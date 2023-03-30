Buying guide: 9 best Sony LEDs to try in 2023

Summary:
Buying an LED TV nowadays can be complicated due to the plethora of available options. To choose the best option for you, a lot of time and effort has to be spent selecting and researching. Be it for video streaming, watching sports or playing games through the console; there is a TV to cover all your needs. Sony offers some of the best LED TVs to choose from, and they have been one of the leading makers in the television manufacturing industry.
With their high-quality LED screens and superior technology, imaging and audio enhancements, there are a lot of variations to cater to all consumer needs. One unique feature of Sony LED TV is that they offer a Google TV interface instead of an android tv. In addition, all Sony LED TVs come with Google Assistance for voice control. With an additional built-in Chromecast, you can easily control your TV from your smartphone. But these are not all the features and advantages of Sony TV; there are plenty more.
Keeping these features and more in mind, we have listed the 9 best options to choose from. Read further to know which one suits you best and which will be the right one to buy.
Product list
Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV
This is one of the most affordable options on Amazon at the moment, with advanced features among the 32-inch Sony LED TVs. It has a 20W Dolby Audio output that ensures an immersive audio experience. In addition, with technologies such as X Reality Pro, HDR10+ and Hybrid Log-Gamma, Live Color and Motionflow XR100, a clear, vivid and life-like visual is guaranteed. A clear-phase audio technology makes for more precise audio tones and well-balanced volumes. It is also compatible with Alexa for easier voice control. All these make this Sony TV 32 inch a best budget buy.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Budget-Friendly
|The screen resolution is not Full HD
|Google TV UI
|Dust, lightning, surge and humidity protection
|Alexa Compatible
2. Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED Google TV
This Sony television comes with Full HD (1920x1080p) 43-inch LED screen. Alexa support, in addition to built-in Google Assistant and Chromecast, makes this a hassle-free device to control and operate. Dolby Audio with 20W speakers enhanced with Clear Phase technology makes for an enjoyable listening experience. With advanced Motionflow XR200 technology, motion videos such as sports telecasts are clear and smooth transitioning. In a nutshell, this is a good quality Full HD screen with many additional features for better viewing.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Full HD screen
|The screen resolution could be improved
|Alexa Compatible
|Motionflow XR200 technology
3. Sony Bravia 108 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED, KD-43X74K
This is one of the most affordable 43 inches Ultra HD Sony LED TVs on Amazon currently. With a powerful X1 4K processor, the visual experience is free of external noise and with boosted details. Additionally, a 4K X-Reality Pro technology upscales 2K images closer to 4K images. With built-in Alexa, no need to buy an Echo Dot to control your smart TV using Alexa. All in all, this is a must-buy product for all those looking for good performance Ultra HD TV in an affordable price range.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Ultra HD Screen
|The USB ports could be improved
|Alexa Built-in
|Powerful X1 4K processor
4. Sony Bravia 108 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED, KD-43X75K
For all those sports and gaming enthusiasts, this TV is one good option to consider due to its advanced Motionflow XR200 in this price range. Additionally, an X1 4K processor with 4K HDR, Live Colour and 4K X-Reality Pro technologies makes the visual experience a delight. A 20W open baffle speaker with Dolby Audio enhances the audio experience. This product also comes in other bigger versions for those looking for a larger TV.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Ultra HD Screen
|The refresh rate could be improved
|Fascinating audio-visual experience
5. Sony Bravia 108 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED, KD-75X80K
This is the only Sony 43 LED TV with a hands-free voice search option due to its built-in Mic. It also supports BRAVIA CAM for an enhanced video call experience or using gesture controls. In addition, Motionflow XR200 offers smooth and sharp details even in fast-moving sequences and hence makes for a fantastic TV for watching sports. This is also an excellent product for all gamers because of ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) support, HDR tone Mapping, auto game mode and other exciting features. It also comes in bigger versions for those looking for a larger TV.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Built-in Mic for hands-free operation
|The speaker quality could be improved
|Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support
6. Sony Bravia 139 cm XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED, XR-55X90K
This 55-inch LED TV comes with an advanced XR Cognitive Processor that is smart enough to think like a human mind for added performance benefits. In conjunction with XR Contrast Booster 5 and Full Array LED, the processor adjusts brightness and shadows to give perfect visuals. With additional XR Motion Clarity, actions stay smooth, bright and clear, making for a better sports viewing experience. It also supports smoother, uninterrupted gaming due to its 4K/120Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM). In addition, the HDMI2.1 interface reduces input lag with 4K/120FPS making it an ultra-smooth gaming experience. With powerful 30W speakers and 3D Surround Upscaling technology, it is possible to enjoy 3D audio.
To complement this, two sound positioning tweeters precisely match what is playing on the screen to add to the 3D effect. All in all, this feature-packed LED TV is a must-buy for all those gaming and sports enthusiasts.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Built-in Mic for hands-free operation
|Expensive
|High Refresh Rate of 120Hz
7. Sony Bravia 139 cm XR series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED, XR-55A80J
This is one of the few Sony 55-inch LED TV that offers an OLED screen with 4K resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate. With its XR Cognitive Processor and related technologies, every frame is enhanced to look more authentic to the human eye. Additional gaming supports also make this a good choice for all game lovers. 30W Speakers with Voice Zoom 2 surround sound enhances voices for a more precise TV dialogue and makes for a good surround sound experience. For all those looking for an excellent OLED smart TV that also supports gaming, go for this.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Built-in Mic for hands-free operation
|The number of speakers could be increased
|Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support
|Higher speed HDMI 2.1
8. Sony Bravia 139 cm XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED, XR-55A80K
This gaming redefined, 55-inch 4K/120Hz OLED screen has many unique features to cater to different audiences. With XR OLED Motion technology combating blurs in the fast-motion visuals, the gaming and sports viewing experience is greatly enhanced. It has the advanced XR OLED Contrast Pro that boosts colour and contrasts to enjoy pure blacks and peak brightnesses without discomfort. With three 50W powerful speakers and unique Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the triple actuators behind the TV create acoustics that moves with the picture. All these features make it a unique audio-visual experience.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Built-in Mic for hands-free operation
|The picture quality could be improved
|Refresh Rate 120Hz
|Ambient optimization
|VRR and ALLM for gaming
|Higher speed HDMI 2.1
9. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED, XR-65A95K
This is the only 65-inch Sony LED TV with the most potent 60W speakers. With an enhanced XR TRILUMINOS Max, this TV offers the most expansive pallet of colours, making it capable of real-world-like images. With its other high-perf imaging technologies, the visuals are awe-inspiring. It is also highly customized for gaming, making this a viable option for most high-end users.
Specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Built-in Mic for hands-free operation
|No built-in Alexa
|2 speakers with a total output of 60W
|Very Expensive
|Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support
|XR Cognitive Processor
Top 3 features of each product
Products
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Sony Bravia 32 inches, KD-32W820K
|HD Ready Screen
|Pocket-friendly
|Alexa Compatible
|Sony Bravia 43 inches, KD-43W880K
|Full HD screen
|Alexa Compatible
|Motionflow XR 200
|Sony Bravia 43 inches, KD-43X74K
|Alexa Built-in
|Ultra HD Screen
|X1 4K processor
|Sony Bravia 43 inches, KD-43X75K
|Motion Flow XR200
|X1 4K Processor
|Ultra HD Screen
|Sony Bravia 43 inches, KD-43X80K
|Motionflow XR800
|Built-in Mic
|Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos
|Sony Bravia 55 inches, XR-55X90K
|Full Array LED display
|VRR and ALLM
Refresh Rate 120Hz
|Sony Bravia 55 inches, XR-55A80J
|5.1.2 surround sound
|XR Cognitive Processor
|OLED screen
|Sony Bravia 55 inches, XR-55A80K
|XR Cognitive Processor
|50 W Speakers
|VRR and ALLM
|Sony Bravia 65 inches, XR-65A95K
XR Cognitive Processor
|60W speakers
|XR TRILUMINOS Max
Best overall product
After a lot of deliberation, the best overall product is “9. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED, XR-65A95K”. A powerful 60W speaker and an exceptional Ultra HD OLED screen with impressive imaging technologies provide good audio and visuals. Also, with additional gaming support, it is an excellent pick for all gamers.
Best value for money
Sony Bravia 43 inches KD-43X74K model is the best money-efficient buying option as it comes with many features for this Sony TV price in India. Compared to other Sony TV prices for 43 inches, this is just ₹41,990. It comes with an Ultra HD screen and a built-in Alexa feature, to name a few.
How to make the best decision in buying a Sony LED TV
Before buying the TV, list the purposes for buying one, like for general video streaming, watching sports or gaming. After you know how many uses the TV has for you, look for one that can support them all. Another thing to remember is the screen resolution and if a specific resolution is needed for your use. Once you know your requirements, you can quickly buy a TV matching your expectations.
NO, the Bravia CAM is not included with the purchase and should be bought additionally. To use the features like gesture control and video calling, Bravia CAM is needed and is a worthy buy.
The difference is mainly in the user interface. Google TV is a more advanced UI for intelligent TV and supports many Google-specific features making it an advantage over Android TV
No, only a few come with a built-in Alexa option, so check it before buying. Although not all of them come with built-in Alexa, all the TVs mentioned here are compatible with Alexa devices
Yes, it is possible. All the sony LED TVs come with Apple Airplay and Apple Homekit support to enable using apple devices with the TV.
There is no need to buy a stabilizer for surge protection as Sony TV comes equipped with it. With its X Protection Pro technology, the TV is protected from power surges, lightning, dust and humidity.