Discover top 5 LG laptop models of 2023

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Mar 29, 2023 12:02 IST

Summary:

Looking for a new laptop that meets all your needs perfectly? Check out our comprehensive guide to the top 5 LG laptop models of 2023.

LG laptops are best for professionals and students alike.

LG is one of the renowned brands in the electronics industry. It offers a wide range of laptops to cater to different needs. LG has kept up with the latest trends and constantly upgraded its laptop. In this blog, we will look at the top laptops offered by LG, highlighting their features, performance and specifications. Overall, whether you are a student, gamer or professional, you are sure to find one for you.

Product List

1. LG Gram17

This Laptop is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core﻿ Processor i7-1260P processor which is powerful enough to handle the hardest of tasks. The screen is 17 inches and can accommodate more content onto the display. This premium display is anti-glare. The body itself has been constructed with a magnesium alloy body, meaning the laptop is very light and weighs only 1350 grams. The built-in 1 terabyte SSD card will be more than enough if you are a professional or a student.

Specifications:

  • Screen Size: 17 Inches
  • Hard Disk Size: 1 TB
  • RAM Memory Installed Size: 16 GB
ProsCons
Ultra lightNone
Storage capacity

LG Gram17 Intel EVO-[12th Gen Core i7/Win11/16GB/1TB SSD Intel Iris Xe Graphics] [Thunderbolt4/USB-C] [FHD Webcam+Built-in AI] 80WH Battery 3Yrs Warranty (Black,1.35 kg)
4.1 (34)
7% off
122,000 130,999
Buy now

2. LG Gram16 with Stylus

This LG Gram laptop features a 72WH Battery which can give you up to 23.5 hours of video playback. The premium touch display is an added convenience. The touch display is also anti-glare so that you can enjoy your content without any problem. With the stylus, you can draw, write and do many more things on your laptop. The laptop is made of a magnesium allow body making it light in weight weighing only 1480 grams.

Specifications:

  • Screen Size: 16 Inches
  • Hard Disk Size: 512 GB
  • RAM Memory Installed Size: 16 GB
ProsCons
StylusBattery might not last long
Lightweight

LG Gram16 - 12th Gen Intel Core Processor i7 Window 11 / 16 GB/512 GB SSD IPS Touch with Stylus-WQXGA (2560 * 1600)-Anti Glare Intel Iris Xe Graphics 90WH Battery (Obsidian Black , UltraLight 1.48 kg)
35% off
119,000 182,000
Buy now

3. LG Gram 17 Intel 10th Gen i7

The main focus point of this laptop is to keep it lightweight and constructed durably. LG claims that the laptop will last a whole day which means the battery is big enough at 80 Watt Hours. The 10th gen Intel CPU powers this laptop and handles all the tasks. The laptop has passed a number of durability tests which shows its rugged construction of the laptop. It also features a fingerprint sensor for added security. The backlit keyboard can help while typing during the night.

Specifications:

  • Screen Size: 17 Inches
  • Hard Disk Size: 512 GB
  • CPU Model: Core i7-1065G7
ProsCons
Fingerprint sensorFingerprint sensor might not work all the time
Battery capacity

LG Gram 17 Intel 10th Gen i7 Thin & Light Laptop 2K+ IPS 16:10 Display [8GB/ 512GB SSD/ Windows 10 64-bit /Dark Silver/1.35kg, Black, 3Yr Warranty], 17Z90N
4.1 (56)
Get Price

4. LG Gram16 Intel EVO

This laptop features a 16-inch IPS display which is designed for productivity by offering 11% more screen real estate. This laptop has been made with the work-from-home professional in mind. It has features like presence sensing, auto mute, wellness notifications and many more. The full HD webcam offers great video quality for video conferencing. The battery is also good enough to power the laptop for a whole day. Overall, no matter if you are a student or a professional, this is a must-have.

Specifications:

  • Screen Size: 16 Inches
  • Hard Disk Size: 512 GB
  • CPU Model: Core i7
ProsCons
Camera qualitySoftware features like presence sensing might not be up to the mark.
Wellness notifications

LG Gram16 Intel EVO-[12th Gen Core i7/Win11/16GB/512GB SSD Intel Iris Xe Graphics] [Thunderbolt4/USB-C] [FHD Webcam+Built-in AI] 80WH Battery 3Yrs Warranty(Black,1.14 Kg)
4.1 (54)
45% off
82,990 151,000
Buy now

5. LG Gram17 Intel EVO

This laptop is an upgraded version of the Gram16. It features a display which is one inch bigger thus offering more screen real estate for you to enjoy your content. It is a premium IPS display which has an anti-glare feature. The laptop body is ultra-lightweight. This LG laptop battery life is great with a 90-watt-hour battery, it is sure to say that you don’t have to worry about charging it throughout the day. The AI noise cancellation feature helps during video conferences. This laptop price is very attractively placed in order to increase sales.

Specifications:

  • Screen Size: 17 Inches
  • Hard Disk Size: 512 GB
  • CPU Model: Core i5
ProsCons
Display sizeNone
Light in weight

LG Gram17 Intel EVO-[12th Gen Core i5/Win11/8GB/512GB SSD Intel Iris Xe Graphics] [Thunderbolt4/USB-C] [FHD Webcam+Built-in AI] 80WH Battery 3 Yrs Warranty (Black,1.35 kg)
4.3 (7)
36% off
87,990 138,000
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
LG Gram1717-inch anti-glare display1 TB SSDUltra-light magnesium alloy body
LG Gram16 with Stylus23.5 hours of battery lifePremium touch displayLightweight magnesium alloy body
LG Gram 17 Intel 10th Gen i718-hour battery lifePremium anti-glare IPS displayUltra-lightweight body
LG Gram16 Intel EVO16-inch IPS display with 11% more screen real estatePresence sensing and wellness featuresFull HD webcam
LG Gram17 Intel EVOLightweight17-inch screen90-watt-hour battery

Best overall product

The LG Gram16 with the stylus is the best overall product as it offers the convenience of a tablet as well as a laptop. The laptop has been put together ruggedly and is light in weight so that you can carry it anywhere. This LG laptop display is bright and displays vibrant colours and the performance overall is the best.

Best value for money

The LG Gram16 Intel EVO can be called a value-for-money product for its features. Many software features like presence sensing, wellness notification and more can enhance the experience. Overall, this Gram16 Intel EVO is a laptop for students and professionals. Moreover, these LG laptop reviews are also positive.

How to find the perfect laptop?

Finding the perfect laptop for you might be a daunting task. You can ease the process by keeping the following in your mind:

  1. Determine what you will be using the laptop for.
  2. Set a budget for purchasing
  3. Research different brands
  4. Visit the showroom and try it out.
  5. Check the portability
  6. Consider future needs

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Topics
Laptops Gadgets
Top LG laptop models of 2023

What should I consider when choosing a laptop?

RAM, graphics card, Processor speed, storage capacity, and display.

 

Should I buy a Windows or Mac laptop?

It really is based on personal preference of the operating system.

 

How much storage do I need in the laptop?

1 terabyte is considered enough for most.

