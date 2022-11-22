Check these best sandwich makers of 2022 on amazon

Sign out
  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 22, 2022 17:32 IST

Summary:

If you’re searching for a reliable sandwich maker, then voila! Here is the list of the best sandwich makers from which you can select the one that fits the bill.

Best Sandwich Makers of 2022

When it comes to making the perfect sandwich, it’s all in the details – and those details can be incredibly finicky! With so many factors to consider when you’re on the hunt for the best sandwich maker, it can seem like an impossible task – but not anymore! We’ve compiled all the information you need to find the perfect sandwich maker right here.

Check out the list of the best sandwich makers we have created with the latest research. In this article, you will not only find the details and specifications of the best sandwich makers of 2022, but you’ll also know the pros and cons of each model.

1. Prestige sandwich maker

This is the new design of the sandwich maker with its durable die-cast aluminium grill plates. There are power indicators which are easy to use. It is easy to clean and can be a suitable gift for any special occasion. It is made with German technology GREBLON® non-stick coating for oil-free toasting, which is good for health.

Specifications:

• Brand - Prestige

• Colour - Black

• Dimensions - 31.1 D x 51W x 12.4H cm

• Wattage - 800 Watt

• Weight- 1.32kg

ProsCons
It’s healthy to useThe cord length is too short
Power indicators are easy to use 
Bakelite body 
Prestige Sandwich Maker PGMFD 01, Black
1,299
Buy now

2. Borosil super jumbo

This enormous grilling platter can simultaneously prepare up to four regular-sized sandwiches. The aperture on the plate enables access to your food while keeping it warm, and the deep ribs on the plate create exceptionally crispy sandwiches. It comes with an oil-dripping collector tray to store extra oil, making it clean and hygienic. With 2000 W of power, grilling happens quickly and consistently. Red and green indicators indicate power and heating operations with automated temperature control.

Specifications:

• Colour - Black

• Material - Other Material

• Brand - Borosil

• Dimensions - 15.4D x 38W x 41.8H cm

• Wattage - 2000 Watts

• Weight - 3.2kg

ProsCons
The heating plate opens at 105°Nothing to mention
Slide type lock 
2000 W that makes sandwich faster 
Borosil Super Jumbo 2000-Watt Grill Sandwich Maker, Black
31% off
4,849 6,990
Buy now

3. iBELL SM1515NEW

Suppose you want a restaurant-like sandwich at your home. Then iBELL SM1515NEW is best for you. It has an attractive finish that makes it unique and provides a complete restaurant-like feeling.

Specifications:

• Colour - Black SM1515N

• Material - Nonstick

• Brand- IBELL

• Dimensions- 23D x 27W x 10H cm

• Wattage- 1000 Watts

• Weight- 1.52kg

ProsCons
Long cord Short wire length
180° flat grill 
Huge space 
iBELL SM1515NEW Sandwich Maker with Floating Hinges, 1000Watt, Panini / Grill / Toast (Black)
67% off
1,539 4,650
Buy now

4. Havells perfect fill plus

This Havells sandwich maker is unique to the other models sold by the brand. Havells has added multifunctions to this sandwich maker that provide extra changeable plates for roasting, grilling and toasting. It helps in two ways. First, it is easy to clean and second, you can have various food at home.

Specifications:

• Colour -Black

• Material - ABS

• Brand - Havells

• Dimensions - 48.2D x 81W x 32.8H cm

• Weight -1.2kg

• Components-included - Instruction maker

ProsCons
Easy to useNothing to mention 
Multifunction sandwich maker 
Havells Perfect Fill Plus 2 Slice 800 watt Grill Sandwich Maker (Black)
48% off
1,398.98 2,695
Buy now

5. KENT 16025

Specifications:

• Colour - Black

• Material - Metal and Ceramic Coating

• Brand- KENT

• Dimensions - 2.5D x 22.3W x 13H cm

• Wattage - 700 Watts

ProsCons
Ergonomic handle It takes lots of time to bake 
Multifunctional grillThe locking system could be improved 
Easy to use and requires less space 
KENT 16025 Sandwich Grill 700W | Non-Toxic Ceramic Coating | Automatic Temperature Cut-off with LED Indicator | Adjustable Height Control, Metallic Silver, Standard
14% off
1,699 1,975
Buy now

6. Revour sandwich griller

The sandwich maker has a large surface area which holds four to six slices. We can easily flatten and grill vegetables, sandwiches, paninis, etc., in this sandwich maker. It also has a new feature that heats faster because of the large 750 Watts. It is small, so you can easily store it in your kitchen.

Specifications:

• Special feature - Cool touch

• Colour - Sandwich MakerToast/Griller

• Material - Bakelite body

• Brand - Revour

• Dimensions - 23D x 23W x 9H cm

• Wattage - 750 KW

ProsCons
Ideal for small kitchen spaceNone report
Required less oil to toast 
Multifunctional 
Revour Sandwich Griller 750 W Sandwich Maker with 4 Slice Non-Stick Fixed Plates for Sandwiches at Home with 1 Year Warranty (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

7. Concord sandwich maker

This sandwich maker has automatic temperature control. This sandwich maker’s function automatically turns off when your sandwich is ready; this function helps when you are busy with extra work or at the office. An additional tray is given that helps collect the excess oil drips on food.

Specifications:

• Colour - Black/Silver

• Material - Bakelite

• Brand - Concord

• Dimensions - 21.6D x 26.8W x 8.5H cm

• Wattage - 1000 Watts

• Weight - 0.98kg

ProsCons
Too lightweightPlastic material could be better
Drip tray for collecting excess oil 
Automatic temperature control 
Concord Sandwich Maker Griller Toaster 1000 Watts |180° Opening |Oil Drip Tray |1.5 Metre Long Cord
33% off
1,599 2,399
Buy now

8. Wipro vesta grill

This is for you if you are searching for a multifunctional grill sandwich maker. You can use it to make sandwiches and even grill indoors. It opens up to 105° for easy operations. Auto cut-off helps to make burn-free food and excess toasting and roasting, which can harm health. It is extremely easy to clean this machine.

Specifications:

• Special feature - Cool Touch handle, non-stick coating

• Colour - SS

• Material - Metal

• Brand - Wipro

• Dimensions - 11.5D x 30W x 28H cm

• Wattage - 1000 Watts

ProsCons
Good performance overallMetal is used as material
Cool touch handle for safety  
Automatic power cut-offs 
Wipro Vesta Grill 1000 Watt Sandwich Maker |Dual function-SW Maker&Griller|Non stick Coat -BPA&PTFE Free |Auto Temp Cut-off| Height Control -180ᶿ&105ᶿ |2 year warranty|SS Finish|Standard size
33% off
2,076 3,099
Buy now

9. Pigeon by stovekraft egnite plus

Pigeon sandwich maker is a non-stick coated plate that is healthy as it requires less oil while toasting a sandwich and easier to clean, and is safe. It also has a power indicator and requires less space in your kitchen.

Specifications:

• Colour - Black

• Material - Plastic

• Brand - Pigeon

• Wattage - 750 Watts

• Item Weight - 1.6kg

ProsCons
Easy to use Plastic is used as the primary material
Bigger and dipper plates  
Fast heating - instant cooking 
Pigeon by Stovekraft Egnite Plus Bread Sandwich Maker with Aluminium Nonstick Coated Fixed Plates (Grill)
33% off
1,000 1,495
Buy now

10. Croma 3-in-1 sandwich maker

If you want to toast, roast and grill in one device, then the Croma 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker is the best for you. It provides all the facilities and also reduces space. It’s an incredible machine when you compare its features and benefits vis-a-vis the cost.

Specifications:

• Colour - Black

• Material - Others

• Brand - Croma

• Wattage - 800 Watts

• Weight - 1.69kg

ProsCons
Easy to maintainNothing reported by customers 
3-in-1 sandwich maker  
Overall good performance 
Croma 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker (CRK7001, Black)
10% off
1,990 2,200
Buy now

Three best features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Prestige Sandwich Maker800 watt1.32kgNonstick
Borosil Super Jumbo2000 watt3.2kgEasy to maintain
iBELL SM1515NEW1000watt1.52kg Nonstick
Havells Perfect Fill Plus800 watt1.2kgABS 
KENT 16025700 wattEasy to useMetal and ceramic coating 
Revour Sandwich Griller750 wattGood material qualityBakelite body
Concord Sandwich Maker1000 Watt0.98kgBakelite body
Wipro Vesta Grill1000 WattEasy to useGood quality metal used
Pigeon by Stovekraft Egnite Plus750 watt1.6kg Plastic body
Croma 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker800 watt1.69kg3-in-1 sandwich maker 

Best value for money sandwich maker

Prestige Sandwich Maker is the best value for money. It is made of non-sticky material, which requires less oil to cook. With 800 watts, it helps to toast faster. If you love sandwiches but find that making them takes up too much time and effort, Prestige sandwich maker is out there to help you prepare delicious and nutritious options that are ready to go with the push of a button. This handy appliance can prepare grilled cheese, toasted sandwiches and waffles in just one step. It has an easy-to-use on/off indicator that lets you know when the cooking is done.

Best overall sandwich maker

Croma 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker is the best option for all overall features. Its price is low, and it can be folded 180° as and when we need it. The sandwich maker also has three changeable plates to grill, toast and roast.

This is an excellent product for busy people who want delicious and healthy sandwiches. You can easily see the status of your sandwich by the LED indicator on the front. The non-stick-coated plates make cleaning easy, and the 3-in-1 feature makes it easy to cook perfect sandwiches at home.

How to find the perfect sandwich maker ?

How much are you willing to spend, whether you need the sandwich maker for trips or your home, and whether you want a heavy or lightweight one are some factors you must consider before searching for the best sandwich maker on Amazon.

When selecting a new sandwich maker, first, you must write down all of the features you desire. After that, fix the budget you want to allocate for the sandwich maker and check offers on the available models. Amazon has detailed information on every sandwich maker that you desire to buy. After searching options, compare the products, check their customer ratings and finally, buy the product that fits your requirements.

Price list of best sandwich makers

ProsCons
Prestige Sandwich Maker 1,299
Borosil Super Jumbo 4,849
iBELL SM1515NEW 1,539
Havells Perfect Fill Plus 1,470
KENT 16025 1,699
Revour Sandwich Griller 999
Concord Sandwich Maker 1,599
Pigeon by Stovekraft Egnite Plus 2,079
Wipro Vesta Grill 1,040
Croma 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker 1,990

Can I use a sandwich maker on the inverter? 

Using a sandwich maker on an inverter depends on your inverter’s capacity and the Wattage of the sandwich maker. 

Which range of sandwich makers is suitable for less electricity? 

High Wattage sandwich makers ranging between 1200- 1700 Watts help save electricity as they heat faster than the low Wattage devices that take longer to heat. 

Is a sandwich maker good for health? 

It’s on you to make a healthy sandwich by using more vegetables and healthy options. As sandwich makers use less oil, which is also good for health, it is beneficial to use them to make sandwiches and grill. 

