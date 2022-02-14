Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chromebooks are budget-friendly and come with stunning specs. See top picks

Chromebooks are thin, lightweight and sleek in design. They are affordable and are fast systems to work on. 
Chromebooks come with powerful batteries and stunning specs.(Pexels)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 07:42 PM IST
ByShreya Garg

Are you looking for an affordable laptop with great features? Then Chromebooks is what we would recommend to you. They are thin, sleek in design and lightweight. They come packed with good features and are easy to work on. From business professionals, students to people with multimedia needs, people looking for budget laptops must invest in Chromebooks. They are Chrome OS-powered laptops and come with stunning specs. 

 

Prices of Chromebooks at a glance:

ProductPrice in India
Samsung Galaxy Intel Chromebook 72,357.00
HP Chromebook 14 Intel Celeron 27,490.00 
Lenovo Chromebook 14e 14.0" FHD Business Laptop 20,990.00
ASUS Chromebook Celeron Dual Core 22,400.00

They also have powerful batteries and amazing display screens. Chromebooks are easily available on Amazon. We have rounded up a few Chromebooks from different and renowned brands for your perusal. All of them come with stunning designs and different and useful features. You are likely to take to them and discover their usefulness. These are good machines and run fast, thereby facilitating work. Scroll down and take a look at our selections. 1. Samsung Galaxy Intel Chromebook (13.3 inches, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Mercury Gray, Chrome OS), 1.03kg

This touchscreen laptop, with 13.3 inches screen size, makes for an ideal pick. Available in grey colour, this laptop is both thin and lightweight. It comes with a host of features and is a fun system to work on.Other features:1) Display: 4K AMOLED touchscreen display2) Operating system: Chrome OS3)  Storage: 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD2. HP Chromebook 14 Intel Celeron

This touchscreen laptop has a screen size of 14 inches and comes in Mineral Silver colour. A good pick for both personal and business purposes, this laptop has a fast speed and great features. It also comes with a fingerprint reader. Other features:1) Processor: Intel Celeron N40202) Memory and storage: 4 GB SDRAM | Hard drive: 64 GB | Expandable up to 256 GB | 100 GB google drive storage3) Operating system: Chrome OS3. Lenovo Chromebook 14e 14.0" FHD Business Laptop

This light, rugged and portable laptop has a screen size of 14.0 inches. It is an ideal pick for businessmen, students and people with multimedia needs. Available in stunning grey colour, this laptop comes with a host of features.Other features:1) Processor: AMD A3015Ce processor 2) Memory and storage: 4GB RAM | 64 GB hard disk drive3) Operating system: Chrome OS4. ASUS Chromebook Celeron Dual Core

This laptop comes in a gorgeous silver colour and is both thin and lightweight. Working on this device helps you to get work done faster. It comes with a slew of nice features.Other features:1) Processor: Celeron N3350 (1.1 GHz with turbo boost up to 2.4 GHz)2) Display: HD LED backlit LCD anti-glare display 3) Memory and storage: 4GB RAM | 64GB hard disk driveAt Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

