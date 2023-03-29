Discover top 5 LG laptop models of 2023 By Affiliate Desk

LG laptops are best for professionals and students alike.

LG is one of the renowned brands in the electronics industry. It offers a wide range of laptops to cater to different needs. LG has kept up with the latest trends and constantly upgraded its laptop. In this blog, we will look at the top laptops offered by LG, highlighting their features, performance and specifications. Overall, whether you are a student, gamer or professional, you are sure to find one for you. Product List 1. LG Gram17 This Laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core﻿ Processor i7-1260P processor which is powerful enough to handle the hardest of tasks. The screen is 17 inches and can accommodate more content onto the display. This premium display is anti-glare. The body itself has been constructed with a magnesium alloy body, meaning the laptop is very light and weighs only 1350 grams. The built-in 1 terabyte SSD card will be more than enough if you are a professional or a student. Specifications: Screen Size: 17 Inches

Hard Disk Size: 1 TB

RAM Memory Installed Size: 16 GB Pros Cons Ultra light None Storage capacity

2. LG Gram16 with Stylus This LG Gram laptop features a 72WH Battery which can give you up to 23.5 hours of video playback. The premium touch display is an added convenience. The touch display is also anti-glare so that you can enjoy your content without any problem. With the stylus, you can draw, write and do many more things on your laptop. The laptop is made of a magnesium allow body making it light in weight weighing only 1480 grams. Specifications: Screen Size: 16 Inches

Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

RAM Memory Installed Size: 16 GB Pros Cons Stylus Battery might not last long Lightweight

3. LG Gram 17 Intel 10th Gen i7 The main focus point of this laptop is to keep it lightweight and constructed durably. LG claims that the laptop will last a whole day which means the battery is big enough at 80 Watt Hours. The 10th gen Intel CPU powers this laptop and handles all the tasks. The laptop has passed a number of durability tests which shows its rugged construction of the laptop. It also features a fingerprint sensor for added security. The backlit keyboard can help while typing during the night. Specifications: Screen Size: 17 Inches

Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

CPU Model: Core i7-1065G7 Pros Cons Fingerprint sensor Fingerprint sensor might not work all the time Battery capacity

4. LG Gram16 Intel EVO This laptop features a 16-inch IPS display which is designed for productivity by offering 11% more screen real estate. This laptop has been made with the work-from-home professional in mind. It has features like presence sensing, auto mute, wellness notifications and many more. The full HD webcam offers great video quality for video conferencing. The battery is also good enough to power the laptop for a whole day. Overall, no matter if you are a student or a professional, this is a must-have. Specifications: Screen Size: 16 Inches

Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

CPU Model: Core i7 Pros Cons Camera quality Software features like presence sensing might not be up to the mark. Wellness notifications

5. LG Gram17 Intel EVO This laptop is an upgraded version of the Gram16. It features a display which is one inch bigger thus offering more screen real estate for you to enjoy your content. It is a premium IPS display which has an anti-glare feature. The laptop body is ultra-lightweight. This LG laptop battery life is great with a 90-watt-hour battery, it is sure to say that you don’t have to worry about charging it throughout the day. The AI noise cancellation feature helps during video conferences. This laptop price is very attractively placed in order to increase sales. Specifications: Screen Size: 17 Inches

Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

CPU Model: Core i5 Pros Cons Display size None Light in weight

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG Gram17 17-inch anti-glare display 1 TB SSD Ultra-light magnesium alloy body LG Gram16 with Stylus 23.5 hours of battery life Premium touch display Lightweight magnesium alloy body LG Gram 17 Intel 10th Gen i7 18-hour battery life Premium anti-glare IPS display Ultra-lightweight body LG Gram16 Intel EVO 16-inch IPS display with 11% more screen real estate Presence sensing and wellness features Full HD webcam LG Gram17 Intel EVO Lightweight 17-inch screen 90-watt-hour battery

Best overall product The LG Gram16 with the stylus is the best overall product as it offers the convenience of a tablet as well as a laptop. The laptop has been put together ruggedly and is light in weight so that you can carry it anywhere. This LG laptop display is bright and displays vibrant colours and the performance overall is the best. Best value for money The LG Gram16 Intel EVO can be called a value-for-money product for its features. Many software features like presence sensing, wellness notification and more can enhance the experience. Overall, this Gram16 Intel EVO is a laptop for students and professionals. Moreover, these LG laptop reviews are also positive. How to find the perfect laptop? Finding the perfect laptop for you might be a daunting task. You can ease the process by keeping the following in your mind: Determine what you will be using the laptop for. Set a budget for purchasing Research different brands Visit the showroom and try it out. Check the portability Consider future needs

