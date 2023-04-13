Sign out
Comprehensive guide to OPPO mobile phones in 2023: Top picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Apr 13, 2023 12:50 IST

Summary:

OPPO mobile phones are known for their design and look and good camera features. This article discusses the 7 of the best available in India.

OPPO phones have great camera setup and would work well with selfie-loving users.

Chinese consumer electronics and mobile phone manufacturer OPPO was established in 2004. It is highly renowned for its smartphones, which include sophisticated, fashionable designs and high-quality camera technology.

The innovative features and technologies found in OPPO phones include fast charging, sizable batteries, high-resolution displays, and potent processors. They are also renowned for their cutting-edge camera systems, which feature high-end sensors, superior image stabilisation, and beautifying capabilities powered by AI. OPPO has established itself as one of the top smartphone manufacturers globally in recent years, dominating markets in Asia, Europe, and other continents. Customers who seek premium features and designs at a reasonable price point favour its products.

Product list

1. Oppo A57

A sleek and functional smartphone with multiple features, the Oppo A57 in Shining Black delivers reliable performance and storage facility. With a 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage the Oppo A57 is a fantastic choice for individuals seeking a reliable smartphone on a tight budget because of its cutting-edge features, free EMI, and additional exchange options. The phone has a sleek, appearance thanks to the visuallly appealing Brilliant Black colour. The Oppo A57 is a fantastic pick for anyone seeking a feature-rich smartphone because it is outfitted with several cutting-edge innovations, including a fingerprint scanner and face unlock technology.

Specifications:

  • Model Name: A57
  • Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers
  • OS: Android 12.0
  • Cellular Technology: LTE
ProsCons
CameraThe display is only 720p resolution

Oppo A57 (Glowing Black, 4GB RAM, 64 Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
4 (192)
18% off
13,999 16,990
Buy now

2. Oppo A55

The Oppo A55 in starry black with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is a high-performance smartphone with several cutting-edge features. The Oppo A55 is ideal for individuals requiring a dependable device that can match their active lifestyles. It has an enormous 5000mAh battery, a 50MP AI camera, and a 18W quick charging facility. The phone has a visually pleasing and contemporary appearance thanks to the Mint Green colour. All things considered, the Oppo A55 is a fantastic option for anyone looking for a robust smartphone that can handle their everyday activities and chores.

Specifications:

  • Model Name: A55
  • Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers
  • OS: Android 11.0
  • Cellular Technology: 4G
ProsCons
18W fast charging featureDoes not support 5G connectivity

Oppo A55 (Starry Black, 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 5000mAh Battery | 50MP AI Camera | 18W Fast Charging | with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
4.1 (834)
26% off
13,999 18,990
Buy now

3. OPPO A74 5G

The OPPO A74 5G boasts 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and comes in the gorgeous "Amazing Purple" hue. The phone also supports 5G connectivity, which, when used with suitable networks, allows for quicker download and upload speeds.

The OPPO A74 5G's huge 6.49inch FHD display comes with a 90Hz refresh rate, which provides a fluid and responsive user experience, is one of its distinguishing characteristics. It is powered by Qualcomm 5G SoC CPU, intended to provide reliable performance and energy economy and powers the phone. A 48-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens are all included in the OPPO A74 5G's outstanding camera system.

Specifications:

  • Model Name: A74 Fantastic Purple
  • Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers
  • OS: Android 11.0
  • Cellular Technology: 5G
ProsCons
Supports 5GThe audio quality could be improved

OPPO A74 5G (Fantastic Purple,6GB RAM,128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
4.2 (35,361)
24% off
15,990 20,990
Buy now

4. Oppo A78 5G

The Oppo A78 5G is a mid-range smartphone with all modern features. It offers 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a sleek "Glowing Black" hue. A 5000mAh battery and a 33W SUPERVOOC charger are also included with the phone.

The Oppo A78 5G's 50MP AI camera system has multiple new-age capabilities like ultra-clear night mode and 4K video recording. Moreover, the phone has a sizable 6.56-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate that ensures a speedy and fluid user experience. Finally, users can benefit from further exchange incentives and no-cost EMI options to lower the cost of buying the phone.

Specifications:

  • Model Name: A78 5G
  • Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers
  • OS: Android 13.0
  • Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros

Cons

33W SUPERVOOC charger and 5000mAh battery for quick charging

The phone's chipset is less powerful than those found in other mid-range devices.

Oppo A78 5G (Glowing Black, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage) | 5000 mAh Battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charger| 50MP AI Camera | 90Hz Refresh Rate | with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
4.1 (697)
14% off
18,999 21,999
Buy now

5. Oppo A17

With an attractive sunlight orange colour along with 64 GB memory and 4 GB RAM, this mobile is a satisfactory purchase at a reasonable price. It is water resistant (IPX4 certified) and has a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and a lucrative side fingerprint detector. The mobile is currently available on Amazon with a 7 days replacement guarantee and a year-long warranty.

Specifications:

  • Model name: A17
  • Screen: 6.56-inch FHD
  • Camera: Front camera is 5 megapixels & dual rear camera combination of 50 Megapixels and 0.3 Megapixels.
  • Dimension: 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.8 Cm
  • Weight: 189 Grams

Pros

Cons

Provided with a powerful battery of 5000 mAH

The speaker could be improved.

Oppo A17 (Sunlight Orange, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
4.1 (122)
17% off
12,499 14,999
Buy now

6. Oppo F21s Pro

The Oppo F21s Pro offers 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and a gorgeous "Dawnlight Gold" colour, making it an excellent choice for customers that need lots of room for their apps, files, and media. A 64MP triple AI camera, a 32MP front-facing camera, plus sophisticated capabilities like Night Flare Portrait and AI Super Clear Portrait are all included in the phone's array of cameras. The Oppo F21s Pro provides exceptional value for money for consumers who emphasise cost without sacrificing features thanks to No Cost EMI and various exchange incentives.

Specifications:

  • Model Name: F21s Pro
  • Colour: Dawnlight Gold
  • Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers
  • OS: Android 11.0
  • Cellular Technology: LTE
ProsCons
Orbit light to signal any notificationThe battery capacity could be improved.

Oppo F21s Pro (Dawnlight Gold, 8GB RAM, 128 Storage)|6.43" FHD+ AMOLED|32MP Front Camera with Microlens|4500 mAh Battery with 33W SUPERVOOC Charger|with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
4 (753)
21% off
21,999 27,999
Buy now

7. Oppo Reno8 5G

A high-end smartphone with 5G connectivity, the Oppo Reno8 5G (Shimmer Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) is a fantastic choice for customers who need faster download and upload rates. The phone has a 6.43-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate that offers a quick and fluid user experience. With the stunning 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor, customers will have enough room for apps, files, and media. A 50MP primary camera, a 32MP front-facing camera, and AI-enhanced camera modes are just a few of the phone's impressive camera features.

Specifications:

  • Model Name: Reno8 5G
  • Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers
  • OS: Android 12.0
  • Cellular Technology: LTE
ProsCons
5G ConnectivityIt does not have a headphone jack

Oppo Reno8 5G (Shimmer Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
4.1 (99)
26% off
28,999 38,999
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Oppo A5716 MP front-facing cameraNo Cost EMI/Additional Exchange OffersFingerprint sensor
Oppo A555000mAh Battery50MP AI Camera18W Fast charging
OPPO A74 5G Connection 5G6.5-inch display with a significant 90 Hz refresh rateMultipurpose Camera System
Oppo A78 5G AI Camera System with 50MP6.5-inch Display, HugeBatteries: 5000 mAh
Oppo A17IPX4 water resistant5000 mAh batteryMediaTek  Helio G35 Processor
Oppo F21s ProIt has 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.Using VOOC Fast Charge 4.0 technologyTwo cameras: a 48MP rear camera and a 16MP front camera.
Oppo Reno8 5GRAM ‎8Package Dimensions ‎18.6 x 9.8 x 6.6 cm; 540 GramsBattery Power Rating ‎4500 Milliamp Hours

Best overall product

Oppo is a reputed smartphone company. The products are reliable and come packed with advanced features, all at a reasonable price. However, judging all the specifications and customer satisfaction, we suggest the Oppo A78 5G as the best of all. The reasons are numerous! First, the powerful battery provides enough juice to power up the smartphone for a prolonged period without charging. Second, the innovative SuperVOOC charging facility for quick charging. Third, a good quality AI camera and supreme quality dual speakers with ROST. Simply a beast with all modern features designed just for you!

Best value for money

The Oppo A55 is simply a great pick! It comes with a decent RAM capacity of 4 GB and a satisfactory storage of 128GB, large enough to store all your pictures and videos. What's more, this dual SIM phone comes with an octa-core processor, a powerful battery and a good camera. All these flagship features are at an affordable price of Rs. 18,990 (on Amazon).

How can you find the perfect Oppo smartphone in an economical range for yourself?

The economy is a variable factor; therefore, first, decide your budget. You can consider the products listed in this article since we compiled the list keeping in mind the latest features and the reasonable price range. In general, choose the product that best balances the price, utility, and looks. Consider the complaints and reviews posted on the Amazon shopping website because the market is the best enabler. You should pick the product with the vast majority of good reviews and the fewest customer complaints. Consider purchasing machinery with an extended warranty to prevent having to pay for maintenance immediately.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Mobiles Gadgets
A comprehensive guide to OPPO mobile prices in 2023

What operating system do Oppo smartphones use?

Oppo devices run the Android operating system but feature ColorOS, the company's exclusive user interface.

Do Oppo mobile devices have a warranty?

Indeed, Oppo smartphones are covered by a limited warranty that usually lasts one year and covers manufacturing flaws.

Are Oppo mobile devices waterproof?

The degree of water and dust protection that some Oppo smartphones offer varies from model to model. When making a purchase, it's crucial to review the phone's characteristics to determine its security level.

 View More
