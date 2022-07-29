Buying guide for best 17-Inch laptops By Affiliate Desk

Published on Jul 29, 2022 17:22 IST





Summary: Whether multitasking with several spreadsheets or watching movies, 17-inch laptops are perfect productivity devices. Some of the best ones even come with a decent bit of mobility.

A 17-inch laptop is good for a movie-viewing experience.

17-inch laptops offer a significantly larger screen, allowing you to see everything you are doing clearly. In addition, they provide lots of functionality. Thanks to small bezels and ultra-thin chassis, some of the finest 17-inch laptops offer a respectable amount of portability. Here is a look at some of the best 17-inch laptops for portability, productivity, and gaming. Whether you are looking for a desktop replacement or a mobile workstation, you will find something to suit your needs here. Top 10 17-inch laptops 1. Dell XPS 9700 This laptop has an incredible screen-to-body ratio of 93.7 per cent. It has the most recent 10th Gen Intel Core CPU and NVIDIA GPUs and is ideal for demanding creative endeavours. Accelerate your apps for quicker graphic design, photography, video editing, and game streaming with this laptop. Waves Nx 3D audio and a quad-speaker design provide an immersive 3D sound experience. Price: Starting from ₹ 2,75,000

Starting from 2,75,000 Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H

10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Storage: 256 GB SSD + 1TB SATA Hard Drive

256 GB SSD + 1TB SATA Hard Drive OS: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home Weight: 2.11 kg

2.11 kg Special Features: 4 Thunderbolt 3 with power delivery

Pros Cons Sleek and slim aluminium body Expensive Excellent sound quality Poor port selection Backlit keyboard Lacks a proper webcam

2. LG Gram 17 The LG gram 17 ushers in a new age of incredible portability with its ultra-lightweight design and ultra-large screen. You can carry the LG Gram 17 wherever you go since you don't have to sacrifice portability for a big view. Despite offering noticeably enhanced performance, it has a long battery life. With HEVC encode that is up to two times quicker, it allows professional content creation. Price: ₹ 77,499

77,499 Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7

10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics

Intel Iris Plus Graphics RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Storage: 512 GB SSD

512 GB SSD OS: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home Weight: 1.35 kg

1.35 kg Special Features: Thunderbolt 3 port

Pros Cons Durable due to the full metal body Screen glare Lightweight Costly High-quality display Superb battery life

3. ASUS ROG Strix G17 This laptop combines everyday dependability with a sporty design, from its aluminium-capped lid to its textured base. The metal top prevents bumps and bangs, allowing thinner bezels and RGB to light up your life. A light bar boosts the LED's density to provide a more sophisticated underglow beneath the chassis. It maintains a low profile with a more effective, quieter cooling technology that uses a liquid metal thermal compound. Price: ₹ 79,990

79,990 Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H

AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Storage: 512 GB SSD

512 GB SSD OS: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home Weight: 2.4 kg

2.4 kg Special Features: Cooling technology

Pros Cons Anti-glare screen No optical drive Enhanced cooling system Poor battery life of just 4 hours Excellent for gaming Heavyweight

4. Lenovo Legion 5 Enjoy gameplay like never before, with the gaming laptop Legion 5 equipped with AMD Ryzen 5 5600 H-Series CPUs. The Legion 5 has 6 cores and 16 MB L3 Cache, with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPUs. It delivers the best performance for gamers and professionals when playing and streaming. Price: ₹ 1,36,952

1,36,952 Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Storage: 1TB SSD

1TB SSD OS: Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home Weight: 2.9 kg

2.9 kg Special Features: Nahimic Audio

Pros Cons Backlit keyboard Slightly expensive Slim and sleek Built-in microphone

5. ASUS VivoBook 17 The wonderfully portable ASUS VivoBook 17 immerses you in anything you set out to achieve, whether you are working or playing. With an incredible screen-to-body ratio of 85%, the revolutionary thin-bezel display draws you in with captivating images. The ErgoLift hinge tilts the keyboard so you can type comfortably. To help you complete tasks with the least amount of hassle, the VivoBook 17 has twin storage drives and an up-to-date AMD Mobile CPU with discrete AMD Radeon. Price: ₹ 53,990

53,990 Processor: Intel Core i5-1135G7

Intel Core i5-1135G7 Graphics: Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Storage: 512 GB SSD

512 GB SSD OS: Windows 10 Home

Windows 10 Home Weight: 2.3 kg

2.3 kg Special Features: Type-C USB Port

Pros Cons Affordable price range No optical drive Large display Nominal battery life of 6 hours Ample number of ports

6. HP Omen 17 The OMEN by HP 17.3 inch Gaming Laptop PC boasts an optical mechanical keyboard, an 11th generation Intel Core CPU 2, and NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM graphics. Customise it via the OMEN Gaming Hub and use OMEN Tempest Cooling to keep it cool. It has a long battery life, so you have to worry about it. The most lifelike and immersive graphics are made possible through Ray Tracing. OS: Windows 10

RAM: 16 GB

Hard drive size: 512 GB

Graphics processor: NVIDIA GeForce RTX

Graphics card RAM size: 6 GB

Shared Graphics RAM type

Pros Cons Anti-reflective screen Weak speakers Intel Turbo Boost technology Very expensive Powerful laptop, especially for gaming Very heavy

7. HP Envy 17T This 11th generation HP Envy 17T laptop provides power without compromising, whether you're a business professional who expects dependable performance, a content producer who values pixels, or a student seeking for an all-around computer you can rely on. Multitasking on portable powerhouses is redefined by a Quad core i7 11th generation CPU with 16GB DDR4 3200 Memory and a 512 GB M2 NVME SSD. Processor: i7

RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 11 Pro

Hard drive: 512 GB

Graphics card RAM size: 16 GB

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi6 connectivity

Pros Cons Fingerprint reader Expensive Touchscreen Heavyweight Integrated Graphics card Not for gaming

8. HP 17-cn0025nr, Intel Core i5 Smaller footprint and a larger screen, the HP 17 Laptop PC combines performance and comfort with sustainability. The laptop has an Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) processor with a 4.2 GHz clock speed that makes multitasking simple and provides better performance. Price: ₹ 73,356

73,356 Processor: Intel Core i5-1135G7

Intel Core i5-1135G7 Graphics: Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Storage: 256 GB SSD

256 GB SSD OS: Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home Weight: 2.5 kg

2.5 kg Special Features: HP TrueVision HD Camera

Pros Cons HD display plus anti-glare No optical storage device Excellent processing speed. Average battery life Convenient experience

9. Lenovo Thinkpad P73 The most powerful portable workstation from Lenovo is the ThinkPad P73. Thanks to its 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and the most potent NVIDIA Quadro graphics processing units, it can handle even the most demanding tasks. You have plenty of room to accomplish everything because of its wide display, which also makes for a lighter overall package thanks to its 35 per cent smaller power supply. Price: ₹ 2,56,213

2,56,213 Processor: 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9850H

9th Generation Intel Core i7-9850H Graphics: NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000

NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Storage: 512 GB SSD

512 GB SSD OS: Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Pro Weight: 3.4 kg

3.4 kg Special Features: Bluetooth

Pros Cons Reasonable storage module Lack of Wi-Fi6 connectivity Professional grade Graphics processing unit Very heavy and bulky as the weight is around 3.4 kg. Dedicated Graphics card

10. Gigabyte AERO 17 XB For the best multimedia multitasking and gaming performance, choose an FHD anti-ghosting 1920x1080 144Hz IPS LCD display with an ultra-smooth and an anti-glare and wide angle view. It also displays up to 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. Finally, choose a display that is colour-accurate individually within Delta E1 and factory-calibrated, certified by X-Rite Pantone for true-to-life colour and vibrant images. Specifications: Processor: Intel Core i7

OS: Windows 10 Home

Graphics Processor: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super

16 GB RAM

512 GB Hard Drive

8 GB Graphics Card RAM size

Pros Cons Fast and swift media performance No optical drive Dazzling display A bit heavy Optimal average battery life of 10 hours

Price of Best 17-Inch Laptops at a glance:

Product Price Dell XPS 17 9700 ₹ 2,75,000 LG Gram 17 ₹ 77,499 ASUS ROG Strix G17 ₹ 79,990 Lenovo Legion 5 ₹ 1,36,952 ASUS VivoBook 17 ₹ 53,990 HP Omen 17 ₹ 2,71, 094 HP Envy 17T ₹ 1,55, 051 HP 17-cn0025nr, Intel Core i5 ₹ 73,356 Lenovo Thinkpad P73 ₹ 2,56,213 GigaByte AERO 17 XB ₹ 2,25, 039

Best 3 Features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Dell XPS 9700 Quick and secure log-in Immersive 3D experience Edge-to-edge keyboard backlighting LG Gram 17 Ultra-light weight 17 hours battery Twice the Graphics performance ASUS ROG Strix G17 Advanced cooling Compact design Metal body Lenovo Legion 5 FHD displays with 240Hz refresh rates Coldfront 2.0 for optimal cooling Harman Kardon speaker ASUS VivoBook 17 Anti-glare FHD display Excellent keyboard Wi-Fi6 for wireless connection HP Omen 17 High performance processor Efficient RAM & storage Thunderbolt 3 interface HP Envy 17T Intel Iris XE Graphics Advanced security Bang & Olufsen audio boost HP 17-cn0025nr Superb display panel Thin and sleek machine Incomparable Graphics Lenovo Thinkpad P73 Robust keyboard Multiple connection ports Unmatched battery life Gigabyte AERO 17 XB Unimaginable 5GHz processor speed In-built Microsoft Azure AI High-speed data transfer