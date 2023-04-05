Sign out
Complete guide to Samsung S series smartphones: Top 8 picks

  Published on Apr 05, 2023
  • Published on Apr 05, 2023 12:00 IST

Summary:

Searching for a detailed guide to Samsung S series smartphones? View HT’s top 8 recommendations for the best manuals to help you.

Samsung S series smartphones come with the assurance of a good brand.

The phones from the Samsung S series smartphones range are renowned for their cutting-edge technology, elegant design and unique features. To keep up with all the features and functionalities, nevertheless, can be difficult given the abundance of models and their ongoing evolution. For this reason, we've put together a Samsung S Series list of the finest smartphones for your reference. This blog offers a range of knowledge to help you make the most of your Samsung phone, from basic advice to advanced training. Let's get started with the top 8 choices for a detailed overview of Samsung S Series smartphones!

This buying guide offers all the information you need to know about your Samsung phone, from feature details to professional tips and tricks.

Product list

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 5G (Green, 8GB, 256GB Storage)

The most recent model to join the Samsung S series smartphone is the Samsung Galaxy S23 5G. This smartphone has 256GB of storage and an eye-catching green hue. It has 8GB of RAM, providing plenty of room for all of your apps, pictures, and movies. The Galaxy S23 5G is equipped with the most recent 5G technology, guaranteeing super-fast internet and improved performance. Other amazing features of the smartphone include a potent processor, a high-resolution display, several cameras, and a long-lasting battery life.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Model Name: Samsung Galaxy S23
  • Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers
  • OS: Android 13.0
  • Cellular Technology: 5G
  • Memory Storage Capacity: 256 GB
  • Colour: Green

Pros

Cons

Lightning-fast performance

High cost

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G (Green, 8GB, 256GB Storage)
4.5 (462)
17% off
79,999 95,999
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G (Phantom Black, 8GB, 128GB Storage) along with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

The newest smartphone in the Galaxy S series is the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G. This Samsung S Series smartphone has 128GB of storage and 8GB of memory, and it is available in the stylish Phantom Black colour.

Also, it has 5G connectivity, which guarantees faster internet and improved performance. A number of other amazing features, such as a potent processor, several cameras, and a long-lasting battery life, are also included with the Samsung Galaxy S22 5G. The gadget is offered with no-cost EMI and other exchange incentives to increase user accessibility.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Model Name: Samsung Galaxy S22 5G
  • Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers
  • OS: Android 12.0
  • Cellular Technology: 5G
  • Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB
  • Connectivity technologies: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB
  • Colour: Phantom Black
  • Screen Size: 7 Inches
  • Wireless network technology: Wi-Fi

Pros

Cons

5G connectivity

No expandable storage

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G (Phantom Black, 8GB, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
4.3 (1,422)
33% off
57,998 85,999
Buy now

3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (Green, 12GB, 512GB Storage)

The most recent flagship smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy S23 Super 5G, is renowned for its top-notch hardware and software features. The device has 512GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a dazzling green colour, giving customers plenty of room to store all of their apps, pictures, and videos.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G uses the most recent 5G technology to deliver super-fast internet and improved performance. The device also has a number of other outstanding characteristics, such as a potent processor, high-resolution display, and numerous cameras. This Samsung S Series battery life is good.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Model Name: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers
  • OS: Android 13.0
  • Cellular Technology: 5G
  • Memory Storage Capacity: 512 GB
  • Colour: Green
  • Wireless network technology: Wi-Fi
  • RAM Memory Installed Size: 12 GB
  • Connector Type: USB Type C

Pros

Cons

Impressive hardware and software features

Fragility

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (Green, 12GB, 512GB Storage)
4.5 (462)
17% off
134,999 161,999
Buy now

4. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Lavender, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) along with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers

A strong Samsung S series smartphone, the Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Lavender, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is renowned for its remarkable features and sophisticated style. An immersive viewing experience and breath-taking images are provided by the device's 6.5-inch Full HD + Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. It has a potent Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB of memory, and 128GB of internal storage, making it ideal for running demanding apps and multitasking.

Triple rear cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G include a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens. A 32 MP front-facing camera is also included for superb selfies and video calls.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Model Name: Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
  • Network Service Provider: VoiceStream Wireless Provider Type
  • OS: Android 11.0
  • Cellular Technology: 5G
  • Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB
  • Connectivity technologies: 5g
  • Colour: Cloud Lavender

Pros

Cons

5G connectivity

Plastic Build

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Lavender, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers
4.2 (29,768)
53% off
34,999 74,999
Buy now

5. Samsung Galaxy S10e (Black colour, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

This strong and little Samsung S Series price is affordable. It offers a strong Snapdragon 855 engine, a 5.8-inch Full HD + Dynamic AMOLED display, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone has a 10 MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats in addition to a dual-camera arrangement on the back with 12 MP wide-angle and 16 MP ultra-wide lenses. Also, the Samsung Galaxy S10e is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, wireless charging, and Samsung's One UI software, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie.

The Samsung Galaxy S10e is a fantastic option for people searching for a high-quality smartphone that won't break the bank thanks to its small size, strong performance, and premium features.

Specifications:

  • Dual rear camera setup: 16 MP with f2.2 aperture ultra wide + 12 MP with f1.5 and f2.4 aperture wide | 10 MP f1.9 front facing camera
  • Memory, Storage and SIM: 6GB RAM | 128GB with internal memory that is expandable up to 512GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual stand by (4G+4G)
  • 3100mAH lithium-ion battery
  • Android Pie version 9.0 operating system with 2.7GHz + 2.3GHz + 1.9GHz Exynos 9820 octa core processor
  • 14.61 centimeters (5.8-inch) Dynamic AMOLED multi-touch capacitive touchscreen along with 2220 x 1080 pixels resolution, 438 ppi pixel density.

Pros

Cons

Impressive hardware and software features

Fragility

Samsung Galaxy S10e (Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
4.4 (210)
58% off
29,499 69,999
Buy now

6. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (Prism Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

A top-of-the-line experience is provided by the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, a high-end smartphone. A fast Snapdragon 855 engine, a sizable 6.4-inch Quad HD + Dynamic AMOLED display, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage are all included in this device. This Samsung S Series smartphone has three cameras: a 12 MP wide-angle lens, a 12 MP telephoto lens, and a 16 MP ultra-wide lens on the rear. It also has two front-facing cameras: a 10 MP main camera and an 8 MP depth sensor for beautiful selfies and video calls.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Model Name: Galaxy S10 Plus
  • OS: Android 9.0
  • Cellular Technology: 4G
  • Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB
  • Colour Prism: Blue
  • Screen Size: 6.4 Inches
  • Wireless network technology: Wi-Fi
  • SIM card slot count: Dual SIM
  • Resolution: 3040 x 1440

Pros

Cons

Large, high-quality display

Expensive

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (Prism Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
4.4 (2,070)
56% off
39,900 89,999
Buy now

7. Samsung Galaxy S9 (Midnight Black colour, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

The high-end smartphone the Samsung Galaxy S9 was unveiled in 2018. It has an Exynos 9810 Octa-core processor, a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display with resolution of 1440 x 2960 pixels, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage which could be expanded up to 400GB using a microSD card.

The phone has a dual-aperture 12 MP rear camera for excellent low-light shooting, as well as an 8 MP front-facing camera provided for selfies and video calls. In addition, the Samsung Galaxy S9 has a fingerprint reader, wireless charging, an IP68 grade for water and dust resistance, and Samsung's own user interface built on top of Android 8.0 Oreo.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Model Name: Galaxy S9
  • OS Android: 8.0
  • Cellular Technology: 4G
  • Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB
  • Colour: Midnight Black
  • Screen Size: 5.8 Inches
  • Wireless network technology: Wi-Fi
  • SIM card slot count: Dual SIM

Pros

Cons

Great camera

Battery life could be better

Samsung Galaxy S9 (4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Midnight Black)
4.1 (1,100)
49% off
26,990 52,999
Buy now

8. Samsung Galaxy S20 (Cosmic Gray, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) along with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

In 2020, Samsung unveiled their flagship smartphone, Samsung S Series smartphone the Galaxy S20. It has a potent Exynos 990 or Snapdragon 865 processor, a large 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display along with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB internal storage which can be expanded to 1TB with a microSD card. A 12 MP wide-angle camera, a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64 MP telephoto camera are all included in the phone's triple camera configuration.

A 10 MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls is also included. The Samsung Galaxy S20 has wireless charging, a fingerprint reader, IP68 water and dust protection, 5G connectivity, an IP68 rating, and Samsung's own user interface built on Android 10.

Specifications:

  • Brand: Samsung
  • Model Name: Samsung Galaxy S20
  • OS: Android
  • Cellular Technology: 4G
  • Memory Storage Capacity: 128 GB
  • Connectivity technologies: GSM, 4G, 3G, 2G, WCDMA, TDD, FDD, LTE
  • Colour: Cosmic Gray

Pros

Cons

Powerful hardware

Expensive

Samsung Galaxy S20 (Cosmic Gray, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
3.9 (264)
60% off
39,950 100,999
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Samsung Galaxy S23 5G (Green, 8GB, 256GB Storage)5G connectivityHigh-quality cameraLarge storage capacity
Samsung Galaxy S22 5G (Phantom Black, 8GB, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers5G connectivityHigh-quality cameraPowerful processor
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (Green, 12GB, 512GB Storage)High-resolution displayAdvanced camera systemMassive storage capacity and powerful processor
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Lavender, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers5G connectivityHigh-quality cameraLarge, high-resolution display
Samsung Galaxy S10e (Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)Compact sizePowerful performanceImpressive camera

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (Prism Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

Large Infinity DisplayPowerful performanceDual front-facing cameras
Samsung Galaxy S9 (4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Midnight Black)Super AMOLED DisplayHigh-Quality CameraWater and Dust Resistant

Samsung Galaxy S20 (Cosmic Gray, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

Dynamic AMOLED DisplayHigh-Quality Camera5G Connectivity

Best overall product

The Samsung Galaxy S22 5G (Phantom Black, 8GB, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange offers a high-end smartphone that comes packed with a range of advanced features. Here are few reasons why it could be the best Samsung S Series smartphone for you:

  • Advanced processor
  • High-quality camera
  • Stunning display
  • 5G connectivity
  • No Cost EMI and Additional Exchange Offers

Best value for money

Based on plenty of Samsung S Series reviews, Samsung Galaxy S10e is a great value for money smartphone due to its attractive design and powerful specifications. Here are some reasons why it is considered a good value for money:

  • Compact size
  • Performance
  • Affordable price

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy S10e offers great value for money, as it provides many of the features and specifications of the more expensive Samsung Galaxy S10 models at a lower price point.

How to find the best Samsung S series?

To find the best Samsung S smartphone series, you can follow these steps:

  • Determine your budget
  • Consider your needs
  • Research the models
  • Compare prices and deals
  • Check for updates and support
  • Consider brand reputation

Also check for offers which include the Samsung S Series accessories to narrow down your search.

By following these steps, you can find the best Samsung S series phone that meets your needs and budget.

Product Price
Samsung Galaxy S23 5G (Green, 8GB, 256GB Storage) ₹ 79,999
Samsung Galaxy S22 5G (Phantom Black, 8GB, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers ₹ 57,998
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G (Green, 12GB, 512GB Storage) ₹ 134,999
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Lavender, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers ₹ 34,999
Samsung Galaxy S10e (Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 29,499
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (Prism Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 39,900
Samsung Galaxy S9 (4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, Midnight Black) ₹ 26,990
Samsung Galaxy S20 (Cosmic Gray, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers ₹ 39,950

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

A complete guide to Samsung S series smartphones

What is the latest Samsung S series phone?

The latest Samsung S series phone is the Samsung Galaxy S21, which was released in January 2021.

What are the key differences between Samsung S series phones?

The key differences between Samsung S series phones are usually in the features and specifications, such as the camera quality, display size and resolution, battery life, processor speed, and storage capacity. Additionally, newer models tend to have more advanced technology than older models.

What is the price range of Samsung S series phones?

The price range of Samsung S series phones varies depending on the specific model and its features. Generally, the price ranges from around INR 28000 for older models to over INR 80000 for newer, high-end models.

