)
25% off
599 799
Buy now

3. Oraimo Elite Dual Port

Oraimo is a USB charger with a dual port with a total output of 2.4 A current. The charger with its 3X fast charging is super quick. The dual USB ports allow you to charge two devices at the same time. Did you know the best part? The charger is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The universal charger by Oraimo is durable and ultra-portable to use.


Specifications

  • Product Dimensions:10 x 10 x 3 cm; 99.2 grams
  • Wattage:12 Watts
  • Power Source: Corded electric
  • Compatible Devices: Phone with Micro USB port
  • Manufacturer: Oraimo
  • Mounting Hardware:OCW-I64DN
  • USB Ports : Dual

ProsCons
Fast charging with three times better performanceDesign could have been better
Dual USB ports 
Supports both android and iOS devices 
Travel friendly 
USB Charger, Oraimo Elite Dual Port 5V/2.4A Wall Charger, USB Wall Charger Adapter for iPhone 11/Xs/XS Max/XR/X/8/7/6/Plus, iPad Pro/Air 2/Mini 3/Mini 4, Samsung S4/S5, and More
54% off
299 649
Buy now

4. Mi Wall Charger for Mobile Phones with Micro USB Cable

The Mi wall charger is fast and provides more power in a single package. It comes with 2A fast charging cable with a quick data transfer facility. The design of the charger is sturdy and durable. It is BiS certified and is 1.2m in length. The charger is compatible with all devices with micro USB port charging ports like Bluetooth speakers, smartwatches, power banks, etc.


Specifications

  • Product Dimensions:6.4 x 4.4 x 2.2 cm; 100 grams
  • Manufacturer:Mi, Xiaomi
  • Compatible Devices:Speakers, cellular phones, smartwatches
  • Special Features:Fast Charging
  • Mounting Hardware: Charger, micro USB cable
  • Wattage:10 Watt
  • Power Source: Corded electric
  • USB Ports:1

ProsCons
Fast charging Has a single USB port
Compatible with all micro USB port devices like speakers, smartwatches, mobile phones etcSupports Android devices only
Sturdy and durable design 
BIS certified 
Mi Wall Charger for Mobile Phones with Micro USB Cable (Black)
25% off
449 599
Buy now

5. Cablebasket Mobile Charger for Android

The CableBasket mobile charger comes with three USB ports. It auto-connects the device and charges at the fastest speed. The charger has a sturdy and durable design that reduces heat flow. The smart adapter lets you charge three devices simultaneously and has a built-in regulator for safety. The charger has universal compatibility, which charges most devices like Bluetooth, neckbands, headphones etc.


Specifications

  • Product Dimensions:15.24 x 7.62 x 2.54 cm; 80 grams
  • Mounting Hardware:Micro USB cable charging dock
  • Wattage:12 Watts
  • Connector Type:Micro USB Type B, USB Type C, Lighting type connector
  • USB Ports:3
  • Power Source:Corded electric
  • Special Features: USB charger hub, USB charger adapter, fast charging

ProsCons
Fast Charging Looks bulky
Durable and sturdy design 
Built-in voltage regulator 
Has three USB ports to charge multiple devices at the same time 
cablebasket Mobile Charger for Android Phones 3 USB 3.1a Amper Smart ic USB Universal Compatible Mobile Wall Charger Adapter for Android Phones and All iOS Devices with 3 in 1 Charging Cable (White)
58% off
499 1,199
Buy now

6. Fast Mobile Charger by Oppo

Charge your smartphone anywhere and anytime with an Oppo charger. The Mater 2.4 A Portable USB Charger is compatible with most Android smartphones. It is your perfect companion for a smartphone. The design is compact and lightweight, which makes it easy to carry around.


Specifications

  • Product Dimensions:8 x 6 x 2.06 cm; 99.96 grams
  • Connector Type:Micro USB Type B
  • Manufacturer:Life Care
  • Wattage:12 Watts
  • Power Source: Corded electric
  • USB Ports:1
  • Mounting Hardware Type: Wall

ProsCons
Fast charging technologyOnly 1 USB port
Lightweight and durable design 
Compatible with Android and Windows phones 
Fast Mobile Charger for Oppo F9 F9 Pro F7 F5 F3 F3 Plus A71 A71K A83 A5 A3s A37F F1s / F3/Plus, F5/Youth, F7, A83, A37f Mobile Charger | Android Smartphone Charger | Hi Speed Travel Charger with 1m Micro USB Cable (2.4 Amp, White)
56% off
349 799
Buy now

7. Tessco BC-205 22W Multi-Wall USB Travel Charger

The USB charger by Tessco comes with a four-port USB. The charger has an output capacity of 4 Amp that provides you with a fast charging facility. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and ensures quicker and more efficient charging without heating the device. Moreover, it has automatic voltage adjustments that protect the device from sudden surges.


Specifications

  • Product Dimensions:17.9 x 7.8 x 4.4 cm; 120 grams
  • Wattage:22 Watts
  • Power Source:Electronics
  • USB Ports:4
  • Connector Type:USB
  • Compatible Devices: Tablets, cameras, cellular phones
  • Manufacturer: Tessco

ProsCons
Lets you charge four devices at the same timeBulky to carry
Compatible with both android and iOS devices 
Fast charging 
3 idea Imagine Create Print Tessco BC-205 22W Multi-Wall USB Travel Charger (4-Port) with Rapid Charge Technology, US/Indian Converter Plug and Multi-Protection for Tablets, Cellular Phones, Cameras
35% off
620 949
Buy now

8. UNIGEN 20W Dual Port USB & Type C PD Fast Charger Adapter

The mobile charger by UNIGEN allows you to charge two devices simultaneously. It is equipped with 20 W power delivery and 18 W quick charge. The charger is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Moreover, the charger is small, so it is very portable.


Specifications

  • Product Dimensions:8 x 4 x 4 cm; 90 grams
  • Compatible Devices:Tablets, laptops, cellular phones
  • Wattage:18 Watt
  • Connector Type:USB Type C, USB Type Lightning
  • USB ports:2
  • Power Source:Corded electric
  • Brand:UNIGEN

ProsCons
Compatible with mobile phones and tabletsGives an average performance
Dual port output 
20W PD fast charger 
Travel friendly 
UNIGEN 20W Dual Port USB & Type C PD Fast Charger Adapter [with 1M USB to Lightning Cable] | USB 18W QC 3.0 Block for iPhone 14/13/12/11Pro/Pro Max/Mini (White).
68% off
949 2,999
Buy now

9. Ambrane RAAP S1 Charger

If you are looking for a compact and handy charger, then Ambrane is your choice. The charger can be used effortlessly for everyday purposes and is compatible with all devices. It gives an output of a maximum of 2.1 A. The wall mobile charger is safe to use and provides multi-protection.


Specifications

  • Product Dimensions:4 x 2 x 5.6 cm; 45 grams
  • Input Voltage:220 Volt
  • Connector Type:Micro USB
  • Manufacturer: Ambrane
  • Display Features: Wireless
  • USB Ports:1
  • Output:2.1A

ProsCons
Compatible with mobile phones and tabletsOnly 1 USB port
Sleek and durable body 
Ambrane RAAP S1 Charger White
60% off
199 499
Buy now

10. KOTSUN Ultra Fast Charger

The 2.4 A portable mobile charger is compatible with all Android devices. It is compact and lightweight and is equipped with flash charging. It also has in-built safety that avoids overheating of the device.


Specifications

  • Product Dimensions:10 x 4 x 2 cm; 80 gram
  • Wattage:12 Watt
  • Power Source:Corded electric
  • USB Ports:1
  • Connector Type: Mini USB
  • Mounting Hardware: Fast charging

ProsCons
Fast chargingOnly 1 USB port
Sleek and durable body 
KOTSUN Ultra Fast Charger Adaptor 12 Watt 5V/2.4A Mobile Charger Fast Charging Universal Adapter with Micro USB Charger Data Cable Made in India for All Android Devices (Black)
68% off
317 999
Buy now

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Mi 33W SonicCharge6 x 6 x 3 cm; 146 Grams233
Mi USB 18W Dual Port Charger5 x 3.5 x 6.7 cm; 68 Grams2NA
Oraimo Elite Dual Port10 x 10 x 3 cm; 99.2 Grams212
Mi Wall Charger6.4 x 4.4 x 2.2 cm; 100 Grams110
CableBasket Mobile Charger15.24 x 7.62 x 2.54 cm; 80 Grams312
Fast Mobile Charger by Oppo8 x 6 x 2.06 cm; 99.96 Grams 112
Tessco BC-20517.9 x 7.8 x 4.4 cm; 120 Grams422 
UNIGEN 20W Dual Port USB8 x 4 x 4 cm; 90 Grams 218 
Ambrane RAAP S1 Charger 4 x 2 x 5.6 cm; 45 Grams 1NA
KOTSUN Ultra Fast Charger10 x 4 x 2 cm; 80 Grams112

Best value for money

The mobile charge by Oraimo is the best value for money. It has dual USB port charging and is compatible with Android and iOS devices. The high-speed charging facility provides multiple protection against short circuits, heating etc. Plus, the compact design makes it travel-friendly.

Best overall

The Mi 33W SonicCharge is fast and powerful. It comes with a Type C cable and intelligently regulates power output depending on the connected device. Moreover, the charger is durable and has a sturdy design.

How to find the perfect mobile charger?

The best mobile charger is the one that charges your phone quickly and efficiently. Make a list of what you require when buying a mobile charger. It could be power consumption, charging capacity, and type of USB socket. Moreover, you could always buy a charger from a reliable brand.Some crucial elements to remember before selecting a charger are the type of cord, shape and design. These factors with the price range would help you choose the suitable mobile charger.

Product price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Mi 33W SonicChargeRs. 1999
2.Mi USB 18W Dual Port ChargerRs. 799
3.Oraimo Elite Dual PortRs. 649
4.Mi Wall ChargerRs. 599
5.CableBasket Mobile ChargerRs. 1199
6.Fast Mobile Charger by OppoRs. 799
7.Tessco BC-205Rs. 949
8.UNIGEN 20W Dual Port USBRs. 2999
9.Ambrane RAAP S1 ChargerRs. 499
10.KOTSUN Ultra Fast ChargerRs. 999

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

How do I know which mobile charger is the best?

When you choose a mobile charger, look for the charging speed, number of charger outputs, charger protection, cable type etc. Also, it would be best if you looked for a charger made with high-quality material and with a compact design.

 

What kind of different charger pins are there?

There are three common types of ports: The micro USB, Type C and the lightning port. 

Do multiple USB ports affect the charging speed?

Yes, the multiple USB ports are designed to charge many devices simultaneously. Few models share their current across all the ports, slowing the charging speed.

 

