Check out 5 best network attached storage devices

Summary: Check out these network-attached storage (NAS) devices available on Amazon that offer greater space, high security, high-speed data transfer and quick access to your data from anywhere.

Network-attached storage devices provide benefits of a cloud platform on premises while providing users with total control.

A network-attached storage device enables authorised network customers and other clients to store and retrieve data from a central place. Network-attached storage devices are adaptable and scalable, so you may add more storage as needed. Network-attached storage is similar to having your private cloud in the workplace. It’s quicker, less costly, and offers all of the advantages of a cloud platform on-premises while providing you with total control. You can find impartial reviews of some popular network-attached storage devices on Amazon in this article. Apart from the specs of each model, you can also find their pros and cons. Go through the list and select the one that you think is perfect. 1. Synology DiskStation DS120j DiskStation has ample storage space for storing your movies, images, and vital data, making it simple to set up your cloud service and preserve total access to your information. Synology’s DiskStation Manager operating system makes backing up your machines, viewing your data from anywhere, saving multimedia, as well as other tasks easier. Using QuickConnect, you may access the files on the Synology NAS through the internet. DiskStation lets you synchronise your files across different devices or locations, ensuring you never lose access to your information. Synology products are designed with security in consideration. Every DiskStation has auto block and two-factor authentication capabilities to maintain data security and limit the chance of unauthorised parties entering the device. DiskStation also features military-grade encryption software, which provides exceptional protection. Specifications: Compatible devices: Laptops, tablets, desktops, smartphones Weight: 0.7kg Colour: White Brand: Synology Hard drive interface: Serial ATA

Pros Cons Bulletproof backup Heavyweight Simple file access It does not have a very stylish design. Storage capacity of up to 16TB

2. Western Digital My Cloud EX Ultra 2-Bay Diskless The robust Marvell ARMADA 385 1.3GHz dual-core CPU and ultra-fast transfer speeds for excellent performance streaming are included in this Western Digital My Cloud EX Ultra 2-Bay Diskless NAS. You’ll also get 1GB of DDR3 RAM, allowing you to operate comfortably. WD Synchronize automatically syncs your media and data across your PCs and My Cloud. You’ll have peace of mind knowing that your material is always up to date and available across all gadgets. You can easily share documents or files with friends and colleagues so they can access or upload stuff to your My Cloud. One can also offer private access to a folder that allows others to write and read to facilitate collaboration. You may securely store data across your whole network using 256 AES volume protection. Your data is secure whether you’re utilising a desktop or a Mac. Specifications: Compatible devices: Camera Weight: 800g Colour: Black Brand: Western Digital Hard Drive Interface: USB 1.1

Pros Cons RAID configurations No disk present Plex media streaming You cannot upgrade it with RAM. Backup configuration

3. Western Digital My Cloud Expert Series 4-Bay 24TB NAS Western Digital My Cloud Expert Edition 4-Bay 24TB NAS can assist you in storing your treasured images, movies, music, and data on this high-performance NAS system for safe access to them anytime and from any location. Protect your data with several backup choices, personalise the NAS with a comprehensive suite of tools, and relax. You will indeed have a large amount of digital stuff to save if you are a creative enthusiast, a creative worker, or have an excellent media collection. Using My Cloud Experts Edition NAS, users can effortlessly consolidate and safeguard their precious stuff from all of their network’s Mac and PC systems. Plus, smartphones and tablets allow you to access it anytime and anywhere. Specifications: Compatible Devices: Laptop Hard Disk Form: 3.5 In Colour: Black Brand: Western Digital Hard Drive Interface: USB 1.1

Pros Cons 2GB RAM and a dual-core 1.6 GHz CPU Heavy device USB 3.0 copy button with a single touch It is not compact WD Red drive optimisation It doesn’t support WIFI

4. Asustor AS5304T- 4 Bay NAS The AS5304T features a standard 4GB DDR4 RAM and can be expanded to 8GB. DDR4 RAM outperforms DDR3 RAM by nearly 30% while cutting energy consumption by 40%. Snapshot Centre is a new function for ASUSTOR NAS systems that uses Btrfs and iSCSI volumes to shoot pictures of data within the NAS. Snapshot Centre can take a maximum of 256 snapshots of a disc every five minutes, establishing a backup which can be readily recovered if data is corrupted or deleted. ADM 3.0 has a unique Internet Passthrough capability, which allows customers to simplify formerly complicated router setups. The ASUSTOR NAS supports flawless cross-platform and multi-user connectivity, enabling you to access your NAS via Microsoft, Mac OS X, or Unix-like operating systems, regardless of whether you are utilising a PC, laptop, iPad, or smartphone. Specifications: RAM: 4GB Weight: 2.6kg Colour: Black Brand: Asustor Hard Drive Interface: Serial ATA

Pros Cons Ransomware Protection Heavyweight Awe-inspiring 4K HDR experience Not very adaptable Snapshot Centre

5. WD WDBNFA0000NBK-BESN My Cloud Pro PR4100 NAS This Western Digital WDBNFA0000NBK-BESN NAS My Cloud Pro PR4100 High-capacity network memory provides the space required to back up material from your machines in one location, on your secure network, and without the requirement for monthly subscriptions. You can smoothly stream HD films or share material with many users when paired with a quad-core Intel Pentium N3710 CPU and 4GB RAM. Using PR4100, you can save all your project files and crucial documents. RAW images and final mixes are in one location and easily accessible. The PR4100 may be instantly discovered on your connection and deployed through the web, keeping the setup procedure straightforward. You can quickly add or remove hard disks with tool-free, tray-less storage bays. Specifications: Compatible devices: Laptop Weight: 3.46kg Colour: Black Brand: Western Digital Hard Drive Interface: USB 1.1

Pros Cons Unique compact design Quite heavy Processor speed of 1.6GHz Expensive 4GB DDR3L RAM

Price of network attached storage at a glance:

Product Price Synology DiskStation DS120j ₹ 14,599 Western Digital My Cloud EX Ultra 2-Bay Diskless ₹ 14,826 Western Digital My Cloud Expert Series 4-Bay 24TB ₹ 1,15,787 Asustor AS5304T - 4 Bay NAS ₹ 49,990 WD WDBNFA0000NBK-BESN My Cloud Pro PR4100 ₹ 36,599

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Synology DiskStation DS120j Individual multimedia server Simple file access DiskStation Manager is in charge. Western Digital My Cloud EX Ultra 2-Bay Diskless RAID configurations Encryption of volumes Backup configuration Western Digital My Cloud Expert Series 4-Bay 24TB Power supply with a backup plan Save on energy automatically Dual-core 1.6 GHz processor Asustor AS5304T - 4 Bay NAS 3-year NAS warranty Snapshot Centre PC-less software installation WD WDBNFA0000NBK-BESN My Cloud Pro PR4100 Quad-core 1.6GHz processor 4GB DDR3L RAM Several backup options

Best value for money network-attached storage The Western Digital My Cloud EX Ultra 2-Bay Diskless NAS is the best value-for-money NAS among the above list. This Western Digital My Cloud EX Ultra 2-Bay Diskless NAS features a powerful Marvell ARMADA 385 1.3GHz dual-core CPU and ultra-fast transfer speeds for high-performance streaming. You’ll also get 1GB DDR3 RAM, allowing you to work comfortably. WD Synchronize automatically syncs your media and data across your PCs and My Cloud. You’ll have peace of mind knowing that your content is always up-to-date and accessible on all devices, and you can share your data with your colleagues and friends hassle-free and securely. Best overall on the list The Asustor AS5304T - 4 Bay NAS is the best in the above list. The AS5304T comes standard with 4GB RAM that can be expanded to 8GB. This device supports flawless cross-platform and multi-user connectivity, which allows access from PCs, laptops, iPads, or smartphones running Microsoft, Mac OS X, Android or Unix-like operating systems. Moreover, you get a lot of apps with this device, along with multiple backup options. How to find the best network attached storage? Although NAS storage objectives may seem easy, choosing NAS hardware may be surprisingly difficult. Aside from price, business NAS customers should examine various aspects while selecting a solution. Here are some essential tips: Safety. How is data safeguarded on the NAS? Look for NAS devices that offer native data protection and strict network access restrictions to guarantee that only authorised users and apps can access data. Features and usability: How simple is setting up and installing the NAS? Consider NAS hardware that is simple to install and set up, as well as features and capabilities offered with the NAS Operating system, like data snapshots, recoveries, replication, automated data tiering and RAID. Form aspect. Where is the NAS going to be installed? Rackmount and tower are the two primary form types. A business NAS may be installed in a current data centre rack using a 2U / 4U rackmount form. A box or self-contained NAS might be an excellent solution for implementation in smaller department information rooms or even on PCs.

