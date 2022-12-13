Buying guide for best printers for office use By Affiliate Desk

The printers' use has increased because of the paperless practice companies & government offices are using. Also, through robust printers, employees can deliver office work faster in printed form. Buying one or more office printers without knowing their specifications and details can trouble you in the long run. Thus, we have listed some of the best printers for office use with their complete specifications, features, and price. It can give you a fair idea of what office printers will suit your need. Without further ado, let us see the best printers for office use. 1. Brother DCP-T525W - Wi-Fi colour Ink Tank Multifunction It is stylish and one of the best printers for office use that has an ergonomic design with ink tank support. It is suitable for small offices or home offices. It delivers printing at a lightning-fast speed (28 ppm). Due to its wireless support, printing becomes seamless. Apart from monochrome print, it can also give colour prints. Specification: Brand: Brother Model Name: DCP-T525W Type of Connector: USB, Wi-Fi Print Technique: Inkjet OS Compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac Colour: Black Recommended Use: Small Office, Home Office Print Output: B&W + Colour Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 11 ppm Max Print-speed Monochrome(B&W): 28 ppm Weight: 7.3 kg

Pros Cons Lightning-fast printing Slightly bulkier Provides wireless printing support Ergonomic design

2. Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser Printer It is another compact and multifunctional printer with scanning and copying options. It is one of the best printers for office use that has an LCD on it. It also features a printing resolution of 600 x 600dpi. It delivers printing at a fast speed (19 ppm). It also supports papers of various sizes. Specification: Brand: Canon Model Name: MF3010 Type of Connector: USB Print Technique: Inkjet OS Compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac Colour: Black Recommended Use: Large office, home office, etc. Print Output: B&W + colour Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 19 ppm Max Print-speed Monochrome(B&W): 18 ppm Weight: 7.6 kg

Pros Cons It comes with an LCD display to show the print status Does not support wireless connectivity Support quality colour print Lightning-fast printing

3. HP Smart 750 Wi-Fi Duplex Printer with Smart-Guided Button It is a robust, stylish, and one of the best printers for office use that features an automatic document feeder. This colour printer enables scanning & comes with Smart guided buttons. It has a one-year onsite warranty or 50,000 page-print warranty (whichever is earlier). Due to its wireless support, printing becomes seamless. Specification: Brand: HP Model Name: Smart 750 Type of Connector: USB, Wi-Fi Print Technique: Inkjet OS Compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac Colour: Black + White Recommended Use: Large office, home office, etc. Print Output: B&W + colour Maximum Print Speed (Colour): 9 ppm Max Print-speed Monochrome(B&W): 15 ppm Weight: 8 kg

Pros Cons Support quality colour print Costlier than its competitors Come with smart-guided buttons Excellent for multi-purpose office use

4. HP LaserJet 138fnw Monochrome Compact Wi-Fi Printer It is another stylish printer for office use that has a scanner & supports page sizes like A4, A5, A6, B5, legal, postcards, envelopes, etc. Because of its automated document feeder and wireless connectivity, printing operations go seamlessly. Specification: Brand: HP Model Name: LaserJet 138fnw Type of Connector: USB, Wi-Fi Print Technique: Laser OS Compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac Colour: Black + White Recommended Use: Large and small offices Print Output: B&W + colour Max Print-speed Monochrome(B&W): 21 ppm Weight: 8.58 kg

Pros Cons Printing speed is excellent Support black and white print only Provides wireless printing support Excellent for multi-purpose office use

5. EPSON EcoTank M200 Multifunction Printer It is another multifunctional inkjet printer that is one of the best printers for office use. Corporate & offices prefer it because of its 33 pages per minute printing speed. It has a print resolution of 1440 x 720. It supports page sizes like A4, DL, A5, B5, A6, legal, C6, etc. Specification: Brand: EPSON Model Name: EcoTank M200 Type of Connector: USB Print Technique: Inkjet OS Compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac Colour: Black Recommended Use: Large offices Print Output: B&W + colour Max Print speed (Colour): 15 ppm Max Print-speed Monochrome(B&W): 33 ppm Weight: 8.22 kg

Pros Cons Lightning-fast printing speed Bulky and not so portable Multifunctional and provides excellent print quality Provides wireless printing support

6. HP Laserjet Tank 2606sdw Duplex Printer It is another robust laser printer featuring dual-band Wi-Fi and a guided mobile setup. This monochrome printer has a print speed of 22 ppm. Offices prefer it as one of the best printers because of its 3-in-1 feature (printing, copying, and scanning). It supports page sizes like A5, B5, A4, A6, legal, etc. Specification: Brand: HP Model Name: Laserjet Tank 2606 Type of Connector: USB, Wi-Fi Print Technique: Laser OS Compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac colour: Black + Gray Recommended Use: Large offices Print Output: B&W Max Print-Speed Monochrome (B&W): 22 ppm Weight: 8 kg

Pros Cons Provides wireless printing support Does not support colour print It is a multifunctional printer. Lightning-fast printing speed

7. Brother DCP-B7500D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer It is another multifunctional laser printer that comes in different variants. It features ultra-fast print speed (34 ppm) and supports A4, A5, Letter, Executive, A6, Legal, A5 (Long Edge), Mexico Legal, Folio, and India Legal. Offices prefer it as one of the best printers because it can print heavy-duty of at least 15000 pages per month. Specification: Brand: Brother Model Name: DCP-B7500D Type of connector: USB Print Technique: Laser OS Compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac Colour: Gray Recommended Use: Large offices Print Output: B&W Max Print-speed Monochrome(B&W): 34 ppm Weight: 10.5 kg

Pros Cons Supports different page size Very heavy and non-portable Lightning-fast printing speed It is a multifunctional printer.

8. Hp-Desk Jets G5J38A B1H Officejet Pro Numerous companies prefer reliable, robust, multipurpose printers. It is another all-in-one best printer for office use. This inkjet printer was designed according to the latest market trend & got a high customer rating for its excellent service. It also features an ultra-fast print speed of 34 prints per minute (ppm). Specification: Brand: HP Model Name: Jets G5J38A Type of Connector: USB, Wi-Fi Print Technique: Inkjet OS Compatibility: Linux, Windows, Mac Colour: Black + White Recommended Use: Large offices Print Output: B&W Max Print-Speed Monochrome(B&W): 34 ppm Weight: 19.5 kg

Pros Cons It is a multifunctional printer. Very heavy and non-portable Lightning-fast printing speed Provides wireless printing support

9. Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B It is one of the best printers for office use under a low budget. This monochrome printer by Canon has a print speed of 12 to 25ppm. This printer is excellent for small offices or home offices. It supports page sizes like A4, A5, A6, B5, legal, etc. Specification: Brand: Canon Model Name: imageCLASS Type of Connector: USB Print Technique: Laser OS Compatibility: Linux Windows, Colour: Black Recommended Use: Small offices Print Output: B&W and Colour Max Print Speed: 12 to 25 ppm Weight: 8.0 kg

Pros Cons It is lightweight. No wireless support Highly portable Support colour print

10. KonicaMinolta bizhub 165en Multi-Functional Printer It is another heavy-duty laser printer that can print pages with varied page sizes. This multipurpose printer also supports scanning and copying. The standard paper tray can hold 250 pages at once. It features an LED display that shows print and scan status. Specification: Brand: KonicaMinolta Model Name: Bizhub Type of Connector: USB, Ethernet Print Technique: Laser OS Compatibility: Windows, Linux Colour: Black + Grey Recommended Use: Large offices Print Output: B&W Max Print-speed Monochrome(B&W): 16 ppm Weight: 23.6 kg

Pros Cons Robust and large tray size to hold print pages Very bulky Moderate print speed LED display to display print and scan status

Price of best printers for office use at a glance:

Product Price Brother DCP-T525W - Wi-Fi colour Ink Tank Multifunction ₹ 15,039 Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser Printer ₹ 18,360 HP Smart 750 Wi-Fi Duplex Printer with Smart-Guided Button ₹ 33,449 HP LaserJet 138fnw Monochrome Compact Wi-Fi Printer ₹ 19,299 EPSON EcoTank M200 Multifunction Printer ₹ 17,000 HP Laserjet Tank 2606sdw Duplex Printer ₹ 28,699 Brother DCP-B7500D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer ₹ 16,909 Hp-Desk Jets G5J38A B1H Officejet Pro ₹ 38,126 Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B ₹ 16,935 KonicaMinolta bizhub 165en Multi-Functional Printer ₹ 41,999

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Printing type (monochrome or colour) Printing speed Portability Brother DCP-T525W - Wi-Fi colour Ink Tank Multifunction Support colour print Low print speed Portable Canon MF3010 Digital Multifunction Laser Printer Support colour print Average print speed Portable HP Smart 750 Wi-Fi Duplex Printer with Smart-Guided Button Support colour print Average printing speed Less portable HP LaserJet 138fnw Monochrome Compact Wi-Fi Printer Support colour print Average printing speed Less portable EPSON EcoTank M200 Multifunction Printer Support colour print Excellent printing speed Less portable HP Laserjet Tank 2606sdw Duplex Printer Support monochrome print only Average speed Less portable Brother DCP-B7500D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer Support monochrome print only Excellent print speed Less portable Hp-Desk Jets G5J38A B1H Officejet Pro Support monochrome print only Excellent print speed Least portable Canon imageCLASS LBP2900B Support colour print Average print speed Highly portable KonicaMinolta bizhub 165en Multi-Functional Printer Support monochrome print only Average print speed Not portable

Best value for money HP LaserJet 138fnw Monochrome Compact is the best printer for office use because of its reasonable cost & features. This colour printer supports fast printing with scanning. It is lightweight & supports wireless connectivity. Because its automated document feeder and printing operations go seamlessly, offices prefer it. Best overall product HP Smart 750 Wi-Fi Duplex Printer with Smart-Guided is the best overall because it has wireless & wired printing support under a reasonable budget. The features like an automatic document feeder, easy-to-setup, colour print, etc., make it perfect for offices and companies. It supports a wireless printing option that makes it excellent for office use. Find the perfect and best printer for office use To get the best printer for office use, determine the specifications you need according to your requirement. Amazon is the best online site where you can search for the desired printer for office use. In the Amazon app, you can choose your appropriate product according to the printer's features and specifications. This article has given a list of all the links to the best printers for office use.

