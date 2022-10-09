Complete guide to finding the best Vivo 8MP front camera phone! By Affiliate Desk

Published on Oct 09, 2022 17:36 IST





Summary: Vivo is a phone manufacturer known for its reliable high-quality phones. Vivo has a phone for everyone, whether you want one with an excellent camera or one that can help you take the greatest night-vision pictures. The Vivo 8MP Front Camera Phone is the ideal phone for anybody looking for a dependable, affordable, and attractive camera phone.

Vivo 8MP front camera phone

Vivo is the perfect companion for your active lifestyle. It offers everything you need to go faster, stay longer and stand out from the crowd. Vivo is a reputable company that focuses on high-tech phones.The Vivo 8MP Front Camera Phone is designed to take artistic photos, survive a long time, and showcase your incredible personality. Vivo smartphones are built for optimum performance, exceptional energy economy, and longer battery life. You can back up all of your favorite data, save music and films, and snap amazing images anywhere you go thanks to its strong hardware and advanced technologies. These phones include cutting-edge, user-friendly technology, making them perfect for everyone. For online shopping, research and contrast the features and customer reviews of Vivo phone . Best Vivo 8MP front camera phone for you 1. Vivo Y21G The Vivo Y21G is the perfect phone for daily use, with a design and hardware that makes a bold statement. The 6.51” HD+ display is bright and vivid, while the 18W fast charging allows you to stay connected throughout the day. Featuring a 13MP+2MP rear camera and 8MP front camera, you can take stunning photos every time. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM that can be expanded by using an SD card. You can use this to run heavy applications and play games without any lag. Specifications: Model number: 5661147

5661147 Model name: Vivo Y21G

Vivo Y21G Colour: Diamond glow, midnight blue

Diamond glow, midnight blue Device interface - primary : Touchscreen

: Touchscreen Cellular technology : 4G

: 4G OS : Android 11

: Android 11 RAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB Batteries: 5000mAH lithium-ion

Pros Cons Good Camera quality The phone doesn’t support 5G Good performance Good storage capacity

2. Vivo Y30 Introducing the Vivo Y30, a phone with cutting-edge flagship performance at incredibly affordable pricing. The Vivo Y30 boasts a sleek, contemporary design with a scratch-resistant coating. You can easily record fast-moving photographs with the 13MP+8MP+2MP+2MP back camera, PDAF, palm capture, and voice control. With its wide-angle lens, you may take more enjoyable pictures and get rounder selfies. You can easily multitask and stream entertainment on the Y30 thanks to its 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, and potent octa-core P35 CPU. Its 5000mAh battery can power the device for a full day of typical use and about 4-5 hours of screen time. Specifications: Model number: Vivo 1938

Vivo 1938 Model name: Vivo Y30

Vivo Y30 Colour: Dazzle blue

Dazzle blue Device interface - primary : Touchscreen

: Touchscreen Cellular technology : 4G

: 4G OS : Android 10

: Android 10 RAM : 4 GB

: 4 GB Batteries: 5000mAH lithium-ion

Pros Cons Good Camera quality Slow in gaming Long battery life Good Internal storage capacity

3. Vivo Y12 The Vivo Y12 is a phone for all kinds of users. With the 4G+ 4G dual SIM dual standby, you can use two different SIM cards at the same time. You can also expand the memory up to 256GB with a microSD card. The 6.3-inch full-screen display has a high resolution, so you can watch your favorite movies or play games with ultra-high clarity even in bright daylight conditions. The updated Vivo Y12 offers powerful photography functions, including triple AI cameras and the ability to take professional portrait shots. Specifications: Model number: ‎ Vivo 1904

Vivo 1904 Model name: Vivo Y12

Vivo Y12 Colour: Aqua blue

Aqua blue Device interface - primary : Touchscreen

: Touchscreen Cellular technology : 4G

: 4G OS : Android 9

: Android 9 RAM : 3 GB

: 3 GB Batteries: 5000mAH lithium-ion

Pros Cons Big Display Slow Charging Long battery life Camera quality can be better Good Build quality

4. Vivo Y15C The Vivo Y15C boasts a large expandable storage of 1 TB, dual-SIM dual standby, 6.5-inch HD+ display and 5000 mAh battery. It also features a 13MP+2MP rear camera + 8MP front camera and comes with 10W Fast charging. The device is loaded with Funtouch OS 12.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi, which allow for a smooth and fast browsing experience. With the Y15C, you'll be surprised by how much you can do. With a bigger display and upgraded specs, this phone is perfect for everyday use. Specifications: Model name: Y15C

Y15C Colour: Mystic blue, wave green

Mystic blue, wave green Cellular technology : 4G

: 4G OS : Android 12

: Android 12 RAM : ‎3 GB

: ‎3 GB Batteries: 5000mAH lithium-ion

Pros Cons Updated OS Slow performance Good battery life In-Budget phone

5. Vivo Y21 The Vivo Y21 has a powerful processor, a 6.51" HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, and 4GB of RAM. It comes with 64GB of internal storage and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 Octa-core processor. It sports a 13-megapixel back camera, AI scene recognition, face beauty mode, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. It also has a 5000mAh battery. Specifications: Model name: Vivo Y21

Vivo Y21 Colour: Diamond glow, midnight blue

Diamond glow, midnight blue Device interface - primary : Touchscreen

: Touchscreen Cellular technology : 4G

: 4G OS : Android 11

: Android 11 RAM : 4 GB

: 4 GB Batteries: 5000mAh battery

Pros Cons Fast charging Bit slow performance Good Camera quality Long battery life

6. Vivo Y91 1816 The Vivo Y91 features an octa-core processor, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage which can be expanded up to 256GB. Android 8.1 is the operating system that powers the gadget. The phone has a 6.22-inch HD+ screen with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels, and it has a dual camera system with a 13MP+2MP back camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. A 4030mAH lithium-ion battery powers it and offers up to 9 hours of talk time. Specifications: Model number: ‎1816

‎1816 Model name: Y91

Y91 Colour: Ocean blue

Ocean blue Device interface - primary :‎ Touchscreen

:‎ Touchscreen Cellular technology : 4G

: 4G OS : Android 8.1

: Android 8.1 RAM : 2 GB

: 2 GB Batteries: 4030mAH lithium-ion battery

Pros Cons Lightweight Hang issues Good build quality Good Camera quality Excellent Battery life

7. Vivo NEX The NEX Dual Display comes with two displays, one facing you and the other facing outwards. The rear-facing camera is embedded in the display via an iridescent mirror (just like the technology used in your sunglasses) and its sensor is protected by ultrasonic pressure sensors to prevent scratches. A camera that rises to meet you.The Sony IMX363 sensor of the NEX allows for 1.4-m super-large pixels, a wide f/1.8 aperture, and 4-axis OIS to take high-quality pictures in any circumstance. With AI scene recognition powered by VIVO, your photos will never be out of focus again. Specifications: Model number: ‎ NEX

NEX Model name: NEX

NEX Colour: Black

Black Device interface - primary : Touchscreen

: Touchscreen Cellular technology : 4G

: 4G OS : Android 8.1

: Android 8.1 RAM : ‎8 GB

: ‎8 GB Batteries: 4000 mAH lithium-ion battery

Pros Cons Excellent sound quality OS could be in an updated version Excellent Front and rear camera quality Fast charging

Best 3 features for You

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Vivo Y21G Dual sim Built-in GPS Mobile Hotspot Capability Vivo Y30 Accelerometer Fingerprint scanner Ambient light sensor Vivo Y12 Proximity sensor Virtual gyroscope Dual SIM vivo Y15C Mobile Hotspot Capability Built-in GPS Dual SIM Vivo Y21 Fast charging Good Camera quality Long battery life Vivo Y91 1816 Virtual Gyroscope Fingerprint scanner Ambient light sensor Vivo NEX Dual SIM Built-in GPS 12+5 MP Dual rear camera

Best value for money Vivo Y21Gis a budget phone.With a large 5000mAh battery, multiple SIM slots, and an HD display, the Vivo 8MP front camera phone will function well. Because of this, the majority of its bezels are smaller and won't obstruct your vision. It is intended to optimize screen area while being compact. It is therefore the ideal phone for those who constantly use social media apps. You require the Y21G to be connected, effective, and entertained. With a 13MP+2MP back camera and an 8MP front-facing camera, this smartphone captures photographs that are incredibly crisp every time.The Vivo Y21G stands out from its category with a vibrant screen, an easy-to-use fingerprint scanner, and two SIM card slots for extra convenience. It also has a clean, sleek design that wraps around your sense of style from the inside out. Users claim that it provides good value for the money. Best Overall Vivo NEX is one of the best Vivo 8MP Front camera phones among all Vivo phones. With a twin-display design on the front and back, the NEX Multiple Display enables users to quickly flip between dual displays with only one hand, providing a clear view of either the front camera or the rear at the same time. You do not need to worry about holding your phone with two hands when snapping photographs or using video chat because the gadget can also be opened vertically. The NEX's 6.59-inch Super AMOLED display is big enough to accommodate anything on your screen without feeling cramped. You get a strong, slick experience that is easy on the battery thanks to the processor's efficiency and lightning-quick charging.You may shoot stunning selfies with the front camera's exceptional sharpness. According to the user and expert ratings, this phone is lightweight and comfortable. It has received many good reviews from people who call it the finest Vivo phone ever. How to find the perfect Vivo phone The Vivo 8MP front camera phone combines cutting-edge camera technology, accessible pricing, and a fun experience for everyone. When purchasing a new Vivo phone, shoppers should consider several different factors: camera quality, durability, sharpness and price. A phone should reflect the quality of its components, as well as its production and design. Before you purchase a new mobile phone, it's important to first create a list of criteria for what you're looking for in a device. Amazon offers many phones from different brands, so once you have your list ready, you can begin researching different options available on the site. You may choose from a vast selection of Vivo phones on Amazon. Once you've decided what you want, compare pricing amongst models and keep an eye out for sales. Once you have determined which phone best suits your needs, order it from Amazon. Products price list

S.no Vivo 8MP front camera phone Price 1. Vivo Y21G ₹ 13499 2. Vivo Y30 ₹ 14990 3. Vivo Y12 ₹ 11000 4. vivo Y15C ₹ 9499 5. Vivo Y21 ₹ 13490 6. Vivo Y91 1816 ₹ 9600 7. Vivo NEX ₹ 23990

Complete guide to finding the best Vivo 8MP front camera phone! 1. How good is the 8MP selfie camera Vivo phone? 8 MP front cameras are very good because they produce better selfies than 12-megapixel front cameras. Eight-megapixel cameras can capture light, making the picture look lovely. So if you enjoy taking selfies, an eight-megapixel camera will produce better results. 2. Which display type is used in Vivo Y21G? The Vivo Y21G smartphone contains a 60 Hz refresh rate and a 6.51-inch display which has a resolution of 720x1600 pixels (HD+). The battery is non-removable and supports proprietary fast charging. 3. Will Vivo's NEX feature wireless charging? The new NEX will also be equipped with Zeiss optics and Super FlashCharge technology. It will support the company's upcoming wireless charging protocol, which will let users charge a device in a snap. 4. Do Vivo phones have good camera quality? Vivo phones are popular for their excellent cameras and high-end components. Most models in the company's lineup include multiple cameras and high-end specifications for taking photos. 5. Does Vivo Y12 have the feature of fast charging? The phone has a Dual SIM card which allows you to use two different SIM cards with the same device. It also has a powerful 5000 mAh battery and support for fast charging. View More