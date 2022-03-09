Dell laptops under 60,000 offer great value for money, good for regular use

Laptops are a part and parcel of our lives. With work from home becoming a reality in post Covid-19 world, dependence on laptops to get work done has increased manifold. Laptops are also central to our children studying from home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prices of Dell laptops at a glance:

Products Price Price After Discount Dell New Inspiron 5410 2in1 Laptop ₹ 65,508.35 ₹ 53,990.00 Dell 15 (2021) ₹ 76,143.00 ₹ 59,200.00 Dell 15 (2021) ₹ 66,396.00 ₹ 49,990.00 Dell 14 (2021) ₹ 74,055.00 ₹ 59,390.00

With the decline in coronavirus numbers across the country, offices, schools and colleges have opened. Also declining is the need to stay at home and work or study. Having said so, the centrality of laptops in our lives is far from over. Hence, it makes sense to invest in good devices that not only help us work better, but also keep us abreast with latest technological developments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

One such product is a Dell laptop. A trusted brand, its laptops offer a lot of features, are stable devices and offer value for money. Amazon has a number of such laptops listed on their website that are worth taking a look at. We have curated a list of such laptops under ₹60,000 slot. Do take a look.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This laptop is ideally suitable for student community. It belongs to the Inspiron 5410 series. With a screen size of 14 inches, it works well both to watch multimedia content as well as to caschool and college work.

Some features:1) Operating system: ‎Windows 102) Processor: i3-1125G4 processor3) RAM: 8 GB4) SSD: 256 GB5) Special features: Fingerprint reader, backlit keyboard

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This laptop is ideally suited for business professionals and belongs to Inspiron 3511 series. At 1 kg 800 gms, it may seem a bit heavy as compared to others, but it is also a stable device.

Some features:1) Operating system: Windows2) Processor: i5-1135G7 processor3) SSD: 512 GB4) RAM: 8 GB5) Special feature: Backlit keyboard

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This laptop too is ideally suited for business executives and professionals. This device belongs to the Inspiron 3515 series. At 1.8 kgs this laptop is slightly on the heavier side.

Some features:1) Operating system: Windows 102) Processor: R5-3450U processor3) RAM: 8 GB4) SSD: 1 TB + 256 GB5) Screen display: ‎15.6 inches6) Special feature: Backlit keyboard

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This laptop too is best-suited for business professionals. This laptop belongs to the VOSTRO 3400 series. At ‎1 kg 590 g, it is lighter than the laptops mentioned above and hence is easy to carry along.

Some features:1) Operating system: Windows 102) Processor: i5-1135G7 processor3) Screen display: ‎14 inches4) RAM: 8 GB5) SSD: 1TB + 256 GBAt Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON