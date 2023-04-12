Buying guide: 9 best laptops under ₹ 50,000 in 2023 By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Discover the 9 best laptops under ₹ 50,000. This article features detailed specifications and in-depth comparisons to help you decide better.

A laptop in the under ₹ 50,000 category works on two parameters – performance and budget.

Exhausted from settling for less performance to save money on laptops? Worry no more, as we present our 10best laptops under 50,000. Ranging from sleek, portable options to powerhouse gaming devices, our list caters to every preference. Experience stunning visuals, rapid processing speeds, and extended battery life without overspending. Our recommendations boast remarkable specifications and features that enhance your computing activities without skimping on quality. No matter if you're a student, professional, or simply in search of a dependable laptop for daily use, our selection has you covered. Bid farewell to mediocre laptops and embrace high-quality devices that suit your budget. 1. Honor MagicBook X14 The Honor MagicBook X14 is a stylish and lightweight laptop with a premium aluminium metal body with a thickness of only 15.9mm and 4.8mm narrow bezels, making it highly convenient for travel and work. The device also has an eye comfort mode with a 14" FHD full-view IPS anti-glare screen and TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification, preventing eye fatigue during use. It presents an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB PCIe SSD, making it perfect for office and study needs. Other features include a 2-in-1 fingerprint power button, a backlit keyboard, and pre-loaded Windows 11 Home 64-bit. Additionally, it has a fast-charging capability that charges up to 44% battery in just 30 minutes and a long battery life of up to 9.9 hours. Specifications Brand: Honor

Honor Series: NDR-WDH

NDR-WDH Screen Size: 14 Inches

14 Inches Colour: Space Gray

Space Gray Hard Disk Size:512 GB

Pros Cons 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor Limited RAM and storage options 2-in-1 fingerprint power button Backlit keyboard

2. Honor MagicBook 14 The Honor MagicBook 14 is a lightweight and compact laptop that's great for travelling. It looks sleek, with thin borders around the screen and a slim profile. Speaking of the screen, it's a 14 inch display with sharp visuals, and it's even designed to be easier on your eyes. Plus, the battery life is impressive and can last up to 11 hours on a single charge, and it charges quickly too. Under the hood, it's got some powerful components that are perfect for work or school tasks. You can also rest easy knowing your stuff is secure with the fingerprint scanner and camera privacy mode. Overall, it's one of the best laptops under 50000 with Windows 11 already installed. Specifications Brand: Honor

Honor Model Name: NMH-WDQ9HN

NMH-WDQ9HN Screen Size: 14 Inches

14 Inches Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

512 GB CPU Model: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Pros Cons AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Limited storage capacity 2-in-1 fingerprint power button No Thunderbolt 4 support Backlit keyboard

3. Honor MagicBook 15 Another pick underbest laptops under 50000- Honor MagicBook 15, a laptop that's perfect for people who are always on the go. With its slim aluminium body and lightweight design, you can easily take it wherever you go. The large 15.6 inch display is really easy on the eyes, and it's designed to protect your vision even during long work sessions. Plus, the battery life is impressive, with up to 11.5 hours of video watching on a single charge. And if you need to top up quickly, the charger can give you 65% battery capacity in just one hour. Under the hood, it's got some powerful components that are perfect for work or school tasks. You can also feel secure with the fingerprint scanner and the camera that only turns on when you need it. And the best part? It comes with Windows 11 already installed so that you can get started right away. Specifications Brand: Honor

Honor Model Name: BMH-WDQ9HN

BMH-WDQ9HN Screen Size: 15.6 Inches

15.6 Inches Hard Disk Size: 256 GB

256 GB CPU Model: AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

AMD Ryzen 5 5500U RAM Memory Installed Size:8 GB

Pros Cons AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Limited storage capacity Anti Glare Coating Backlit keyboard

4. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is one of themust buy laptops perfect for everyday use. It runs on a 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U processor, which can go really fast up to 4.1 GHz. It comes with Windows 11 Home already installed, along with MS Office Home and Student 2021, so you're good to go right out of the box. With 8GB RAM DDR4-2666, which can be upgraded to 12GB, and a 256 GB SSD, it can handle all your daily computing needs. The 15.6 inch display is evident and vivid, and the slim design makes it easy to take with you anywhere. It's also lightweight at just 1.7 kg and super thin, measuring only 1.99 cm thin. And if you're into casual gaming or multimedia, the integrated Intel UHD graphics make it a great choice. Specifications Brand: Lenovo

Lenovo Series: IdeaPad 3 15IML05

IdeaPad 3 15IML05 Screen Size: 15.6 Inches

15.6 Inches Colour: Platinum Grey

Platinum Grey Hard Disk Size:256 GB

Pros Cons AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Below-average audio quality Decent battery life Limited upgrade options Good connectivity options

5. HP 14s The HP 14s laptop is one of thebest laptops to buy- a real powerhouse with an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 16 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM, and a 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD for storage. It comes with Windows 11 Home already installed, along with some great software like Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021, McAfee LiveSafe (30-day trial), and Alexa built-in. It's also versatile, with USB Type-C, USB Type-A, HDMI, and a headphone/microphone combo. Other cool features include a TrueVision HD camera, dual speakers, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, a backlit keyboard with gesture support, and a long-lasting battery that can charge up quickly. Specifications Brand: HP

HP Model Name: 14s- fy1003AU

14s- fy1003AU Screen Size: 14 Inches

14 Inches Colour: Natural Silver

Natural Silver Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

512 GB CPU Model:AMD Ryzen 5 5500U

Pros Cons Powerful AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor McAfee LiveSafe software has only a 30-day trial High-quality 14-inch FHD IPS display Backlit keyboard with multi-touch gesture support

6. ASUS TUF Gaming A15 The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is perfect for gamers, with an AMD Ryzen 5 4600H Mobile Processor, 8GB SO-DIMM DDR4-3200MHz memory, and a 512GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 SSD. It also has an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 4GB VRAM graphics card with Optimus, which means you can enjoy high-quality visuals while you play. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home, already installed, and you can even try out Microsoft 365 for free for a month. The keyboard is backlit and colourful, which makes it fun to use. Plus, with a Game Pass subscription, you can play over 100 high-quality PC games, including trendy ones like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Age of Empires IV. New games are added all the time, so there's always something new to play. Specifications Brand: ASUS

ASUS Model Name: TUF Gaming A15

TUF Gaming A15 Screen Size: 15.6 Inches

15.6 Inches Colour: Graphite Black

Graphite Black CPU Model: Ryzen 5

Ryzen 5 Graphics Card Description: Dedicated

Dedicated Graphics Coprocessor: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

Pros Cons Powerful processor and graphics card Run hot during intensive gaming sessions 1-zone RGB backlit chiclet keyboard Speakers aren’t as loud or clear as desired Access to over 100 high-quality PC games

7. Lenovo ThinkBook 15 G3 The Lenovo ThinkBook 15 is a durable laptop that's been through a lot of testing to ensure it can handle accidents and spills. The top is made of aluminum and has a sandblasted surface treatment. It's got an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor, which is fast and has four cores and a 4 MB cache. The memory is 8GB DDR4-3200 MHz, and you can upgrade it all the way up to 40GB if you need more. The storage is a 512GB SSD M.2, which is plenty of space for most people. It comes with Windows 11 Home already installed, so you can start using it right away. The 15.6 inch display is apparent and easy on the eyes, with an antiglare feature and high contrast ratio. The graphics are good too, with integrated AMD Radeon graphics. And the audio is clear and crisp, with stereo speakers and Dolby Audio. With these many features, it undoubtedly stands as one of thebest laptops under 50000. Specifications Brand: Lenovo

Lenovo Series: ThinkBook 15 G3

ThinkBook 15 G3 Screen Size: 15.6 Inches

15.6 Inches Colour: Mineral grey

Mineral grey Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

512 GB CPU Model:Ryzen 3 5300U

Pros Cons Durable and rugged build The display is a bit dim Wide range of ports

8. HP 15s Here comes another laptop from the HP brand- the HP 15s laptop, which features an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, 8 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM memory, and 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. You can even upgrade the RAM up to 16 GB DDR4-3200 MHz if you need to. There are lots of different ports for connectivity, including USB Type-C and USB Type-A, a headphone/microphone combo, an AC smart pin, and HDMI. The battery is really long-lasting and supports fast charging, and the keyboard is really comfortable to use with a numeric keypad and gesture support. It also has an excellent camera, dual microphones, dual speakers, and Alexa Built-In. For networking, it has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, so you can stay connected wherever you go. Specifications Brand: HP

HP Series: HP Laptop 15s-eq2144AU

HP Laptop 15s-eq2144AU Screen Size: 15.6 Inches

15.6 Inches Colour: Natural Silver

Natural Silver Hard Disk Size:512 GB

Pros Cons AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor Only 1x1 WiFi connectivity Fast charging battery

9. ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022) Last but not least on the list is the ASUS VivoBook 16X- a cutting-edge laptop designed for productivity, entertainment, and style. With its sleek, lightweight design and innovative features, this VivoBook is the ultimate companion for users seeking the perfect balance between performance and portability. What’s more, it sports a stunning 16-inch NanoEdge display, offering immersive visuals with minimal bezels and a 92% screen-to-body ratio. This laptop's innovative ErgoLift hinge allows for a comfortable typing experience and optimal cooling performance. The backlit keyboard with 1.4mm key travel ensures comfortable and accurate typing, while the glass-covered touchpad supports multi-finger gestures for easy navigation. But that’s not all, it also provides all-day battery life, allowing users to work or play without the need for constant charging. The laptop also features fast-charge technology, enabling you to recharge up to 60% in just 49 minutes. Specifications Brand: ASUS

ASUS Model Name: Vivobook 16X

Vivobook 16X Screen Size: 16 Inches

16 Inches Colour: Quiet Blue

Quiet Blue Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

512 GB CPU Model: Ryzen 5

Pros Cons AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor Only 1x1 WiFi connectivity Fast charging battery The display is quite dim

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Honor MagicBook X14 Compact, lightweight design Efficient Intel processor FullView display Honor MagicBook 14 Premium aluminum chassis Fast charging support Powerful AMD processor Honor MagicBook 15 Large 15.6" display USB-C connectivity Fingerprint power button Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Budget-friendly choice Comfortable keyboard Dolby Audio speakers HP 14s Portable sleek design Micro-edge display Solid performance ASUS TUF Gaming A15 Gaming-focused performance High-refresh-rate display Military-grade durability Lenovo ThinkBook 15 G3 AMD Ryzen power Secure fingerprint reader Business-oriented features HP 15s Dependable daily computing Long battery life Expandable storage options ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022) Stunning NanoEdge display Innovative ErgoLift hinge Powerful performance combo

Best overall product The ASUS VivoBook 16X emerges as the best overall product among the above listed options ofbest laptops under 50000 due to its superior features and performance. This versatile laptop offers a stunning 16-inch NanoEdge display for an unparalleled visual experience, backed by powerful components like the AMD Ryzen 9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. With a slim and ergonomic design that includes an innovative ErgoLift hinge, it caters to both comfort and aesthetics. Its impressive battery life and comprehensive connectivity options make it an ideal choice for users who demand a premium, all-around experience, regardless of their specific needs. Value for money When it comes to striking the perfect balance between price and performance, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 stands out as the best value-for-money option among thebest laptops under 50000picks. This budget-friendly laptop doesn't compromise on essential features, offering a reliable computing experience for everyday tasks. Moreover, it’s slim design and Dolby Audio speakers, the IdeaPad Slim 3 combines portability with enjoyable multimedia capabilities. Its comfortable keyboard ensures a pleasant typing experience, making it an ideal choice for students and professionals seeking a capable device. In a world of premium laptops, it proves that affordability and functionality can coexist, delivering exceptional value to users. How to find the best laptops under 50000? Embarking on the quest to find thebest laptops under 50,000 might seem overwhelming, but worry not. With a little bit of research, patience, and a keen eye for essential features, you'll be able to find a laptop that caters to your needs without burning a hole in your pocket. First, let's identify your priorities: do you need a laptop for productivity, gaming, or simply everyday use? Once you've got that figured out, it's time to delve into the specifications. Pay attention to the processor, RAM, and storage options to ensure smooth performance. Don't forget the importance of display quality, battery life, and build, as these factors contribute to your overall experience. And finally, look out for those sweet deals and discounts that often pop up online or in-store. With perseverance and a sprinkle of tech-savvy, you'll soon find your perfect pick—a laptop under 50,000 that checks all the boxes.

