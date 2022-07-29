Sign out
Sign in
 
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.

Buying guide for best 17-Inch laptops 

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 29, 2022 17:22 IST

Summary:

Whether multitasking with several spreadsheets or watching movies, 17-inch laptops are perfect productivity devices. Some of the best ones even come with a decent bit of mobility.

A 17-inch laptop is good for a movie-viewing experience.

17-inch laptops offer a significantly larger screen, allowing you to see everything you are doing clearly. In addition, they provide lots of functionality. Thanks to small bezels and ultra-thin chassis, some of the finest 17-inch laptops offer a respectable amount of portability.

Here is a look at some of the best 17-inch laptops for portability, productivity, and gaming. Whether you are looking for a desktop replacement or a mobile workstation, you will find something to suit your needs here.

Top 10 17-inch laptops

1. Dell XPS 9700

This laptop has an incredible screen-to-body ratio of 93.7 per cent. It has the most recent 10th Gen Intel Core CPU and NVIDIA GPUs and is ideal for demanding creative endeavours. Accelerate your apps for quicker graphic design, photography, video editing, and game streaming with this laptop. Waves Nx 3D audio and a quad-speaker design provide an immersive 3D sound experience.

  • Price: Starting from 2,75,000
  • Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10750H
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • Storage: 256 GB SSD + 1TB SATA Hard Drive
  • OS: Windows 10 Home
  • Weight: 2.11 kg
  • Special Features: 4 Thunderbolt 3 with power delivery

ProsCons
Sleek and slim aluminium bodyExpensive
Excellent sound qualityPoor port selection
Backlit keyboardLacks a proper webcam
Dell XPS 9700 43.18cm (17-inch) FHD Display Laptop (10th Gen i7-10750H / 16 GB / 1TB SSD / 4 GB GTX Graphics/ Win 10 + MS Office / Silver) D560027WIN9S
25% off
223,500 298,999
Buy now

2. LG Gram 17

The LG gram 17 ushers in a new age of incredible portability with its ultra-lightweight design and ultra-large screen. You can carry the LG Gram 17 wherever you go since you don't have to sacrifice portability for a big view. Despite offering noticeably enhanced performance, it has a long battery life. With HEVC encode that is up to two times quicker, it allows professional content creation.

  • Price: 77,499
  • Processor: 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1065G7
  • Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Storage: 512 GB SSD
  • OS: Windows 10 Home
  • Weight: 1.35 kg
  • Special Features: Thunderbolt 3 port

ProsCons
Durable due to the full metal bodyScreen glare
LightweightCostly
High-quality display 
Superb battery life 
LG Gram 17 Intel 10th Gen i7 Thin & Light Laptop 2K+ IPS 16:10 Display [8GB/ 512GB SSD/ Windows 10 64-bit /Dark Silver/1.35kg, Black, 3Yr Warranty], 17Z90N
Buy now

3. ASUS ROG Strix G17

This laptop combines everyday dependability with a sporty design, from its aluminium-capped lid to its textured base. The metal top prevents bumps and bangs, allowing thinner bezels and RGB to light up your life. A light bar boosts the LED's density to provide a more sophisticated underglow beneath the chassis. It maintains a low profile with a more effective, quieter cooling technology that uses a liquid metal thermal compound.

  • Price: 79,990
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Storage: 512 GB SSD
  • OS: Windows 10 Home
  • Weight: 2.4 kg
  • Special Features: Cooling technology

ProsCons
Anti-glare screenNo optical drive
Enhanced cooling systemPoor battery life of just 4 hours
Excellent for gamingHeavyweight
ASUS ROG Strix G17 (2021) 17.3-inch (43.94 cms) FHD 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H, GTX 1650 4GB Graphics, Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 10/Gray/2.4 Kg), G713IH-HX020T
22% off
79,990 102,990
Buy now

4. Lenovo Legion 5

Enjoy gameplay like never before, with the gaming laptop Legion 5 equipped with AMD Ryzen 5 5600 H-Series CPUs. The Legion 5 has 6 cores and 16 MB L3 Cache, with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPUs. It delivers the best performance for gamers and professionals when playing and streaming.

  • Price: 1,36,952
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
  • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • Storage: 1TB SSD
  • OS: Windows 11 Home
  • Weight: 2.9 kg
  • Special Features: Nahimic Audio

Pros Cons
Backlit keyboardSlightly expensive
Slim and sleek 
Built-in microphone 
Lenovo Legion 5 17 Gaming Laptop 17.3" FHD IPS Display AMD 6-Core Ryzen 5 5600H (Beats i7-10750H) 16GB RAM 1TB SSD GeForce GTX 1650 4GB Backlit USB-C Nahimic Win11 + HDMI Cable
48% off
136,952 265,865
Buy now

5. ASUS VivoBook 17

The wonderfully portable ASUS VivoBook 17 immerses you in anything you set out to achieve, whether you are working or playing. With an incredible screen-to-body ratio of 85%, the revolutionary thin-bezel display draws you in with captivating images. The ErgoLift hinge tilts the keyboard so you can type comfortably. To help you complete tasks with the least amount of hassle, the VivoBook 17 has twin storage drives and an up-to-date AMD Mobile CPU with discrete AMD Radeon.

  • Price: 53,990
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-1135G7
  • Graphics: Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • Storage: 512 GB SSD
  • OS: Windows 10 Home
  • Weight: 2.3 kg
  • Special Features: Type-C USB Port

ProsCons
Affordable price rangeNo optical drive
Large displayNominal battery life of 6 hours
Ample number of ports 
ASUS VivoBook 17, Intel Core i5-1135G7 11th Gen, 17.3" (43.94 cms) FHD, Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Integrated Graphics/Transparent Silver/2.3 kg), X712EA-AU521WS
34% off
56,953 85,990
Buy now

6. HP Omen 17

The OMEN by HP 17.3 inch Gaming Laptop PC boasts an optical mechanical keyboard, an 11th generation Intel Core CPU 2, and NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM graphics. Customise it via the OMEN Gaming Hub and use OMEN Tempest Cooling to keep it cool. It has a long battery life, so you have to worry about it. The most lifelike and immersive graphics are made possible through Ray Tracing.

  • OS: Windows 10
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • Hard drive size: 512 GB
  • Graphics processor: NVIDIA GeForce RTX
  • Graphics card RAM size: 6 GB
  • Shared Graphics RAM type

ProsCons
Anti-reflective screenWeak speakers
Intel Turbo Boost technologyVery expensive
Powerful laptop, especially for gamingVery heavy
HP Omen 17.3 inches Intel i7 Gaming Laptop Computer 16GB 512GB RTX 2060 6GB - 17-cb1070nr, Windows 10, Black, 4.99kg
Buy now

7. HP Envy 17T

This 11th generation HP Envy 17T laptop provides power without compromising, whether you're a business professional who expects dependable performance, a content producer who values pixels, or a student seeking for an all-around computer you can rely on. Multitasking on portable powerhouses is redefined by a Quad core i7 11th generation CPU with 16GB DDR4 3200 Memory and a 512 GB M2 NVME SSD.

  • Processor: i7
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • OS: Windows 11 Pro
  • Hard drive: 512 GB
  • Graphics card RAM size: 16 GB
  • Bluetooth and Wi-Fi6 connectivity

ProsCons
Fingerprint readerExpensive
TouchscreenHeavyweight
Integrated Graphics cardNot for gaming

8. HP 17-cn0025nr, Intel Core i5

Smaller footprint and a larger screen, the HP 17 Laptop PC combines performance and comfort with sustainability. The laptop has an Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) processor with a 4.2 GHz clock speed that makes multitasking simple and provides better performance.

  • Price: 73,356
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-1135G7
  • Graphics: Integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • Storage: 256 GB SSD
  • OS: Windows 11 Home
  • Weight: 2.5 kg
  • Special Features: HP TrueVision HD Camera

ProsCons
HD display plus anti-glareNo optical storage device
Excellent processing speed.Average battery life
Convenient experience 
HP 17-inch Laptop, 11th Generation Intel Core i5-1135G7, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Windows 11 Home (17-cn0025nr,Natural Silver)
20% off
76,526 95,568
Buy now

9. Lenovo Thinkpad P73

The most powerful portable workstation from Lenovo is the ThinkPad P73. Thanks to its 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and the most potent NVIDIA Quadro graphics processing units, it can handle even the most demanding tasks. You have plenty of room to accomplish everything because of its wide display, which also makes for a lighter overall package thanks to its 35 per cent smaller power supply.

  • Price: 2,56,213
  • Processor: 9th Generation Intel Core i7-9850H
  • Graphics: NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000
  • RAM: 16 GB
  • Storage: 512 GB SSD
  • OS: Windows 10 Pro
  • Weight: 3.4 kg
  • Special Features: Bluetooth

ProsCons
Reasonable storage moduleLack of Wi-Fi6 connectivity
Professional grade Graphics processing unitVery heavy and bulky as the weight is around 3.4 kg.
Dedicated Graphics card 
Lenovo ThinkPad P73 20QR000NUS 17.3" Mobile Workstation - 1920 x 1080 - Core i7 i7-9850H - 16 GB RAM - 512 GB SSD - Glossy Black - Windows 10 Pro 64-bit - NVIDIA Quadro RTX 3000 with 6 GB - in-pl
26% off
256,213 344,000
Buy now

10. Gigabyte AERO 17 XB

For the best multimedia multitasking and gaming performance, choose an FHD anti-ghosting 1920x1080 144Hz IPS LCD display with an ultra-smooth and an anti-glare and wide angle view. It also displays up to 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. Finally, choose a display that is colour-accurate individually within Delta E1 and factory-calibrated, certified by X-Rite Pantone for true-to-life colour and vibrant images.

Specifications:

  • Processor: Intel Core i7
  • OS: Windows 10 Home
  • Graphics Processor: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Hard Drive
  • 8 GB Graphics Card RAM size

ProsCons
Fast and swift media performanceNo optical drive
Dazzling displayA bit heavy
Optimal average battery life of 10 hours 

Price of Best 17-Inch Laptops at a glance:

ProductPrice
Dell XPS 17 9700 2,75,000
LG Gram 17 77,499
ASUS ROG Strix G17 79,990
Lenovo Legion 5 1,36,952
ASUS VivoBook 17 53,990
HP Omen 17 2,71, 094
HP Envy 17T 1,55, 051
HP 17-cn0025nr, Intel Core i5 73,356
Lenovo Thinkpad P73 2,56,213
GigaByte AERO 17 XB 2,25, 039

Best 3 Features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Dell XPS 9700Quick and secure log-inImmersive 3D experienceEdge-to-edge keyboard backlighting
LG Gram 17Ultra-light weight17 hours batteryTwice the Graphics performance
ASUS ROG Strix G17Advanced coolingCompact designMetal body
Lenovo Legion 5FHD displays with 240Hz refresh ratesColdfront 2.0 for optimal coolingHarman Kardon speaker
ASUS VivoBook 17Anti-glare FHD displayExcellent keyboardWi-Fi6 for wireless connection
HP Omen 17High performance processor Efficient RAM & storageThunderbolt 3 interface
HP Envy 17TIntel Iris XE GraphicsAdvanced securityBang & Olufsen audio boost
HP 17-cn0025nrSuperb display panelThin and sleek machineIncomparable Graphics
Lenovo Thinkpad P73Robust keyboardMultiple connection portsUnmatched battery life
Gigabyte AERO 17 XBUnimaginable 5GHz processor speedIn-built Microsoft Azure AIHigh-speed data transfer

Best budget

Some 17 inch laptops can go really overboard when it comes to the cost. When you are looking for a 17 inch laptop in a budget range, ASUS VivoBook 17 is the best option worth exploring. The VivoBook 17 has twin storage drives and the latest AMD Mobile CPU with powerful AMD Radeon to help you get things accomplished.

Best 17-Inch laptop overall

When talking about the best overall 17-inch laptop, nothing beats the LG Gram 17. The experience of utilising a 17-inch, high-resolution display is unique. But the Gram 17 laptop allows you to carry it wherever you go. You must experience it to believe it. The metallic blend is what makes the Gram 17's chassis lighter. Through a single connection, its Thunderbolt connector can support up to a 5K display, data transfers with a bandwidth of up to 40Gb/s, and charging.

How to find the perfect 17-Inch laptop?

Look for a laptop that strikes a good balance between power, portability, usefulness, and functionality.

When buying a 17-inch laptop, consider the operating system, battery life, and graphics performance. Take into account whether the body is made of plastic or metal and, most crucially, your budget, as some models may be quite expensive.

Choose the correct CPUs because they determine the laptop's speed. Examine the keyboard, touchpad, and other ergonomic elements, since they will provide comfort throughout long periods of working on the machine.

Thus, you should keep an eye on the crucial specifications and ensure they meet your budget and expectations. This approach will help you pick the best 17-inch laptop for your needs.

FAQs

1. What to look for while shopping for a 17 inch laptop?

The CPU, RAM, and screen resolution are the most significant factors when looking for a 17-inch laptop. Higher RAM and CPU ensure that you have the power to operate efficiently.

2. For a 17-inch laptop, what is the ideal resolution?

Most 17-inch laptops have full 1080p HD displays, although others have greater resolutions across the diagonal, such as 1440 or even 1600 pixels.

3. Should I opt for more RAM when purchasing a 17-inch laptop?

When it comes to RAM, having more is always better, but only if you really use it. RAM is what allows your computer to run numerous applications at the same time without slowing down. However, not every application utilises the same RAM size.

4. What are the finest 17-inch gaming laptops?

When searching for a powerful 17-inch laptop for gaming, keep in mind that it should have a minimum of an Intel Core i5 or i7-series processor. Other aspects are a dedicated graphics card and at least 16GB of RAM.

5. What is the ideal storage I should look for while shopping for a 17-inch laptop?

Graphic designers, for example, frequently choose laptops with 16 GB to 32 GB RAM. It will improve performance and assist with multitasking. One example of a laptop having 32GB RAM is the Dell XPS 17.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Gaming laptops under 70,000: Good storage and processor are important
White shirts for men ooze charm and look great
Face serum for glow: Fights ageing signs, sun damage to give dewy glow
Best UV water purifiers to buy in 2022
Formal pants for men look smart and are standard office wear across cultures
electronics FOR LESS