Earbuds under 1,500: Our top 10 picks

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 04, 2022 20:35 IST

Summary:

Earbuds under 1,500 come with noise cancellation feature and provide amazing sound quality. Read on to see our top picks in the segment.

Best earbuds under 1,500 are pocket-friendly and of amazing quality.

As high-end smartphones in India ditch the 3.5mm headphone port in favour of a sleeker design, wireless earbuds are quickly becoming a hot commodity. As companies work to improve sound quality without drastically raising prices, more options for genuinely wireless earbuds have become available.Truly wireless earbuds, popularised by Apple AirPods, provide superior audio quality, long battery life and a whole load of convenience at an affordable price. In case you are in the market for new earbuds, our exclusive list of the best truly wireless earbuds available for less than 1,500 will help you make an informed decision.Can’t wait to find out our picks? Scroll down and take a look.

1. Boult Audio AirBass Z20 TWS

The Boult Audio AirBass Z20 truly wireless earbuds feature a Zen mode for environmental noise cancellation. With 36 hours of battery life, touch controls and an IPX5 rating, they sure make a good pick if you're looking for a pair of wireless earbuds under 1,000.

Specifications

Zen mode for environmental noise cancellation

Type-C fast charging

Auto pairing

Touch controls and voice assistant

IPX5 water resistant

Weight: 65 g

Battery: 36 hours

ProsCons
Decent sound qualityNo support for companion apps
Snug fitBuild quality could use some improvement
Smart EQ modesHigh latency
Boult Audio Airbass Z20 TWS, 40H Battery Life, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Lightning Boult™ Fast Charging (10Mins=100Mins), BoomX™ Tech Bass, Environmental Noise Cancellation, IPX5 in Ear Earbuds (Black)
82% off
999 5,499
Buy now

2. boAt Airdopes 171

Airdopes 171 from boAt come with 6 mm drivers for a fantastic playback experience. A dual-tone, lightweight design and an IPX4 rating make the measly 10-hour battery life seem less than ideal.

Specifications

Powerful 6mm drivers for a superb playback experience

Dual-tone finish design

Lightweight design optimised for comfort

Support for Bluetooth v5.0

IPX4 Rated

Weight: 49.7g

Battery: 10 Hours with the charging case

ProsCons
Great sound qualityNo noise cancellation
Compact and comfortable designFragile case
IPX4 ratedHigher latency
boAt Airdopes 171 in Ear Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds with Upto 13 Hours Battery, IPX4, Bluetooth v5.0, Dual Tone Finish with Mic (Active Black)
75% off
1,499 5,999
Buy now

3. Noise Buds VS103

The Noise Buds VS103 are powered by robust, 10 mm drivers that optimise the audio experience to minimise distortion. It weighs only 32 grams while packing an 18-hour long battery life with fast charging support.

Specifications

Excellent audio quality powered by 10 mm drivers that minimise distortion even at high volumes

Hyper sync technology

Touch controls

IPX5 rated

Weight: 32 g

Battery: 18 Hours, fast charging

ProsCons
Great build qualityHigh latency
Premium, lightweight designAudio from a microphone could use some improvement
Decent bass levels 
Noise Buds VS103 - Truly Wireless Earbuds with 18-Hour Playtime, HyperSync Technology, Full Touch Controls and Voice Assistant (Pearl White)
50% off
1,499 2,999
Buy now

4. Wings Phantom wireless gaming earbuds

The Wings Phantom wireless earbuds are strongly geared towards gamers with only 50 ms of latency. With MEMS-backed noise reduction and 30 hours of battery life, they surely make an interesting choice.

Specifications

Only 50 ms latency

LED charging light

Support for Bluetooth 5.3

Noise reduction with MEMS microphone

Immersive game mode

IPX5 rated

Weight: 200g

Battery: 30 hours with the charging case

ProsCons
Low latency modeConnectivity issues
Rapid chargingConnectivity issues
IPX5 rated 
Wings Phantom Truly Wireless Gaming in Ear Earbuds with 50ms Low Latency 40Hrs Playtime MEMS with Mic, Bluetooth 5.3, IPX5 Resistant, for Best Calling and Designed for Comfort Gaming
78% off
1,099 4,999
Buy now

5. boAt Airdopes 121 PRO

The Airdopes 121 Pro from boAt features 10mm audio drivers and ENx-enabled quad microphones. With Beast Mode for lower latency while gaming and 40 hours of battery life with the charging case, they are a great pick for anyone looking for a pair of wireless earbuds under 1,500.

Specifications

10mm audio drivers

Clear voice calls with the ENx Tech-enabled quad mics

Beast Mode for lower latency while playing games

ASAP Charge (gain 60 minutes of playback time with 5 minutes of charging)

LED battery indicator

Support for Bluetooth v5.3

IPX4 rated

Weight: 50g

Battery: 40 hours with the charging case

ProsCons
Supports fast chargingSomewhat large form factor
Enx technology for better call quality 
IPX4 rating 
boAt Airdopes 121 PRO True Wireless Earbuds with boAt Signature Sound, Quad Mic ENx™, Beast™ Mode for Gaming, 40H Playtime, IWP™, IPX4, Battery Indicator Screen(Royal Blue)
55% off
1,349 2,990
Buy now

6. Mivi DuoPods A350 Earbuds

The DuoPods A350 from Mivi features 13mm, electro-dynamic bass drivers. It enables crystal clear calls with MEMS-supported microphones. Its elegant, 45-curved design and 50 hours of battery life make it stand out. Specifications

Powerful 13 mm electro-dynamic bass driversFantastic sound quality

Premium metallic design shades

Crystal clear calls with powerful MEMS microphones

45-curved design for a snug fit

Instant voice assistant with a single touch

Weight: 145g

Battery: 50 hours with the charging case

ProsCons
Exceptionally long battery lifeLacks noise cancellation
Incredible design 
Great connectivity 
Mivi DuoPods A350 Earbuds- 50hrs Playtime * *New Launch** True Wireless Earbuds with Rich Bass,13mm Dynamic Drivers, Fast Charging, Made in India, Half in Ear, Metallic Shades, Voice Assistant- Grey
73% off
799 2,999
Buy now

7. boAt Airdopes 141

The boAt Airdopes 141 feature a Beast Mode for real-time audio and lower latency, making it an exciting choice for gamers. Its ASAP Charge can charge its 42 hours-packing battery to enable 75 minutes of listening with a 5-minute charge.

Specifications

Beast Mode for real-time audio and low-latency experience

EnX environmental noise cancellation

ASAP Charge can provide 75 minutes of power with a quick, 5-minute charging session

IPX4 rated

Weight: 60g

Battery: 42 hours with the charging case

ProsCons
Value for moneyBuild quality
Great battery backupLacks support for volume control
ASAP chargingBass levels need improvement
boAt Airdopes 141 True Wireless Earbuds with 42H Playtime, Beast™ Mode(Low Latency Upto 80ms) for Gaming, ENx™ Tech, ASAP™ Charge, IWP™, IPX4 Water Resistance, Smooth Touch Controls(Bold Black)
76% off
1,098 4,490
Buy now

8. Boult Audio Airbass Propods X TWS

The Airbass Propods X truly wireless earbuds from Boult support touch controls and auto pairing. The monopod feature that allows you to use a single earbud also packs a 32-hour battery life.

Specifications

Monopod feature allows you to use a single earbud

Touch controls and voice assistant

Auto pairing

Support for vBT 5.0

IPX5 rated

Weight: 90g

Battery: 32 hours with the charging case

ProsCons
Ergonomic design and a comfortable fitConnectivity issues
Decent sound qualityPoor range
Passive noise cancellationTouch controls do not work well
Boult Audio Airbass Propods X TWS Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 32H Playtime, Fast Charging Type-C, Ipx5 Water Resistant, Touch Controls and Voice Assistant (Red)
85% off
899 5,999
Buy now

9.Boat Airdopes 121V2

The Airdopes 121V2 from boAt boasts powerful 8 mm drivers that deliver a great audio experience. It also packs a LED battery charging indicator. While its 14 hours of battery life is not exciting, it weighs a lot less than its peers.

Specifications

Utilises powerful 8 mm drivers to deliver a fantastic listening experience

LED battery indicator

Easy access multifunction button controls

Allows you to access the voice assistant via just a single press of the multifunction button

Support for vBT 5.0

Weight: 36 g

Battery: 14 hours with the charging case

ProsCons
Compact and lightweight designFragile charging case
Decent build qualityCase is a fingerprint magnet The case is a
Value for moneySupports single connections only

10. pTron Bassbuds Duo

The Bassbuds Duo from pTron boasts an ergonomic, lightweight design. Its sound profile is pretty good, with deep bass levels. It packs 32 hours of battery life along with the charging case and the passive noise cancellation systems make it stand out from the rest.

Specifications

Immersive stereo sound and deep bass

Ergonomic and lightweight design

Passive Noise Cancellation

Instant access to the device's voice assistant

Support for vBT 5.1

IPX4 rated

Weight: 43 g

Battery: 32 hours with the charging case

ProsCons
Great sound quality has given the priceAverage build quality
Value for moneyShort range
IPX4 ratedPoor microphone quality
pTron Bassbuds Duo in Ear Earbuds with 32Hrs Total Playtime, Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless, Stereo Audio, Touch Control TWS, with Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, IPX4 & Voice Assistance (Black)
77% off
599 2,599
Buy now

Best 3 features

ProductFeature - 1Feature - 2Feature - 3
Boult Audio AirBass Z20 TWSZen mode for environmental noise cancellationAuto pairingIPX5 water resistant
boAt Airdopes 171Powerful 6 mm driversDual-tone finish designIPX4 rated
Noise Buds VS10310 mm drivers that minimise distortionHyper sync technologyIPX5 rated
Wings Phantom Wireless Gaming EarbudsOnly 50ms latencyNoise reduction with MEMS microphoneIPX5 rated
boAt Airdopes 121 PROClear voice calls with the ENx TechBeast Mode for lower latencyIPX4 rated
Mivi DuoPods A350 EarbudsPowerful 13 mm electro-dynamic bass driversCrystal clear calls with powerful MEMS microphonesInstant voice assistant
boAt Airdopes 141EnX environmental noise cancellationASAP chargingIPX4 rated
boult Audio Airbass Propods X TWSMonopod featureTouch controls and voice assistantIPX5 rated
boat Airdopes 121V2Utilizes powerful 8mm driversLED battery indicatorSupport for vBT 5.0
pTron Bassbuds DuoErgonomic & lightweight designPassive Noise CancellationIPX4 rated

Best value for money

The pTron Bassbuds Duo are a fantastic pair of budget wireless earbuds, given that they cost less than a thousand bucks. The case is compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry wherever you go. The build quality is also decent if you look at the price tag. The connection quality is satisfactory at best, but that is expected at this price point.

Best overall

With an amazing build quality and attractive design, the Mivi DuoPods A350 wireless earbuds are the best pair of wireless earphones on this list. The audio quality isn't the best, but you get what you're paying for. With great battery life, touch buttons and a fair price, the Mivi DuoPods A350 make a great choice if you're looking for a pair of wireless earbuds under 1,500.

How to find best earbuds under 1,500?

Before you go out and purchase a new set of earbuds for yourself, there are a few things you need to keep in mind:

The audio codecs utilised by Bluetooth earbuds can significantly improve the listening experience. The lower latency and greater bitrates provided by codecs like aptX, aptX HD, and LDAC are not supported by the cheaper headphones on the market, which makes it hard to recommend them to an audiophile. If you're not one, you won't be able to tell the difference.Different price points can be challenging to understand. Manufacturers of inexpensive earbuds claim they cannot meet because their products cost less than a sound Bluetooth chip. Always be sceptical of such claims, and put more stock in unbiased reviews than in the statistics provided by their marketing department.

Price of best earbuds under 1,500 at a glance:

ProductPrice in Rs
Boult Audio AirBass Z20 TWS1,499
boAt Airdopes 1711,499
Noise Buds VS1031,499
Wings Phantom Wireless Gaming Earbuds1,499
boAt Airdopes 121 PRO1,499
Mivi DuoPods A350 Earbuds1,499
boAt Airdopes 141 1,399
Boult Audio Airbass Propods X 1299
Boat Airdopes 121V21299
pTron Bassbuds Duo899

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best earbuds under 1500

Which is the best pair of earbuds?

Among Bluetooth earbuds currently on the market, the Apple Airpods Pro is, without a doubt, the best option. They perform wonderfully for most users, and the active noise cancellation effectively eliminates ambient noise. Try them out if you don't mind splurging a little.

Do I need active noise cancellation?

Using earphones with a noise cancellation solution makes much sense if you want an immersive experience. ANC works by sending out electrical signals to cancel out the noise effectively. However, you could do without ANC if you’re on a budget since earbuds that cost less than 1,500 simply cannot have ANC. 

Do Airpods work with Android phones?

Airpods can easily connect to any Android phone using Bluetooth. But given Apple's walled-garden ideology, it is tough to configure and customise Airpods when using an Android phone. You will need to connect them to an iPhone to update their firmware. 
 

