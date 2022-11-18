Enjoy the best of entertainment with these best Mi TVs available on amazon By Affiliate Desk

Summary: Do you need a smart TV with the best picture and sound quality without spending a fortune? Then check this article's list of the best Mi TVs on Amazon. Mi is a renowned consumer electronics brand. This article features the best Mi TVs available on Amazon to enjoy the best of entertainment at your home.

Best Mi TVs available on amazon

If you are looking for a reliable smart TV brand that can deliver quality and durability without burning a hole in your pocket, then go for Mi, one of the top players in the consumer industry market owned by Xiaomi. The Mi smart TVs have excellent picture quality, incredible audio and a lot of connectivity features, which will ensure you enjoy the maximum entertainment at home. However, it can be daunting to figure out which of the best Mi TVs on Amazon can serve your bespoke purpose. Don't worry! In this article, we have curated the list of the best Mi TVs available on Amazon. You can read about each model's features, benefits, specifications and their impartial pros and cons. It will help you select the one that suits your requirements. Let's start the journey now. Best Mi TVs available on amazon 1. Mi 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN (Black) This is a 32-inch LED TV with a resolution of 720p and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It runs on Android TV 11 operating system and has PatchWall and 300+ free live channels for your non-stop entertainment. It also has features like kids mode with parental lock, smart recommendations, and Mi's Language Universe, where you can access 15+ languages. The Mi 5A LED TV has two HDMI ports, two USB ports, and Bluetooth 5.0. It also has a 20-watt output and Dolby Audio. Specifications: Product dimensions: ‎71.6 x 8.3 x 42.4 cm

Memory: ‎8GB

RAM: ‎1GB

Operating system: ‎Android

Graphics coprocessor: Mali G31 MP2

Resolution: ‎1366 x 768 Pixels, ‎720p

Audio: ‎Dolby Audio | DTS Virtual: X

Audio Wattage: ‎20 Watts

Voltage: ‎240 Volts

Weight: 4kg

Pros Cons Value for money The finishing could have been better Great audio quality Voice recognition

2. Mi 108 cm (43 inches) 5X Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV L43M6-ES (Grey) This is a feature-packed LED TV that offers a great viewing experience. It has a 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, providing an excellent and immersive viewing experience. The TV also comes with Dual Band Wi-Fi, three HDMI ports, two USB ports, ALLM, eARC, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. This TV's sound output is 30 Watts and comes with Dolby Atmos and DTS-HD. This Mi TV runs on Android TV 10 operating system and has PatchWall 4, over 300 free live channels, and many more features. Specifications: Product dimensions: ‎96.1 x 8.1 x 56.8 cm

Memory: ‎16GB

RAM: ‎2GB

Operating system: Android

Hardware interface: HDMI, 3.5mm audio, USB 2.0, Bluetooth 5

Graphics coprocessor: ‎Mali G52 MP2

Resolution: ‎4K

Standing screen display size: ‎43 Inches

Display type: ‎HDR10+ | HLG

Screen resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels

Audio Wattage: 30 Watts

Voltage: ‎240 Volts

Weight: ‎7.52kg

Pros Cons Decent Picture quality The sound quality could have been better Value for money Great design

3. Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition Full HD Android LED TV 4A | L40M6-EI (Black) The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon has a 40-inch full-HD LED display with a 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. This TV's audio output is 20 Watts, with powerful stereo speakers and DTS-HD support. The TV runs on Android TV 9 and comes with a built-in Chromecast. The TV has a bezel-less design, LED panel, vivid picture engine, detailed picture controls, and an ultra-bright screen. Specifications: Product dimensions: ‎89.2 x 8.7 x 55.9 cm

RAM: ‎1GB

Operating system: ‎Android TV 9

Hardware interface: ‎USB, HDMI

Graphics coprocessor: ‎Mali-450

Resolution: 1920 x ‎1080p

Audio: ‎DTS-HD

Audio Wattage: ‎20 Watts

Weight: ‎5.48kg

Pros Cons Decent picture quality Overall performance could have been better Android OS works well Affordable

4. Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV | L55M6-EQG (Metallic Grey) This QLED TV features a 4K Ultra HD resolution and a powerful Quantum Dot display for stunning visuals and an immersive viewing experience. With support for popular streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar, you'll never run out of things to watch. The sleek and stylish metal design complements any home décor, and the included table stand base makes it easy to set up and use. With Bluetooth 5.0 and Chromecast built-in, you can easily connect your smartphone or other devices and enjoy your favourite content on the big screen. Specifications: Product dimensions: ‎123 x 7.1 x 71.4 cm

Memory: ‎32GB

RAM: ‎2GB

Operating system: ‎Android

Graphics coprocessor: ‎Mali G52 MP2

Resolution: ‎4K

Standing screen display size: ‎55 Inches

Screen resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels

Audio: ‎Dolby Audio | DTS-HD

Audio Wattage: ‎30 Watts

Weight: ‎14.2kg

Pros Cons Decent picture quality The finishing could have been better Smart features It is relatively heavier Good sound output

5. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X43 | L43R7-7AIN (Black) The Redmi Smart TV X43 with a 43-inch LED display has a 4K resolution with a 60Hz refresh rate. Additionally, this TV has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. A 2GB RAM and a quad-core processor ensure you enjoy the most immersive viewing experience. This TV has 16GB of storage space to help you store store more apps and your favourite videos. You can access over 5,000 apps from Google Play Store with PatchWall 4 and IMDb integration. You can also watch your favourite shows on YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, Hotstar, and Prime Video using this smart TV. Specifications: RAM: ‎2GB

Operating system: ‎Android

Graphics coprocessor: ‎Mali G52 MP2

Resolution: ‎4K

Standing screen display size: ‎43 Inches

Display type: ‎LED

Screen resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels

Audio: ‎Dolby Audio | DTS Virtual: X | DTS-HD

Audio Wattage: ‎30 Watts

Weight: ‎7.1 kg

Pros Cons Decent product for the price More storage would have been better Good performance Decent clarity

6. Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV O55M7-Z2IN (Black) Xiaomi's LED Vision TV is a 4K HDR TV with a self-illuminating OLED display. It has a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate, which gives a decent viewing experience. It has three HDMI and two USB ports. It also has an in-built Wi-Fi 6 connectivity option. This LED TV has 32GB internal storage and 3GB of RAM, which helps its robust performance. It has a 30-Watt output and an eight-speaker setup. The TV runs on Android TV 11 operating system, powered by a Quad-core Cortex A73 processor. The TV also has Chromecast built-in, Ok Google, and Far-field Mics. Specifications: Memory: ‎32GB

RAM: ‎3GB

Operating system: ‎Android

Graphics coprocessor: ‎Mali G52 MC1

Resolution: ‎4K

Display technology: ‎OLED

Standing screen display size: ‎55 Inches

Display type: ‎Dolby Vision IQ | HDR10+ | HLG

Screen resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels

Audio: Dolby Atmos | DTS: X

Audio Wattage: ‎30 Watts

Weight: ‎17.1kg

Pros Cons Great design The sound could be better Decent picture quality It is relatively heavier Smart features

7. Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X50 | L50M6-RA (Black) This Redmi Smart TV X50 has a 50-inch screen, 4K resolution, and a 60Hz refresh rate. This smart TV has Android TV 10 with PatchWall, Dolby Audio, and DTS-HD for an immersive audio experience. You can connect your Blu-ray player, set-top box, and gaming console using the three HDMI ports. Additionally equipped with Chromecast, this smart TV supports Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar apps. Specifications: Memory: ‎16GB

RAM: 2GB

Operating system: ‎Android

Hardware interface: ‎Bluetooth, AV Port, HDMI, 3.5mm Audio, USB 2.0

Graphics coprocessor: ‎Mali G52 MP2

Resolution: ‎4K

Display type: ‎HDR10+ | HLG

Screen resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels

Audio: ‎DTS Virtual: X | DTS-HD

Audio Wattage: ‎30 Watts

Weight: ‎10.3kg

Pros Cons Value for money product The sound could be better Decent picture quality Feature-rich

8. Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV X55 | L55M6-RA (Black) Redmi Smart TV X55 is a 4K LED TV with a 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate for an amazing viewing experience. It has a 178-degree viewing angle and supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and has three HDMI ports. The sound output is 30 Watts, and supports Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, and Dolby Atmos pass-through eARC. It includes all features of a smart TV, such as Android TV 10, PatchWall, Kids Mode with Parental Lock, Smart Curation, universal search, Okay Google, and Chromecast. Specifications: Memory: ‎16GB

RAM: ‎2GB

Operating system: ‎Android

Hardware interface: ‎Bluetooth, AV Port, HDMI, 3.5mm Audio, USB 2.0

Graphics coprocessor: ‎Mali G52 MP2

Resolution: ‎4K

Display technology: ‎LED

Standing screen display size: ‎55 Inches

Display type: ‎HDR10+ | HLG

Screen resolution: ‎3840 x 2160 pixels

Weight: ‎11.7kg

Pros Cons Decent picture quality Performance could be better User interface Feature-rich

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Mi 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series Decent looks, easy to operate Decent picture quality Google TV Mi 108 cm (43 inches) 5X Series Decent Picture quality Value for money Great design Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition Decent quality Android 11 works well Affordable Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series Decent Picture quality Performance is good Good sound output Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) X43 Decent product for the price Good performance Decent clarity Xiaomi O55M7-Z2IN Great design Decent picture quality Value for money Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) X50 Value for money product Decent picture quality Feature-rich Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) X50 Extremely thin bezels Good A/V output Feature-rich

Best value for money Mi TV The Mi 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series TV gives you the best value for money if you are looking for a smart TV within a budget. From good sound and video quality to various tech features, this TV is a whole package in itself. Best overall Mi TV TheXiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Android OLED Vision TV (model O55M7-Z2IN) is the overall best model among those listed above. This 4K OLED TV covers practically every aspect of being a good TV. Apart from providing all popular OTT platforms, numerous free channels, this smart TV also has an amazing look. It has adequate internal memory and RAM that enable you to get more entertainment than other models. How to find the perfect Mi TV under a budget? When shopping for smart TVs, there are a few things you should never overlook. High-quality audio and video: What use is a TV if the audio and video are poor? Customers should always look for the best audio-video quality possible on a tight budget.

What use is a TV if the audio and video are poor? Customers should always look for the best audio-video quality possible on a tight budget. Build Quality: Check that the TV is of high quality and won't be easily damaged when mounted or dismounted if you intend to use it for a period of time.

Check that the TV is of high quality and won't be easily damaged when mounted or dismounted if you intend to use it for a period of time. Connectivity: Having a TV connected to multiple devices at once is typically nice.

Having a TV connected to multiple devices at once is typically nice. Customer evaluations:You might need to keep in mind everything but this. Pay close attention to customer feedback before opening your wallet again if you're satisfied. Before choosing the best Mi TV for your budget, keep these suggestions in mind. Price list of the best Mi TVs

S.no Product Price 1. Mi 80 cm (32 inches) 5A Series ₹ 13,999 2. Mi 108 cm (43 inches) 5X Series ₹ 31,999 3. Mi 100 cm (40 inches) Horizon Edition ₹ 21,999 4. Mi 138.8 cm (55 inches) Q1 Series ₹ 59,999 5. Redmi 108 cm (43 inches) X43 ₹ 25,999 6. Xiaomi 138.8 cm (55 inches) O55M7-Z2IN ₹ 94,999 7. Redmi 126 cm (50 inches) X50 ₹ 31,999 8. Redmi 139 cm (55 inches) X55 ₹ 39,999

