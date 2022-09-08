Earbuds under 2,000 are lightweight and offer stellar sound quality

Summary:
Gone are the days of the hassle that comes with tangled headphone wires! Switch to earbuds and be ready to be amazed by the new, hands-free audio experience. Confused about which one to buy?
This budget-friendly guide is the perfect compilation of amazing, super-stunning, highly advanced earbuds under 2000. Most of these products have stunning advanced functions like stereo audio, touch control TWS and voice assistant. The best part is that they support Dolby Atmos Noise Cancellation during calls. However, while buying earbuds, always ensure that you select earbuds that have a great battery life, are waterproof and have good sound quality.
Top earbuds under 2000
1) Boult Audio AirBass PowerBuds TWS Earbuds
This Boult Audio earbud has one-touch control and voice assistant with a 120-hour total playtime, a multifunctional button, an inbuilt power bank and a type-C fast charging.
Specifications:
Form Factor: In ear
Connector type: Wireless
Cabel feature: Without cable
Unique feature: Noise cancelling
Dimensions: 9.6 x 8.5 x 3.5 cm
Weight: 90g
|Pros
|Cons
|Indoor voice quality is excellent
|Managing between voice assistant and volume adjustment is tough
|Appreciable battery life
|Charger is quite heavy
2) Noise Buds VS201 V2 Truly Wireless Earbuds
Noise Buds VS201 V2 truly wireless earbuds have dual equalizers that allow you to enjoy music hassle-free. They have a total of 14-hour playtime, crystal-clear calls, IPX5 water resistance and Bluetooth v5.1.
Specifications:
Form factor: In ear
Connector type: Wireless
Cabel feature: Without cable
Unique features: Bluetooth Version v5.0, Voice Assistant/Siri, Full Touch Controls, Up to 14 hours playtime
Dimensions: 7 x 3.9 x 3 cm
Weight: 50g
|Pros
|Cons
|Touch sensors are good and responsive
|Calling features are not up to the mark
|Excellent noise cancellation
|Connection strength is weak
3) boAt Airdopes 121v2 True Wireless Earbuds
boAt 121v2 True Wireless Earbuds are lightweight and possess powerful 8mm drivers with easy access to multifunctional control buttons. It has a 1-year warranty from the date of purchase. These airdopes provide playback of 3.5 hours with each charge and an additional 10.5-hour playtime with the charging case.
Specifications:
Form factor: In ear
Connector type: Wireless
Cabel feature: Without cabel
Unique feature: Android phone control; iOS phone control; lightweight; microphone feature.
Dimensions: 2.7 x 3.2 x 6.7 cm
Weight: 36g
|Pros
|Cons
|Buds are lightweight and comfortable
|Voice breaks during phone calls
|Provides value for money
|Bluetooth headset quality decreases while using a mic
4) boAt Airdopes 141
The IPX4 rated boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth earbuds have low latency up to 80ms, i.e., they can provide real-time audio experience. These earbuds with Beast Mode provide ENx Environmental Noise Cancellation and clear voice calls.
Specifications:
Form factor: In ear
Connector type: Wireless
Cabel feature: Without cable
Unique feature: Sweatproof, fast charging, microphone Included
|Pros
|Cons
|Good battery backup
|Sound quality reduces automatically
|Smooth touch control
|Bass quality is average
5) OPPO Enco Buds Bluetooth True Wireless in Ear Earbuds
Oppo Enco Buds have a 24H battery life and support intelligent call noise cancellation. They have perfect audio and video sync during the game and are water resistant. Their selling price at Amazon right now is Rs. 1,799.
Specifications:
Form Factor: In Ear
Connector type: Wireless
Mounting hardware: Wireless charging case
Cabel feature: without cable
Unique feature: Wireless
|Pros
|Cons
|Built quality and case quality is amazing
|Average mic quality
|Features like touch control and game mode are excellent.
|Voice calls do not have voice cancellation
6) pTron Bassbuds Duo in-Ear Earbuds
pTron Bassbuds Duo in-Ear Earbuds have immersive stereo sound with lightweight wireless earbuds, instant access to the device voice assistant, and a 1-year manufacturer warranty just at Rs. 899
Specifications:
Form Factor: In Ear
Connector type: Wireless
Mounting hardware: 1Pair Earbud, 1Charging Case, 1*USB Charging Cable.
Cabel feature: without cable
Unique feature: True Wireless Earbuds; Bluetooth 5.1; Quick-pairing; 10M Seamless Wireless Range
|Pros
|Cons
|The design is good and looks like a premium earphone.
|Build quality and plastic quality is bad
|The balance between bass and music is appreciable
|Bluetooth does not work beyond 8-10 feet.
7) truke Buds S1 True Wireless Earbuds
Truke buds S1 Wireless earbuds offer a rich calling experience with advanced environmental noise cancellation technology equipped with power-efficient Bluetooth 5.1 just at Rs. 1,299.
Specifications:
Form Factor: In Ear
Connector type: Wireless
Mounting hardware: 2 Pairs (S & L) extra Eartips, User Manual, Warranty Card, Type-C USB Cable, Wireless Charging Case
Cabel feature: Without cable
Unique feature: Quad Mic with ENC
|Pros
|Cons
|Crystal clear mic quality
|Gets disconnected when 1 bud is removed
|Elegant build design
|Case quality of the previous version is better
8) Mivi Duopods A25 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds
Mivi Duopods A25 Earbuds have a 40-hour battery and an immersive sound quality, making them one of the best wireless earbuds available in the market. These earbuds are made for a tough life and have long playing hours. They provide value for money and are available on Amazon only for Rs. 999.
Specifications:
Form Factor: In Ear
Connector type: Wireless
Mounting hardware: Mivi Duopods, Charging Capsule, Charging Cable, Silicone Gel Tips, User Manual
Cabel feature: Without cable
Unique feature: Wireless, Universal Phone Control
|Pros
|Cons
|The fit is really comfortable for ears
|During phone calls, the receiving end does not have a very clear quality
|Pairing is easy
|Does not have a low-latency mode
9) Noise Buds VS303 Truly Wireless Earbuds
Noise buds VS303 Earbuds have hyper-sync technology and a 13mm speaker driver that allows you to enjoy rich and powerful sound every time you play it. Provides instant pairing and plays for up to 6 hours on a single charge.
Specifications:
Form Factor: In Ear
Connector type: Wireless
Mounting hardware: Bluetooth Version v5.0, Voice Assistant/Siri, Full Touch Controls, Upto 24 Hours Playtime
Cabel feature: without cable
Unique feature: 1N Bluetooth Headphone, 1N Charging Case, 1N Charging Cable.
|Pros
|Cons
|Decent battery life
|Their glossy design captures lots of fingerprints on the device
|Sound quality and battery backup is good
|Bass quality is disappointing
10) Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb N2 TWS Earbuds
These wireless Zebronics Zeb-sound earbuds have easy-to-touch controls and excellent noise cancellation support with a voice assistant that can help you get the work done instantly. These advanced earbuds are currently available at 1,199 on Amazon.
Specifications:
Form Factor: In Ear
Connector type: Wireless
Mounting hardware: Charging cable- 1 unit, Earbuds- 1 unit
Cabel feature: Without cable
Unique feature: Flash Connect, Splash proof, Gaming earbuds, ENC Earphones
|Pros
|Cons
|Has attractive case
|Average gaming response
|Charging is fast
|One earbud volume is low as compared to other
|Product
|Price
|Boult Audio AirBass PowerBuds TWS Earbuds
|₹1,799
|Noise Buds VS201 V2 Truly Wireless Earbuds
|₹1,299
|boAt Airdopes 121v2 True Wireless Earbuds
|₹1,199
|boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds
|₹1,499
|OPPO Enco Buds Bluetooth True Wireless in Ear Earbuds
|₹1,799
|pTron Bassbuds Duo in-Ear Earbuds
|₹899
|truke Buds S1 True Wireless Earbuds
|₹1,299
|Mivi Duopods A25 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds
|₹999
|Noise Buds VS303 Truly Wireless Earbuds
|₹1,599
|Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb N2 TWS Earbuds
|₹1,199
Best 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Boult Audio AirBass PowerBuds TWS Earbuds
|Monopod feature
|Allow auto pairing
|Designed with the latest Bluetooth 5.0
|Noise Buds VS201 V2 Truly Wireless Earbuds
|Ergonomic design
|Average battery life of 4.5 hours
|10 m Bluetooth range with full-touch controls
|boAt Airdopes 121v2 True Wireless Earbuds
|Android phone control
|iOS phone control
|Microphone feature
|boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds
|It is Sweatproof
|Has fast charging
|Has a microphone
|OPPO Enco Buds Bluetooth True Wireless in Ear Earbuds
|Battery beast with 24-hour music on.
|80 ms low-latency game mode
|Equipped with TPU+PEEK
|pTron Bassbuds Duo in-Ear Earbuds
|10M Seamless wireless range
|Hi-Fi stereo audio
|Passive-voice cancellation
|truke Buds S1 True Wireless Earbuds
|It has quad mic with ENC
|It has premium sliding case
|It has dual mic on each earbud
|Mivi Duopods A25 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds
|Provides universal phone control
|Has touch intuitive controls
|Is splashproof and sweatproof
|Noise Buds VS303 Truly Wireless Earbuds
|They provide Up to 24-hour playtime
|USB type-C charging
|It has full-touch controls
|Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb N2 TWS Earbuds
|Has ENC earphones
|Provides gaming earbuds
|Has flash connect and is splash proof.
Best value for money
pTron Bassbuds Duo In-Ear Earbuds is one of the best, high-quality Earbuds that is a great value for money. They have deep bass and smart touch control with lightweight wireless earbuds.
These earbuds are affordable and can be used for various purposes. You can call people, listen to great music and use them while jogging as well. If you are in a really chaotic environment and want a moment of silence to focus on your work, these are one of the best noise cancellation earphones.
They have a built-in HD mic for clear call quality and a snug-fit design. You should not use high-voltage chargers to charge these earplugs because they can damage the product and void the product warranty.
Best overall
OPPO Enco Buds Bluetooth true wireless Earbuds are one of the best overall earphones on the list. Its advanced features, user-friendliness, excellent sound quality, and affordable price make it one of the best earbuds available on Amazon.
The fact that it supports intelligent noise cancellation is one of the reasons why most people choose OPPO Enco Buds over any other earphone. It has got great vocals, crisp music, and an 8MM driver. The best part is its excellent battery backup. You have to charge it once, and it will work for more than 6-7 hours non-stop.
If you are someone who uses earbuds while jogging or when at a gym, this is going to be the best purchase for you because it is both sweat and dust free. OPPO Enco Buds is basically a battery beast with 24 hours of the music-on facility.
You can use these earphones all day by charging them once. You can go to the library and read books with noise cancellation mode on or listen to podcasts, go to sleep with music on or complete your pending work like laundry or anything that allows you to focus.
How to find the best earbuds?
To choose the best earbud for yourself, there are some things that you should consider before you make any kind of purchase. Firstly, check on your budget or why you need an earbud in the first place.
After figuring those out, you should focus on the features, technology, and specifications of the device you will buy. Check the battery life, sound quality, charging case, and smooth touch controls.
Most of the time, you will get good quality earbuds at a high price, but that is not the case here. Here, we have mentioned 10 different types of earbuds that are of high quality and are available to you at a very affordable price.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.
Before buying earbuds, you should check a few specifications, such as impedance, sensitivity, frequency response, and driver quality. Please do not end up buying an earbud based on its looks, brand name, or price. You should always check up on the quality of the product, and other specifications before making your final purchase,
Based on their use and needs, earbuds are divided into various categories. Sound isolation, noise cancellation, sweat resistance, and Bluetooth are some different earbuds available.
Sound insolation blocks external noises, whereas noise cancellation separates music from background sound. The sweat-resistant earbud is resistant to sweat. It is mainly used for jogging or running. Bluetooth earbuds connect devices using Bluetooth technology.
Hi-Res AptX HD is one of the most advanced features in earbuds because it can help elevate your audio experience. You should look for an earbud with control pads, good battery life, noise cancellation feature, and audio quality.
Reasonable or average-quality earbuds last for around 2-3 years. If you opt for an expensive and good quality earbuds they can ensure for four to five years
The battery of earbuds under 2000 will last for 20 to 22 hours on an average and can go up to 30 hours.