Earbuds under 2,000 are lightweight and offer stellar sound quality

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 09, 2022 20:00 IST

Summary:

Earbuds have become a great alternative to earphones these days. They are lightweight, easy to carry and not too expensive. Their unique features and economical pricing allows customers to purchase them without a second thought. Here is a list of the best earbuds that you can buy for under 2,000.

Earbuds under 2,000 are a utility accessory.

Gone are the days of the hassle that comes with tangled headphone wires! Switch to earbuds and be ready to be amazed by the new, hands-free audio experience. Confused about which one to buy?

This budget-friendly guide is the perfect compilation of amazing, super-stunning, highly advanced earbuds under 2000. Most of these products have stunning advanced functions like stereo audio, touch control TWS and voice assistant. The best part is that they support Dolby Atmos Noise Cancellation during calls. However, while buying earbuds, always ensure that you select earbuds that have a great battery life, are waterproof and have good sound quality.

Top earbuds under 2000

1) Boult Audio AirBass PowerBuds TWS Earbuds

This Boult Audio earbud has one-touch control and voice assistant with a 120-hour total playtime, a multifunctional button, an inbuilt power bank and a type-C fast charging.

Specifications:

Form Factor: In ear

Connector type: Wireless

Cabel feature: Without cable

Unique feature: Noise cancelling

Dimensions: ‎9.6 x 8.5 x 3.5 cm

Weight: 90g

ProsCons
Indoor voice quality is excellentManaging between voice assistant and volume adjustment is tough
Appreciable battery lifeCharger is quite heavy
Boult Audio AirBass PowerBuds with Inbuilt Powerbank, 120H Total Playtime, IPX7 Fully Waterproof, Lightning Boult Type-C Fast Charging, Low Latency Gaming, TWS Earbuds with Pro+ Calling Mic (Black)
78% off
1,999 8,999
Buy now

2) Noise Buds VS201 V2 Truly Wireless Earbuds

Noise Buds VS201 V2 truly wireless earbuds have dual equalizers that allow you to enjoy music hassle-free. They have a total of 14-hour playtime, crystal-clear calls, IPX5 water resistance and Bluetooth v5.1.

Specifications:

Form factor: In ear

Connector type: Wireless

Cabel feature: Without cable

Unique features: ‎Bluetooth Version v5.0, Voice Assistant/Siri, Full Touch Controls, Up to 14 hours playtime

Dimensions: ‎‎7 x 3.9 x 3 cm

Weight: 50g

ProsCons
Touch sensors are good and responsiveCalling features are not up to the mark
Excellent noise cancellationConnection strength is weak
Noise Buds VS201 V2 Truly Wireless Earbuds with Dual Equalizer | Total 14-Hour Playtime | Full Touch Control | IPX5 Water Resistance and Bluetooth v5.1 (Charcoal Black)
57% off
1,299 2,999
Buy now

3) boAt Airdopes 121v2 True Wireless Earbuds

boAt 121v2 True Wireless Earbuds are lightweight and possess powerful 8mm drivers with easy access to multifunctional control buttons. It has a 1-year warranty from the date of purchase. These airdopes provide playback of 3.5 hours with each charge and an additional 10.5-hour playtime with the charging case.

Specifications:

Form factor: In ear

Connector type: Wireless

Cabel feature: Without cabel

Unique feature: Android phone control; iOS phone control; lightweight; microphone feature.

Dimensions: 2.7 x 3.2 x 6.7 cm

Weight: 36g

ProsCons
Buds are lightweight and comfortableVoice breaks during phone calls
Provides value for moneyBluetooth headset quality decreases while using a mic
boAt Airdopes 121v2 True Wireless Earbuds with Upto 14 Hours Playback, 8MM Drivers, Battery Indicators, Lightweight Earbuds & Multifunction Controls(Active Black)
57% off
1,299 2,990
Buy now

4) boAt Airdopes 141

The IPX4 rated boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth earbuds have low latency up to 80ms, i.e., they can provide real-time audio experience. These earbuds with Beast Mode provide ENx Environmental Noise Cancellation and clear voice calls.

Specifications:

Form factor: In ear

Connector type: Wireless

Cabel feature: Without cable

Unique feature: ‎Sweatproof, fast charging, microphone Included

ProsCons
Good battery backupSound quality reduces automatically
Smooth touch controlBass quality is average
boAt Airdopes 141 True Wireless Earbuds with 42H Playtime, Beast™ Mode(Low Latency Upto 80ms) for Gaming, ENx™ Tech, ASAP™ Charge, IWP™, IPX4 Water Resistance, Smooth Touch Controls(Bold Black)
67% off
1,499 4,490
Buy now

5) OPPO Enco Buds Bluetooth True Wireless in Ear Earbuds

Oppo Enco Buds have a 24H battery life and support intelligent call noise cancellation. They have perfect audio and video sync during the game and are water resistant. Their selling price at Amazon right now is Rs. 1,799.

Specifications:

Form Factor: In Ear

Connector type: Wireless

Mounting hardware: Wireless charging case

Cabel feature: without cable

Unique feature: Wireless

ProsCons
Built quality and case quality is amazingAverage mic quality
Features like touch control and game mode are excellent.Voice calls do not have voice cancellation
OPPO Enco Buds Bluetooth True Wireless in Ear Earbuds(TWS) with Mic, 24H Battery Life, Supports Dolby Atmos Noise Cancellation During Calls, IP54 Dust & Water Resistant,(Blue, True Wireless)
55% off
1,799 3,999
Buy now

6) pTron Bassbuds Duo in-Ear Earbuds

pTron Bassbuds Duo in-Ear Earbuds have immersive stereo sound with lightweight wireless earbuds, instant access to the device voice assistant, and a 1-year manufacturer warranty just at Rs. 899

Specifications:

Form Factor: In Ear

Connector type: Wireless

Mounting hardware: 1Pair Earbud, 1Charging Case, 1*USB Charging Cable.

Cabel feature: without cable

Unique feature: True Wireless Earbuds; Bluetooth 5.1; Quick-pairing; 10M Seamless Wireless Range

ProsCons
The design is good and looks like a premium earphone.Build quality and plastic quality is bad
The balance between bass and music is appreciableBluetooth does not work beyond 8-10 feet.
pTron Bassbuds Duo in-Ear Earbuds with 32Hrs Total Playtime, Bluetooth 5.1 Wireless Headphones, Stereo Audio, Touch Control TWS, Dual Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, IPX4 & Voice Assistance (Black)
65% off
899 2,599
Buy now

7) truke Buds S1 True Wireless Earbuds

Truke buds S1 Wireless earbuds offer a rich calling experience with advanced environmental noise cancellation technology equipped with power-efficient Bluetooth 5.1 just at Rs. 1,299.

Specifications:

Form Factor: In Ear

Connector type: Wireless

Mounting hardware: 2 Pairs (S & L) extra Eartips, User Manual, Warranty Card, Type-C USB Cable, Wireless Charging Case

Cabel feature: Without cable

Unique feature: Quad Mic with ENC

ProsCons
Crystal clear mic qualityGets disconnected when 1 bud is removed
Elegant build designCase quality of the previous version is better
truke Buds S1 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic with Environmental Noise Cancellation(ENC) & Quad MEMS for Clear Calls Up to 72hrs of Playtime Premium Sliding Case Low Latency 5.1 IPX4
63% off
1,499 3,999
Buy now

8) Mivi Duopods A25 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds

Mivi Duopods A25 Earbuds have a 40-hour battery and an immersive sound quality, making them one of the best wireless earbuds available in the market. These earbuds are made for a tough life and have long playing hours. They provide value for money and are available on Amazon only for Rs. 999.

Specifications:

Form Factor: In Ear

Connector type: Wireless

Mounting hardware: ‎Mivi Duopods, Charging Capsule, Charging Cable, Silicone Gel Tips, User Manual

Cabel feature: Without cable

Unique feature: ‎Wireless, Universal Phone Control

ProsCons
The fit is really comfortable for earsDuring phone calls, the receiving end does not have a very clear quality
Pairing is easyDoes not have a low-latency mode
Mivi Duopods A25 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic with 40Hours Battery, 13Mm Bass Drivers & Made in India. with Immersive Sound Quality, Voice Assistant, Touch Control (Black)
60% off
1,199 2,999
Buy now

9) Noise Buds VS303 Truly Wireless Earbuds

Noise buds VS303 Earbuds have hyper-sync technology and a 13mm speaker driver that allows you to enjoy rich and powerful sound every time you play it. Provides instant pairing and plays for up to 6 hours on a single charge.

Specifications:

Form Factor: In Ear

Connector type: Wireless

Mounting hardware: ‎Bluetooth Version v5.0, Voice Assistant/Siri, Full Touch Controls, Upto 24 Hours Playtime

Cabel feature: without cable

Unique feature: 1N Bluetooth Headphone, 1N Charging Case, 1N Charging Cable.

ProsCons
Decent battery lifeTheir glossy design captures lots of fingerprints on the device
Sound quality and battery backup is goodBass quality is disappointing
Noise Buds VS303 Truly Wireless Earbuds with 24 Hour Playtime, Hyper Sync Technology, 13mm Speaker Driver and Full Touch Control (Jet Black)
49% off
1,799 3,499
Buy now

10) Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb N2 TWS Earbuds

These wireless Zebronics Zeb-sound earbuds have easy-to-touch controls and excellent noise cancellation support with a voice assistant that can help you get the work done instantly. These advanced earbuds are currently available at 1,199 on Amazon.

Specifications:

Form Factor: In Ear

Connector type: Wireless

Mounting hardware: ‎Charging cable- 1 unit, Earbuds- 1 unit

Cabel feature: Without cable

Unique feature: Flash Connect, Splash proof, Gaming earbuds, ENC Earphones

ProsCons
Has attractive caseAverage gaming response
Charging is fastOne earbud volume is low as compared to other
Price of earbuds at a glance:

ProductPrice
Boult Audio AirBass PowerBuds TWS Earbuds 1,799
Noise Buds VS201 V2 Truly Wireless Earbuds 1,299
boAt Airdopes 121v2 True Wireless Earbuds 1,199
boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless Earbuds 1,499
OPPO Enco Buds Bluetooth True Wireless in Ear Earbuds 1,799
pTron Bassbuds Duo in-Ear Earbuds 899
truke Buds S1 True Wireless Earbuds 1,299
Mivi Duopods A25 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds 999
Noise Buds VS303 Truly Wireless Earbuds 1,599
Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb N2 TWS Earbuds 1,199

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Boult Audio AirBass PowerBuds TWS EarbudsMonopod featureAllow auto pairingDesigned with the latest Bluetooth 5.0
Noise Buds VS201 V2 Truly Wireless EarbudsErgonomic designAverage battery life of 4.5 hours10 m Bluetooth range with full-touch controls
boAt Airdopes 121v2 True Wireless EarbudsAndroid phone controliOS phone controlMicrophone feature
boAt Airdopes 141 Bluetooth Truly Wireless EarbudsIt is SweatproofHas fast chargingHas a microphone
OPPO Enco Buds Bluetooth True Wireless in Ear EarbudsBattery beast with 24-hour music on.80 ms low-latency game modeEquipped with TPU+PEEK
pTron Bassbuds Duo in-Ear Earbuds10M Seamless wireless rangeHi-Fi stereo audioPassive-voice cancellation
truke Buds S1 True Wireless EarbudsIt has quad mic with ENCIt has premium sliding caseIt has dual mic on each earbud
Mivi Duopods A25 Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear EarbudsProvides universal phone controlHas touch intuitive controlsIs splashproof and sweatproof
Noise Buds VS303 Truly Wireless EarbudsThey provide Up to 24-hour playtimeUSB type-C chargingIt has full-touch controls
Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb N2 TWS Earbuds Has ENC earphonesProvides gaming earbudsHas flash connect and is splash proof.

Best value for money

pTron Bassbuds Duo In-Ear Earbuds is one of the best, high-quality Earbuds that is a great value for money. They have deep bass and smart touch control with lightweight wireless earbuds.

These earbuds are affordable and can be used for various purposes. You can call people, listen to great music and use them while jogging as well. If you are in a really chaotic environment and want a moment of silence to focus on your work, these are one of the best noise cancellation earphones.

They have a built-in HD mic for clear call quality and a snug-fit design. You should not use high-voltage chargers to charge these earplugs because they can damage the product and void the product warranty.

Best overall

OPPO Enco Buds Bluetooth true wireless Earbuds are one of the best overall earphones on the list. Its advanced features, user-friendliness, excellent sound quality, and affordable price make it one of the best earbuds available on Amazon.

The fact that it supports intelligent noise cancellation is one of the reasons why most people choose OPPO Enco Buds over any other earphone. It has got great vocals, crisp music, and an 8MM driver. The best part is its excellent battery backup. You have to charge it once, and it will work for more than 6-7 hours non-stop.

If you are someone who uses earbuds while jogging or when at a gym, this is going to be the best purchase for you because it is both sweat and dust free. OPPO Enco Buds is basically a battery beast with 24 hours of the music-on facility.

You can use these earphones all day by charging them once. You can go to the library and read books with noise cancellation mode on or listen to podcasts, go to sleep with music on or complete your pending work like laundry or anything that allows you to focus.

How to find the best earbuds?

To choose the best earbud for yourself, there are some things that you should consider before you make any kind of purchase. Firstly, check on your budget or why you need an earbud in the first place.

After figuring those out, you should focus on the features, technology, and specifications of the device you will buy. Check the battery life, sound quality, charging case, and smooth touch controls.

Most of the time, you will get good quality earbuds at a high price, but that is not the case here. Here, we have mentioned 10 different types of earbuds that are of high quality and are available to you at a very affordable price.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

Best earbuds under 2000

What earbud specifications should you consider before buying one for yourself? 

Before buying earbuds, you should check a few specifications, such as impedance, sensitivity, frequency response, and driver quality. Please do not end up buying an earbud based on its looks, brand name, or price. You should always check up on the quality of the product, and other specifications before making your final purchase,

Explain different types of earbuds in detail. 

Based on their use and needs, earbuds are divided into various categories. Sound isolation, noise cancellation, sweat resistance, and Bluetooth are some different earbuds available. 

Sound insolation blocks external noises, whereas noise cancellation separates music from background sound. The sweat-resistant earbud is resistant to sweat. It is mainly used for jogging or running. Bluetooth earbuds connect devices using Bluetooth technology. 

Mention some of the advanced Earbud features that can uplift your experience with them. 

Hi-Res AptX HD is one of the most advanced features in earbuds because it can help elevate your audio experience. You should look for an earbud with control pads, good battery life, noise cancellation feature, and audio quality. 

 View More
